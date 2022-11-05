Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Coupe 709 North Western Avenue

709 North Western Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90029

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Bone in Thigh
Corn Ribs

Mains

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Thigh, chili honey, martin's potato bun, house-made pickles, honey mustard, cabbage and kale slaw

Bone in Thigh

Bone in Thigh

$8.00

marinated for 24hrs in buttermilk and Slap Ya Mama hot sauce, hand battered and fried to crispy deliciousness tossed in our local chili honey and served with puffed chicken skins

Salads

Watermelon Salad

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Compressed Watermelon, pistachio dressing, Australian goat feta, pickled fresnos, balsamic reduction

The Wedge Salad

The Wedge Salad

$13.00

iceberg lettuce, bacon lardons, pickled red onion, roasted cherry tomato, croutons, buttermilk ranch

Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$11.00

Hydro greens, candied walnut, apple, crouton, french vinaigrette

Sides

Corn Ribs

Corn Ribs

$11.00

Lime mayo, chili salt, queso fresco, cilantro

Blue Corn Bread

Blue Corn Bread

$7.00

Anson mills blue corn meal, brown butter, duck fat, buttermilk, served with steen's butter

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

creamy cheese blend, fusilloni pasta, panko bread crumbs

Puffed Chicken Skins

Puffed Chicken Skins

$7.00

boiled fresh chicken skins, dehydrated, fried, tossed in slap ya mama seasoning

Southern Potato Salad

Southern Potato Salad

$5.00

creamer red potatoes, boiled egg, mustard, mayo, chives

Cabbage and Kale Slaw

Cabbage and Kale Slaw

$3.00

thin sliced kale, red cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, tossed in lemon dressing 8 oz

Southern Sweet Pickles

$0.50

2 oz

Pickled Fresnos

$1.50

Pickled Red Onion

$1.00

2 oz

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.75

2 oz

'Slap Ya Mama' Hot Sauce

$1.00

2 oz

Pistachio Dressing

$2.00

2 oz

Saba

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Steens Butter

$2.00

2 oz

Desserts

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

topped with maldon sea salt

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$8.00+

mexican vanilla bean, cracker crust

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Beverages

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mexican Cola

$4.50

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Bottled Watter

$2.00

Abita Root Beer

$4.50

Hanks Cream Soda

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Snapback Hat (one size)

Le Coupe Patch Hat

$30.00

Yellow Tee Shirt

Yellow Tee Shirt Small

$25.00

Yellow tee Shirt Medium

$25.00

Yellow Tee Shirt Large

$25.00

Yellow Tee Shirt XL

$25.00

Yellow Tee Shirt XXL

$25.00

Grey Tee Shirt

Grey Tee Shirt Small

$25.00

Grey Tee Shirt Medium

$25.00

Grey Tee Shirt Large

$25.00

Grey Tee Shirt XL

$25.00

Gret Tee Shirt XXL

$25.00

Slap Ya Mama Seasoning

Cajun Seasoning- original blend 8oz shaker bottle

Slap Ya Mama Seasoning

$7.00

Slay Ya Mana Hot Sauce

Cajun Pepper Sauce 5 oz glass bottle

Slap Ya Mama Cajun Pepper Sauce

$7.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Comfort on the West Coast Home of the Chili Honey Fried Chicken and Corn Ribs

Location

709 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Directions

