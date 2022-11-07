Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Café

review star

No reviews yet

3070 S. Bristol # 170

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Here at Le Café, we strive to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere with an extensive and eclectic menu that will satisfy many different palates. While we have a Californian-Mediterranean feel, we still provide a great deal of popular deli fare made fresh in house. Our philosophy and mission are quite simple; provide quality food at a competitive price in a timely manner. We believe that if you start with the finest ingredients then you will finish with a tasty ending! We can't wait to serve you!

3070 S. Bristol # 170, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

