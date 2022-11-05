- Home
- /
- Mount Prospect
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Le Peep Cafe - Mount Prospect
Le Peep Cafe - Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
10 E. Northwest Hwy.
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Small Plates
Gooey Buns
An English Muffin broiled with brown sugar butter, cinnamon, and almonds. Served with cream cheese, and Mom's Sassy Apples.
Berry Oatmeal
Steel cut oats topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, pecans, and almonds. We drizzle agave syrup on top so it all comes together for a sweet & savory experience. Served with a bagel & cream cheese.
Aspen Crepes
Two crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fresh blueberries, strawberries, or cinnamon apples. Served with a side of sour cream.
Lox and Bagel
An everything bagel served along with Norwegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, and capers.
Breakfast Banana Split
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and vanilla Greek yogurt.
Monster Cinnamon Roll
Wake up to a warm cinnamon roll covered in a cream cheese frosting.
Le Petit Toast
Two pieces of French toast topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and served with two strips of bacon.
Le Egg Sandwich
One scrambeled egg, two strips of bacon on your choice of bread.
Avocado Toast
Hearty Homestyle Breakfast
Meat Pen
Two Eggs made your way. A choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, ham, or corned beef hash along with a English muffin and Peasant Potatoes.
Hen Pen
Two eggs made your way. Served with an English Muffin and Peasant Potatoes.
Chicken & Waffle
Breaded chicken on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle, drizzled with pecan honey with peasant potatoes.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak smothered in our hawg-wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes and a English Muffin.
Homestead Breakfast
Two Freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs and Peasant Potatoes.
Breakfast Panini
Multi-grain filled with a scrambled egg, sauteed spinach, oven-roasted tomato, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Press it and grill it Panini-style. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
Dawn Breaker
Eggs scrambled together with mushrooms and crisp bacon. Topped with jack and cheddar cheeses, tomatoes, bacon, and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes and toasted English muffin.
Lumberjack Breakfast
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes, and a short stack of plain pancakes.
Eighteen Wheeler
Two Slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, and Peasant Potatoes.
Belgain Waffle Combo
A Belgain waffle served with two eggs and a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with Peasant Potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla, filled with choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies, beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili or red salsa, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and onions.
Tostada Tango
Two corn tostada shells topped with black beans, scrambled eggs, chorizo, mozzarella cheese, diced tomato, diced avocado, and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Breakfast Enchilidas
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with a green enchiliada sauce, melted jack and cheddar, sour cream, tomatoes, and a touch of cilantro. Served with a side of beans.
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
The Le Peep way! Poached eggs and Bavarian ham stacked on top of a toasted English muffin and covered in creamy Hollandaise sauce.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Norwegain salmon grilled and placed on top of an English muffin, with cream cheese, sliced tomato, red onion, and poached eggs, creamy Hollandaise and capers.
Country Benedict
Hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and diced country ham. Cover it with creamy Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with a side of fruit and a English muffin.
Harvest Benedict
English muffin topped with cream cheese, sauteed spinach, green peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, and onions. Finish it with poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions.
Pancakes/Waffles/FrenchToast
Homespun Pancakes
Our ultra-light batter makes our cakes rise up fluffy.
Blueberry Granola
A Le Peep signature item! Our homespun pancakes filled with plump blueberries and crunchy granola.
Inga's Swedish
Inga's signature cakes come sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with lingonberries and our homemade lingonberry butter.
Inga's Swedish Combo
Two of Inga's signature Swedish cakes with two eggs and a choice of 2 pieces of bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage, served with Peasant Potatoes.
French Toast
Our French toast bread dipped in custard batter and grilled golden. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with a choice of Mom's Sassy Apples or strawberries.
Stuffed French Toast
Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped iwht strawberries and powdered sugar.
Belgian Waffle
A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Pancake of the Month 2
Pancake of the Month Each month Le Peep will feature a Signaure pancake. Ask today about what our pancake of the month is.
Crepes
Spinach Crepes Benedict
Fresh Spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, and diced tomatoes rolled into our delicate crepes and topped with Hollandaise sauce. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a toasted breadstick.
Monte Cristo Crepes
Two crepes filled with ham, turkey, bacon, and melted Swiss cheese. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a toasted breadstick.
Nutella Crepes
Two crepes filled with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and powdered sugar.
Skillets
Drifter
Peasant Potatoes tumbled with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, broccoli, and spinach. All topped with melted cheese and two eggs your way.
Hobo
Peasant Potatoes, onions, cheese with two eggs your way on top.
Gypsy
Peasant potatoes, diced ham, onions, and fresh mushrooms with a blanket of combination and two eggs.
Wanderer
Peasant potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes, and combination cheese all topped with two eggs you way.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Our potatoes topped with bacon, ham, and sausage, melted mozzarella cheese and two eggs your way,
Houstonian
Potatoes topped with chicken, mushrooms, broccoli, Hollandaise sauce, and two eggs your way.
Desparado
A skillet filled with Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies and onions all covered in a choice of homemade red salsa or pork green chili. Capped with combination cheese and basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
Build Skillet
Potatoes topped with your choice of 2 ingredients. 1.00 for each additional ingredient. Capped with two eggs your way.
Omelets
Omni Omelet
Ham, sausage, and bacon, a blend of veggies, mushrooms, combination cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and green onions.
Mini Denver
A two egg omelet, ham, green pepper, onion, and combination cheese.
Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata
An open-faced omelet filled with baby spinach, artichoke hearts, goat cheese and herbs. Topped with a touch of diced tomato.
Build Your Own Omelet
Choose two items and we will fold them into an omelet. Sub egg-whites 1.00 Each additional item 1.00.
California Omelet
An egg white omelet filled with roasted tomatoes, avocado, fresh basil, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with Peasant Potatoes, and English muffin.
North Shore
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of salsa.
Greek
Eat like a goddess, fresh spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Healthy Scrambler
Turkey sausage, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and chives all scrambled with cheddar cheese.
Mini Veggie Omelet
A mini omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and combo cheese.
Colorado
Lean smoked turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
The Lightning
Lean diced chicken, onions, green chilies and combo cheese, topped with avocado, diced tomato, and served with a side of salsa.
Smoked Salmon Frittata
Sandwiches
Triple Decker
Turkey, bacon, ham, avocado, mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
Chicken Avocado Club
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese, tomato, crisp bacon, and sliced avocado, served on grilled sourdough with pesto mayonnaise.
The Crazy Cajun
Chicken breast, seasoned with cajun spices grilled, topped with melted mozzarella, crisp bacon, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and ranch.
Turkey Club Panini
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce, stuffed in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, and ranch.
California Turkey Sandwich
Grilled flat bread with turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado.
Ultimate BLTA
Toasted Wheat, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and avocado, with Mayo.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Homemade chicken salad made with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and combo cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar jack, mozzarella, and Swiss cheeses, on grilled Italian bread. Add Bacon, tomato, and avocado 1.00 each
Breakfast Burger
Hand craft 1/3 lb burger, with, bacon, American cheese, and an over medium egg.
Signature Burger
Hand crafted signature 1/3 lb burger, served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion garnish. Add toppings to make it your own way!
Fresh Salads
Chicken Pecan
Romaine lettuce, with diced bacon, tomatoes, avocado, combination cheese, pecans and a sliced grilled chicken breast.
Cafe Cobb
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, avocado, egg, cucumber, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.
Chicken Haystack
Romaine lettuce, with cucumber, tomato, diced bacon, combination cheese, black beans, corn and pecans, topped with diced bread chicken and tortilla strips.
Apple Pecan
Baby Spinach, pecans, crisp apple, bacon, dried cranberries, feta, and sliced grilled chicken.
Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, onion, and tomato.
Garden Salad
Tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, on a bed of lettuce. Add a protein grilled or fried chicken for 3.00 or grilled salmon for 6.00
Kids
Funny Face Pancake
A happy face pancake with fruit and whipped cream.
Little Peeple's Plate
One mini pancake, one egg made your way and a choice of 2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage link.
Granny's French Toast
Two slices of our custard dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Jr Chocolate Chipper
A pancake chock full of sweet chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar.
Kids Combo
One scrambled egg, two strips of bacon and a toasted English muffin.
Le Chicken Fingers
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp, served with waffle fries.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American cheese on Texas Toast, served with waffle fries.
Kids Burger
2 mini burgers cooked well with cheese, served with waffle fries.
Specials
Country Benedict
Hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and diced country ham. Cover it with creamy Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with a side of fruit and a English muffin.
Power Breakfast Bowl
Black beans, fresh spinach, and diced sweet potatoes. Topped with 2 eggs your way, sliced avocado, and feta cheese.
Fried Chicken Sand
Birria Tacos
Birra Skillet
Potato Tacos
Chicken Sandwich
Sloppy Joe
Chorizo sausage, ground beef, onion, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese, served on a toasted French roll.
Gluten Free
GF - Avocado Toast
GF - Breaklast Sandwich
GF - Hen Pen
GF - Meat Pen
GF - Dawn Breaker
GF - Breakfast Tacos
GF - Pancakes
GF - Lumberjack
GF - Waffle
GF - Waffle Combo
GF - French Toast
GF - Eighteen Wheeler
GF - Stuffed Frtst
GF - BlueGran2
GF - Drifter
GF - Gyspy
GF - Wanderer
GF - Meatlovers
GF - Denver
GF - Omni
GF - Build Omelet
GF - California Omelet
GF - Breakfast Panini
GF - Northshore Omelet
GF - Greek Omelet
GF - Colorado Omelet
GF - Lightning
GF - Spinach, Artichoke, Goat Chs Frittata
GF - Salmon Frittata
GF - California Turkey
GF - Burger
GF - Chicken Avocado
GF - Turkey Club Panini
GF - Triple Decker
GF - Cafe Cobb
GF - Chicken Pecan
GF - Chef's Salad
GF - $1.00
Vintage Items
Breakfast Sides
Side Bacon
Sd Crisp Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Ham
One Egg
Two Eggs
Biscuits 'n' Gravy
Hash Browns
Potatoes
Potatoes with Cheese
Cup of Oatmeal
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Cup
English Muffin
Two Dollar Size Cakes
Sd Cream Cheese
Sd Peanut Butter
Sd Nutella
Hashbrowns with Cheese
Side of Lox
Lunch Sides
Alcohol To Go
Non-Alcoholic
Coke
Diet
Sprite
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Kids Soda
Club Soda
Orange Juice
Strawberry OJ
Grapefruit
Cranberry
Tomato
Apple
Fresh Apple
Carrot
Carrot/Apple
Carrot/Orange Juice
Apple/Strawberry
Strawberry Fields
Chuck Berry
Funky Monkey
Green Power
Kids Fields
Kids Berry
Kids Monkey
Vanilla Shake
Chocolate Shake
Strawberry Shake
Hazelnut Crunch
Mocha Blast
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Chocolate
Kids Hot Chocolate
Taffy Apple Cider
Pumpkin Latte
Coffee and Tea
Coffee
Small To Go Coffee
Medium To Go Coffee
Large To Go Coffee
Cold Brew
Cafe Americano
Cafe Latte
Cafe Vienna
Cappuccino
Chai Tea Latte
Cinnamon Roll Latte
Espresso
Mocha
Red Eye
Pumpkin Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Hot Tea
Steamy Earl
Drink Specials
Taffy Apple Cider (Copy)
Pumpkin Latte (Copy)
Iced Pumpkin Cold Brew
Cold Brew & Cream
Chai Cold Brew Latte
Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea, with milk and our classic syrup. Available hot or cold.
Strawberry Lemonade
Our Lemonade mixed with infused strawberry puree, served blended or over ice.
Mocha Frappe
Breakfast Gatherings
Half Scrambled Eggs
Half Scramblers
Half Peasant Potatoes
Half Bacon
Half Sausage
Half Pancakes
Half French Toast
Half Fruit Crepes
Le Peep Crepes
Fresh Fruit
Full Scrambled Eggs
Full Scramblers
Full Peasant Potatoes
Full Bacon
Full Sausage
Full Pancakes
Full French Toast
Full Fruit Crepes
Full Le Peep Crepes
Boardroom Breakfasts
Boxed Lunch
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056