French
Steakhouses
Salad

Le Grand Bistro Americain

3,915 Reviews

$$

2220 CARILLON PT

Kirkland, WA 98033

Order Again

Popular Items

Bread And Butter
Sticky Pudding
Caesar Salad

Charc & Cheese

Charcuterie Platter

$22.00

a generous selection of our house-made charcuterie, with accoutrements, including rilletes of pork, crisp pork belly, house pate, and chicken liver mousse

Fromage Platter

$22.00

a generous selection of imported and domestic cheeses, with marcona almonds and marinated olives

Apps & Salads

Bread And Butter

$7.00

baguette, brioche, and focaccia breads with flavored butter

Brioche

$3.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

romaine, house croutons, parmesan, lemon, caesar dressing

Chèvre Chaud

$16.00

Country Wheat

$2.50

Duck Confit

$29.00

Octopus

$22.00

chargrilled octopus with chorizo, carrots, paprika sauce, pickled celery

Salade Niçoise

$23.00

coriander-crusted albacore, olives, egg, green beans, salt-crusted marble potatoes, tomatoes, mixed greens, capers, pickled red onions

Salade Verte

$11.00

house green salad, classic vinaigrette, olives

Small Lavash

$2.00

Trio Tapenade

$15.00

traditional Provencal olive spread, served with crostini

Entrées

Boeuf Bourguignon

$34.00

stew of boneless beef shortrib, bacon, red wine, potatoes, carrots, pearl onions and mushrooms

Bouillabaisse

$33.00

clams, mussels, octopus, prawn, potato, fennel and finfish in saffron-tomato broth with rouille and toasts

Demi-Volaille

$28.00

pan roasted boneless half chicken, truffle sauce, whipped potatoes

Filet Mignon

$49.00

seven ounce tenderloin steak, served with cognac sauce, choice of potato

French Burger

$21.00

grilled chicken breast, gruyere, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries

L'Entrecote

$46.00

ten ounce ribeye steak, shallots, bordelaise sauce, choice of potatoes

Le Burger Americain

$20.00

prime midwest chuck, lettuce, tomato, and dijonnaise on toasted house brioche bun, with french fries

Les Deux Canards

$39.00

pan-roasted duck breast, five-spice squash puree, sauce l'orange, foie gras torchon

Mushroom Bourguigon

$26.00

mixed wild mushrooms, carrots, pearl onions, fingerling potatoes, rich red wine-mushroom sauce Vegetarian, can be prepared as Vegan

Pork Rib Chop

$38.00

twelve ounce pork rib chop with roasted polenta, cornichon, pommery mustard demi-glace

Prime NY Steak

$46.00

ten ounce NY Strip Steak, crusted with cracked black peppercorns, sauce au poivre, choice of potatoes

Steak Frites

$36.00

nine ounce prime sirloin steak, grilled with roquefort butter, choice of potatoes

Duck Confit

$29.00

Sides

Add Season Butter

$1.00

Asparagus w/ Anchovy

$16.00

Chef Veg.

$12.00

Crushed Yukons

$9.00

Foie Torchon

$9.00

Frites

$9.00

hand cut french fries fried in peanut oil, with aioli and ketchup

Mac n Cheese

$15.00

creamy with gruyere, goat cheese, parmesan, and bechamel, topped with breadcrumbs

Pommes Purées

$9.00

truffled whipped potatoes, with truffle butter

Ratatouille

$11.00

Side Chevre Mousse

$5.00

Side Olive Tapenade

$5.00

Side Piperade

$5.00

Truffle Frites

$11.00

Kids

Kid Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Kid Butter Noodle

$9.00

Kid Fish n Chips

$16.00

Kid Steak Frites

$17.00

Kid Chicken Frites

$14.00

Kid French Toast

$11.00

Kid American Breakfast

$12.00

Desserts

Breton Butter Cake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Lemon Tart

$9.00

One Scoop

$3.50

Sticky Pudding

$9.00

D Dessert Special

$11.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Brunch PDR Elderflower Mocktail

$12.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Soda Refill

Soda Water

$2.50

Sprite

$3.75

Tonic (Q Tonic)

$3.75

Mocktail

$6.50

Martinellis Cider

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Pelligrino 750

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Sorbet Sour

$12.00

Glass Bottle

Chamange Chapuy

$75.00

Devil's Bottle Cab

$60.00

Matteo Syrah Bottle

$60.00

Pierre Sparre Brut Bottle

$52.00

Rhonea CDR Bottle

$60.00

Coeur de Terre Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Maison Champy Bottle

$68.00

Albert Bichot Btl Rose

$55.00

Corazon Del Sol Malbec

$54.00

Albert Bichot Chablis Bottle

$60.00

Jadot Beaujolais

$35.00

Herman Moser Gruner

$37.00

Ch. Sicot Bordeaux Rouge

$60.00

Lu Oly Bottle

$49.00

Lemelson Riesling

$56.00

Regis Jouan Bottle

$69.00

Baer Merlot '17 Bottle

$60.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Le Grand has a casual fine-dining atmosphere that invites you to relax and enjoy the sweeping views of Lake Washington and the Olympic Mountains beyond, or enjoy our sensational food from the comfort of your own home. As 5-time winner of 'Best French Food' and multi-time winner of 'Best Outdoor Dining' and 'Best Bartenders', Le Grand is sure to provide an exceptional backdrop to any occasion, in-restaurant or at home. Enjoy the freshest local seafood, prime steaks and French classics, all prepared with a signature French Flair.

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland, WA 98033

Le Grand Bistro Americain image
Le Grand Bistro Americain image
Le Grand Bistro Americain image

