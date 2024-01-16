Le Chaim
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Israeli & Mexican Fusion
Location
14417 Cedar Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Geraci's Restaurant - University Hts
3.7 • 466
2266 Warrensville Center Rd University Heights, OH 44118
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Euclid
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant