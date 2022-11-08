Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

7959 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Large
Build Your Own Salad Bowl
Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Small

Salad Signature Bowls

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$10.99

Mixed greens, purple cabbage, white cabbage, topped with glass noodles, shredded carrots, pickled ginger, edamame, cilantro, sesame seeds, and crushed peanuts, with our homemade Asian dressing Protein 18g Carbs 75g Fats 32g Fiber 13g

Cauli Falafel Bowl

Cauli Falafel Bowl

$13.50

Mixed greens, spinach, topped with baked falafel, roasted cauliflower, radish, cherry tomatoes, white onions, and craisins, with our homemade lemon tahini dressing Protein 15g Carbs 38g Fats 28g Fiber 11g

Fabulous Kale Bowl

Fabulous Kale Bowl

$11.99

kale, mixed greens, wild rice, topped with shredded beetroot, dried figs, craisins, goat cheese, and chopped almonds, with our homemade cilantro cumin dressing Protein 31g Carbs 46g Fats 47g Fiber 10g

Nutty Chicken Bowl

Nutty Chicken Bowl

$13.50

Organic quinoa, spinach, purple cabbage, white cabbage, grilled chicken, topped with shredded carrots, and crushed peanuts, with our homemade sesame ginger dressing Protein 46g Carbs 57g Fats 35g Fibers 11g

The Mexican Bowl

The Mexican Bowl

$10.50

Mixed greens, spinach, cilantro, corn, black beans, shredded carrots, avocado, tortilla strips, and shredded cheese, with our homemade cilantro cumin dressing Protein 24g Carbs 53g Fats 45g Fiber 17g

Build Your Own Salad Bowl

$11.95

Poke Signature Bowls

Crazy Salmon Bowl

Crazy Salmon Bowl

$17.99

White rice, fresh salmon, mixed with green onions, and shredded carrots, topped with avocado, mango, crab, sesame seeds, tempura flakes, mixed with our homemade kimuchi and Le Bowl dressing

Cali Bowl

Cali Bowl

$17.99

White rice, Yellowfin Tuna, mixed with sweet and green onions, cucumber, topped with avocado, crab salad, sesame seeds, and tempura flakes, mixed with our homemade ponzu and sesame ginger dressing

Fiery Bowl

Fiery Bowl

$17.99

Glass noodles or white rice, with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy crab salad, mixed with chili pepper, green onions, and cilantro, topped with crispy tempura flakes, mixed with our homemade spicy aioli dressing

Hawaiian Bowl

Hawaiian Bowl

$17.99

Green mix, white rice, fresh salmon, Yellowfin Tuna, mixed with sweet onions, shredded carrots, topped with exotic strawberries, mango, and pineapple, sesame seeds, mixed with our homemade tropical dressing

Fishermen's Bowl

Fishermen's Bowl

$17.99

Wild rice, cooked salmon, steamed shrimps, mixed with red cabbage, white cabbage, and green onions, topped with seaweed salad, edamame, mixed with our homemade teri caramel dressing

Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Small

$15.99

Build Your Own Poke Bowl - Large

$17.99

Smoothies

Mist

Mist

$7.99+

Coconut Water, Kiwi, Strawberry, Cucumber, Pineapple

Island Breeze

Island Breeze

$7.99+

Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Chia seeds

Pecan Parfais

Pecan Parfais

$7.99+

Almond Milk, Banana, Apple, Greek Yogurt, Dates, Pecans, Cinnamon Mix

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth

$7.99+

Soy Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Red Apple, Dates

Fruilatte

Fruilatte

$7.99+

Orange Juice, Carrots, Mango, Pineapple, Ginger

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.99+

Shakes

Morning Blend

Morning Blend

$8.99+

Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, American Coffee

PB Blast

PB Blast

$8.99+

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Mixed Berries, Peanut Butter, Banana, Flax Seeds

Booster (Pre-Workout)

Booster (Pre-Workout)

$8.99+

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Kale, Flax Seeds, Almond Butter

Bulk It (Post-Workout)

Bulk It (Post-Workout)

$8.99+

Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Dates, Avocado, Oats, Banana

Vanilla Pop

Vanilla Pop

$8.99+

Orange Juice, Strawberry, Pineapple, Peach, Vanilla Protein

Build Your Own Shake

$8.99+

Power Bowls

Salsa Burrito Bowl

Salsa Burrito Bowl

$10.45

Wild rice, kale, topped with black beans, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and our light homemade blackened ranch dressing.

Protein Power Bowl

Protein Power Bowl

$11.15

White rice, chicken or steak, topped with scallions, edamame, and shredded carrot, drizzled with our homemade teriyaki glaze dressing

Bad Vegan Bowl

Bad Vegan Bowl

$9.95

Organic quinoa, topped with shredded beets, chickpeas, craisins, pumpkin seeds, shredded carrot, and our original Mediterranean hummus.

Warrior Bowl

Warrior Bowl

$12.45

White rice, kale, grilled chicken or marinated steak, topped with shredded cheese, chopped celery, cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, scallions, lite ranch, and Buffalo dressing

Uma Bowl

Uma Bowl

$9.95

Organic quinoa, topped with cucumber, avocado, chickpeas, corn, pico de gallo, and our original Meditteranean hummus

All Day Breakfast Bowls

Egg Avocado Bowl

Egg Avocado Bowl

$8.90

Two organic hard-boiled eggs, avocado, feta cheese, baked pita, drizzled with honey

Greek Yogurt Bowl

Greek Yogurt Bowl

$6.90

Organic granola, topped with non-fat greek yogurt, banana, and strawberries, drizzled with honey

Chia Pudding Bowl

Chia Pudding Bowl

$6.90

Chia seeds, almond milk, honey, topped with banana, dates, almond butter, and raw cacao nibs

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$12.90

In-house açaí mix, topped with banana, coconut, and organic granola

Oatmeal Bowl

$6.90

Rolled oats, mixed with chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and blueberries

Soup Bowls

Miso Bowl

$3.99

Veggie Bowl

$4.99

Go Creamy Bowl

Out of stock

From the Fridge

Still Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pressed Juice

$6.99Out of stock

Pure Leaf (unsweetened)

$3.50

Vitamin Water- Dragon fruit

$3.50

Vitamin water-Orange

$3.50

Vitamin Water- Acai-Blueberry

$3.50

Vitamin Water- Fruit Punch

$3.50

Power ADE

$3.50

Treats

Baked Pita Chips

$1.50

G2G Protein Bars

$4.00

Kind Bars

$3.00

Quaker Rice Crisps

$1.50

Rice Pops (190g)

$12.99

Coffee

American Coffee

$3.55+

Latte

$6.38+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

go healthy, go for a bowl

Website

Location

7959 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghost Pizza Kitchen - Melrose Ave
orange star4.5 • 783
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Ghost Sando Shop - Sando Shop
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Melrose Burgers n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7751-12 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Yojimbo
orange starNo Reviews
426 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Terroni - 7605 Beverly Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7605 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
EXTRA MARKET, INC.
orange starNo Reviews
457 N Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston