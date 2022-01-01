Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Le Peep Longmont
1,120 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Because Boulder County has moved to COVID-19 Level Red, our location will remain open during regular hours for take out and outdoor seating. Please stay safe and thank you for all your support. We look forward to serving you again soon under normal operating conditions.
Location
1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont, CO 80501
Gallery