Le chateau 6701 Park Avenue

Bebidas sin Liquor

Cokes

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Limonate

$7.00

Ice tea

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

water

$3.00

Club soda con limon

$4.50

Mojito virgen

$8.00

Pina Colada Virgen

$8.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Vino

Malbec COPA

$9.00

Merlot COPA

$9.00

Pinot noir COPA

$9.00

Cabernet sauvignon COPA

$9.00

Cabernet sauvignon COPA

$9.00

Pinot grigio COPA

$9.00

Chardonney COPA

$9.00

Moscato COPA

$9.00

Sauvignon blanc COPA

$9.00

Riesling COPA

$9.00

White zifaldel COPA

$9.00

Rosso COPA

$9.00

Prosecco

$12.00

White zifaldel BTL

$40.00

Rosso COPA BTL

$40.00

Malbec COPA BTL

$45.00

Merlot COPA BTL

$45.00

Pinot noir COPA BTL

$45.00

Cabernet sauvignon COPA BTL

$45.00

Cabernet sauvignon COPA BTL

$45.00

Pinot grigio COPA BTL

$45.00

Chardonney COPA BTL

$45.00

Moscato COPA BTL

$45.00

Sauvignon blanc COPA BTL

$45.00

Riesling COPA BTL

$45.00

Cerveza en Botella

Becks BTL

$6.00

Amstel Light BTL

$6.00

Guinnes BTL

$8.00

Negra Modelo BTL

$6.00

Modelo Especial BTL

$6.00

Budwiser BTL

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA BTL

$8.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Angry Orchard BTL

$6.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Blue Moon BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Heineken Light BTL

$6.00

Michelob ultra BTL

$6.00

Budlight BTL

$5.00

Presidente BTL

$6.00

Coorslight BTL

$5.00

Cocteles

Margarita.

$12.00

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Royal Hawaii

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Crazy Cantarito

$14.00

barracuda

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Rosa Negra

$12.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Jack Passion

$14.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

hulk

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Dejavu

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

French 6701

$14.00

Taboo

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mezcalita

$14.00

Jalapeno rica

$14.00

Pitbull margarita

$35.00

Pina colada

$13.00

Caipirinha

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00

Michelada Mexicana

$8.00

Michelada Colombiana

$8.00

Cubetazo

$35.00

Negroni

$12.00

sangria pitcher

$35.00

margarita pitcher

$35.00

malibu bay breeze

$12.00

Liquor

Absolut

$9.00

absolut citro

$9.00

ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc coconut

$9.00

ciroc apple

$9.00

ciroc mango

$9.00

ciroc pineapple

$9.00

grey goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

titos

$9.00

smirnoff

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Dusse

$10.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

bombey dry

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

empress 1908

$9.00

Well Rum

$9.00

zacapa XO

$18.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling'S

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

zacapa23

$14.00

viejo de caldas 8

$9.00

Flor de Caña

$9.00

viejo de caldas 3

$9.00

cachaca 51

$9.00

malibu

$9.00

tapa azul aguardiente

$7.00

Hennessys

$10.00

Hennessys V.S.O.P

$12.00

D'usse

$12.00

Remy

$10.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

don julio reposado

$10.00

don julio anejo

$11.00

don julio blanco

$9.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

herradura

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Patron Café

$10.00

1800 silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

1800 reposado

$10.00

casa amigos blanco

$9.00

casa amigos reposado

$10.00

casa amigos anejo

$11.00

herradura reposado

$10.00

corralejo

$10.00

clase azul

$35.00

mezcal vida

$10.00

mezca casa amigos

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

crow royal

$9.00

bulleit rye

$10.00

bulleit bourbon

$10.00

dewasr

$9.00

chivas

$10.00

the macallan

$14.00

platinum label

$14.00

gold label

$14.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

jack Daniels

$9.00

jack daniels fire

$9.00

jack daniels honey

$9.00

old parr

$9.00

glenfiddich

$15.00

glenlivet

$14.00

red label

$9.00

black label

$10.00

jameson

$9.00

jameson barrel

$9.00

buchannas

$9.00

buchannas master

$10.00

blue label

$35.00

royal 21

$45.00

Pinch

$10.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Mathilde Cassis

$9.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

sambuca

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
