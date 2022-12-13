Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le DeSales

1725 Desales St NW,

Washington, DC 20036

Order Again

Starters

French onion soup

$10.00

chicken stock, caramelized onions, gruyere toast

Little gem salad

$13.00

poppy seed, red onion, pomegranate, french radish, champagne ranch dressing

Garden salad

$15.00

avocado,pine nuts, radish, raddichio, kale, crispy quinoa, dill, green dressing

Beef tartare

$17.00

aioli, capers, chips

Squash blossom tempura

$13.00

whipped ricotta, lemon, chili

Kale pistachio salad

$13.00

pomegranate, red onions, carrot,radish,sesame dressing

Shishito peppers

$8.00

Buratta

$16.00

heirloom tomato, basil,aged balsamic, olive oil

Hamachi crudo

$18.00

red onion, soy vinagrette, olive oil, orange

Salmon tartare

$16.00

cucumber, watermelon, pinenuts, cilantro

Deviled eggs

$15.00

caviar, watercress, mayonaise

Shrimp cocktail

$17.00

6 pieces on ice, lemon, cocktail sauce,armagnac

Duck pate

$16.00

smoked bourbon, walnuts

Principal

Roasted salmon

$16.00

lemon, watercress

Whole branzino

$34.00

persillade, baby tomato

Fish n Frites

$26.00

tartare sauce,panko crusted beer batter, french frires

Pasture Raised Chicken

$18.00

roasted breast, tarragon,poulette sauce

Rabit parpardelle

$28.00

rabbit hind leg, chicken jus, dried currant,fresh pasta

Bavette steak

$24.00

watercress, just, fresh thyme

Ledesales Cheesburger

$16.00

cabot clothbound cheddar, poscuitto

NY Strip 14oz

$48.00

pistou, arugula, parmesan

t-Bone 32oz

$115.00

peppercorn sauce

Sides

Onion Frites

$9.00

beer batter, tartare sauce, parmesan

Green Salad

$8.00

xeres vinegar, shallots

Charred broccolini

$10.00

pinenut, ricotta

French fries

$8.00

grated old parmesan

Wild rice

$8.00

chicken stock, garlic, parsley, chili

Roasted cauliflower

$9.00

green goddess, za'atar

Edamame

$7.00

sea salt

Roasted medley Potatoes

$9.00

shiitake mushrooms

Roasted corn

$9.00

coconut cream, wild rice, lemongrass

Specialty Nigiri

Hamachi Teriyaki

$12.00

fried ginger

Scallop Aburi

$13.00

uni butter

Miso Camembert

$12.00

Beer Nigiri

$13.00

turffle aioli, nori paste

Salmon Aburi

$12.00

moromiso

Choco Unagi

$12.00

sansho, chocolate, pinenuts

Specialty Sushi Rolls

Salmon Cilantro

$14.00

cilantro, spicy miso, baguette crisp

Hamachi serrano

$14.00

chive, jalapeno aioli

Fish n Chips

$15.00

red onion, white fish, olive oil, malt vinegar, wasabi tartare sauce, potato crisp

S.O.S

$15.00

salmon, strawberry, cucumber, avocado, orange miso

Spicy Tuna

$11.00

spicy miso, capers

Salmon ceviche

$15.00

corn, cucumber, cilatro, onion, lemon

Shrimp Begnet

$14.00

orange curry tartare, asparagus, soy sheet

Beets Tartare

$14.00

miso, orange, ginger, garlic

Smoked salmon

$13.00

avocado, arugula, yuzu hollandaise

Lunch

L Cavatelli pasta

$16.00

mushroom duxelle, pine nuts, parmesan

L COD

$17.00

shallot, cauliflower,forbidden rice,lemon

L Salmon

$17.00

wilde rice, roasted corn,cream of coconut

L Cheesburger

$18.00

cabot clothbound, pork proscuitto, choice of fries or salad

L Bavette steak

$22.00

watercress, jus, fresh thyme

Bento Salmon

$29.00

house salad, smoked salmon toast, edamame hash, spicy tuna roll, dessert of the day

Bento Steak

$29.00

house salad, smoked salmon toast, edamame hash, spicy tuna roll, dessert of the day

Bento Tofu

$29.00

house salad, smoked salmon toast, edamame hash, spicy tuna roll, dessert of the day

Poke bowl: Spicy Tuna

$18.00

coleslaw, edamame,cucumber, radish,avocado

Poke Bowl: Salmon Ceviche

$18.00

coleslaw, edamame,cucumber, radish,avocado

Poke Bowl: Beets tartare

$18.00

coleslaw, edamame,cucumber, radish,avocado

L Little Gem Salad

$13.00

L Garden Salad

$15.00

L Chicken

$20.00

Charcuterie

Board of 3

$23.00

Duck proscuitto, cabot clothbound cheddar, salame picante

Board of 5

$32.00

Duck proscuitto, cabot clothbound cheddar, salame picante, wheel of brie, proscuitto

Dessert

Chocolate Tart

$11.00

Pralin Paris

$10.00

Choco Mousse

$10.00Out of stock

Saint Honore

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$10.00Out of stock

Bordeaux Canapes

$10.00

TOGO Cocktails

TOGO Liquid Wasabi 16oz

$32.00

Unfiltered sake, vodka, habanero & ginger infused syrup, lime juice

TOGO Asian Pear Sangria 16oz

$32.00

Pear Vodka, vanilla, pear pure, sparkling wine

TOGO Shoga-Tini 16oz

$32.00

Pear vodka, roasted pineapple, fresh lemon juice, house made ginger liquor

TOGO Painted Lady 16oz

$32.00

Blood orange vodka, passion fruit,

TOGO Momo 16oz

$35.00

House infused ginger and mint bourbon, fresh lemon juice, ruby peach pure, bitters

TOGO Angry Dragon 16oz

$35.00

Blanco tequila, St. Germaine, passion fruit, fresh lime, fresh carrot juice, Thai chili syrup.

TOGO Rum Peach Iced Tea 16oz

$32.00

Blanco rum, black tea, peach liquor, cinnamon and cardamon bitters, fresh lemon juice.

TOGO Yuzu Raspberry 16oz

$32.00

Raspberry gin, sake, yuzu, fresh lemon juice, agave syrup

TOGO Beer

TOGO Atlas IPA 16oz Draft

$10.00

fresh, citrus,peach, toasted malt, caramel finish

TOGO Allagash White 16oz Draft

$10.00

bright, notes of wheat, yeast,orange peel,coriander,light

TOGO Hazy-O 16oz Draft

$10.00

fruity, mandarin orange, grapefruit, mango

TOGO Kronenbourgh 16oz Draft

$10.00

refreshing, spicy hop aromas, malt, clean and crisp

TOGO Founders Porter 12oz Bottle

$6.00

Chocolate, roasted malts, hints of floral hops

TOGO Sapporo 22oz Can

$10.00

Light and smooth, notes of hops and malt, clean finish

TOGO Wine

TOGO Touraine, Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Grassy, green pear, honeysuckle, wet stone, crisp

TOGO Joseph Cattin, Pinot Blanc

$33.00

flowers, citrus, light and refreshing, dry

TOGO Nore, Chardonnay

$33.00

subtle citrus, apricot, nectarine, round and refreshing

TOGO Papargyriou, Assyrtico/Muscat

$36.00

Aromatic, and crisp, mineral, outstanding

TOGO Gruner Veltliner

$36.00

Ultimate sushi wine, green apple, white pepper

TOGO Lavendette Rose

$33.00

crisp, strawberries, gooseberry, refreshing finish

TOGO Sancerre Rose

$52.00

Its simply Sancerre

TOGO Cricova Blanc de Noir, Extra Brut

$33.00

Methode Champagne

TOGO Provence, Rose Brut

$33.00

dry, crisp and refreshing, with notes of spice and wild berries

TOGO Cottat Cailou, Pinot Noir

$36.00

Dry, earthy, refreshing

TOGO Villa Puchini, Tupertuscan

$33.00

Silky, violets and cherries, black pepper, long finish

TOGO Sol Acantalys, Grenache/Syrah

$33.00

Ripe fruit, firm tannin's, baking spice

TOGO Kadabra, Malbec

$33.00

ripe plum, blackberry, juicy and succulent, flavorful finish

TOGO Flaco, Tempranillo

$33.00

Raspberry, currant, spicy and smooth

TOGO Les Arromans, Bourdeaux

$33.00

Full bodied, earthy chassis, blackberry, firm tannins

TOGO Sake

TOGO Demon Slayer 6oz

$12.00

Traditional style, steamed rice, earth notes, smooth and dry

TOGO Little Sumo 7oz

$12.00

Aromatic, clean and anise, green fruit and long finish

TOGO Snow Angel 6oz

$12.00

Fresh, fruity aromas, smooth finish, ulfiltered

TOGO Mio Sparking 10oz

$14.00

Moscato like, sweet floral aromas, peach, honeysuckle. light and fizzy

TOGO Bunraku Dancing Flakes 10oz

$34.00

Delicate, notes of rock candy, honey, lush texture with real gold flakes

TOGO Dassai 45 Junmai Daiginjo 10oz

$35.00

Fresh, pear, anise, green melon, dry and fresh

TOGO Bunraku Forgotten Spirit 10oz

$30.00

Aromatic, peach, Asian pear, anise, steamed rice on the finish

TOGO Hakkaisan 10oz

$32.00

Rich, earthy, steamed rice notes, dry, full and smooth

TOGO Pearls Of Simplicity daiginjo 24oz

$78.00

Fresh, melon, floral and well balanced, delicious

TOGO Bamboo Princess 16.5oz

$42.00

Clean, hints of tropical fruit, lush, smooth finish

TOGO Snow Maiden 24oz

$45.00

Fresh, fruity aromas, creamy, smooth and lush, unfiltered

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Le DeSales, a restaurant located in South Dupont, across the street from the historic Mayflower Hotel. Upon reopening in December, Michelin-starred Chef Raphael François has brought back his most popular dishes while teaming with award winning Sushi Master Noriaki Yasutake (formally SEI Restaurant) presenting French/Asian cuisine, including a full sushi menu (signature Fish and Chips Roll) in an informal, cozy, and romantic setting.

1725 Desales St NW,, Washington, DC 20036

