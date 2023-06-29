Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Peep of Las Colinas

review star

No reviews yet

4835 North O'Connor Road Suite 100

Irving, TX 75062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Drinks

Mimosa

$6.25+

Coffee

$3.25

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Milk

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.25+

Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

KID DRINK

$1.75

No Drink

LePeep

STARTERS

GOOEY BUNS

$5.55

An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and Almond. Served with cream cheese and Mom's sassy apples

SALMON/BAGEL

$9.50

A toasted bagel served with Honey Smoked Salmon, cream cheese,red onion,tomato and cucumber

BERRY NUTTY

$9.50

Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Walnut and Almonds. We drizzle Agave syrup on top so it all comes together for a sweet and savory experience. Served with a bagel and cream cheese

BREAKFAST SPLIT

$7.15

Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola and Greek yogurt.

AVOCADO TST

$9.50

Smashed Avocado lightly seasoned and spread across toasted wheat bread. All topped with a sliced of hard boiled egg and a sprinkle of chives and Red Pepper flakes.

SPINACH PESTO SANDWWICH

$9.45

Sour dough toast stuffed with spinach with a touch of red pepper flakes, basil pesto, mashed avocado, scrambled eggs and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of fruit or potatoes.

BISCUITS&GRAVY

$6.50

FRUIT CREPE

$3.75

BAGEL&CRM CHS

$5.50

Bagel with a side of Cream Cheese

THROW BACK MENU

NUTTELA CREPES

$6.25

Two homemade Crepes stuffed full of creamy Nuttela.

ASPEN FRUIT BLINTZ

$8.50

Two homemade Crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fruit, blueberry compote or Mom's Sassy Apples. Finished with a dollop of Sour Cream

BUMPER CROP

$11.75

Broccoli, mushrooms, a pinch of dill and cream cheese blended together with moist scrambled eggs with a side of Hollandaise. Served with potatoes and a choice of bread

COUNTRY COOL

$11.75

Ham, cream cheese and chives blended together with moist scrambled eggs. Served with choice of bread and potatoes

GREEN FIELDS

$11.75

Spinach, mushrooms, cream cheese and diced chicken and chives blended together with moist scrambled eggs. served with potatoes and a choice of bread

BANANA WALNUT CAKES

$11.00

Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter, filled with fresh bananas and toasted walnuts.

BLUEBERRY GRANOLA

$11.00

Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter filled with plump blueberries, and crunchy granola.

IRISH BENEDICT

$14.00

Poached eggs stacked on corned beef hash on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce finished with a sprinkle of chives.

FARMERS BENEDICT

$14.00

Poached eggs stacked on a two sausage patties piled on top of an fluffy biscuit, smothered in creamy country gravy and finished with a sprinkle of chives

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$13.75

SPANISH OMELET

$12.75

BABY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.50

Warm flour tortillas wrapped around eggs, cheese and your choice of meat

SPINACH CREPES BENEDICT

$13.50

Spinach, Diced tomatoes, Diced broccoli, Mushrooms blended with creamy Hollandaise and folded into our homemade crepes. Served with peasant potatoes and a garlic Parmesan bread stick.

HOBO SKILLET

$10.50

LE EGG SAND

$9.00

DOWN HOME

$13.75

DUTCH APPLE

$9.50

MIGAS

$13.25

THE HEN HOUSE

THE HEN PEN

$7.95

Two eggs any style, your choice of side and bread

MEAT PEN

$11.25

Two eggs any style, your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Corned Beef hash or Turkey sausage. Served with your choice of bread and peasant potatoes.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$13.00

Chicken fried steak smothered in our Hawg wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs any style, choice of bread and peasant potatoes.

HOMESTEAD BREAKFAST

$12.00

Two fluffy biscuits smothered in our Hawg wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two and peasant potatoes.

ROCK LOBSTER

$13.50

Scrambled eggs pampered with our rich lobster seafood blend, brie cheese and a touch of dill. Topped with diced tomatoes. served with a side of Hollandaise, choice of bread and potatoes.

BREAKER

$11.75

Eggs eggspertly scrambled together with crisp bacon, mushrooms and chives. Topped with combo cheese, diced tomatoes and chives. served with potatoes and a choice of bread.

GRIDDLE GOODS

PLAIN CAKES

$9.25

Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter.

LE PETIT FR TST

$8.95

Two slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade custard batter and grilled to golden perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with two bacon slices

STUFFED FR TST

$10.75

Custard dipped french toast stuffed with our homemade ricotta cream cheese blend with a touch of Lemon and orange zest. Topped with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar

WAFFLE

$8.65

A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar

LUMBERJACK

$14.25

Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and a short stack of pancakes.

EIGHTEEN WHEELER

$14.25

wo eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and two slices of custard dipped french toast.

WAFFLE COMBO

$14.00

Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and a crispy homemade waffle

POM

$10.00

A different offering every month

PANCAKE SANDWICH

$9.95

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

SIDES

SIDE MEAT&EGGS

$7.00

SIDE ONE EGG

$2.75

SIDE TWO EGGS

$3.25

CUP OF BEANS

$3.75

CUP OF YOGURT

$4.50

GRITS

$4.50+

HASHBROWNS

$4.75

HASHBROWNS/CHZ

$4.95

OATMEAL

$4.50+

PEASANT POTATOES

$4.75

SIDE POTS&CHEESE

$4.95

SIDE FRUIT

$4.75+

SIDE OF AVOCADO (5)

$2.75

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE SL TOMS (5)

$3.75

SIDE BACON

$4.95

SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY

$4.95

SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.95

SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH

$4.95

SIDE HAM STEAK

$4.95

SIDE CHX BRST

$6.00

SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE

$5.25

SIDE 5OZ SALMON

$8.00

SIDE 2 PIECE BACON

$2.75

SIDE 1 PIECE BACON

$1.75

SIDE 1 LINK

$1.75

SIDE 1 PATTY

$1.75

SIDE 1 TURKEY SAUSAGE

$1.75

SIDE MUFFIN

$2.75

BAGEL&CRM CHS

$5.50

Bagel with a side of Cream Cheese

SIDE TST

$2.75

BAGEL

$3.00

ONE CAKE

$4.50

DOLLAR CAKES

$2.50

1 MINI CAKE

$1.75

1 PIECE FRENCH TOAST

$3.00

1/2 WAFFLE

$5.00

PLAIN CREPE

$1.75

SIDE CC

$1.50

SIDE ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE HONEY

$0.50

SIDE JAPS

$1.50

SIDE MAYO

$0.50

SIDE MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE NUTTELA

$1.75

SIDE PB

$0.75

SIDE SALSA

$0.50

SIDE SC

$1.50

SIDE HOLLY

$1.50

CUP OF HOLLY

$3.75

SIDE RAM GRAVY

$1.50

SIDE CUP GRAVY

$3.75

CUP PRK GRN CHILI

$4.50

RAMIKEN PORK CHILI

$1.50

BOWL OF PRK GRN CHILLI

$6.50

SIDE ENCHILADA SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE SALSA

$0.50

SIDE BLUE COMP

$1.50

LUNCH SIDE

SIDE OF POTS

$4.75

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CUP OF SOUP

$5.25

SIDE SOUP BOWL

$6.50

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.75

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$4.75

BOWL OF FRUIT

$6.50

CUP OF FRUIT

$4.75

SIDE HASHBROWNS

$4.75

BENEDICTS

EGGS BENEDICT

$14.00

Poached eggs stacked on a black forest ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce finished with a sprinkle of paprika

SALMON BENEDICT

$15.25

Honey smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of dill and diced tomatoes.

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$13.25

Crispy hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and country ham. Topped with creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of chives. Served with a side of fruit and an English muffin.

HARVEST BENEDICT

$14.25

An English muffin topped with cream cheese, sauteed spinach, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli and bell peppers. Finish it with poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of chives.

BAJA BENEDICTS

$14.50

Start with Parmesan toasted English muffin topped with sliced Turkey, crisp bacon,Avocado slices and two poached eggs. Covered in creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.

CALLI BENNY

$14.50

SKILLETS

DRIFTER

$13.00

Peasant potatoes tumbled with fresh veggies, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with melted combo cheese and two basted eggs.

GYPSY

$13.75

Peasant potatoes diced ham, mushrooms and onions with a blanket of combo cheese and two basted eggs.

WANDERER

$13.75

Peasant potatoes Tomatoes, onions and crisp diced bacon topped with combo cheese and two basted eggs

POWER BOWL

$13.25

Power up with a bowl full of clean eating. Fill a bowl with black beans, fresh spinach and diced sweet potatoes. Top it with two eggs made your way/ sliced avocado and a sprinkle of feta cheese

DESPERADO

$13.75

A skillet filled with peasant potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies and onions all covered in homemade salsa. Capped with combo cheese and two basted eggs. Choice of bread

NOMAD

$13.75

Peasant potatoes tumbled with fresh veggies, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with melted combo cheese and two basted eggs.

SWEETIE PIE

$13.25

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

BEAKFAST BURRITO

$14.55

A flour tortilla filled with a choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies re-fried beans and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and green onions

NAKED BURRITO

$14.55

We start with an omelet rolled to look like a burrito without the tortilla. Next we fill it with onions, green chilies, hash-browns, black beans, and a choice of meat. Covered with pork green chilli, combo cheese, tomato,chives sour cream

BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS

$9.95

Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with a green enchiladas

TEX MEX BURGER

$13.25

A lean burger cooked well and placed on a crispy hash-brown. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese and an egg made your way. Sprinkled with diced tomatoes and green onion. Served with a fried Jalapeno and sliced avocado.

OMELETS

MINI DENVER

$10.45

A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onion and combo cheese.

MINI GREEK GODDESS

$10.45

Eat like a goddess! Egg whites, fresh spinach,tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.

MINI VEGGIE

$10.45

A mini egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli and combo cheese

COLORADO

$12.95

OMNI

$14.25

Ham, sausage, bacon with blended veggies, mushrooms and combo cheese. Top with sour cream and green onions. Served with your choice of bread and potatoes

SIR BENEDICT

$14.00

Chicken, broccoli, mushrooms and cream cheese. sealed with hollandaise and topped with a tomato sliced and a cream cheese rosette.

SPINACH AND BACON

$13.25

Spinach, bacon, mushrooms and cream cheese cheese. Top with cream cream and green onions. Served with your choice of bread and potatoes

SPINNAKER

$13.25

An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon,and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion.

WHITE LIGHTNING

$13.25

An egg white omelet with lean chicken, onions,green chilies and blended cheeses topped with fresh Avocado, diced tomato and a side of homemade salsa

BYO OMELET

BYO OMELET

$10.50

Create your own combination with whole eggs or egg whites. Each ingredient is an additional $1.50

CREPES

BOULDER CREPES

$13.50

Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, diced tomatoes, chicken and brie cheese sauteed together and placed in our delicate crepes, served with a side of hollandaise, peasant potatoes and a garlic Parmesan bread stick.

MONTI CRISTO CREPES

$13.50

Two crepe's filled with ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese and bacon. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping.

CARAMAL APPLE BRIE CREPES

$13.50

Three crepes filled with warm brie cheese topped with cinnamon apples, drizzled sweet caramel, walnuts and a touch of whipped cream

SALAD -SANDWICHES -BURGERS

SIGNATURE BURGER

$14.95

Angus beef burger served with on a brioche bun with mayo, cheese, bacon, an egg any style,arugula,tomato,onion and pickles.

TRIPLE DECKER

$13.75

Turkey, bacon, avocado, ham and mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted while wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. served with soup, salad or fries

CALIFORNIA TURKEY

$13.75

Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in grilled flat bread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup salad or fries

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.55

Two fried chicken tenderson a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. make it spicy and add roasted japapeno

TURKEY APPLE BRIE MELT

$13.25

Sourdough bread filled with turkey, apples and brie cheese all melted together and grilled golden. Served with soup salad or fries

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.55

Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade ranch dressing topped with diced bacon, tomato, avocado. combo cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons and diced fried chicken tenders

COBB SALAD

$14.55

Romaine lettuce topped with diced bacon chicken strips, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and homemade croutons.

CLASSIC BLT

$11.50

CRAZY CAJUN

$13.75

KIDS

KID CHIC TENDERS

$6.75

Two breaded chicken strips W/ waffle fries and a side of fruit

FUNNY FACE

$5.00

Topped W/ fresh fruit and whipped cream

GRANNYS

$5.00

Two slices of French Toast W/powdered sugar

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.75

Grilled Texas toast filled with melted Cheddar and Jack cheese. served with waffles fries and fresh fruit

KIDS BABY BURRITOS

$5.00

Two egg and cheese breakfast burritos with your choice of meat

CHOC CHIP CAKES

$5.00

Two mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes topped with powdered sugar

KIDS COMBO

$5.00

English muffin, two bacon strips, one scramble egg and fresh fruit

KID BURGER

$6.50

Served with waffle fries

LIL PEEPLES

$5.00

One pancake, two strips of bacon and one scrambled egg

SPRING MENU

ASPEN FRUIT CREPE

$10.95

BLTAE

$10.50

LOBSTER BENNY

$15.95

MEGA BOWL

$14.50

SUMMER MENU

BELLA BENEDICT

$15.25

FLORENTINE FRITTATA

$13.50

CHICKEN SHIP SALAD

$14.50

Merch/Gift cards

MERCHANDISE

T-SHIRTS

$24.99

MUG

$10.00

GIFT CARDS

$10 GIFT CARD

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Le Peep® puts a wholesome, proven perspective on your neighborhood Breakfast & Lunch. Fresh. Simple.

Website

Location

4835 North O'Connor Road Suite 100, Irving, TX 75062

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zalat Pizza ( Irving - O'Connor Road)
orange starNo Reviews
4835 N. O'Connor Road, Suite 136 Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Via Real
orange starNo Reviews
4020 North MacArthur Boulevard Irving, TX 75038
View restaurantnext
Murphy Deli Urban Tower
orange starNo Reviews
222 W. Las Colinas Blvd Iriving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Daily Grind Starbucks
orange starNo Reviews
222 W. Las Colinas Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Kitchen 101 - Toyota Music Factory
orange starNo Reviews
316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Green Gator - Las Colinas
orange starNo Reviews
340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100 Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mama's Daughters' Diner- Irving- Shady Grove
orange star5.0 • 139
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd. Irving, TX 75060
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston