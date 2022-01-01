Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
French

Le Panier

1,683 Reviews

$$

1902 Pike Place

Seattle, WA 98101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Viennoiseries Maison

Kouign aman

$5.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh every day since 1983

Website

Location

1902 Pike Place, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery
Le Panier image
Le Panier image
Le Panier image
Le Panier image

Similar restaurants in your area

Maximilien
orange starNo Reviews
81A Pike Street Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar - South Lake Union - 500 Terry Ave N
orange star4.2 • 1,590
500 Terry Ave N Seattle, WA 98109
View restaurantnext
Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Bateau/Boat Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1040 E Union St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Red Cow
orange star4.6 • 409
1423 34th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
The Whale Wins
orange star4.2 • 1,661
3506 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Serious Pie - Downtown
orange star4.1 • 4,898
2001 4th Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 4,411
1303 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Kastoori Grill - 94 Stewart St
orange star4.0 • 3,300
94 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Seatown Market & Fish Fry
orange star4.0 • 1,679
2010 Western Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston