Le Peep of Las Colinas
No reviews yet
4835 North O'Connor Road Suite 100
Irving, TX 75062
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
LePeep
STARTERS
GOOEY BUNS
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and Almond. Served with cream cheese and Mom's sassy apples
SALMON/BAGEL
A toasted bagel served with Honey Smoked Salmon, cream cheese,red onion,tomato and cucumber
BERRY NUTTY
Oatmeal topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Walnut and Almonds. We drizzle Agave syrup on top so it all comes together for a sweet and savory experience. Served with a bagel and cream cheese
BREAKFAST SPLIT
Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola and Greek yogurt.
AVOCADO TST
Smashed Avocado lightly seasoned and spread across toasted wheat bread. All topped with a sliced of hard boiled egg and a sprinkle of chives and Red Pepper flakes.
SPINACH PESTO SANDWWICH
Sour dough toast stuffed with spinach with a touch of red pepper flakes, basil pesto, mashed avocado, scrambled eggs and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of fruit or potatoes.
BISCUITS&GRAVY
FRUIT CREPE
BAGEL&CRM CHS
Bagel with a side of Cream Cheese
THROW BACK MENU
NUTTELA CREPES
Two homemade Crepes stuffed full of creamy Nuttela.
ASPEN FRUIT BLINTZ
Two homemade Crepes filled with creamy vanilla ricotta and topped with a choice of fruit, blueberry compote or Mom's Sassy Apples. Finished with a dollop of Sour Cream
BUMPER CROP
Broccoli, mushrooms, a pinch of dill and cream cheese blended together with moist scrambled eggs with a side of Hollandaise. Served with potatoes and a choice of bread
COUNTRY COOL
Ham, cream cheese and chives blended together with moist scrambled eggs. Served with choice of bread and potatoes
GREEN FIELDS
Spinach, mushrooms, cream cheese and diced chicken and chives blended together with moist scrambled eggs. served with potatoes and a choice of bread
BANANA WALNUT CAKES
Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter, filled with fresh bananas and toasted walnuts.
BLUEBERRY GRANOLA
Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter filled with plump blueberries, and crunchy granola.
IRISH BENEDICT
Poached eggs stacked on corned beef hash on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce finished with a sprinkle of chives.
FARMERS BENEDICT
Poached eggs stacked on a two sausage patties piled on top of an fluffy biscuit, smothered in creamy country gravy and finished with a sprinkle of chives
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
SPANISH OMELET
BABY BREAKFAST BURRITO
Warm flour tortillas wrapped around eggs, cheese and your choice of meat
SPINACH CREPES BENEDICT
Spinach, Diced tomatoes, Diced broccoli, Mushrooms blended with creamy Hollandaise and folded into our homemade crepes. Served with peasant potatoes and a garlic Parmesan bread stick.
HOBO SKILLET
LE EGG SAND
DOWN HOME
DUTCH APPLE
MIGAS
THE HEN HOUSE
THE HEN PEN
Two eggs any style, your choice of side and bread
MEAT PEN
Two eggs any style, your choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Corned Beef hash or Turkey sausage. Served with your choice of bread and peasant potatoes.
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Chicken fried steak smothered in our Hawg wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two eggs any style, choice of bread and peasant potatoes.
HOMESTEAD BREAKFAST
Two fluffy biscuits smothered in our Hawg wild sausage gravy with a sprinkle of paprika. Served with two and peasant potatoes.
ROCK LOBSTER
Scrambled eggs pampered with our rich lobster seafood blend, brie cheese and a touch of dill. Topped with diced tomatoes. served with a side of Hollandaise, choice of bread and potatoes.
BREAKER
Eggs eggspertly scrambled together with crisp bacon, mushrooms and chives. Topped with combo cheese, diced tomatoes and chives. served with potatoes and a choice of bread.
GRIDDLE GOODS
PLAIN CAKES
Two cakes made with Le Peep's homemade batter.
LE PETIT FR TST
Two slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade custard batter and grilled to golden perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with two bacon slices
STUFFED FR TST
Custard dipped french toast stuffed with our homemade ricotta cream cheese blend with a touch of Lemon and orange zest. Topped with fresh strawberries and dusted with powdered sugar
WAFFLE
A crisp waffle made for you, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar
LUMBERJACK
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and a short stack of pancakes.
EIGHTEEN WHEELER
wo eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and two slices of custard dipped french toast.
WAFFLE COMBO
Two eggs served with a choice of two pieces of bacon, sausage or turkey sausage along side peasant potatoes and a crispy homemade waffle
POM
A different offering every month
PANCAKE SANDWICH
FRENCH TOAST
SIDES
SIDE MEAT&EGGS
SIDE ONE EGG
SIDE TWO EGGS
CUP OF BEANS
CUP OF YOGURT
GRITS
HASHBROWNS
HASHBROWNS/CHZ
OATMEAL
PEASANT POTATOES
SIDE POTS&CHEESE
SIDE FRUIT
SIDE OF AVOCADO (5)
SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES
SIDE SL TOMS (5)
SIDE BACON
SIDE SAUSAGE PATTY
SIDE SAUSAGE LINKS
SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE HAM STEAK
SIDE CHX BRST
SIDE TURKEY SAUSAGE
SIDE 5OZ SALMON
SIDE 2 PIECE BACON
SIDE 1 PIECE BACON
SIDE 1 LINK
SIDE 1 PATTY
SIDE 1 TURKEY SAUSAGE
SIDE MUFFIN
BAGEL&CRM CHS
Bagel with a side of Cream Cheese
SIDE TST
BAGEL
ONE CAKE
DOLLAR CAKES
1 MINI CAKE
1 PIECE FRENCH TOAST
1/2 WAFFLE
PLAIN CREPE
SIDE CC
SIDE ENCHILADA SAUCE
SIDE HONEY
SIDE JAPS
SIDE MAYO
SIDE MUSTARD
SIDE NUTTELA
SIDE PB
SIDE SALSA
SIDE SC
SIDE HOLLY
CUP OF HOLLY
SIDE RAM GRAVY
SIDE CUP GRAVY
CUP PRK GRN CHILI
RAMIKEN PORK CHILI
BOWL OF PRK GRN CHILLI
SIDE ENCHILADA SAUCE
SIDE SALSA
SIDE BLUE COMP
LUNCH SIDE
BENEDICTS
EGGS BENEDICT
Poached eggs stacked on a black forest ham steak on top of an English muffin smothered in creamy Hollandaise sauce finished with a sprinkle of paprika
SALMON BENEDICT
Honey smoked Salmon placed on top of cream cheese and a toasted English muffin, poached eggs, Hollandaise and a sprinkle of dill and diced tomatoes.
COUNTRY BENEDICT
Crispy hash browns with grilled onions topped with scrambled eggs and country ham. Topped with creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of chives. Served with a side of fruit and an English muffin.
HARVEST BENEDICT
An English muffin topped with cream cheese, sauteed spinach, red onions, mushrooms, broccoli and bell peppers. Finish it with poached eggs, hollandaise and a sprinkle of chives.
BAJA BENEDICTS
Start with Parmesan toasted English muffin topped with sliced Turkey, crisp bacon,Avocado slices and two poached eggs. Covered in creamy hollandaise and a sprinkle of paprika.
CALLI BENNY
SKILLETS
DRIFTER
Peasant potatoes tumbled with fresh veggies, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with melted combo cheese and two basted eggs.
GYPSY
Peasant potatoes diced ham, mushrooms and onions with a blanket of combo cheese and two basted eggs.
WANDERER
Peasant potatoes Tomatoes, onions and crisp diced bacon topped with combo cheese and two basted eggs
POWER BOWL
Power up with a bowl full of clean eating. Fill a bowl with black beans, fresh spinach and diced sweet potatoes. Top it with two eggs made your way/ sliced avocado and a sprinkle of feta cheese
DESPERADO
A skillet filled with peasant potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies and onions all covered in homemade salsa. Capped with combo cheese and two basted eggs. Choice of bread
NOMAD
Peasant potatoes tumbled with fresh veggies, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with melted combo cheese and two basted eggs.
