Le Coupe 709 North Western Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern Comfort on the West Coast Home of the Chili Honey Fried Chicken and Corn Ribs
Location
709 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
