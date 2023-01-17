Le chateau 6701 Park Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6701 Park Avenue, West New York, NJ 07093
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Asian Fusion Sushi & Bar - 7827 Bergenline Ave
4.5 • 238
7827 Bergenline Ave North Bergen, NJ 07047
View restaurant