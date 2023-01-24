  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Le French NEW - 4901 South Newport Street
Main picView gallery

Le French NEW 4901 South Newport Street

review star

No reviews yet

4901 South Newport Street

720-810-8963

Denver, CO 80237

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Box of 6 Assorted Mini Tarts

Cocktails

KIR ROYAL

$13.00

FRENCH 75

$14.00

LES PERLES

$14.00

LE BISSAP

$14.00

LA SORCIERE

$14.00

HUCKLEBERRY HONEY GOLD RUSH

$14.00

JUBILEE PUNCH

$15.00

SAGE ADVICE

$14.00

FIG ROSEMARY

$13.00

AMBER SUNRISE

$13.00

APPLE CRANBERRY MULE

$14.00

GINGER MARTINI

$14.00

TREATY OF PARIS

$15.00

SPARKLING CIDER

$8.00

POMEGRANATE PUNCH

$8.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$14.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

Mocktails

POMEGRANATE PUNCH

$8.00

SPARKLING CIDER

$8.00

HIBISCUS MINT TEA

$3.75

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$8.00

Wine

Cava - Freixenet Blanc de Blancs Brut Cava

$9.00+

Prosecco - Le Colture ‘sylvoz’ brut

$13.00+

Champagne - Nicolas feuillatte, brut

$19.00+

Sparkling Rosé -Bouvet, Excellence Brut Rosé

$13.00+

Champagne - Nicolas feuillatte, brut 76

$76.00

Sparkling Rosé Bouvet-Ladubay, Brut Rosé

$52.00

Champagne - Moutard père & fils brut

$120.00

Champagne - Taittinger brut “la francaise”

$140.00

Crémant de Loire - Gratian and Meyer Brut

$66.00

Champagne - Nominé-Renard Blanc de Blanc Brut

$105.00

Chardonnay - Louis Latour grand ardèche, burgundy

$15.00+

Chardonnay - Jean-Marc Brocard, Chablis sainte claire

$14.00+

Chardonnay - La Crema Sonoma Coast

$14.00+

Sancerre - Chateau Les Glories

$21.00+

Sauvignon Blanc - Mcbride Sisters, NZ

$12.00+

Vouvray - Marquis de Goulaine

$12.00+

Pinot Grigio -Fernando Pighin & Figli, Italy

$11.00+

Gewürztraminer, Trimbach, Alsace France (half bottle)

$15.00

Chardonnay - 2020 CakeBread Cellars

$99.00

Chablis 2015 Jean-Marc Brocard, Grand Cru Vaudésir

$145.00

Sancerre - 2020 Barron La Doucette Comte LaFond

$126.00

Meursault - 2018 Bouchard Pére &amp; Fils

$168.00

Domaine Chanteleuserie, Bourgueil Rosé. Loire Valley

$12.00+

Chateau d’Astros, Rosé, Provence

$13.00+

AIX, Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence Rosé, Provence

$14.00+

MIRAVAL, Côtes de Provence

$19.00+

Pinot Noir - Louis Jadot Bourgogne

$15.00+

Côtes du Rhône, Vidal-Fleury

$15.00+

Malbec - Alta Vista Estate, Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00+

Saint-Emilion Grand Cru - Les Cadrans

$18.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, Outlot

$19.00+

Red Blend, Alexander Valley, Homestead

$17.00+

Pinot Noir - 2019 King Estate, Willamette Valley, Oregon

$80.00

Pinot Noir - 2019 Domaine Drouhin, Oregon

$114.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - 2019 Flowers, Sonoma Coast

$138.00

Burgundy - 2017 Pernand-Vergelesses Premier Cru

$170.00

Côtes du Rhône - 2018 Domaine du gour de chaulé gigondas

$95.00

Côtes du Rhône - 2017 Télégramme Châteauneuf-Du-Pape

$135.00

Médoc - 2016 Château Loudenne

$95.00

Lalande-de-Pomerol, 2019 Château Tournefeuille

$90.00

Saint-Estèphe 2nd Pez

$105.00

Saint-Julien 2019 Château Lalande

$108.00

Saint Emilion Grand Cru 2018 Chateau Lassegue

$132.00

Margaux 2019 Château La Fortune Cru Bourgeois

$156.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018 Freemark Abbey, Napa Valley

$132.00

Merlot Blend, 2016 Bootleg Wine Works, Red Blend Napa Valley

$91.00

Red Blend, 2019 DAOU Family, Bodyguard Paso Robles

$110.00

Red Blend, The Prisoner Red Blend - 2019

$120.00

Coteaux Du Languedoc

$15.00

Liquor

BELVEDERE RYE

$12.00+

GREY GOOSE ORIGINAL

$11.00+

GREY GOOSE CITRON

$11.00+

GREY GOOSE ORANGE

$11.00+

KETTLE ONE

$11.00+

TITOS

$9.00+

GOOD VODKA

$7.00+

OPHIR

$9.00+

UNCLE VAL& RESTORITVE

$11.00+

EMPRESS 1908

$11.00+

GRENALL'S

$8.00+

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$9.00+

BOMBAY REGULAR

$9.00+

TANQUERAY

$7.00+

HENDRICKS

$12.00+

CASAMIGOS REPASADO

$16.00+

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$19.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00+

