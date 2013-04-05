Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le District

225 Liberty Street

New York, NY 10281

GRILLERS PACKAGE

BBQ SPECIALS PACKAGE 1

$55.00

PACKAGE1: 4 Angus beer burgers 4 Merguez sausage 4 Herb marinated chicken breasts * Orders must be placed 48 hours in advanced.

BBQ SPECIALS PACKAGE 2

$140.00

PACKAGE 2: Prime Steak & Chop Sandwich (2) 12oz Certified Angus NY Strip Steak (2) 8 oz Petite Beef Loin (2) 6oz Australian Porterhouse Lamb Chops * Orders must be placed 48 hours in advanced.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Our mission is to deliver delicious French-inspired fare in an environment where service and quality are paramount. Our market of bustling districts consist of culinary-specific stations, exciting restaurants, an outdoor patio, and a fresh grocery, curated by our talented taste-makers. EAT, SHOP, AND PLAY WITH US.

225 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10281

