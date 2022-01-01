Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Le Créme Cafe
161 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose, CA 95121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tastea - San Jose – Communications Hill
No Reviews
509 W. Capitol Expressway San Jose, CA 95136
View restaurant
Mochinut - 100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180
No Reviews
100 N Almaden Ave, Suite 180 San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
Paris Baguette - 3505-Grand Century Mall
4.1 • 202
1111 Story Road #1076 San Jose, CA 95122
View restaurant