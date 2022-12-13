Restaurant info

Le DeSales, a restaurant located in South Dupont, across the street from the historic Mayflower Hotel. Upon reopening in December, Michelin-starred Chef Raphael François has brought back his most popular dishes while teaming with award winning Sushi Master Noriaki Yasutake (formally SEI Restaurant) presenting French/Asian cuisine, including a full sushi menu (signature Fish and Chips Roll) in an informal, cozy, and romantic setting.

