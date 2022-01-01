Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Le Peep Longmont

1,120 Reviews

$$

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116

Longmont, CO 80501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Goddess Omelet
Lumberjack Breakfast
Coffee

Breakfast Starters

Gooey Buns

$4.99

An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and Mom's Sassy Apples

Breakfast Banana Split

$6.75

Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola and vanilla Greek yogurt.

Avocado Toast

$8.25

Smashed avocado lightly seasoned and spread across a toasted wheat bread with a sprinkle of chives and red pepper flakes.

Churro French Toast

$7.95

We start with Texas toast, dip it into our French toast batter, cook it up and roll it into cinnamon sugar. We finish it with a drizzle of cream cheese glaze.

Breakfast Combos

SPECIAL ORDERS OR SUBSTITUTIONS TO ANY MEAL - PLEASE CALL (720)652-6680

Hen Pen

$10.95

Two eggs made your way. Choice of meat with an English muffing and Peasant Potatoes.

Lumberjack Breakfast

$13.95

Two eggs served with a choice of meat alongside Peasant Potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.

Belgian Waffle Combo

$13.95

A Belgian waffle served with two eggs and a choice of meat. Served with Peasant Potatoes.

Eighteen Wheeler

Eighteen Wheeler

$13.95

Two slices of French toast, a pair of eggs and a choice of meat and Peasant Potatoes.

Bonfire Biscuits & Gravy

$12.90

Two freshly baked biscuits covered with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes and choice of meat.

Panhandled Skillets

Hobo

$11.85

Peasant Potatoes, onions and cheese with two basted eggs.

Drifter

$12.65

Peasant Potatoes with fresh veggies, mushrooms, onions and topped with melted cheese and two basted eggs.

Gypsy

$12.95

Peasant Potatoes, diced ham, onions and mushrooms topped with combo cheese and two basted eggs.

Wanderer

$12.95

Peasant Potatoes, crisp bacon, onions, tomatoes and white cheddar topped with two basted eggs.

Desperado

$12.95

Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, jalapenos and onions all covered with homemade pork green chili. Capped with combo cheese and two basted eggs.

Omelets & Scrambles

Veggie Omelet

$11.95

An egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions broccoli and combo cheese.

Greek Goddess Omelet

$11.95

An egg white omelet with fresh spinach, tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.

Colorado Omelet

$12.85

An egg white omelet filled with lean turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes and bacon. Finished with melted mozzarella cheese.

White Lightning Omelet

$12.85

An egg white omelet with lean diced chicken, onions, green chilies and blended cheese topped with avocado, diced tomatoes and a side of pork green chili

Spinnaker Omelet

$12.85

An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion.

Omni Omelet

$13.95

Ham, sausage and bacon with a blend of veggies, mushrooms, combo cheese, sour cream and green onions.

Bacon Avocado Omelet

$13.95

Fresh avocado, crisp bacon and combo cheese covered with tomatillo-avocado sauce, a sprinkle of diced tomatoes and sour cream.

Southwestern

$13.95

Chorizo, green chilies and combo cheese with a touch of onion, covered with homemade pork green chili and finished with sour cream and green onions.

Dawn Breaker

$11.95

Three eggs scrambled together with mushrooms and crisp bacon. Top it with melted jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon and green onions. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.

Colorado Dreaming

$11.95

Three eggs scrambled with ham and red onion, topped with melted white cheddar, av0cado and our sour cream. Served with a side of tomatillo-avocado sauce, Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.

Spinach Scramble

$11.59

Three eggs lightly scrambled with spinach, tomato, and combo cheese. Served with Peasant Potatoes and an English muffin.

Famous Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$13.95

Poached eggs stacked on a ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in a creamy hollandaise.

Salmon Benedcit

$14.95

Chilled Honey Smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, hollandaise, a sprinkle of dill and tomatoes. Served on the cooler side.

Jack Benny

$14.55

A parmesan crusted English muffin topped with shaved ham, arugula, tomato, mozzarella, two poached eggs and homemade hollandaise.

Benny Goodman

$13.49

A parmesan crusted English muffin topped with two poached eggs, arugula, tomato, mozzarella and our homemade hollandaise.

Griddle Goods

Plain Cakes

Plain Cakes

$8.99

Two cakes made with Le Peep’s homemade batter.

Blueberry Granola

$10.95

Two cakes filled with plump blueberries and crunchy granola.

French Toast

French Toast

$9.95

Our French toast bread dipped in our rich custard batter and grilled golden with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$11.75

Custard dipped French toast stuffed with a vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.

Le Petit Toast

$8.95

Two pieces of french toast topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar and served with two strips of bacon.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.55

A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Breakfast Sides

Potatoes

$4.15

Potatoes and Cheese

$5.15

Hash Browns

$4.15

Cup of Fruit

$3.25

Bowl of Fruit

$4.49

Side Refried Beans

$2.65

Crafted Sandwiches & Burgers

Grilled Chicken & Avocado

$11.95

Avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce and white cheddar with grilled chicken on sourdough with and aioli mayonnaise. Served with fries.

California Turkey

$11.69

Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in a grilled flatbread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries.

Classic BLT

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato piled high on grilled sourdough with mayonnaise. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger

$12.49

A 1/2 pound burger grilled your way with a choice of cheese. Served on brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle. Also, served with fries.

Signature Crusty Melts

Crusty Turkey

$12.95

Turkey, fresh avocado, bacon, tomato and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with chips

Crusty Chicken

$12.95

Sliced chicken breast, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayonnaise and tomato. Served with chips.

Crusty Tuna

$12.95

Albacore tuna with celery, onions and mayonnaise with a splash of lime. Served with chips.

Crusty Rueben

$12.95

Shaved corned beef stacked high with sauerkraut, melted Swiss and 1000 island dressing. Served with chips.

Salads

Le Cobb Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens topped with diced bacon, grilled chicken strips, feta cheese, tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and homemade croutons. Served with a toasted breadstick.

Greek Lemon Chicken Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens tossed with a homemade Greek dressing, Kalamata olives, red onions, artichoke hearts and feta cheese. Topped with a lemon seasoned grilled chicken breast and served with a toasted breadstick.

Lunch Sides

Side Salad

$5.25

Waffle Fries

$4.75

Kids Breakfast & Lunch

Funny Face Pancake

Funny Face Pancake

$6.29

Every kid's favorite! A happy face pancake topped with fruit and whipped cream.

Little Peeple's Plate

$6.99

One mini pancake, one egg made your way and 2 pieces of bacon.

Kids Granny's French Toast

Kids Granny's French Toast

$6.99

Two slices of our custard-dipped French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Kids Chocolate Chipper

Kids Chocolate Chipper

$6.29

Two mini cakes chock full of sweet chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar.

Kids Combo

Kids Combo

$6.99

One scrambled egg, two strips of bacon and a toasted English muffin. Served with fresh fruit.

Kids Baby Burrito

$6.29

A tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheese and bacon. Served with fresh fruit.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Boneless breast of chicken, lightly battered and fried crisp. Served with crisscross fries and fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese sandwich on toast. Served with crisscross fries and fruit.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99

A burger prepared well with cheese. Served with crisscross fries and fruit

LE CAFE

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$4.95

Chai Tea

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.15

COFFEE & TEA

Coffee

$3.35

Decaf Coffee

$3.35

Hot Tea

$3.35

Iced Tea

$3.35

JUICES & MILK

Orange Juice

$3.15+

Apple Juice

$3.15+

Cranberry Juice

$3.15+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.15+

Tomato Juice

$3.15+

Milk

$3.15+

Chocolate Milk

$3.35+

Lemonade

$3.65
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Because Boulder County has moved to COVID-19 Level Red, our location will remain open during regular hours for take out and outdoor seating. Please stay safe and thank you for all your support. We look forward to serving you again soon under normal operating conditions.

Location

1225 Ken Pratt Blvd #116, Longmont, CO 80501

Directions

Gallery
Le Peep image
Le Peep image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
The Post Brewing Company - Longmont
orange starNo Reviews
1258 S. Hover Rd Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Pepper's Fireside Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8274 Colorado Blvd Firestone, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Ghost Box Pizza - Ghost Box Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
103 S. Public Road Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Nopalito's - Diagonal Plaza
orange star4.8 • 1,273
2850 Iris Ave Boulder, CO 80304
View restaurantnext
Ruby Ru's Street Eatery - Lafayette
orange star4.9 • 139
1280 Centaur Village Dr Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Longmont

Dickens 300 Prime
orange star4.2 • 1,122
300 Main Street Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Wing Shack - Longmont
orange star4.2 • 499
1133 Francis St Longmont, CO 80501
View restaurantnext
Outworld Brewing
orange star4.8 • 261
1725 Vista View Drive Longmont, CO 80504
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longmont
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston