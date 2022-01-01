- Home
Vegan
Seafood
Le Chat Noir 715 Saint Charles Avenue
715 Saint Charles Avenue
New Orleans, LA 70130
Small
Anchovies & Focaccia
$15.00
Carrots
$15.00
Turnips
$15.00
Terrine
$15.00
Bread Service Royale
$27.00
Pork Belly
$17.00
Quail
$17.00
Bone Marrow
$19.00
Double Down Bone
$23.00
Spicy Greens
$12.00
Salmon Crudo
$15.00
Fried Oyster Salad
$17.00
Grilled Mushroom
$12.00
Sticky Beets
$12.00
Creole Tomato Salad
$18.00+
Snapper Collar
$25.00Out of stock
Large
Sides
Oysters
Shucker's Choice Half Dozen
$18.00
Shuckers's Choice Dozen
$36.00
Shuckers Choice Royale Half Dozen
$22.00
Shuckers Choice Royale Dozen
$44.00
Brightside
$3.75
DOZEN Brightside
$38.00
Murder Point
$3.75
DOZEN Murder Point
$38.00
Indigo
$4.50
DOZEN Indigo
$45.00
Pink Moon
$4.00
DOZEN Pink Moon
$40.00
Cupid's Choice
$4.50
DOZEN Cupid's Choice
$45.00
Tuxedo
$4.50
DOZEN Tuxedo
$45.00
Osprey
$4.50
DOZEN Osprey
$45.00
Jacks Point
$4.50
DOZEN Jacks Point
$45.00
Kusshi
$5.00
DOZEN Kusshi
$50.00
Belle du Jour
$5.00
DOZEN Belle du Jour
$50.00
Fisher's Island
$5.00
DOZEN Fisher's Island
$50.00
Moshier Island
$4.50
DOZEN Moshier Island
$45.00
Eel Lake
$4.50Out of stock
DOZEN Eel Lake
$45.00Out of stock
St Simons
$5.00Out of stock
Beau Soleil
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Beau Soleil
$40.00Out of stock
DOZEN St Simons
$50.00Out of stock
Glacier Point
$5.00Out of stock
DOZEN Glacier Point
$50.00Out of stock
Savage Blonde
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Savage Blonde
$40.00Out of stock
Irish Point
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Irish Point
$40.00Out of stock
St. Simons
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN St. Simons
$40.00Out of stock
Portsmouth
$4.50Out of stock
DOZEN Portsmouth
$45.00Out of stock
Otter's Choice
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Otter's Choice
$40.00Out of stock
Kumamoto
$5.00Out of stock
DOZEN Kumamoto
$50.00Out of stock
Indigo
$4.50Out of stock
DOZEN Indigo
$45.00Out of stock
Moshier Island Royal
$4.50Out of stock
DOZEN Moshier Island Royal
$45.00Out of stock
Double E Dozen
$38.00Out of stock
Fortune
$4.50Out of stock
Fortune Dozen
$45.00Out of stock
Lucky Limes
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Lucky Limes
$40.00Out of stock
Treasure Coast
$4.00Out of stock
Treasure Coast Dozen
$40.00Out of stock
Island Time
$3.75Out of stock
Paradise Oyster
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Paradise Oyster
$40.00Out of stock
Island Time Dozen
$35.00Out of stock
Bad Boys Dozen
$40.00Out of stock
Bad Boys
$4.50Out of stock
Chelsea Gem
$4.50Out of stock
Flying Point Dozen
$40.00
DOZEN Glacier Point
$45.00Out of stock
Piney Island Dozen
$40.00
Indian Lagoon Dozen
$40.00Out of stock
DOZEN sex on the Bay
$45.00
Tidal Guides
$4.00
Mintersweet Dozen
$40.00Out of stock
Mermaid
$4.00Out of stock
Mermaid Dozen
$40.00Out of stock
Tidal Guides Dozen
$40.00
Bayou Blue
$3.20
Well Fleet
$4.50Out of stock
Well Fleet Dozen
$45.00Out of stock
Gigamoto
$3.20Out of stock
Beach Plums
$4.50Out of stock
Double E's
$4.50
Beach Plum Dozen
$45.00Out of stock
Village Bay
$4.00Out of stock
Navy Cove Dozen
$38.00
Gigamoto Dozen
$45.00Out of stock
Witching Hour
$4.00
Witching Hour Dozen
$40.00
Oyster Appreciation Dozen
$35.00Out of stock
Oyster Appreciation Half Dozen
$17.50Out of stock
Merasheen Bay Dozen
Salty Bird
$4.50Out of stock
Chabookatook
$4.00Out of stock
Brightside
$3.75Out of stock
DOZEN Brightside
$38.00Out of stock
Glacier Bay
$4.50
Indigo
$4.50Out of stock
DOZEN Indigo
$45.00Out of stock
Saucy Lady
$4.00
DOZEN Saucy Lady
$40.00
Beau Soleil
$4.00Out of stock
DOZEN Beau Soleil
$40.00Out of stock
Dessert
Happy Hour
HH Shucker's Choice Half Dozen
$15.00
HH Shucker's Choice Dozen
$30.00
Fried Olives
$8.00
Fried Stuffed Olives
$12.00
House Potatoes
$7.00
HH Chicken Liver Terrine
$10.00
HH Anchovies & Focaccia
$10.00
HH Bone Marrow
$10.00
HH Bread Royale
$24.00
HH Spicy Greens
$9.00
HH Little Gem Salad
$12.00
HH Mussels
$15.00
HH Oyster Tomato Sandwich
$12.00Out of stock
HH Little Neck Clams
$15.00Out of stock
HH Summer Salad
$9.00Out of stock
Lenten
Cocktails
Liquors
Bolden Four Count
$9.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Boyd & Blair
$10.00
Cathead
$9.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Stoli
$10.00
Tito's
$13.00
Absolute
$10.00Out of stock
Reyka
$10.00Out of stock
Wheatley
$10.00Out of stock
Hayman's London Dry
$10.00
Beefeater
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00
Cadenhead's Old Raj
$16.00
Citadelle
$10.00
Citadelle Jardin
$12.00
Hayman's Royal Dock
$10.00
Hendrick's
$14.00
Hendrick's Neptunia
$14.00
Ki No Tea
$16.00
Komasa Satsuma
$18.00
Listoke 1777
$12.00
Plymouth Navy
$14.00
Sipsmith
$10.00
Still Austin Gin
$10.00
Sweet Gwendoline
$11.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Alkkemist
$10.00Out of stock
Cotswolds Old Tom
$11.00Out of stock
Dry Gin XII
$14.00Out of stock
Hayman's Old Tom
$10.00Out of stock
Don Q Cristal
$8.00
3 Roll Cachaca
$14.00
Avua Prata Cachaca
$12.00
Cheramie
$12.00
Clairin Le Rocher
$14.00
Diplomatico
$12.00
Don Q 7
$12.00
Germana Amburana
$10.00
Hamilton White Stache
$9.00
Hamilton 86 Demerara
$9.00
Hamilton Pot Still Gold
$9.00
Hamilton 151
$12.00
Providence Rhum
$14.00
Rivers
$24.00
Smith & Cross
$10.00
TCRL Belize Single Cask 2oz
$30.00
TCRL Belize Single Cask 1oz
$15.00
Uruapan Charanda Blanco
$9.00
Avua Amburana Cachaca
$12.00Out of stock
Plantation XO Barbados Rum
$17.00Out of stock
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$9.00
1792 Cochon Single Barrel
$15.00
Dettling Small Batch Bourbon
$14.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00
Makers Mark Bourbon
$14.00
Old Forrester Bourbon
$9.00
Old Granddad Bonded Bourbon
$9.00
Kings County Peated
$17.00
Pinhook Bourbon War
$18.00
Still Austin Bourbon
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$16.00
Sazerac Rye
$9.00
NY Ragtime Rye
$15.00
Pinhook High Proof Rye
$18.00
Willet Rye
$16.00
Monkey Shoulder Scotch
$10.00
Benromach 15
$24.00
Bunnahabhain 5
$18.00
Edradour 10
$24.00
Johnnie Walker Black 12 Yr
$16.00
Glenfiddich 12
$18.00
Glenmorangie Mix
$16.00
Kamet
$12.00
M Courveur Single Single
$30.00
Macallan 12
$18.00
Tullamore DEW Irish
$10.00
Jameson Irish
$10.00
Red Breast 12yr Single Pot Still
$20.00
Crown Royal Canadian
$13.00
Old Forrester Rye
$9.00Out of stock
Balvenie 12
$22.00Out of stock
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00Out of stock
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
$14.00Out of stock
ODVI Armagnac
$11.00
Paul Beau VS
$20.00
PM Spirits VS Bas Armagnac
$16.00
Frapin 1270 VS Cognac
$14.00
Frapin VSOP
$20.00
Roger Groult Calvados 1oz
$10.00
Roger Groult Calvados 2oz
$15.00
Brandy Sainte Louise
$9.00Out of stock
Pierre Ferrand 1840
$13.00Out of stock
Milagro Blanco
$10.00
ArteNOM 1146 Anejo
$30.00
Calle 23 Añejo
$14.00
Calle 23 Repo
$14.00
Don Julio Anejo
$24.00
Ocho Plata
$14.00
Ocho Repo
$16.00
Patron Silver
$18.00Out of stock
PM Still Tequila
$18.00
Siembra Azul Blanco
$16.00
Siete Leguas Blanco
$14.00Out of stock
Mal Bien Espadin Mezcal
$12.00
Cinco Sentidos Ancho 2oz
$40.00
Cinco Sentidos Ancho 1oz
$20.00
Cinco Sentidos Ancho .75
$15.00
Mal Bien Madrecuishe 2oz
$30.00
Mal Bien Madrecuishe 1oz
$15.00
Mal Bien Jabali Espadin 1oz
$15.00
Mal Bien Jabali Espadin 2oz
$30.00
Mal Bien Sierra Negra 1oz
$18.00
Mal Bien Sierra Negra 2oz
$36.00
Mal Bien Alto 2oz
$40.00
Mal Bien Alto 1oz
$20.00
Mal Bien Espadin Sonido 2 Oz
$20.00
Mal Bien Espadin Sonido 1oz
$10.00
Neta Penca Larga 2oz
$30.00
Neta Penca Larga 1 Oz
$15.00
Mal Bien Ramos Ensamble 2oz
$30.00
Mal Bien Ramos Ensamble 1oz
$15.00
5 Sentidos Jabali Tobala 2oz
$40.00
5 Sentidos Jabali Tobala 1oz
$20.00
Mal Bien Papalote Barranca 2oz
$30.00
Mal Bien Papalote Barranca 1oz
$15.00
Neta Bicuixe
$60.00Out of stock
Lalocura Espadin
$60.00Out of stock
Lalocura San Martinero
$60.00Out of stock
Lalocura Pechuga
$60.00Out of stock
Teremana Reposado
$13.00Out of stock
Teremana Blanco
$11.00Out of stock
Amargo de Chili
$8.00
Amaricano
$12.00Out of stock
Amaricano Bianco
$12.00
Aplomado
$8.00
Berto Bitter
$9.00
Branca Menta
$11.00
Bonanto Aperitivo
$8.00
Braulio
$12.00
Caffe Amaro
$12.00Out of stock
Campari
$11.00
CioCiaro
$11.00
Contratto Aperitif
$10.00
Cynar
$6.00
del Capo
$11.00
Faccia Aperitivo
$13.00
Faccia Bruto Centerbe
$13.00Out of stock
Fernet Branca
$11.00
Forthave Coffee Liqueur
$14.00
Forthave Reserve
$23.00
Gran Classico Bitter
$10.00
Lucano
$11.00
Meletti Amaro
$9.00
Meletti Amaro Luge
$5.00
Meletti Fernet
$11.00
Mondino Apertivo
$13.00Out of stock
Montenegro
$11.00
Mulassano Bitter
$11.00
Nonino
$15.00
Paradiso Apertivo
$11.00Out of stock
Pasubio
$9.00
Poppy Amaro
$11.00
Ramazzoti
$11.00
Sfumato
$8.00
Sirene Bitter
$13.00Out of stock
Salers Gentian
$8.00
Trader Vic's Kona Coffee
$12.00Out of stock
Underberg
$4.00
Absinthe Ordinaire
$14.00
Ancho Verde
$10.00
B & B
$10.00
Bauchant Orange Liqueur
$8.00
Belle Poire
$12.00
Benedictine
$14.00
Maraska Marischino
$6.00
Combier Cassis
$10.00
Combier Mure
$10.00
Comier Cassis
$10.00
PF Dry Curacao
$12.00
Farigoule Thyme
$10.00
Forthave Genepy 1oz
$7.00
Forthave Genepy 2oz
$14.00
Frangelico Hazelnut
$10.00
Green Chartreuse
$12.00
Green Chartreuse Luge
$7.00
Henri Bardouin Pastis
$10.00
Lazzaroni Sambuca
$10.00Out of stock
Licor 43
$8.00Out of stock
Pimm's
$10.00
Riga Black Balsam Cherry
$9.00
Saliza Amaretto
$12.00
Svol Danish Aquavit
$14.00
Svol Swedish Aquavit
$14.00
Trader's Vic Kona Coffee
$12.00
Velvet Falernum
$8.00
Violet Crown Elderflower
$10.00
Yellow Chartreuse
$16.00
D'Aristi Xtabentun
$8.00
Hayman's Sloe Gin
$10.00
Kronan S Punch
$10.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino
$10.00
PF Yuzu Curacao
$14.00
Royal Combier
$12.00
TF Cacao
$12.00
TF Menthe
$12.00
Becherovka
$10.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$10.00Out of stock
Absentroux
$9.00
Baltimore Rainwater Madeira
$14.00
Barbadillo Amontillado
$9.00
Bonal
$9.00
Cocchi Americano
$9.00
Dolin Blanc
$9.00
Dolin Dry
$9.00
Fot-Li Rojo
$9.00
Rinquinquin
$9.00
Trinchero Rosso
$9.00
Ynocente Fino Sherry
$11.00
Ynocente Fino For Luge
$6.00
Beers
NA
Happy Hour
Gov Dinner
STAFF
Bubbles
White
GL Angelo Negro Arneis
$11.00
GL Ricard Petiot Sauv Blanc
$12.00
GL Melanie Pfister Pinot Blanc
$14.00
GL Jean-Marc Boillot Chardonnay
$16.00
GL Ampeleia Trebbiano
$17.00Out of stock
Dolin Vermouth Blanc
$6.00
GL Luigi Ferrando 'La Torazza' Erbaluce
$14.00
GL Quinta De Santiago Vinho Verde
$11.00
GL Grosjean Vigne Rovettaz Petit Arvine
$17.00Out of stock
GL Tavignano Misco Verdicchio
$11.00Out of stock
GL Donnhoff Riesling
$17.00
Red
GL Costers Del Priorat 'Petit Pissarres' Garnacha
$13.00
GL Paitin Nebbiolo
$14.00Out of stock
GL Dom. De La Voute Des Crozes Gamay
$17.00
GL Brea Pinot Noir
$14.00
GL Chat. Respide-Medeville
$16.00Out of stock
Trinchero Vermouth Rouge
$6.00
GL Dom. De Clayou Cab Franc
$11.00
GL Castro Ventosa Mencia
$10.00Out of stock
GL Luigi Giordano Nebbiolo
$12.00
GL La Miraja Barbera
$14.00
Happy Hour
HH Goulart Cava
$8.00
HH Vinho Verde
$8.00
HH Mencia
$8.00
HH Rosé
$8.00
HH Bruno Brut
$6.50Out of stock
HH Champagne Tribaut
$10.00Out of stock
HH Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco
$5.00Out of stock
HH Tissot Crémant du Jura Rosé
$8.00Out of stock
HH Jean Marc Boillot Chardonnay
$8.00Out of stock
HH Huber Terrassen Gruner Veltliner
$6.50Out of stock
HH Lieu Dit
$5.50Out of stock
HH Vincent Girardin Chardonnay
$8.00Out of stock
HH Misco Verdicchio
$5.50Out of stock
HH Respide-Medeville Bordeaux
$8.50Out of stock
HH LIOCO Pinot Noir
$7.50Out of stock
HH Montepeloso 'A Quo' Montepulciano + Cab
$7.00Out of stock
HH Paitin 'Starda' Nebbiola
$7.00Out of stock
HH Division Gamay
$7.00Out of stock
HH Melanie Pfister Pinot Blanc
$7.00Out of stock
HH Ampelia
$8.50Out of stock
HH Côtes du Rhône
$7.00Out of stock
Dessert / After Dinner
Villa Rada 3 Nodi Passito
$15.00
Donnafugata Ben Rye Passito
$16.00
Luchetti Visciola Cherry
$14.00
Cesar Florido Moscatel Dorado
$10.00
Tenuta Pergola Birbet
$10.00
La Miraja Ribota Chinato
$14.00
"Americano" Vergano Chinato
$15.00
Vergano Vermouth Bianco
$12.00
Vergano Americano
$12.00
Ynocente Fino Sherry
$11.00
Port 10 Year Tawny Ferriera
$14.00
LUGE Sherry
$8.00
Foris Moscato
$9.00
Baltimore Rainwater Madeira
$14.00
Dom. de Souch Jurancon
$16.00Out of stock
Vergano Luli Moscato Vermouth
$17.00Out of stock
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:49 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:49 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:49 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
715 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130
