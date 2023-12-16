Le Peep Highlands Ranch - East County Line Rd.
No reviews yet
7156 East County Line Road
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
[OO] BEVERAGES
Le Café
Beverages
- House Blend$3.50
Le Peep proudly serves Lavazza coffee.
- Decaf$3.50
Le Peep proudly serves Lavazza coffee.
- Cold Brew Coffee$3.50
Le Peep proudly serves Lavazza coffee.
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Orange Juice
- Apple
- Cranberry
- Tomato
- Milk
- Chocolate Milk
- Bubbly Beverages
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Flavored Iced Tea$3.95
- Lemonade$4.25
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
[OO] FOOD
Starters
- Gooey Buns™$5.55
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and Mom’s Sassy Apples®
- Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Roll$7.00
Wake up to a warm cinnamon roll covered in cream cheese frosting.
- Berry Nutty Oatmeal$9.50
Steam table oats topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, walnuts and almonds. We drizzle agave syrup on top for a little sweetness. Served with a bagel and cream cheese.
- Breakfast Banana Split™ Bowl$8.50
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola and vanilla Greek yogurt. Top it with walnuts, almonds and a drizzle of agave.
- Avocado Toast$10.95
Start your day the right way! Toasted wheat bread, lightly seasoned smashed avocado and arugula. Finish it with an egg made your way, tomatoes, chives and red pepper flakes.
- Breakfast BLTAE$10.50
Wheat bread lightly toasted, mayonnaise, mashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, scrambled eggs, melted combo cheese and bacon. Served with potatoes.
The Hen House
- The Hen Pen®$8.25
Two eggs made your way, along with an English muffin and Peasant Potatoes®.
- The Meat Hen Pen®$11.75
Two eggs made your way. A choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, ham or corned beef hash along with an English muffin and Peasant Potatoes®.
- Chicken Fried Steak*$13.75
Chicken fried steak smothered in our hawg-wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Homestead Breakfast*$12.25
Two freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs and Peasant Potatoes®.
- Rock Lobster Scramble$13.95
Scrambled eggs pampered with lobster seafood blend, Brie cheese and a touch of dill topped with diced tomatoes. Served with a side of Hollandaise, Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Dawn Breaker™$11.95
Eggs scrambled together with mushrooms and crisp bacon. Top it with melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
The Griddle Goods
- Homespun Cakes$9.50
Two large cakes made with homemade batter.
- Le Petit Toast$9.25
Two pieces of French toast topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and served with two strips of bacon.
- Stuffed French Toast$10.75
Custard-dipped French toast stuffed with vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange & lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
- Belgian Waffle$8.65
A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
- Lumberjack Breakfast™$14.95
Two eggs served with choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage alongside Peasant Potatoes® and a short stack of plain cakes.
- Pancake Sandwich$9.95
One egg, two mini pancakes and two strips of bacon. It’s not a sandwich but it stacks up like one!
- Eighteen Wheeler™$14.95
Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage and potatoes.
- Belgian Waffle Combo$14.95
A Belgian waffle served with two eggs and choice of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Pancake of the Month$10.50
Every month Le Peep® will feature a special pancake.
Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict$14.75
The Le Peep way! Poached eggs stacked on a ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Salmon Benedict$15.95
Poached eggs, Honey Smoked Salmon on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin. Covered with creamy Hollandaise, sprinkle of tomatoes, dill and a lemon wedge. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Lobster Benedict$14.95
An English muffin topped with brie cheese, tomato, arugula, sautéed lobster blend, poached eggs, Hollandaise, sprinkle of dill and a lemon twist on top. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Country Benedict$13.50
Hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and country ham. Cover it with Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with a side of fruit and an English muffin.
- Harvest Benedict$14.50
An English muffin topped with cream cheese, sautéed spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli and onions. Finish with poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Baja Benedict$14.95
Start California dreaming with a Parmesan toasted English muffin topped with turkey, crisp bacon, mashed avocado and two poached eggs. Cover with Hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
Le Skillets
- Drifter™$13.25
Peasant Potatoes®, mushrooms, onions, broccoli and bell peppers topped with melted cheese and two basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
- Gypsy®$13.95
Peasant Potatoes®, diced ham, onions and mushrooms topped with combo cheese and two basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
- Wanderer$13.95
A skillet filled with Peasant Potatoes®, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes and combo cheese all topped with two basted eggs. Served with an English Muffin.
- Mega Bowl$14.50
Peasant Potatoes®, ham, sausage and bacon along with sautéed bell pepper, onions, mushrooms and melted combo cheese. Topped with two basted eggs, sour cream, tomato and green onions.
- Desperado™$13.95
A skillet filled with Peasant Potatoes®, chorizo, green chilies and onions. All covered with choice of homemade salsa or pork green chili, topped with combo cheese and basted eggs. Served with an English muffin.
South of the Border
- Tex Mex Burger$13.95
A lean burger cooked well and placed on hash browns and black beans. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese and an egg made your way. Sprinkled with diced tomatoes and green onions. Served with a fried jalapeño, sliced avocado and a flour tortilla on the side.
- Poblano Breakfast Scramble$11.25
Roasted poblano pepper filled with scrambled eggs, diced chicken, green chilies, jack and cheddar cheese. Topped with green enchilada sauce, tomatoes, diced avocado and sour cream. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Breakfast Burrito$14.95
A flour tortilla, filled with choice of bacon, chicken, chorizo, ham or sausage along with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies, black beans and hash browns. Topped with our pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, avocado, sour cream and green onions.
- Naked Burrito$14.95
Same delicious ingredients as our breakfast burrito without the tortilla!
- Breakfast Enchiladas$10.75
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with a green enchilada sauce, melted jack and cheddar, sour cream, tomatoes and a touch of fresh cilantro. Served with a side of black beans.
Le Omelets
- Sir Benedict Omelet™$14.25
Chicken, mushrooms, broccoli and cream cheese in an omelet. Sealed with Hollandaise and topped with tomato and cream cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Omni Omelet™$14.50
Ham, sausage and bacon along with bell pepper, onions, mushrooms and combo cheese. Topped with sour cream, diced tomato and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Colorado$13.50
An egg white omelet filled with lean smoked turkey, diced tomatoes and bacon. Topped with avocado and melted mozzarella. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- White Lightning™$13.50
An egg white omelet with lean diced chicken, onions, green chilies and blended cheese. Topped with fresh sliced avocado, diced tomatoes and a side of salsa. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Spinnaker™$13.50
An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Mini Greek Goddess$10.50
Eat like a goddess - egg whites, fresh spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Mini Veggie Omelet$10.50
A mini egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli and combo cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Mini Denver$10.50
A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onions and combo cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
- Create an Omelet$10.75
Create your own combination with whole eggs or egg whites. Fill your omelet with your choice of cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes® and an English muffin.
Le Crepes
- Chile Rellano Crepes$13.95
Two crepes filled with chicken, poblano pepper, onion, jack and cheddar cheese. Finished with green chili Hollandaise, sliced avocado, diced tomatoes and served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Monte Cristo Crepes$13.95
Two crepes filled with ham, turkey, Swiss cheese and bacon. Roll’em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping. Served with Peasant Potatoes®.
- Aspen Fruit Crepe$10.95
Three crepes topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and blueberries, whipped cream, a drizzle of agave syrup and cinnamon.
Le Lunch
- Le Peep® Signature Burger$14.95
Le Peep’s Angus burger served on a brioche bun with mayo, cheese, bacon, an egg made your way, arugula, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with fries.
- Triple Decker$14.50
Turkey, bacon, ham, avocado and mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Served with fries.
- California Turkey$14.25
Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in a grilled flatbread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Blackened Cajun chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, bacon, avocado, house-made ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato all on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Turkey, Apple, Brie Melt$14.00
Sourdough bread filled with turkey, apples and brie cheese all stacked together and grilled until it is melted throughout. Served with fries.
- Cajun Chicken Salad$14.95
Romaine lettuce and arugula, red onion, tomato, avocado and cucumbers tossed in homemade ranch dressing. Topped with a Cajun blackened chicken breast, diced bacon and croutons.
- Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine and arugula, red onion, tomato, avocado, cucumber, artichoke hearts and feta all tossed in balsamic dressing and topped with croutons.
On The Side
- One Egg$2.95
One egg cooked your way!
- Two Eggs$3.50
Two eggs cooked to your like!
- Potatoes and Cheese$5.50
Our Peasant Potatoes with melted cheese, topped with sour cream and green onions.
- Hash Browns$4.95
Hash browns cooked to perfection.
- Potatoes$4.95
Our Peasant Potatoes topped with sour cream and green onions.
- English Muffin$2.95
An English muffin toasted to perfection.
- Bowl of Fruit$6.50
A mix of seasonal fresh fruit.
- Cup of Oatmeal$4.50
Steam table oats.
- Two Dollar-Size Cakes$2.50
Two mini cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter!
- Side Meat$5.25
A side order of Le Peep's signature meats.
- Biscuits ‘n’ Gravy$6.50
Two freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy and a sprinkled of paprika.
- French Fries$4.95
Fries cooked crispy.
- Cup of Soup$4.95
Fresh seasonal soup.
- Side Salad$5.25
Chopped romaine topped with red, onions, cucumber and bell peppers, with your choice of homemade dressing.
Kid's Menu
- Funny Face Pancake$7.00
Every kid’s favorite! A happy face pancake topped with fruit and whipped cream.
- Kid’s Combo$7.50
One scrambled egg, two strips of bacon and a toasted English muffin. Served with fresh fruit.
- Baby Burrito$7.50
A tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese and a choice of bacon or sausage. Served with a side of fruit.
- Churro French Toast Sticks$7.00
Texas toast sticks dipped in our French toast batter, fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar. Served with cream cheese glaze for dipping.
- Jr. Chocolate Chipper$7.00
Two mini cakes chock full of sweet chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar.
- Little Peeple’s Plate$7.50
One mini pancake, one egg made your way, and a choice of two pieces of bacon or one sausage link.
- Granny’s French Toast$7.00
Two slices of our custard-dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.
- Le Chicken Fingers$7.50
Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp. Served with crisscross fries and fruit.
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
Grilled cheese sandwich on toast. Served with crisscross fries and fruit.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
A flour tortilla filled with combo cheese and grilled until the cheese is warm and melted. Served with fruit.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Locally owned restaurants with friendly service and a focus on food At Le Peep we care about freshness, and quality, and take pride in the fact that our food is prepared fresh daily. We don’t do this to be different, We do it to be better!
7156 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126