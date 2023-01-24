Le French NEW 4901 South Newport Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Founded by Senegalese French sisters, Le DFrench specializes in elevated modern Parisian Cuisine with global influences, a nod to the sisters' heritage.
Location
4901 South Newport Street, 720-810-8963, Denver, CO 80237
