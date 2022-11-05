Le Grand Bistro Americain

Restaurant info

Le Grand has a casual fine-dining atmosphere that invites you to relax and enjoy the sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains beyond, or enjoy our sensational food from the comfort of your own home. As 5-time winner of 'Best French Food' and multi-time winner of 'Best Outdoor Dining' and 'Best Bartenders', Le Grand is sure to provide an exceptional backdrop to any occasion, in-restaurant or at home. Enjoy the freshest local seafood, prime steaks and French classics, all prepared with a signature French Flair.