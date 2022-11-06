Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Le French Denver

review star

No reviews yet

4901 S Newport St

Denver, CO 80237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Butter Croissant
Mixed Berries French Toast
Chocolate Croissant

Viennoiseries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$5.15

Chocolate Croissant

$5.15

French Cinnamon Roll

$5.15

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Classic Viennoiseries Box

$39.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Pumpkin Croissant

$6.95

Patisseries

We prepare for you from scratch most of our patisseries with much care and love. We hope you enjoy! Bonne degustation !

Brownie (GF)

$3.50

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Espresso Mousse bar

$8.00

Lemon Macaron

$2.25

Raspberry Macaron

$2.25

Pistachio Macaron

$2.25

Vanilla Macaron

$2.25

Chocolate Macaron

$2.25

Espresso Macaron

$2.25

Mini Lemon Tart

$4.50

Mini Tart Au Fruits

$4.50

Mini Chocolate Mousse

$4.50

Box of 6 tarts

$20.00

Box of 12 tarts

$40.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar

$7.00

Mini Creme Brulee Tart

$4.50

Mini Chocolate Passion/Pear Tart

$4.50

GF Wh Choc Carmel Peanut Financier

$6.00

Mini Ganache Salted Carmel Tart

$4.50

Scone- Cranberry Orange

$4.50

Small

Sm Batch of the day

$4.30

Sm Cafe au Lait

$4.50

Sm Espresso

$3.50

Sm Americano

$4.50

Sm Cafe Latte

$5.00

Sm Caramel Latte

$5.30

Sm Vanilla Latte

$5.30

Sm Cappuccino

$5.00

Sm Mocha

$5.50

Sm Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Sm Tea

$4.00

Sm Chai Tea

$5.00

Sm Hazelnut Latte

$5.30

Large

Lg Batch of the day

$4.50

Lg Cafe au Lait

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Tripe Espresso

$5.85

Lg Americano

$5.00

Lg Cafe Latte

$5.60

Lg Caramel Latte

$5.90

Lg Vanilla Latte

$5.90

Lg Cappuccino

$5.60

Lg Mocha

$6.10

Lg Hot Chocolate

$4.85

Lg Tea

$4.00

Lg Chai Tea

$5.85

Lg Hazelnut Latte

$5.90

SMALL PLATES

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$20.00

French and cured meats served with pickled vegetables, house mustard sauce, berries, honey and French baguette

Fromage

$22.00

Variety of French and local cheese, fresh seasonal fruit, and Colorado honey

Escargot

Escargot

$15.00

Garlic-parsley butter, white wine, and lemon

Poutine La Rourou

Poutine La Rourou

$15.00

Warm bowl of French fries, crispy bacon, caramelized onion, gravy, and curd cheddar cheese

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Poutine La Bourguignonne

$18.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup of French Onion Soup

Cup of French Onion Soup

$8.00

Vegetable broth, caramelized onions, and house baguette croutons topped with gruyere cheese gratiné

Niçoise Style

$16.00

Mixed greens, haricots verts, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, fingerling potatoes, and our house vinaigrette

Betteraves

$16.00

Featured Soup

$12.00

EGGS & MORE

Served with lyonnaise potatoes and roasted tomato. - Option add side meats (bacon, Parisian ham, andouille sausage, or avocado)

Three Eggs Scrambled French Style

$13.00

Three eggs scrambled with cream and fresh herbs, and topped with gruyere cheese. Served with a side of potatoes Lyonnaise, roasted tomato and warm baguette. - Option add side of meat (bacon, Parisian ham, andouille sausage, or avocado)

Parisian Omelet

$15.00

Our cage-free egg omelet folded with Parisian ham, mushroom, and gruyère cheese. - Option add side meats (bacon, Parisian ham, andouille sausage, or avocado)

Quiche Paysanne

$14.00

Homestyle Pastry Crust, Egg, Cream, Buttered Leeks, Bacon, Gruyère

Quiche Vegetables

$14.00

Homestyle Pastry Crust filled with Egg, Cream, Mushrooms, Spinach, and Goat Cheese

Egg Provencals

$13.00

Fried Egg, Tomato-Paprika Sauce, Cheese, Bacon

Omelet Vegetables

$14.00

Ratatouille Vegetables, Goat Cheese, Chives

ENTREES

Roasted Pork Belly Benedict

$15.00

Poached Egg, Hollandaise, Apple Tatin, Sage

Notre Burger

$19.00

Grass-fed beef burger, with your choice of cheese, and caramelized onion on a brioche bun. [add truffle fries +3, add fried egg +3]

Croque Madame

$16.00

Our buttery-crunch Parisian ham and gruyère cheese sandwich topped with béchamel sauce and a fried egg

MUSSELS- MOULES FRITES

$25.00

East-coast blue mussels cooked in a shallot and white wine garlic broth. Served with a house paprika-lemon aioli on a French baguette

Mixed Berries French Toast

Mixed Berries French Toast

$15.00

Brioche French toast, flambéed berries, banana brulé, mascarpone chantilly, and maple syrup

Yassa Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Crispy Dijon-Brined Chicken, Lemony Onion Yassa Sauce, Brioche Bun, Chopped Lettuce.

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Avocado, heirloom cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, shaved Parmesan cheese.

Steak & Eggs

$29.00

SAVORY CREPES

Crêpes Jambon Fromage

$15.00

Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, Parisian ham, and gruyère cheese

Crepe D'oef Brouilles

Crepe D'oef Brouilles

$17.00

Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, scrambled eggs, gruyère cheese, your choice andouille sausage or bacon

Poulet Pistou Crêpe

$18.00

Buckwheat savory crêpe filled with béchamel sauce, tarragon roasted chicken, cherry tomatoes, baby spinach and gruyère cheese

Veg Crêpe

Veg Crêpe

$16.00

Buckwheat Savory Crépe, Artichoke, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Béchamel

SWEET CREPES

For all our sweet crepes we use wheat flour * Option gluten free is available upon request

Crépe Suzette

$15.00

Crêpe with fresh lemon juice, cane sugar, and lemon zest whipped mascarpone-cream

Chocolate and Fruit Crêpe

Chocolate and Fruit Crêpe

$12.00

Crêpe with light butter, seasonal berries with hazelnut-chocolate sauce

Sugar Crêpe

$7.00

Crêpe with light butter and sugar cane

Cocktails

Rhum, Fresh lime juice, Sucre de canne

Kir Royal

$14.00

sparkling wine, crème de cassis or crème peche

French 75

$14.00

sparkling wine, gin, fresh lemon juice

Les Perles

$14.00

sparkling wine, creme de violette, blueberry and wildflower caviar

Le Bissap

$14.00

Hibiscus, tequila, Pineapple juice, lime, spices

Enchanted Rosé

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Champs De Violette

$14.00

La Sorciere

$14.00

Huckleberry Honey Gold Rush

$14.00

Jubilee Punch

$15.00

Sage Advice

$14.00

Fig Rosemary

$13.00

Amber Sunrise

$14.00

Apple Cranberry Mule

$14.00

Ginger Martini

$14.00

Treaty of Paris

$15.00

Wine By Glass

freixenet blanc de blancs brut cava

$9.00

le colture ‘sylvoz’ prosecco di treviso brut

$13.00

Bouvet Rose Excellence Brut

$13.00

nicolas feuillatte, champagne brut

$19.00

La Crema

$14.00

louis latour grand ardeche, burgundy chardonnay

$15.00

jean-marc brocard, chablis sainte claire

$14.00

Sancerre - Chateau Les Glories

$21.00

McBride Sisters NZ Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Fernando Pighin & Figli, Italy

$11.00

Vouvray - Marquis de Goulaine

$12.00

Domaine Chanteleuserie Rose

$12.00

Bouvet Rose Excellence Brut

$13.00

AIX Coteaux'd Aix-en-Provence Rose

$14.00

Chateau d'Astros

$13.00

Miraval Rose

$19.00

Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot Noir

$15.00

Cotes du Rhone, Delas Freres, Saint-Esprit

$13.00Out of stock

Malbec, Alta Vista Estate

$12.00

Saint-Emilion Grand Cru- Les Cadrans

$18.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Outlot

$19.00

Red Blend, Homestead

$17.00

Coteaux Du Languedoc, Château Puech-Haut

$15.00

Cotes du Rhone, Vidal - Fleury

$15.00

Wine By Bottle

BTL - freixenet blanc de blancs brut cava

$36.00

BTL - le colture ‘sylvoz’ prosecco di treviso brut

$52.00

BTL - Bouvet Sparkling

$52.00

BTL - Nicolas Feuillatte, champagne brut blanc BIN A3

$76.00

BTL - Moutard père & fils champagne brut BIN A1

$120.00Out of stock

BTL - Taittinger brut “la francaise” champagne BIN B1

$140.00

BTL - Gratian and Meyer Cremant de Loire B3

$66.00

BTL - Nomine-Renard Blanc de Blanc A2

$105.00

BTL - louis latour grand ardeche, burgundy chardonnay

$60.00

BTL - jean-marc brocard, chablis sainte claire

$56.00

BTL La Crema

$56.00

Chablis Grand Cru - Jean Marc Brocard BIN A5

$145.00Out of stock

CakeBread 2020 BIN B5

$99.00

BTL - Sancerre - Marquis de Goulaine

$84.00

BTL McBride Sisters NZ

$48.00

BTL- COMTE LAFOND 2020

$126.00

BTL - Fernando Pighin & Figli, Italy

$44.00

TRIMBACH G

$15.00

BTL - VOUVRAY Marquis de Goulaine

$48.00

Bouchard Pere & Fils

$168.00

Secateurs

$64.00Out of stock

BTL- Gewurztraminer Trimbach (half bottle)

$15.00

BTL - Chanteleuserie

$48.00

BTL - AIX Rosé

$56.00

BTL - Chateau d'Astros

$52.00

BTL - Miraval

$76.00

2018 Domaine du gour de chaule gigondas

$95.00

2017 E. Guigal Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$155.00

DELAS FRERES, SAINT-ESPRIT

$52.00

Coteaux Du Languedoc, Château Puech-Haut

$60.00

Côtes du Rhône - 2020 Domaine de Boissan, Gigondas

$108.00

BTL - LOUIS JADOT PINOT NOIR

$60.00

BTL - KING ESTATE WILLAMETTE VALLEY OREGON BIN A11/A12

$80.00

BTL DOMAINE DROUHIN OREGON BIN A9/A10

$114.00

BTL - FLOWERS PINOT NOIR BIN A7/A8

$138.00

BTL - Pernand-Vergelesses Premier Cru 2017 A17/18

$170.00

BTL - Delas Freres

$52.00

2015 domaine du gour de chaulé, gigondas cuvée tradition BIN A13

$95.00

2018 Telegramme Chateauneuf-du-Pape BIN A16

$135.00Out of stock

BTL Les Cadrans

$68.00

BTL- MEDOC CHATEAU LOUDENNE Bin B7

$95.00

BTL - Chateau Taillefer Pomerol Bin B13/ B14

$125.00

BTL - 2015 bordeaux saint-estèphe, château haut-beauséjour Bin B10

$96.00

BTL - Chateau Ferrand Lartigue, Saint Emilion Grand Cru BIN B9

$95.00Out of stock

BTL - MARGAUX - CH LA FORTUNE Bin B17

$156.00

2015 Rodney Strong Reserve BIN B17

$98.00

BTL Roth Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Marquis de Ghoulaine Cab Franc

$52.00

BTL Trefethen Merlot

$56.00Out of stock

ALTA VISTA

$48.00

BTL Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon BIN 12

$76.00

BTL Freemark Abbey BIN 13

$132.00

BTL Bootleg Wine Works Red Blend BIN B17

$91.00

BTL DAOU Bodyguard BIN B15

$110.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend BIN A15

$130.00

BTL Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Les Cadrans

$72.00

BTL Medoc, Chaterau Loudenne

$95.00

BTL Lalande-de-Pomerol, Chateau Tournefeuille

$90.00

BTL Saint-Estephe, 2nd Pez

$105.00

BTL Saint-Julien, Chateau Lalande

$108.00

BTL Saint Emilion Grand Cru, Chateau Lassegue

$132.00

BTL Margaux, Chateau La Fortune Cru

$156.00

BTL Cabernet, Outlot

$76.00

BTL Red Blend, Homestead

$68.00

BTL Malbec, Alta Vista

$48.00

BTL Cabernet, Freemark Abbey

$132.00

BTL Merlot Blend, Bootleg

$91.00

BTL Red Blend, DAOU family- Bodyguard

$110.00

BTL Red Blend, Prisioner

$120.00

BTL Louis Jadot Bourgogne Pinot

$60.00

BTL Kings Estate Pinot

$80.00

BTL Domaine Drouhin Pinot

$114.00

BTL Flowers Pinot

$138.00

BTL Pernand-Vergelesses Premier Cru Burgundy

$170.00

BTL 2020 Vicent Bachelet, Maranges 1er Cru La Fussière

$120.00

Dessert Wines

SAUTERNES

$15.00

TAWNY PORTO 10

$9.00

TAWNY PORTO 20

$16.00

Beers and Ciders

Hop Peak IPA

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Avalanche Amber Ale

$7.00

Seasonal Beer

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

milk

$3.25

almond milk

$4.00

oat milk

$3.25

Hibiscus Mint Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Orange Cream Soda

$8.00

Blueberry Lime Ricky

$8.00

Cascade de Aspen

$9.00Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.75

Club Soda

$2.95

Sparkling Cider

$8.00

Pomegranate Punch

$8.00

Bottled Drinks

S. Pellegrino (small)

$3.00

S. Pellegrino

$6.00

750ML Perrier

$6.00

Perrier 500ML

$3.00

Perrier Lemon Flavor 500ML

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Orangina

$3.25

Coke Classic

$3.25

Teatulia Organic

$3.25

La Croix

$2.95

Cocktail Du Jour

Smokey and the Bandit

$13.00

Empress Aviation

$13.00

Bordeaux Margarita

$13.00

Cocktail D'jour

$13.00

Red Sangria

$13.00

White Sangria

$13.00

Wine/Cheese Day Special

Wine/Cheese Sancerre

$10.50

Wine/Cheese Pinot

$7.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Le French is a gourmet, casual-chic French bakery and bistro located in Denver’s bourgeoning Belleview Station. Le French specializes in high-end pastries and elevated modern Parisian cuisine with global influences, a nod to the sisters’ heritage. Rougui – an award-winning and internationally-recognized chef – helms the restaurant’s kitchen as executive chef.

Website

Location

4901 S Newport St, Denver, CO 80237

Directions

Gallery
Le French Bakery & Cafe image
Le French Bakery & Cafe image
Le French Bakery & Cafe image
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coffee Story - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
2222 S Havana St Unit A-1 Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Kosher
orange star4.5 • 107
942 S Monaco Pkwy Denver, CO 80224
View restaurantnext
Zaidy’s Deli & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
600 South Holly Street Suite 114 Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Aviano Detroit - 502
orange starNo Reviews
244 Detroit St. Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Denver - Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
98 S Broadway Avenue Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
La Fillette Bakery
orange star4.6 • 500
4416 E 8th Ave Denver, CO 80220
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Hilltop
orange star4.5 • 3,350
211 S Holly St Denver, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Denver
orange star4.7 • 2,595
3000 E 1st Ave Denver, CO 80206
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 - GLENDALE
orange star4.4 • 2,516
435 S Cherry St Glendale, CO 80246
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
orange star4.5 • 2,475
1001 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston