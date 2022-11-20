Le Monde imageView gallery
French
Breakfast & Brunch

Le Monde

418 Reviews

$$

2885 Broadway

New York, NY 10025

Desserts

Crêpes Suzette

$16.00Out of stock

Gâteau Au Chocolat

$13.00

Mousse au Chocolat

$14.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Tarte Au Citron

$14.00

Tarte Tartin

$15.00

Plat Du Fromage

$19.00

Dessert Special

$15.00

Coffee and Tea

Espresso

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Café Latte

$5.50

Café Au Lait

$6.00

Chocolat Chaud

$6.00

Café Mocha

$6.75

Cortado

$5.50

Gingerbread Latte

$7.00

Kiss of Africa Drip

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Macciatto

$4.75

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Peppermint Chocolate Latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$7.00

Iced Tea

$5.50

Moroccan Tea

$6.50

British Breakfast

$4.25

Lord Bergamot

$4.25

Meadow Golden

$4.25

Jasmine Silver Tip

$4.25

White Petal

$4.25

Peppermint Leaves

$4.25

Red Nectar

$4.25

Mao Feng Shui

$4.25

Big Hibiscus

$4.25

Drip Coffee

Tea

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Cold Milk

$6.00

Hot Milk

$7.00

Fresh OJ

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

London essence Tonic Small bottles

$5.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer Small bottles

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Classic Lemonade

$7.00

Basil Lemonade

$8.00

Berry Mint Lemonade

$8.00

Sm Panna

$6.00

Lg Panna

$9.00

Maxim Flat Water

$10.00Out of stock

Sm Pellegrino

$6.00Out of stock

Lg Pellegrino

$9.00Out of stock

Party Drinks

PT Mimosa

PT Billini

PT Kiss of Africa

PT Cappuccino

PT Steven Smith Tea

PT Fresh Juice

PT Classic Lemonade

PT Soda

Room Fee

$500.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2885 Broadway, New York, NY 10025

Directions

Le Monde image