SWEETIE PIE
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
BEAKFAST BURRITO
A flour tortilla filled with a choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham, or sausage along with eggs, onions, green chilies re-fried beans and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and green onions
NAKED BURRITO
We start with an omelet rolled to look like a burrito without the tortilla. Next we fill it with onions, green chilies, hash-browns, black beans, and a choice of meat. Covered with pork green chilli, combo cheese, tomato,chives sour cream
BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS
Two corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilies and chicken. Rolled up and topped with a green enchiladas
TEX MEX BURGER
A lean burger cooked well and placed on a crispy hash-brown. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese and an egg made your way. Sprinkled with diced tomatoes and green onion. Served with a fried Jalapeno and sliced avocado.
OMELETS
MINI DENVER
A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onion and combo cheese.
MINI GREEK GODDESS
Eat like a goddess! Egg whites, fresh spinach,tomatoes, artichokes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
MINI VEGGIE
A mini egg white omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli and combo cheese
COLORADO
OMNI
Ham, sausage, bacon with blended veggies, mushrooms and combo cheese. Top with sour cream and green onions. Served with your choice of bread and potatoes
SIR BENEDICT
Chicken, broccoli, mushrooms and cream cheese. sealed with hollandaise and topped with a tomato sliced and a cream cheese rosette.
SPINACH AND BACON
Spinach, bacon, mushrooms and cream cheese cheese. Top with cream cream and green onions. Served with your choice of bread and potatoes
SPINNAKER
An egg white omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, crisp bacon,and blended cheese. Topped with combo cheese, tomato wheel and green onion.
WHITE LIGHTNING
An egg white omelet with lean chicken, onions,green chilies and blended cheeses topped with fresh Avocado, diced tomato and a side of homemade salsa
BYO OMELET
CREPES
BOULDER CREPES
Spinach, mushrooms, artichokes, diced tomatoes, chicken and brie cheese sauteed together and placed in our delicate crepes, served with a side of hollandaise, peasant potatoes and a garlic Parmesan bread stick.
MONTI CRISTO CREPES
Two crepe's filled with ham, turkey, melted Swiss cheese and bacon. Roll'em up and top with melted Swiss cheese, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, sliced strawberries and raspberry sauce on the side for dipping.
CARAMAL APPLE BRIE CREPES
Three crepes filled with warm brie cheese topped with cinnamon apples, drizzled sweet caramel, walnuts and a touch of whipped cream
SALAD -SANDWICHES -BURGERS
SIGNATURE BURGER
Angus beef burger served with on a brioche bun with mayo, cheese, bacon, an egg any style,arugula,tomato,onion and pickles.
TRIPLE DECKER
Turkey, bacon, avocado, ham and mozzarella cheese stacked on toasted while wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. served with soup, salad or fries
CALIFORNIA TURKEY
Turkey, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese all nestled in grilled flat bread with mayonnaise, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup salad or fries
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Two fried chicken tenderson a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. make it spicy and add roasted japapeno
TURKEY APPLE BRIE MELT
Sourdough bread filled with turkey, apples and brie cheese all melted together and grilled golden. Served with soup salad or fries
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed in homemade ranch dressing topped with diced bacon, tomato, avocado. combo cheese, hard boiled egg, croutons and diced fried chicken tenders
COBB SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with diced bacon chicken strips, feta cheese, diced tomatoes, avocado, boiled egg and homemade croutons.
CLASSIC BLT
CRAZY CAJUN
KIDS
KID CHIC TENDERS
Two breaded chicken strips W/ waffle fries and a side of fruit
FUNNY FACE
Topped W/ fresh fruit and whipped cream
GRANNYS
Two slices of French Toast W/powdered sugar
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled Texas toast filled with melted Cheddar and Jack cheese. served with waffles fries and fresh fruit
KIDS BABY BURRITOS
Two egg and cheese breakfast burritos with your choice of meat
CHOC CHIP CAKES
Two mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes topped with powdered sugar
KIDS COMBO
English muffin, two bacon strips, one scramble egg and fresh fruit
KID BURGER
Served with waffle fries
LIL PEEPLES
One pancake, two strips of bacon and one scrambled egg
Merch/Gift cards
MERCHANDISE
GIFT CARDS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Le Peep® puts a wholesome, proven perspective on your neighborhood Breakfast & Lunch. Fresh. Simple.
4835 North O'Connor Road Suite 100, Irving, TX 75062