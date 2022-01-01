Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Le Onde

299 Reviews

$$

7909 Park Avenue

Elkins Park, PA 19027

Zuppa

Tortellini in Brodo

$8.00

Soup Of The Day

$14.00

Insalate

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Insalata ai Frutti di Mare

$18.00

Antipasti

Sicilian Arancini

$15.00

Peach Burrata

$17.00

Melanzane Napoleone

$14.00

Polpetone della Nonna

$16.00

Polpo alla Griglia

$21.00

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Escargot a la Bourguignonne

$15.00

Grilled Mix for 2

$37.00

Pasta

Pollo alla Parmigiana e Manicotti

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Bucatini con il ragu di Agnello

$24.00

Penne di Funghi e Pollo

$23.00

Penne alla Vodka

$18.00

Orecchiette con Rapini e Salsiccia

$19.00

Linguine con Vongole

$24.00

Linguine allo Scoglio

$35.00

Bucatini con Gamberi

$26.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$23.00

Orecchiete con Sugo di Tonno

$25.00

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$19.00

Bucatini con Polpette

$22.00

Entrees

Osso Buco alla Milanese

$36.00

Fish of the Day

$35.00

Valentines Day Dinner

$120.00

Contorni

Baked Potato

$6.50

Chef’s Asparagus

$7.50

Penne Aglio e Olio

$6.50

Penne Alla Marinara

$6.50

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Bisteca Papagallo. 33 .oo

Risotto Lobster Crab Mussell Clam

$32.00

Special Appetizer

$16.00

Chicken Special

$44.00

Omelette e Frittata

Oscar Omelette

$10.99

Florentine Omelette

$8.99

Mushroom Omelette

$8.99

Hungry-Man Omelette

$12.00

Western Omelette

$7.00

Le Onde Frittata

$12.99

Greek Frittata

$11.99

Uova alla Bnedettina

Traditional Benedict

$11.00

Crab-Cake Benedict

$13.00

Roma Benedict

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$13.00

Burgers e Panini

Golden Burger- “24 Karat”

$33.00

Le Onde Burger

$11.99

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Caprese Panini

$7.99

Pollo Alla Parmigiana Panini

$9.00

Epic Sandwich

$8.00

Madame Cristo Sandwich

$11.00

Colazione Speciale

Breakfast Steak Calzone

$16.00

Ham Steak & Eggs Calzone

$12.00

Zuppa e Insalate

Tortellini in Brodo

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Arugula Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Pasta

Bucatini con il ragu di Agnello

$24.00

Pollo Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Bucatini all'Amatriciana

$16.00

Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

$12.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$13.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$13.00

Rigatoni Primavera

$14.00

Rigatoni Puttanesca

$14.00

Penne con Gamberi

$18.00

Penne alla Vodka

$13.00

Penne all’Arrabbiata

$11.00

Fusilli con Polpette

$14.00

Pollo alla Calabrese

$16.00

Saltimbocca alla Romana

$17.99

Salmon in Salsa di Mango e Avocado

$22.00

Contorni

Baked Potato

$6.50

Chef’s Asparagus

$7.50

Truffle French Fries

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$8.00

Brunch Specials

New Bunch Special

$12.00

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Tea

$2.00

Salads

Insalata di ananas e gamberi

Caesar salad

Insalata di Tonno e Fagiolini

Appetizers

Gamberi alla Me Onde

Polenta con Spezzattino di Maiale

Polpo alla piastru su cremadi ceci

Main course

Pollo alla Le Onde

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef's culinary experiences in Albania, Italy, and Greece have helped him to create inspired dishes that are beautiful, dramatic, and synergistic. Each dish is an experience that showcases both his style and his distinguished interpretations of ingredients and flavor combinations. At Le Onde, each season is embraced and is the inspiration of our dishes. We want to create unique and delightful dishes that incorporate both foods you know and enjoy and foods untried.

Website

Location

7909 Park Avenue, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Directions