CASAMIGOS JOVEN-MEZCAL

$16.00+

MILAGRO BLANCO

$11.00+

JARAN BLANCO

$7.00+

ESPOLON REPASADO

$17.00+

GOSLINGS BERMUDA BLACK

$8.00+

ZAYA GRAND RESERVE

$9.00+

NEISSON BLANC

$12.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00+

BACARDI

$7.00+

BASIL HAYDEN BOURBON

$13.00+

BASIL HAYDEN DARK RYE

$13.00+

BRECKENRIDGE BOURBON

$11.00+

WOLF MOON BOURBON

$7.00+

MAKERS MARK BOURBON

$13.00+

KNOB CREEK BOURBON

$13.00+

BRANCH/ BARREL WHISKEY

$11.00+

JAMESON IRISH RYE

$10.00+

PENDLETON RYE

$14.00+

CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN

$16.00+

SKREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER

$0.00+

KILCOMAN ISLAY SINGLE MALT

$24.00+

MACALAN 12YR SINGLE MALT

$19.00+

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK-BLENDED

$13.00+

DEWARS BLENDED

$8.00+

PIERRE FERRAND GRAND CHAMPAGNE

$12.00+

JANNEAU 8YR ARMANAC 20YR

$15.25+

LOUJAN ARMANAC 20YR

$0.00+

HENNESSY

$15.00+

ANSAC VS

$0.00+

CALVADOS VSOP

$12.00+

CHARTREUSE YELLOW

$11.00+

PASTIS APERTIF ANISE

$9.00+

CHAMBORD RASPBERRY

$10.00+

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$8.00+

KAHLUA COFFEE

$8.00+

DRY CURACAO ORANGE

$0.00+

GRAND MARNIER ORANGE

$12.00+

ST GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER

$9.00+

CRÈME DE CASSIS Black Currant

$0.00+

CRÈME DE PECHE Peach

$0.00+

LILLET BLANC

$0.00+

MARTINI & ROSSI DRY VERMOUTH

$0.00+

MARTINI & ROSSI DRY VERMOUTH

$0.00+

FERNET BRANCA APERTIF

$15.00+

STIRRINGS GINGER

$0.00+

ROMEOS AMARETTO

$8.00+

CAMPARI MILANO

$10.00+

Hearty & Gibson Sherry

$0.00+

LUXARDO MARACHINO

$0.00+

BITTER TRUTH VIOLLETE

$0.00+

COINTREAU ORANGE

$0.00+

WILDMOON LAVENDER

$0.00+

APEROL

$14.00

FRANGELICO

$0.00+

GODIVA

$0.00+

Beer

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

BRECKENRIDGE HOP PEAK IPA

$7.00

BRECKENRIDGE AVALANCHE

$7.00

BRECKENRIDGE Seasonal

$8.00

Coffee Tea

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.50

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$5.50

Chocolat Chaud

$4.50

Tea

$4.00

Chai Tea

$4.50

Cafe Maison

$4.30

French Press

$5.50

Batch of the Day

$4.30

DBL Espresso

$5.00

Decaf Batch of the Day

$4.30

Bottled Drinks

Pellegrino Small

$3.00

Pellegrino Large

$6.00

Perrier Small

$3.00

Perrier Large

$6.00

Perrier Lemon

$3.00

Orangina

$3.25

Bottled Coke

$3.25

Le Croix

$2.95

San Pellegrino Orange

$4.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Goslings/Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pomegranate

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grape Fruit Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.95

Refill Tea

Refill Coke

Refill Sprite

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Arnold Palmer

Dessert

CRÊPE SUZETTE

$15.00

BABA CHOCOLAT ET POIRE

$15.00

CRÈME BRULÉE

$14.00

APPLE TARTIN

$14.00

Dessert Drinks

Prosecco - Le Colture “Sylvoz” Brut

$13.00

Dragonfly Espresso Martini

$14.00

2015 Lions De Suduiraut Sauternes

$15.00

Tawny Port 20 - Taylor Fladgate

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie Martini

Sauternes

$15.00+

Viennoiseries

Butter Croissant

$5.50

Almond Croissant

$5.65

Chocolate Croissant

$5.65

French Cinnamon Roll

$5.65

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Classic Viennoiseries Box

$60.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Patisseries

Brownie (GF)

$3.50

Lemon Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Espress Mousse Bar

$8.00

Peppermint Cheesecake Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Box of Assorted Macarons

$24.00

Lemon Macaron

$2.25

Chocolate Macaron

$2.25

Pistachio Macaron

$2.25

Espresso Macaron

$2.25

Raspberry Macaron

$2.25

Box of 6 Assorted Mini Tarts

$20.00

Box of 12 Assorted Mini Tarts

$40.00

Mini Creme Brulee Tart

$4.50

Mini Fruit Tart

$4.50

Mini Salted Caramel Ganache

$4.50

Mini Lemon Tart

$4.50

Mini Chocolate Espresso Tart

$4.50

Mini Chocolate Passion/Pear Tart

$4.50

GF Wh Choc Caramel Peanut Financier

$6.00

Scone- Cranberry Orange

$4.50

Vanilla Macaroon

$2.25

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

FOOD ITEMS

DRAGONFLY DECAF

$15.00

DRAGONFLY COFFEE

$15.00

DRAGONFLY ESPRESSO

$15.00

WHITE VINEGAR GLAZE

$28.00

WHITE TRUFFLE OIL

$28.00

WHISKY HONEY

$16.00

TRADITIONAL HONEY

$15.00

WHIPPED HONEY

$14.00

LEMON HONEY

$15.00

BANYULS WINE VINEGAR

$25.00

CONCORD 8 VINEGAR

$25.00

SICILIAN OLIVE OIL

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded by Senegalese French sisters, Le DFrench specializes in elevated modern Parisian Cuisine with global influences, a nod to the sisters' heritage.

Location

4901 South Newport Street, 720-810-8963, Denver, CO 80237

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Le French Denver
orange starNo Reviews
4901 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/DTC-Belleview Station
orange starNo Reviews
4919 S Newport St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
The Griffin Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5062 S Syracuse St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Just Be Kitchen - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
JBK DTC Catering - JBK DTC Catering
orange starNo Reviews
5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
YaYa's Euro Bistro - Yaya's - DTC
orange starNo Reviews
8310 East Belleview Avenue Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston