- Home
- /
- Valparaiso
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Le Peep Valparaiso
Le Peep Valparaiso
No reviews yet
3800 N Calumet Ave
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Espresso & Coffee
Beverages
Fresh Juices
Seasonal Features
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Dirty Chai
Tuxedo Latte
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
Caramel Pumpkin Latte
Peppermint Mocha
Honey Almond Milk
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
Mint Iced Tea
Toffee Nut Latte
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
1 Cake
Belgian Waffle
A waffle, fresh and golden brown with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, whipped butter and syrup.
Berry Cakes
Delicious cakes topped with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with raspberry compote.
Blueberry/Granola Cakes
2 cakes filled with blueberries and crunchy granola.
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Two cakes with a sweet cinnamon swirl in the batter. Topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon sugar.
County Fair French Toast
Three pieces of our famous French toast rolled in corn flakes then fried to a golden brown. Topped with fresh strawberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
French Toast
Dusted with powdered sugar and served topped with fresh strawberries or "Mom's Sassy Apples".
Plain Cakes
Our signature batter is the best. Homemade and delicious!
Stuffed French Toast
Grilled golden and stuffed with vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.
Cranberry Almond Pancakes
Banana Bread French Toast
Great American
Lumberjack Breakfast
Choice of eggs, served with two bacon strips or two sausage links, Peasant Potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.
Eighteen Wheeler
Two slices of French toast, two eggs, two bacon strips or two sausage links and Peasant potatoes.
Belgian Waffle Combo
Belgian waffle, two eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage links. Served with Peasant potatoes.
The Meat Pen
Two eggs, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or corned beef hash. Includes Peasant Potatoes and choice of toast or English muffin.
The Hen Pen
Two eggs, Peasant Potatoes, and choice of toast or English muffin.
Homestead Breakfast
Two biscuits covered with our hawg-wild sausage gravy sprinkled with chives. Served with two eggs and Peasant Potatoes.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak smothered with our hawg-wild sausage gravy and a sprinkle of chives. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes, and a choice of toast or English muffin.
Big Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham or sausage; scrambled with two eggs, onions, green chilies, jalapenos, refried beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and chives.
Dawn Breaker
Crisp bacon, mushroom and cheddar jack cheese, folded into scrambled eggs. Topped with fresh tomatoes and chives. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a choice of toast or English muffin.
Waffle Sliders
Classic southern fare with a twist! Breaded chicken resting on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle drizzled with a pecan honey sauce. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
Southwestern Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits served open-faced with chorizo sausage gravy and topped with 2 eggs your way. Served with Peasant Potatoes.
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a side of sour cream.
Breakfast Poutine
Our Peasant Potatoes topped with cheese curds, bacon, sausage gravy, and choice of 2 eggs. Served with choice of toast or English muffin.
Avocado Toast
Rustic white toast served open-faced, avocado spread, choice of 2 eggs, ancho vinaigrette, served with Peasant Potatoes.
Chicken Waffle
Le Omelette
Build Your Own Omelette
Create your own, fill your cheese omelette with an additional ingredients.
California Omelette
Sun dried tomato, spinach, goat cheese and avocado.
Lobster Omelette
Rich lobster, mozzarella cheese topped with avocado and served with a side of hollandaise.
Mini Denver
A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onions and cheese.
Greek
Fresh from the islands! Spinach, tomato and feta.
Omni
Ham, sausage, mushroom, green pepper and a bacon. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and chives.
Spinnaker
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and bacon. Topped with combo cheese, a tomato wheel and sprinkled chives.
Mini Veggie Omelette
Diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli and combo cheese.
Colorado
Lean smoked turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes and bacon with melted mozzarella.
The Lightning
Diced chicken, onions, green chilies & blended cheese topped with sliced avocado, diced tomatoes and a side of chunky salsa.
Chili Cheese Omelette
Benedicts
Skillets
Desperado
Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, jalapenos and onions covered with homemade salsa, topped with combo cheese and basted eggs.
Drifter
Peasant Potatoes topped with fresh veggies, mushrooms & onions with melted cheese and two basted eggs.
Gypsy
Meat Lovers Skillet
Peasant Potatoes, bacon, ham, and sausage covered with mozzarella cheese. Top it with two basted eggs.
Smoked Brisket Hash
Wanderer
Peasant Potatoes topped with onion, tomato, and bacon. Topped with two basted eggs.
