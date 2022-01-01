A map showing the location of Le Chat Noir 715 Saint Charles AvenueView gallery
American
Vegan
Seafood

Le Chat Noir 715 Saint Charles Avenue

No reviews yet

715 Saint Charles Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Small

Anchovies & Focaccia

$15.00

Carrots

$15.00

Turnips

$15.00

Terrine

$15.00

Bread Service Royale

$27.00

Pork Belly

$17.00

Quail

$17.00

Bone Marrow

$19.00

Double Down Bone

$23.00

Spicy Greens

$12.00

Salmon Crudo

$15.00

Fried Oyster Salad

$17.00

Grilled Mushroom

$12.00

Sticky Beets

$12.00

Creole Tomato Salad

$18.00+

Snapper Collar

$25.00Out of stock

Large

Chicken

$31.00

Daily Fish

$32.00

Beef

$36.00

Pork

$35.00

Agnolotti

$30.00

Grilled Ribeye

$90.00

Oyster Mushroom Cluster

$21.00

Beef Surf n Turf

$60.00

Ribeye Surf n Turf

$120.00

Pork Shoulder

$29.00Out of stock

Clams Marseille

$24.00

Mussels Marseille

$21.00

Spiny Lobster

$35.00

Japanese Eggplant

$21.00Out of stock

Sides

Sticky Beets

$12.00

Grilled Mushroom

$12.00

House Potatoes

$9.00

2 Slices of Bread

$1.50

Mille Feuille

$12.00

1 Table Shave

$5.00

Oysters

Shucker's Choice Half Dozen

$18.00

Shuckers's Choice Dozen

$36.00

Shuckers Choice Royale Half Dozen

$22.00

Shuckers Choice Royale Dozen

$44.00

Brightside

$3.75

DOZEN Brightside

$38.00

Murder Point

$3.75

DOZEN Murder Point

$38.00

Indigo

$4.50

DOZEN Indigo

$45.00

Pink Moon

$4.00

DOZEN Pink Moon

$40.00

Cupid's Choice

$4.50

DOZEN Cupid's Choice

$45.00

Tuxedo

$4.50

DOZEN Tuxedo

$45.00

Osprey

$4.50

DOZEN Osprey

$45.00

Jacks Point

$4.50

DOZEN Jacks Point

$45.00

Kusshi

$5.00

DOZEN Kusshi

$50.00

Belle du Jour

$5.00

DOZEN Belle du Jour

$50.00

Fisher's Island

$5.00

DOZEN Fisher's Island

$50.00

Moshier Island

$4.50

DOZEN Moshier Island

$45.00

Eel Lake

$4.50Out of stock

DOZEN Eel Lake

$45.00Out of stock

St Simons

$5.00Out of stock

Beau Soleil

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Beau Soleil

$40.00Out of stock

DOZEN St Simons

$50.00Out of stock

Glacier Point

$5.00Out of stock

DOZEN Glacier Point

$50.00Out of stock

Savage Blonde

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Savage Blonde

$40.00Out of stock

Irish Point

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Irish Point

$40.00Out of stock

St. Simons

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN St. Simons

$40.00Out of stock

Portsmouth

$4.50Out of stock

DOZEN Portsmouth

$45.00Out of stock

Otter's Choice

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Otter's Choice

$40.00Out of stock

Kumamoto

$5.00Out of stock

DOZEN Kumamoto

$50.00Out of stock

Indigo

$4.50Out of stock

DOZEN Indigo

$45.00Out of stock

Moshier Island Royal

$4.50Out of stock

DOZEN Moshier Island Royal

$45.00Out of stock

Double E Dozen

$38.00Out of stock

Fortune

$4.50Out of stock

Fortune Dozen

$45.00Out of stock

Lucky Limes

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Lucky Limes

$40.00Out of stock

Treasure Coast

$4.00Out of stock

Treasure Coast Dozen

$40.00Out of stock

Island Time

$3.75Out of stock

Paradise Oyster

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Paradise Oyster

$40.00Out of stock

Island Time Dozen

$35.00Out of stock

Bad Boys Dozen

$40.00Out of stock

Bad Boys

$4.50Out of stock

Chelsea Gem

$4.50Out of stock

Flying Point Dozen

$40.00

DOZEN Glacier Point

$45.00Out of stock

Piney Island Dozen

$40.00

Indian Lagoon Dozen

$40.00Out of stock

DOZEN sex on the Bay

$45.00

Tidal Guides

$4.00

Mintersweet Dozen

$40.00Out of stock

Mermaid

$4.00Out of stock

Mermaid Dozen

$40.00Out of stock

Tidal Guides Dozen

$40.00

Bayou Blue

$3.20

Well Fleet

$4.50Out of stock

Well Fleet Dozen

$45.00Out of stock

Gigamoto

$3.20Out of stock

Beach Plums

$4.50Out of stock

Double E's

$4.50

Beach Plum Dozen

$45.00Out of stock

Village Bay

$4.00Out of stock

Navy Cove Dozen

$38.00

Gigamoto Dozen

$45.00Out of stock

Witching Hour

$4.00

Witching Hour Dozen

$40.00

Oyster Appreciation Dozen

$35.00Out of stock

Oyster Appreciation Half Dozen

$17.50Out of stock

Merasheen Bay Dozen

Salty Bird

$4.50Out of stock

Chabookatook

$4.00Out of stock

Brightside

$3.75Out of stock

DOZEN Brightside

$38.00Out of stock

Glacier Bay

$4.50

Indigo

$4.50Out of stock

DOZEN Indigo

$45.00Out of stock

Saucy Lady

$4.00

DOZEN Saucy Lady

$40.00

Beau Soleil

$4.00Out of stock

DOZEN Beau Soleil

$40.00Out of stock

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Chocolate Pudding Madeleines

$9.00

Apple Terrine

$10.00

Black Forest Chocolate

$15.00

Bread

B R E A D

$7.00

S M A L L B R E A D

$4.00

Butter

$1.50

Happy Hour

HH Shucker's Choice Half Dozen

$15.00

HH Shucker's Choice Dozen

$30.00

Fried Olives

$8.00

Fried Stuffed Olives

$12.00

House Potatoes

$7.00

HH Chicken Liver Terrine

$10.00

HH Anchovies & Focaccia

$10.00

HH Bone Marrow

$10.00

HH Bread Royale

$24.00

HH Spicy Greens

$9.00

HH Little Gem Salad

$12.00

HH Mussels

$15.00

HH Oyster Tomato Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

HH Little Neck Clams

$15.00Out of stock

HH Summer Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Lenten

Lenten Dozen

$32.00

Little Gem FF Oyster Salad

$17.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$26.00Out of stock

Soft-shell Crab

$32.00

Seared Scallops

$32.00

Shrimp Skewers

$16.00Out of stock

Fish Collars

$15.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Boulevardier

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Freezer Martini

$14.00

French Buck

$14.00

Royal Bermuda Yacht Club

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Siesta

$14.00

Spritz

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$14.00

"Dealer's Choice"

$14.00

OFW Old Fashioned

$10.00

Liquors

Bolden Four Count

$9.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Boyd & Blair

$10.00

Cathead

$9.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

Tito's

$13.00

Absolute

$10.00Out of stock

Reyka

$10.00Out of stock

Wheatley

$10.00Out of stock

Hayman's London Dry

$10.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Cadenhead's Old Raj

$16.00

Citadelle

$10.00

Citadelle Jardin

$12.00

Hayman's Royal Dock

$10.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$14.00

Ki No Tea

$16.00

Komasa Satsuma

$18.00

Listoke 1777

$12.00

Plymouth Navy

$14.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Still Austin Gin

$10.00

Sweet Gwendoline

$11.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Alkkemist

$10.00Out of stock

Cotswolds Old Tom

$11.00Out of stock

Dry Gin XII

$14.00Out of stock

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00Out of stock

Don Q Cristal

$8.00

3 Roll Cachaca

$14.00

Avua Prata Cachaca

$12.00

Cheramie

$12.00

Clairin Le Rocher

$14.00

Diplomatico

$12.00

Don Q 7

$12.00

Germana Amburana

$10.00

Hamilton White Stache

$9.00

Hamilton 86 Demerara

$9.00

Hamilton Pot Still Gold

$9.00

Hamilton 151

$12.00

Providence Rhum

$14.00

Rivers

$24.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

TCRL Belize Single Cask 2oz

$30.00

TCRL Belize Single Cask 1oz

$15.00

Uruapan Charanda Blanco

$9.00

Avua Amburana Cachaca

$12.00Out of stock

Plantation XO Barbados Rum

$17.00Out of stock

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$9.00

1792 Cochon Single Barrel

$15.00

Dettling Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forrester Bourbon

$9.00

Old Granddad Bonded Bourbon

$9.00

Kings County Peated

$17.00

Pinhook Bourbon War

$18.00

Still Austin Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$9.00

NY Ragtime Rye

$15.00

Pinhook High Proof Rye

$18.00

Willet Rye

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$10.00

Benromach 15

$24.00

Bunnahabhain 5

$18.00

Edradour 10

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black 12 Yr

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$18.00

Glenmorangie Mix

$16.00

Kamet

$12.00

M Courveur Single Single

$30.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Tullamore DEW Irish

$10.00

Jameson Irish

$10.00

Red Breast 12yr Single Pot Still

$20.00

Crown Royal Canadian

$13.00

Old Forrester Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Balvenie 12

$22.00Out of stock

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

ODVI Armagnac

$11.00

Paul Beau VS

$20.00

PM Spirits VS Bas Armagnac

$16.00

Frapin 1270 VS Cognac

$14.00

Frapin VSOP

$20.00

Roger Groult Calvados 1oz

$10.00

Roger Groult Calvados 2oz

$15.00

Brandy Sainte Louise

$9.00Out of stock

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$13.00Out of stock

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

ArteNOM 1146 Anejo

$30.00

Calle 23 Añejo

$14.00

Calle 23 Repo

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

Ocho Plata

$14.00

Ocho Repo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$18.00Out of stock

PM Still Tequila

$18.00

Siembra Azul Blanco

$16.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

Mal Bien Espadin Mezcal

$12.00

Cinco Sentidos Ancho 2oz

$40.00

Cinco Sentidos Ancho 1oz

$20.00

Cinco Sentidos Ancho .75

$15.00

Mal Bien Madrecuishe 2oz

$30.00

Mal Bien Madrecuishe 1oz

$15.00

Mal Bien Jabali Espadin 1oz

$15.00

Mal Bien Jabali Espadin 2oz

$30.00

Mal Bien Sierra Negra 1oz

$18.00

Mal Bien Sierra Negra 2oz

$36.00

Mal Bien Alto 2oz

$40.00

Mal Bien Alto 1oz

$20.00

Mal Bien Espadin Sonido 2 Oz

$20.00

Mal Bien Espadin Sonido 1oz

$10.00

Neta Penca Larga 2oz

$30.00

Neta Penca Larga 1 Oz

$15.00

Mal Bien Ramos Ensamble 2oz

$30.00

Mal Bien Ramos Ensamble 1oz

$15.00

5 Sentidos Jabali Tobala 2oz

$40.00

5 Sentidos Jabali Tobala 1oz

$20.00

Mal Bien Papalote Barranca 2oz

$30.00

Mal Bien Papalote Barranca 1oz

$15.00

Neta Bicuixe

$60.00Out of stock

Lalocura Espadin

$60.00Out of stock

Lalocura San Martinero

$60.00Out of stock

Lalocura Pechuga

$60.00Out of stock

Teremana Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Amargo de Chili

$8.00

Amaricano

$12.00Out of stock

Amaricano Bianco

$12.00

Aplomado

$8.00

Berto Bitter

$9.00

Branca Menta

$11.00

Bonanto Aperitivo

$8.00

Braulio

$12.00

Caffe Amaro

$12.00Out of stock

Campari

$11.00

CioCiaro

$11.00

Contratto Aperitif

$10.00

Cynar

$6.00

del Capo

$11.00

Faccia Aperitivo

$13.00

Faccia Bruto Centerbe

$13.00Out of stock

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Forthave Coffee Liqueur

$14.00

Forthave Reserve

$23.00

Gran Classico Bitter

$10.00

Lucano

$11.00

Meletti Amaro

$9.00

Meletti Amaro Luge

$5.00

Meletti Fernet

$11.00

Mondino Apertivo

$13.00Out of stock

Montenegro

$11.00

Mulassano Bitter

$11.00

Nonino

$15.00

Paradiso Apertivo

$11.00Out of stock

Pasubio

$9.00

Poppy Amaro

$11.00

Ramazzoti

$11.00

Sfumato

$8.00

Sirene Bitter

$13.00Out of stock

Salers Gentian

$8.00

Trader Vic's Kona Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Underberg

$4.00

Absinthe Ordinaire

$14.00

Ancho Verde

$10.00

B & B

$10.00

Bauchant Orange Liqueur

$8.00

Belle Poire

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Maraska Marischino

$6.00

Combier Cassis

$10.00

Combier Mure

$10.00

Comier Cassis

$10.00

PF Dry Curacao

$12.00

Farigoule Thyme

$10.00

Forthave Genepy 1oz

$7.00

Forthave Genepy 2oz

$14.00

Frangelico Hazelnut

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Green Chartreuse Luge

$7.00

Henri Bardouin Pastis

$10.00

Lazzaroni Sambuca

$10.00Out of stock

Licor 43

$8.00Out of stock

Pimm's

$10.00

Riga Black Balsam Cherry

$9.00

Saliza Amaretto

$12.00

Svol Danish Aquavit

$14.00

Svol Swedish Aquavit

$14.00

Trader's Vic Kona Coffee

$12.00

Velvet Falernum

$8.00

Violet Crown Elderflower

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$16.00

D'Aristi Xtabentun

$8.00

Hayman's Sloe Gin

$10.00

Kronan S Punch

$10.00

Lazzaroni Maraschino

$10.00

PF Yuzu Curacao

$14.00

Royal Combier

$12.00

TF Cacao

$12.00

TF Menthe

$12.00

Becherovka

$10.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$10.00Out of stock

Absentroux

$9.00

Baltimore Rainwater Madeira

$14.00

Barbadillo Amontillado

$9.00

Bonal

$9.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Dolin Blanc

$9.00

Dolin Dry

$9.00

Fot-Li Rojo

$9.00

Rinquinquin

$9.00

Trinchero Rosso

$9.00

Ynocente Fino Sherry

$11.00

Ynocente Fino For Luge

$6.00

Beers

Highlife Pony

$2.50

Southern Drawl Pilsner

$6.00

Flying Llama IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Trimtab Paradise Now

$6.00

Reasonably Corrupt Black Lager

$6.00

Orpheus Circularity Strawberry Berlnerweiss

$10.00Out of stock

Brooklyn NA Amber

$6.00Out of stock

Bells IPA

$6.00

NA

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.00

HuHu's Ginger Brew

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea (Refill)

Lemonade

$6.00

Melon Mayhem

$8.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Moutain Valley Large

$6.00

Soda Refill

Sprite

$3.00

Sippin' On Gin(ger) Juice

$8.00

Topo Chico

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

French Press LG

$11.00

French Press SM

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Vodka Martini

$8.00

HH Gin Martini

$8.00

HH Sazerac

$8.00

HH Daiquiri

$8.00

HH Spritz

$8.00

HH Cup

$8.00

HH Bitter Pony

$5.00

HH Pick-Me-Up

$6.00

HH Highlife & Shot

$6.00

HH Dealer's Choice

$8.00

HH Electric Boogie

$8.00

HH Coindrop Collins

$8.00

HH OFW Old Fashioned

$8.00

Gov Dinner

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Scotch Flight

$65.00

STAFF

STAFF Bolden

$4.00

STAFF Royal Gate

$4.00

STAFF DON Q

$4.00

STAFF Mellow Corn 1oz

$2.00

STAFF Mellow Corn 2oz

$4.00

HH White

$7.00

HH Red

$7.00

High Life Pony

$2.50

Bubbles

GL Roger Goulart Cava

$11.00

GL Roger Goulart Cava Luge

$5.00

GL Familglia Carafoli Lambrusco

$10.00Out of stock

GL Bruno Cornerais Brut

$14.00

GL Tribaut Champagne

$20.00

GL Thank You Bubbles

GL Welcome Bubbles

Gl Naverna Cava

$10.00Out of stock

GL Weingut Herman Moser Rosi Mosi

$11.00

White

GL Angelo Negro Arneis

$11.00

GL Ricard Petiot Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GL Melanie Pfister Pinot Blanc

$14.00

GL Jean-Marc Boillot Chardonnay

$16.00

GL Ampeleia Trebbiano

$17.00Out of stock

Dolin Vermouth Blanc

$6.00

GL Luigi Ferrando 'La Torazza' Erbaluce

$14.00

GL Quinta De Santiago Vinho Verde

$11.00

GL Grosjean Vigne Rovettaz Petit Arvine

$17.00Out of stock

GL Tavignano Misco Verdicchio

$11.00Out of stock

GL Donnhoff Riesling

$17.00

Pink

GL Chanteleuserie Rosé

$11.00Out of stock

GL GD Vajra Rosa Bella Rose

$12.00

Red

GL Costers Del Priorat 'Petit Pissarres' Garnacha

$13.00

GL Paitin Nebbiolo

$14.00Out of stock

GL Dom. De La Voute Des Crozes Gamay

$17.00

GL Brea Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Chat. Respide-Medeville

$16.00Out of stock

Trinchero Vermouth Rouge

$6.00

GL Dom. De Clayou Cab Franc

$11.00

GL Castro Ventosa Mencia

$10.00Out of stock

GL Luigi Giordano Nebbiolo

$12.00

GL La Miraja Barbera

$14.00

Happy Hour

HH Goulart Cava

$8.00

HH Vinho Verde

$8.00

HH Mencia

$8.00

HH Rosé

$8.00

HH Bruno Brut

$6.50Out of stock

HH Champagne Tribaut

$10.00Out of stock

HH Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco

$5.00Out of stock

HH Tissot Crémant du Jura Rosé

$8.00Out of stock

HH Jean Marc Boillot Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

HH Huber Terrassen Gruner Veltliner

$6.50Out of stock

HH Lieu Dit

$5.50Out of stock

HH Vincent Girardin Chardonnay

$8.00Out of stock

HH Misco Verdicchio

$5.50Out of stock

HH Respide-Medeville Bordeaux

$8.50Out of stock

HH LIOCO Pinot Noir

$7.50Out of stock

HH Montepeloso 'A Quo' Montepulciano + Cab

$7.00Out of stock

HH Paitin 'Starda' Nebbiola

$7.00Out of stock

HH Division Gamay

$7.00Out of stock

HH Melanie Pfister Pinot Blanc

$7.00Out of stock

HH Ampelia

$8.50Out of stock

HH Côtes du Rhône

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert / After Dinner

Villa Rada 3 Nodi Passito

$15.00

Donnafugata Ben Rye Passito

$16.00

Luchetti Visciola Cherry

$14.00

Cesar Florido Moscatel Dorado

$10.00

Tenuta Pergola Birbet

$10.00

La Miraja Ribota Chinato

$14.00

"Americano" Vergano Chinato

$15.00

Vergano Vermouth Bianco

$12.00

Vergano Americano

$12.00

Ynocente Fino Sherry

$11.00

Port 10 Year Tawny Ferriera

$14.00

LUGE Sherry

$8.00

Foris Moscato

$9.00

Baltimore Rainwater Madeira

$14.00

Dom. de Souch Jurancon

$16.00Out of stock

Vergano Luli Moscato Vermouth

$17.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:49 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:49 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:49 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

