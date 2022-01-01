Le Crepe imageView gallery

Le Crepe

783 Reviews

$$

317 S Washington Ave

Royal Oak, MI 48067

Order Again

Crepes

Signature Ribeye Truffle

$16.50

The Mexican

$11.00

James Dean

$12.00

Washington Ave

$15.50

My Morning Jacket

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$12.75

Bon Appetit

$12.75

Garlic & Parmesan Crusted Smoked Salmon

$16.50

Deja Vu

$14.50

Sea Breeze

$14.50

The Obvious

$13.50

Chicken Truffle

$13.50

Spicy Chicken Truffle

$13.75

Brie & Basil

$13.50

The Green Goat

$16.50

Mushroom Madness

$13.50

The Standby

$12.25

Old Woodward

$13.50

Chocolate Eclair

$11.00

Nutty Monkey

$13.25

Cinnamon Sweet Cheese

$8.25

The Patriot

$13.50

Banana Exotique

$11.25

Appletastic

$11.50

S’more

$9.00

Mixed Berry

$10.25

BYO Crepe

$6.00

Kid's Nutella & Banana

$7.00

Kid's Pb&J

$7.00

Kid's Smore

$7.00

Kid's Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pizza Crepe

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Crispies & Nutella

$2.50

Kids Bowl Of Ice Cream

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$2.50

Agave

Butter

Caramel

$1.00

Cherry Maple Glaze

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$1.00

Cinamon Syrup

Clam Sauce Herb Vinaigrette

$1.00

Dijon Dill

$1.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Hollandaise Spicy

$1.00

House Vingiarette

$1.00

Maple Syrup

Nutella

$1.00

Oil

Orange Jalapeno

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Raspberry Sauce

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Roasted Shallot

$1.00

Sauce On Side

Spicy Hollandaise

$1.00

Sriracha

$0.50

Tobasco

Truffle Zip

$1.00

Vegan Zip Sauce

$1.25

Features

Crispies w/ Brie

$8.00

Le Club

$12.00

Caroline

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

shrimp throb

$14.00

heart throb

$12.00

my first kiss

$12.00

Denise

$10.99

Boris

$10.99

Natasha

$10.99

Teniah

$11.99

Buffalo

$10.99

Fromage

$10.99

raspberry eclair

$12.00

Rue 317

$12.00

Cristal

$14.00

Rendez vous

$12.00

L'amore

$11.00

Lunch

Chicken Truffle

$10.00

Spicy Chicken Truffle

$10.00

Monte Cristo

$10.00

The Standby

$10.00

The Mexican

$10.00

The Obvious

$10.00

Lunch - Soup Du Jour

$2.50

Lunch - House Baby Green Salad

$2.50

Extras

Soup

$5.00

House Baby Green Salad

$5.00

Chevre & Apple Salad

$11.50

Blackened Steak Salad

$13.00

cherry maple glaze bottled

$6.99

orange jalenpeno bottled

$6.99

raspberry vinagrette

$6.99

roasted shallot dressing

$6.99

house vinaigrette dressing

$6.99

truffle zip bottled

$6.99

honey spoons 4

$20.00

honey spoons each

$5.00

chocolate Eiffel tower

$6.99

Crispies

Nutella Crispy

$7.00

Chorizo Con Queso Crispy

$8.50

Veggie Queso Crispy

$8.50

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Crispy

$8.50

Side Crispy

$3.00

Cold

The Kermito

$3.00

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Soy Milk

$3.00

San Peligrino

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Carafe of Juice

$10.00

Milk

$2.00

Half Caraf Juice

$5.00

Hot

Coffee

$2.75

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso

$4.25

Mochaccino

$4.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Featured Crepe

Crepe Et La Sauce

$9.00

Classic Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$8.00

Gourmet Scrambles

Paris Garden

$9.00

Eiffel

$11.00

Harmony

$12.00

Adele

$10.00

Careme

$9.50

Le Crepe Sides

Side Crepe

$3.50

Side fresh fruit

$2.00

Side scrambled eggs

$2.50

Side egg whites

$3.50

Side potatoes

$2.00

fresh fruit bowl

$3.50

Side peanut butter

$1.00

Side nutella

$2.00

Side breakfast sausage patty

$3.00

Side turkey sausage patty

$3.00

Side Turkey bacon

$3.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side maple glazed ham

$3.00

Side chicken apple sausage

$3.00

side steak

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

FOOD

Signature Ribeye Truffle

$16.50

rue 317

$12.00

POETRY

Mushroom Madness

The Standby

Chicken Truffle

Brie & Basil

Monte Cristo

James Dean

S'more

Cinnamon Sweet Cheese

Mixed Berry

RESTAURANT WEEK

Ro Lunch

$15.00

Ro Dinner

$25.00

Ro Ribeye

$35.00

Ro Salad

Ro Soup

Ro Crispies with Nutella

Ro Obvious

Ro Monte Cristo

Ro Chicken Truffle

Ro Mushroom Madness

Ro Cinnamon Sweet Cheese

Ro Mixed Berry

Ro Mushroom Madness

Ro Chicken Truffle

Ro Stand By

Ro James

Ro Dean

Ro Mexican

Ro Mixed Berry

Ro The Patriot

Ro Nutty Monkey

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Directions

Search popular restaurants
