Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Botaniste - Bryant Park

review star

No reviews yet

11 W 42nd street

New York, NY 10036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Botanical Salad

Botanical Salad

$15.50

Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten-free. Organic.

Pasta Bolo

Pasta Bolo

$15.50

Quinoa Fusilli, bolognese sauce, supersede mix, green herbal oil, fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, soy, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Vegetable Tajine

Vegetable Tajine

$15.50

Quinoa, Yukon potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

PLANT A TREE

Plant a tree in Le Botaniste Forest

"Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing and know when to let go" Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality by planting Le Botaniste Forest!
Plant a tree

Plant a tree

$3.00

"Be like a tree, stay grounded, keep growing and know when to let go" Help us go beyond CO2 neutrality by planting Le Botaniste Forest!

FOOD

Bowls

Tibetan Mama

Tibetan Mama

$15.50

Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens and ghentse kimchi. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. Gluten- free. Organic.

Spicy Chili Sin Carne

Spicy Chili Sin Carne

$15.50

Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Pasta Bolo

Pasta Bolo

$15.50

Quinoa Fusilli, bolognese sauce, supersede mix, green herbal oil, fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, soy, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Magic Miso Soup

Magic Miso Soup

$15.50

Quinoa noodles, magic miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with ginger velvet dressing. Contains : soy, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Vegetable Tajine

Vegetable Tajine

$15.50

Quinoa, Yukon potato, Moroccan vegetable stew, root vegetables, pea shoots, served with lemon harissa dressing. Contains : onion, garlic, porcini, harissa, cumin, cilantro. Gluten-free. Organic.

Botanical Salad

Botanical Salad

$15.50

Salad mix, quinoa, superseed avocado, root vegetables, turmeric onion, red sauerkraut, pea shoots, served with saffron aioli dressing. Contains : cashew, mustard, sunflower oil, garlic, onion. Gluten-free. Organic.

Tutti Veggie Salad

Tutti Veggie Salad

$15.50

Salad mix, quinoa, roasted veggies, red sauerkraut, green peas, served with lemon harissa dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.

DIY Hot Bowl

DIY Hot Bowl

$15.95

Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, pick a sauce, choose 3 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

DIY Cold Bowl

DIY Cold Bowl

$15.95

Do it yourself following the prescription: choose your base, choose 4 toppings and a dressing. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

Botanical Menu

Botanical Menu

$15.95

Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

Full Therapy

Full Therapy

$35.00

Three half-portion bowls of choice. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Gluten-free. Organic.

Starters

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$7.95

Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten-free crackers on request. Gluten-free. Organic.

Veggie Sushi Roll

Veggie Sushi Roll

$8.95

Nori, quinoa, rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, free-range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains: garlic, cashew, onion, soy, mustard, apple cider vinegar. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.

Superseed Avocado

Superseed Avocado

$8.95

Superseed avocado served with jalapeño oil and gluten-free crackers. Contains : Sunflower oil. Gluten-free. Organic.

Veggie Balls

Veggie Balls

$8.50

Seasonal vegetables, chickpeas, superseeds balls served with seasonal spread. Contains : onion, corn, pea protein, chia, hemp, sunflower, cashew, sesame. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.

Green Pea Hummus

Green Pea Hummus

$7.95

Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Red Beet Caviar

Red Beet Caviar

$7.95

Red beet, black pepper, sunflower seeds, olive oil, apple cider vinegar. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Turmeric Lemon Hummus

Turmeric Lemon Hummus

$7.95

Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Young Coconut Ceviche

Young Coconut Ceviche

$8.95

Coconut meat, cashew, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic. Served with gluten-free crackers. Gluten-free. Organic.

Mezze

Mezze

$15.00

An assortment of 4 botanical spreads served with gluten-free crackers. Contains: onion, garlic, soy, cashew, tahini, apple cider vinegar, jalapeños, cilantro. Gluten-Free. Organic.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.95

Salad mix, root veggies, and your choice a spread and a dressing. Gluten-free. Organic.

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$8.95

Avocado, zucchini, root vegetables, served with ginger velvet dressing. Contains: garlic, cashew, onion, soy. No substitutions. Gluten-free. Organic.

Desserts

Omega 3 Brownie

Omega 3 Brownie

$6.50

Flax seed, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour, chia. Served with cashew cream. Gluten-free. Organic.

Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie

Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.50

Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour. Gluten-free. Organic.

Red Fruit Chia Pudding

Red Fruit Chia Pudding

$6.50

Coconut milk, chia seed, agave. Served with red berry compote. Gluten-free. Organic.

Chocolate Pecan Cookie

Chocolate Pecan Cookie

$5.75

Pecan, brown sugar, buckwheat, rice flour, flax, plant-based butter. Gluten-free. Organic.

Chocolate Raw Cake

Chocolate Raw Cake

$6.00

Coconut milk, dates, dark chocolate, hazelnut, coconut oil, buckwheat, salt. Raw. Gluten-Free. Organic.

Raspberry Raw Cake

Raspberry Raw Cake

$6.00

Dates, raspberry, almonds, coconut milk, cashew, agave, coconut oil, passion fruit. Raw. Gluten-free. Organic.

Family Style Trays

Tibetan Mama Family Style

Tibetan Mama Family Style

$84.00

This Tibetan Mama kit serves 5. Brown rice, coconut peanut butter curry sauce, steamed greens, kimchi and fresh herbs. Contains: onion, peanut, buckwheat, soy, garlic, cilantro. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.

Spicy Chili Sin Carne Family Style

Spicy Chili Sin Carne Family Style

$84.00

This Spicy Chili Sin Carne kit serves 6. Packaged to be easily warmed up to enjoy in the comfort of your home! Brown rice, 3 beans, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion and fresh herbs. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. No substitution. Gluten free. Organic.

Pasta Bolo Family Style

Pasta Bolo Family Style

$84.00

This Pasta Bolo kit serves 6. Packaged to be easily warmed up to enjoy in the comfort of your home! Gluten free fusilli, bolognese sauce, green herbal oil, gomasio and fresh herbs. Contains: Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. No substitution. Gluten free. Organic.

ONLINE DRINKS

Lemonade

Botanical Lemonade

Botanical Lemonade

$3.95

Turmeric, agave. Gluten free. Organic.

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.75

Black Iced Tea. Contains : caffeine. Gluten free. Organic.

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.75

Chumee Iced Green Tea. Contains : caffeine. Gluten free. Organic.

Juice

Carrot Detox

Carrot Detox

$8.50

Carrot, grapefruit, turmeric. Gluten free. Organic.

Red Beet Detox

Red Beet Detox

$8.50

Red beet, apple, ginger, lemon juice. Gluten free. Organic.

Tutti Frutti Detox

Tutti Frutti Detox

$8.50

Carrot, grapefruit, turmeric, red beet, apple, ginger, lemon juice. Gluten free. Organic.

Filtered local water

Still

Still

$2.00
Sparkling

Sparkling

$2.00

Beer

Peak's IPA

Peak's IPA

$8.50

Organic Indian Pale Ale

Peak's Fresh Cut

Peak's Fresh Cut

$8.50

Organic Pilsner with hints of citrus, grass and spice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Le Botaniste is a plant-based organic food & Wine bar that makes eating vegetables easier, more convenient and more enjoyable than ever. They serve delicious, pure, plant-powered organic meals, good for your body and the planet.

Website

Location

11 W 42nd street, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vegan On The Fly
orange starNo Reviews
24 W 45st New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Wonderland Dreams - Front A529 5th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
529 5th Avenue Manhattan, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Midtown West
orange starNo Reviews
21 West 45th Street Manhattan, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Sixth Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Calle Dao - Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
38 West 39th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Kosher Deluxe
orange starNo Reviews
10 West 46TH ST New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston