Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Le Créme Cafe

161 Reviews

$

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134

San Jose, CA 95121

Popular Items

6 Mochi Donut Pack
Pop Corn Chicken
Calamari Heads

Green Tea

BASIL FRUIT TEA

BASIL FRUIT TEA

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea with fresh kiwi, strawberry and mango bits.

BERRY GREEN TEALEMONADE

$5.25

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Strawberry, Kumquat, and Honey, complemented with fresh strawberry bits.

GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

GRAPEFRUIT GREEN TEA

$5.99Out of stock

GREEN APPLE GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Green Apple.

GUAVA GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green infused with Guava

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green infused with Honey.

HONEY LEMON GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green complemented with Honey and Lemon.

HONEYDEW GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Honeydew.

JADE GREEN TEA

$4.99

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$4.99

KUMQUAT GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Kumquat.

LEMON GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Lemon.

LYCHEE GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Lychee.

MANGO GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Mango.

OOLONG TEA

$4.99

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Passion Fruit.

PASSION JADE GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jade Tea infused with Passion Fruit.

PEACH GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Peach.

PEACH JADE GREEN TEA

$4.99

Jade Tea infused with Peach.

PEACH OOLONG TEA

$4.99

PMS GREEN TEA (PEACH, MANGO, STRAWBERRY)

$5.25

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Peach, Mango, and Strawberry, complemented with fresh mango and strawberry bits.

STRAWBERRY BLISS

$5.25

Strawberry Peach Green Tea complemented with fresh strawberry, peach bits, chia seeds.

STRAWBERRY GREEN TEA

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Strawberry.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE TEA

$5.25

Caffeine Free Tea infused with Strawberry complemented with fresh strawberry bits.

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$5.50

Sparkling water infused with fresh strawberry, with mint leaves, complemented with organic chia seeds.

STRAWBERRY PEACH JADE GT

$5.25

Jade Tea infused with Strawberry and Peach.

TOOTY FRUITY GREEN TEA

TOOTY FRUITY GREEN TEA

$5.50

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Strawberry, Mango, Lychee, complemented with fresh mango and strawberry bits.

WINTERMELON GREEN TEA

$5.25

Jasmine Green Tea infused with Winter Melon.

Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.99

Green Apple Black Tea

$4.99

Guava Black Tea

$4.99

Honey Black Tea

$4.99

Honey Lemon Black Tea

$4.99

Honeydew Black Tea

$4.99

Lemon Black Tea

$4.99

Lychee Black Tea

$4.99

Mango Black Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Black Tea

$4.99

Peach Black Tea

$4.99

PMS Black Tea

$5.25

Comes with fresh mango and strawberry bits.

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.50

Tooty Fruity Black Tea

$5.50

Comes with fresh mango and strawberry bits.

Wintermelon Black Tea

$5.25

Milk Tea

ALMOND HAZELNUT MILK TEA

$5.75

ALMOND MILK TEA

$5.75

CARAMEL MILK TEA

$5.75

CHEETAH MILK TEA

$5.75

Jasmine Milk Tea and Thai Milk Tea.

CHOCOLATE MILK TEA

$5.75

COCONUT MILK TEA

$5.75

COFFEE MILK TEA

$5.75

EARL GREY MILK TEA

$5.75

GREEN APPLE MILK TEA

$5.75

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$5.75

Honey Milk Tea

$5.75

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.75

Green Milk Tea infused with Honeydew.

Horchata Milk Tea

$5.75

Jade Milk Tea

$5.75

JASMINE MILK TEA

$5.75

Green Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.75

Matcha Latte Milk Tea

$5.75
Matcha Thai Milk Tea

Matcha Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

MILK TEA

$5.75

House Black Milk Tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

$5.75

Black Milk Tea infused with Brown Sugar.

Peach Milk Tea

$5.75

Peppermint Milk Tea

$5.75

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.75

Rose Milk Tea

$5.75

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai Milk Tea

$5.75

Tiger Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai Milk Tea mixed with Milk Tea

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.75

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.75

SMOOTHIE

ALMOND HAZELNUT SMOOTHIE

$5.99

ALMOND SMOOTHIE

$5.99

AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$6.50

Made with fresh fruit.

BANANA SMOOTHIE

$6.25

Made with fresh fruit.

BIANKA SHAKE

$6.25

Blended with expresso shots.

BLUEBERRY COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$6.25

BLUEBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.99

CANTOLOPE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

CAPPUCCINO SMOOTHIE

$5.99

CARAMEL SMOOTHIE

$5.99

CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.99

DURIAN SMOOTHIE

$6.50

Made with fresh fruit.

GREEN APPLE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

HAZELNUT SMOOTHIE

$5.99

HONEYDEW SMOOTHIE

$6.25

Made with fresh fruit.

HORCHATA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

JASMINE MILK TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

KIWI SMOOTHIE

$5.99

LYCHEE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

MANGO SMOOTHIE

$5.99

MATCHA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

MOCHA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

OREO SMOOTHIE

$5.99

PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$5.99

PEACH SMOOTHIE

$5.99

PEPPERMINT CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

PEPPERMINT MOCHA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

PINA COLODA SMOOTHIE

$6.25

PINEAPPLE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

PMS SMOOTHIE

$6.25

Peach, Mango, & Strawberry

STARBURST SMOOTHIE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE

$6.25

STRAWBERRY COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$5.99

TARO COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$5.99

TARO SMOOTHIE

$5.99

THAI TEA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

TOOTY FRUITY SMOOTHIE

$6.25

Strawberry,Mango,& Lychee

VANILLA SMOOTHIE

$5.99

WHITE CHOCOLATE SMOOTHIE

$5.99

YOGURT SMOOTHIE

ORIGINAL YOGURT

$6.00

Plain Yogurt

STRAWBERRY YOGURT

STRAWBERRY YOGURT

$6.00
MANGO YOGURT

MANGO YOGURT

$6.00

KIWI YOGURT

$6.00

COMBINATION 2 FLAVOR YOGURT

$6.35

2 choices of flavor: Strawberry, Mango, Kiwi

COMBINATION 3 FLAVOR YOGURT

COMBINATION 3 FLAVOR YOGURT

$6.50

Combination of Strawberry, Mango, Kiwi

Slushies

Blueberry Slushy

$5.75

Cantaloupe Slushy

$5.75

Coffee Slushy

$5.99

Green Apple Slushy

$5.75

Honeydew Slushy

$5.99

Made with fresh fruit.

Kiwi Slushy

$5.75

Lemon Slushy

$5.75

Lychee Slushy

$5.75

Mango Slushy

$5.75
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.99

Passion Fruit Slushy

$5.75

Peach Mango Slushy

$5.75

Peach Slushy

$5.75

Pineapple Slushy

$5.75

PMS Slushy

$5.99

Peach, Mango, and Strawberry, complemented with fresh mango and strawberry bits.

Strawberry Lychee Slushy

$5.75

Strawberry Mango Slushy

$5.75

Strawberry Peach Slushy

$5.75

Strawberry Pineapple Slushy

$5.75

Strawberry Slushy

$5.75

Taro Slushy

$5.99

Tooty Fruity Slushy

$5.99

Strawberry, Mango, and Lychee complemented with fresh mango and strawberry bits.

Watermelon Slushy

$5.99

Made with fresh fruit.

Coffee

Iced Americano Coffee

$5.75

Iced Cappuccino Coffee

$5.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato Coffee

$5.75

Iced Latte Coffee

$5.49

Iced Mocha Coffee

$5.75

Iced Peppermint Mocha Coffee

$5.75

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75

Iced White Chocolate Mocha Coffee

$5.75
Ice Ube Latte Coffee

Ice Ube Latte Coffee

$5.99

Hot Coffee

Hot Americano Coffee

$5.75

Hot Cappuccino Coffee

$5.75

Hot Caramel Macchiato Coffee

$5.75

Hot Latte Coffee

$5.49

Hot Mocha Coffee

$5.75

Hot Peppermint Mocha Coffee

$5.75

Hot Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75

Hot White Chocolate Mocha Coffee

$5.75

Juice

Fresh Honeydew Juice

$5.99

Fresh Watermelon Juice

$5.99

Honey Lemon Juice

$5.25

Kumquat Lemon Juice

$5.25

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.99

Snacks

Tofu

Tofu

$6.25

Fish Ball

$7.25
Lobster Ball

Lobster Ball

$7.25

Cajun Fries

$6.25
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.50
Season Fries

Season Fries

$4.99
Yam Fries

Yam Fries

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99
Calamari Heads

Calamari Heads

$8.75
Calamari Ring

Calamari Ring

$8.75
Chicken Gizzard

Chicken Gizzard

$6.49
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.25

Breaded Mozzerella Sticks served with a side of ranch

Pop Corn Chicken

Pop Corn Chicken

$8.49

BBQ Wings

$9.99
Fish Sauce Wings

Fish Sauce Wings

$9.99
Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$9.99

Desserts

4 Mochi Donut Pack

4 Mochi Donut Pack

$10.00
6 Mochi Donut Pack

6 Mochi Donut Pack

$14.00

Please note that if the flavor is out of stock, we do not have that flavor for that day as we rotate flavors, or we are sold out of that flavor for the day.

Egg Puff

Egg Puff

$6.75

Choice of Original, Chocolate, Green Tea, Bananna, Side of Nutella, Side of Condense Milk

Ice Cream Egg Puff (1 scoop)

$8.00

Served with choice of ice cream, fruit bits, chocolate drizzle, and whip cream.

Ice Cream Egg Puff (2 scoops)

$9.50

Served with choice of ice cream, fruit bits, chocolate drizzle, and whip cream.

4 Beignets

4 Beignets

$6.99

6 Beignets

$9.99

12 Beignets

$18.49
Malasadas

Malasadas

Nutella Crepe

$8.25

Topped with whip cream

Strawberry Crepe

$8.25

Topped off with whip cream.

Strawberry Nutella Crepe

$8.75

Topped off with whip cream.

Banana Crepe

$8.25

Topped off with whip cream.

Banana Nutella Crepe

$8.75

Topped off with whip cream.

Strawberry Banana Crepe

$8.50

Topped off with whip cream

Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe

$9.50

Topped off with whip cream.

Ice Creme Bun

$5.99

House made non-glazed donut, sandwiched w/ice cream of choice

Extras

Sweet Chilli

$0.85

Ranch Sauce

$0.85

Nutella

$1.00

Condense Milk

$1.00

Extra Toppings

Please specify in which drink under special instructions.

EXTRA DONUT BOX

$0.25

Bottle Water

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3005 Silver Creek Rd. #134, San Jose, CA 95121

Directions

