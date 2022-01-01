Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Le Pain Quotidien

1,109 Reviews

$$

975 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beverages

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Still Water

Still Water

$3.00
RJO Apple

RJO Apple

$4.50
Spindrift Grapefruit

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00
Spindrift Raspberry

Spindrift Raspberry

$3.00

Breakfast

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$6.50
Chia Seed Pudding

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.50
Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$7.50
Ham Gruyere Croissant Sandwich

Ham Gruyere Croissant Sandwich

$7.50
GG Salmon & Egg Salad Croissant

GG Salmon & Egg Salad Croissant

$9.50
Hard Boiled Eggs w/Kale

Hard Boiled Eggs w/Kale

$4.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00
Chicken Smoked Mozzarella Baguette

Chicken Smoked Mozzarella Baguette

$12.00

Egg Sandwich

$9.00
Ham Gruyere Croissant Sandwich

Ham Gruyere Croissant Sandwich

$7.50

Prosciutto Manchego Sandwich

$7.50
GG Salmon & Egg Salad Croissant

GG Salmon & Egg Salad Croissant

$9.50

Salads

Grilled Chicken Cobb

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Sides

Hard Boiled Eggs w/Kale

Hard Boiled Eggs w/Kale

$4.50Out of stock

Pastry

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00
Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.50
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50
Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.50
Mixed Berry Tart

Mixed Berry Tart

$8.00
French Cream Donut

French Cream Donut

$5.75
Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Hot items

Warm Belgian Waffle & Berries

$10.00

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Tea

Brussels Bkfs

Brussels Bkfs

$9.00
Chamomile

Chamomile

$9.00
Chunmee Green

Chunmee Green

$9.00
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$9.00
English Bkfs

English Bkfs

$9.00
Jasmine Green

Jasmine Green

$9.00
Moroccan Mint

Moroccan Mint

$9.00
Rooibos

Rooibos

$9.00

Cookies & Granola

MinBrwne Sachet

$8.50

MiniFin Sachet

$8.50

Granola Bag 12oz

$10.00

Granola Bag 32oz

$20.00

Bag Choc Chip

$8.50

Bag Oat Raisin

$8.50

Cookie CC

$8.50

Cookie Oat

$8.50

Savory/Mahjb

0.5L Olive Oil

0.5L Olive Oil

$18.00

3.0L Olive Oil

$50.00

Spreads

Cr Speculoos 400g

$11.50
Brunette 400g

Brunette 400g

$11.50

Jams

Blueberry

$8.50

Strawberry

$8.50

Non-Food Merchandise

Cookbook 2014

$30.00

Jute Tote Bag

$15.00

Tote Bags

$15.00

Tea Pot

$15.00

Coffee Pot

$15.00

Bowl Small

$6.00

Bowl Medium

$8.00

Bowl Large

$10.00

Creamer

$5.00

Seasonal

Milk Small Duck

$6.50

Milk Small Chicken

$6.50

Milk Large Rabbit

$11.00

Easter Lollipop

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Website

Location

975 F Street, NW, Washington, DC 20004

Directions

