Le DeSales
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Le DeSales, a restaurant located in South Dupont, across the street from the historic Mayflower Hotel. Upon reopening in December, Michelin-starred Chef Raphael François has brought back his most popular dishes while teaming with award winning Sushi Master Noriaki Yasutake (formally SEI Restaurant) presenting French/Asian cuisine, including a full sushi menu (signature Fish and Chips Roll) in an informal, cozy, and romantic setting.
1725 Desales St NW,, Washington, DC 20036