Steak And Egg Poutine
Small Plates
Gooey Buns
An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and "Mom's Sassy Apples".
Le Petit Toast
Two pieces of French Toast grilled golden and dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with strawberries and served with two bacon strips.
Aspen Crepes
Two of our signature crepes filled with our vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.
Le Egg Sandwich
Hearty Oatmeal
Includes choice of 2 toppings: Strawberries, blueberries, banana, sassy apples, raisins, or nuts. Comes with toast or English muffin. Additional toppings .99 cents each.
Just Oatmeal
Breakfast Banana Split
Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and vanilla yogurt.
Breakfast Seasonal Features
Sides
1 extra egg
Side One Egg
Side One Egg White
Side Two Eggs
Side Two Egg Whites
Side Three Eggs
Side Three Egg Whites
Side avocado
Side B&G
Side bacon
Side bacon WD
Side banana
Side Blueberries
Side Bowl fruit
Side Bowl granola
Side CB Hash
Side Chix breast
Side Cooked spinach
Side Crab cake (1)
Side crepes
Side Crispy chix
Side Cup fruit
Side Gravy
Side Gravy - SW
Side Ham
Side Hamb patty
Side Hashbrowns
Side Holly
Side jalapenos
Side Pico de gallo
Side Pita pieces
Side plain biscuits
Side Pork chili
Side pots
Side Pots w/cheese
Side Raspberry Compote
Side Salad
Side Salsa
Side Sassy apples
Side Sausage
Side Sour cream
Side Spin
Side Strawberries
Side SW B&G
Side Toms
Side Tortillas
Side Turk saus
Side Waffle Fries
Side Xtra taco
Side yogurt
Side Toast/Muffin
Side FGT (4)
Sandwich Board
Adult chic fingers
Breakfast Burger
Our fresh, never frozen beef patty with bacon, American cheese and an over-medium egg.
California Turkey
Grilled flat bread with warm turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese with cool mayonnaise, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced avocados.
Chicken Croissant
Chicken Mush/Swiss
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad filled with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Classic BLT
Good Ole Burger
Our fresh, never frozen beef patty on a warm brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle spear. Add cheese, bacon, or grilled mushrooms $1 per each item.
Gr. Chicken Sandwich
Brisket Wrap
Tender beef sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers with melted mozzarella. Served on a rustic roll.
Rachel
Reuben
Triple Decker
Turkey, bacon, ham, avocado and American cheese stacked on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Tuna Croissant
Turkey Spinach
Smoked turkey, spinach and mushrooms sauteed in garlic olive oil and topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled flat bread.
Ultimate BLTA
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayonnaise on wheat toast.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese and bacon on grilled Italian bread.
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Philly Beef
Le Patty Melt
Fresh Salads
BLTA Salad
Caesar Salad
Chicken Ship
Our own classic chicken salad tossed with almonds and grapes placed on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and flat bread wedges.
Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with diced bacon, chicken strips, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, & hard boiled egg.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Tuna Ship
Side Salad
Chix Fajita Salad
Crepes
Monte Cristo Crepes
Two crepes filled with ham, turkey and crisp bacon then topped with melted Swiss cheese and fresh strawberries. Served with a raspberry compote.
Nutella Crepes
2 crepes filled with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
Chicken Crepes Benedict
California Crepes
Lunch Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
Peasant Potatoes
Cheese & Potatoes
Side Wheat Bread
Side White Bread
Side Rye Bread
Side Plain English Muffin
Side Multigrain English Muffin
Side Cinnamon Rais Muff
Side Plain Bagel
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Sausage
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Biscuit & Gravy
Cup Soup 1
Bowl Soup 1
Cup Soup 2
Bowl Soup 2
Quart Soup 1
Quart Soup 2
Side Mayo
Side Fries
Side Hash Browns
Side FGT (4)
Retail Items
Catering
Catering- Box Lunches
Full - Bacon
Full - Biscuits & Gravy
Full - Breakfast Casserole
Full - French Toast
Full - Fresh Fruit
Full - Hashbrowns
Full - Pancakes
Full - Peasant Potatoes
Full - Sausage
Full - Scrambled Eggs
Full - Waffles
Half - Bacon
Half - Sausage
Half-Scrambled Eggs
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383