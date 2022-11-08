Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Le Peep Valparaiso

review star

No reviews yet

3800 N Calumet Ave

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lumberjack Breakfast
Southwestern Biscuits & Gravy
Meat Lovers Skillet

Espresso & Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Dark Roast Coffee

$3.25

Flavored Coffee

$3.25

Espresso-single

$4.00

Espresso-double

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Caramel Macchiato

$6.25

Mocha

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Rocket Fuel

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Water

Iced Tea

$3.25

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot tea

$3.25

Milk

$2.29+

Choc Milk

$2.49+

Lemonade

$3.75

Flavored Lemonade

$3.95

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Fields

$4.00+

Chuck Berrie

$4.00+

Caribbean Cruise

$4.00+

Strawberry N Cream

$3.50+

Fresh Juices

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$2.75+

Pineapple Juice

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75+

Seasonal Features

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00

Tuxedo Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$5.00

Caramel Pumpkin Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

Honey Almond Milk

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie Dirty Chai

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mint Iced Tea

$3.50

Toffee Nut Latte

$7.00

Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast

From plain pancakes to county fair french toast, we have plenty of options that are sure to satisfy!

1 Cake

$5.75

Belgian Waffle

$7.75

A waffle, fresh and golden brown with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, whipped butter and syrup.

Berry Cakes

$11.00

Delicious cakes topped with strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with raspberry compote.

Blueberry/Granola Cakes

$10.50

2 cakes filled with blueberries and crunchy granola.

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$11.00

Two cakes with a sweet cinnamon swirl in the batter. Topped with cream cheese icing and cinnamon sugar.

County Fair French Toast

$11.00

Three pieces of our famous French toast rolled in corn flakes then fried to a golden brown. Topped with fresh strawberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

French Toast

$9.75

Dusted with powdered sugar and served topped with fresh strawberries or "Mom's Sassy Apples".

Plain Cakes

$8.75

Our signature batter is the best. Homemade and delicious!

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Grilled golden and stuffed with vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling with a touch of orange and lemon zest. Topped with strawberries and powdered sugar.

Cranberry Almond Pancakes

$11.00

Banana Bread French Toast

$11.00

Great American

Classic American breakfast dishes

Lumberjack Breakfast

$12.85

Choice of eggs, served with two bacon strips or two sausage links, Peasant Potatoes and a short stack of plain cakes.

Eighteen Wheeler

$12.85

Two slices of French toast, two eggs, two bacon strips or two sausage links and Peasant potatoes.

Belgian Waffle Combo

$12.85

Belgian waffle, two eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage links. Served with Peasant potatoes.

The Meat Pen

$11.00

Two eggs, a choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or corned beef hash. Includes Peasant Potatoes and choice of toast or English muffin.

The Hen Pen

$9.00

Two eggs, Peasant Potatoes, and choice of toast or English muffin.

Homestead Breakfast

$11.00

Two biscuits covered with our hawg-wild sausage gravy sprinkled with chives. Served with two eggs and Peasant Potatoes.

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

Chicken fried steak smothered with our hawg-wild sausage gravy and a sprinkle of chives. Served with two eggs, Peasant Potatoes, and a choice of toast or English muffin.

Big Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, chorizo, bacon, ham or sausage; scrambled with two eggs, onions, green chilies, jalapenos, refried beans, and potatoes. Topped with our homemade pork green chili, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and chives.

Dawn Breaker

$10.50

Crisp bacon, mushroom and cheddar jack cheese, folded into scrambled eggs. Topped with fresh tomatoes and chives. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a choice of toast or English muffin.

Waffle Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Classic southern fare with a twist! Breaded chicken resting on top of a jalapeno cheddar waffle drizzled with a pecan honey sauce. Served with Peasant Potatoes.

Southwestern Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Two biscuits served open-faced with chorizo sausage gravy and topped with 2 eggs your way. Served with Peasant Potatoes.

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and avocado. Served with Peasant Potatoes and a side of sour cream.

Breakfast Poutine

$12.25

Our Peasant Potatoes topped with cheese curds, bacon, sausage gravy, and choice of 2 eggs. Served with choice of toast or English muffin.

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Rustic white toast served open-faced, avocado spread, choice of 2 eggs, ancho vinaigrette, served with Peasant Potatoes.

Chicken Waffle

$13.75

Le Omelette

We use fresh cracked whole eggs for all of our omelettes. You can upgrade to egg whites for a minor up-charge.

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.25

Create your own, fill your cheese omelette with an additional ingredients.

California Omelette

$12.25

Sun dried tomato, spinach, goat cheese and avocado.

Lobster Omelette

$14.00

Rich lobster, mozzarella cheese topped with avocado and served with a side of hollandaise.

Mini Denver

$9.50

A mini version of a classic. Ham, bell pepper, onions and cheese.

Greek

$11.50

Fresh from the islands! Spinach, tomato and feta.

Omni

$13.00

Ham, sausage, mushroom, green pepper and a bacon. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and chives.

Spinnaker

$11.75

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, and bacon. Topped with combo cheese, a tomato wheel and sprinkled chives.

Mini Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli and combo cheese.

Colorado

$11.75

Lean smoked turkey, avocado, diced tomatoes and bacon with melted mozzarella.

The Lightning

$11.75

Diced chicken, onions, green chilies & blended cheese topped with sliced avocado, diced tomatoes and a side of chunky salsa.

Chili Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Benedicts

Served with a side of "Mom's Sassy Apples" and Peasant Potatoes.

Crabby Patty Benedict

$14.00

Two crab cakes topped with poached eggs and covered with hollandaise.

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Two poached eggs on lean ham and a toasted English muffin topped with creamy hollandaise.

FGT Benedict

$12.00

Skillets

Fresh ingredients on top of our Peasant Potatoes covered with basted eggs and served with a choice of English muffin.

Desperado

$12.75

Peasant Potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, jalapenos and onions covered with homemade salsa, topped with combo cheese and basted eggs.

Drifter

$11.50

Peasant Potatoes topped with fresh veggies, mushrooms & onions with melted cheese and two basted eggs.

Gypsy

$11.00

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.75

Peasant Potatoes, bacon, ham, and sausage covered with mozzarella cheese. Top it with two basted eggs.

Smoked Brisket Hash

$14.00

Wanderer

$11.50

Peasant Potatoes topped with onion, tomato, and bacon. Topped with two basted eggs.

Steak And Egg Poutine

$16.00

Small Plates

Less food but the same amazing flavors!

Gooey Buns

$6.00

An English muffin broiled with brown sugar, cinnamon and almonds. Served with cream cheese and "Mom's Sassy Apples".

Le Petit Toast

$7.75

Two pieces of French Toast grilled golden and dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with strawberries and served with two bacon strips.

Aspen Crepes

$8.75

Two of our signature crepes filled with our vanilla ricotta and cream cheese filling. Topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar.

Le Egg Sandwich

$8.25

Hearty Oatmeal

$8.00

Includes choice of 2 toppings: Strawberries, blueberries, banana, sassy apples, raisins, or nuts. Comes with toast or English muffin. Additional toppings .99 cents each.

Just Oatmeal

$7.00

Breakfast Banana Split

$7.25

Bananas, strawberries, blueberries, granola, and vanilla yogurt.

Breakfast Seasonal Features

Available for a limited time only!

Pumpkin Waffle

$12.00

Reeses Chocolate Pancakes

$12.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Cheese Steak Omlette

$13.00

Reuben Benedict

$13.00

Pancake of the Month

$11.00

Sides

A la carte

1 extra egg

$1.00

Side One Egg

$2.00

Side One Egg White

$2.49

Side Two Eggs

$3.00

Side Two Egg Whites

$3.29

Side Three Eggs

$4.00

Side Three Egg Whites

$3.99

Side avocado

$2.50

Side B&G

$5.00

Side bacon

$6.00

Side bacon WD

$6.00

Side banana

$2.00

Side Blueberries

$2.00

Side Bowl fruit

$6.00

Side Bowl granola

$4.50

Side CB Hash

$5.00

Side Chix breast

$4.00

Side Cooked spinach

$4.00

Side Crab cake (1)

$3.00

Side crepes

$5.00

Side Crispy chix

$4.00

Side Cup fruit

$4.00

Side Gravy

$3.00

Side Gravy - SW

$4.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Hamb patty

$4.50

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

Side Holly

$3.00

Side jalapenos

$1.00

Side Pico de gallo

$1.00

Side Pita pieces

$1.50

Side plain biscuits

$3.00

Side Pork chili

$3.00

Side pots

$4.50

Side Pots w/cheese

$5.50

Side Raspberry Compote

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Sassy apples

$2.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Sour cream

$1.00

Side Spin

$4.00

Side Strawberries

$2.00

Side SW B&G

$6.00

Side Toms

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Turk saus

$6.00

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Xtra taco

$3.00

Side yogurt

$4.00

Side Toast/Muffin

$2.50

Side FGT (4)

$3.99

Sandwich Board

Served with a choice of soup, salad, fresh fruit or waffle fries.

Adult chic fingers

$11.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Our fresh, never frozen beef patty with bacon, American cheese and an over-medium egg.

California Turkey

$12.25

Grilled flat bread with warm turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese with cool mayonnaise, crisp lettuce, tomato and sliced avocados.

Chicken Croissant

$11.75

Chicken Mush/Swiss

$12.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.50

Our homemade chicken salad filled with grapes, almonds, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

Classic BLT

$11.00

Good Ole Burger

$12.00

Our fresh, never frozen beef patty on a warm brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and a pickle spear. Add cheese, bacon, or grilled mushrooms $1 per each item.

Gr. Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Brisket Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Tender beef sirloin, sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers with melted mozzarella. Served on a rustic roll.

Rachel

$12.50

Reuben

$12.50

Triple Decker

$12.75

Turkey, bacon, ham, avocado and American cheese stacked on toasted wheat bread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Tuna Croissant

$11.75

Turkey Spinach

$11.75

Smoked turkey, spinach and mushrooms sauteed in garlic olive oil and topped with melted Swiss cheese on grilled flat bread.

Ultimate BLTA

$12.50

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado with mayonnaise on wheat toast.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Cheddar jack cheese, mozzarella cheese, Swiss cheese and bacon on grilled Italian bread.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Philly Beef

$14.00

Le Patty Melt

$13.00

Fresh Salads

Served with choice of raspberry vinaigrette, ranch, blue cheese or honey lime dressing.

BLTA Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Ship

$11.50

Our own classic chicken salad tossed with almonds and grapes placed on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and flat bread wedges.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.25

Fresh greens topped with diced bacon, chicken strips, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado, & hard boiled egg.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$11.25

Tuna Ship

$11.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Chix Fajita Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Crepes

Both sweet and savory options that will be sure to satisfy you!

Monte Cristo Crepes

$12.75

Two crepes filled with ham, turkey and crisp bacon then topped with melted Swiss cheese and fresh strawberries. Served with a raspberry compote.

Nutella Crepes

$11.00

2 crepes filled with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

Chicken Crepes Benedict

$12.75

California Crepes

$11.50

Lunch Sides

A la carte

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Peasant Potatoes

$4.00

Cheese & Potatoes

$5.00

Side Wheat Bread

$2.50

Side White Bread

$2.50

Side Rye Bread

$2.50

Side Plain English Muffin

$2.50

Side Multigrain English Muffin

$2.50

Side Cinnamon Rais Muff

$3.00

Side Plain Bagel

$2.50

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00

Cup Soup 1

$4.00

Bowl Soup 1

$5.00

Cup Soup 2

$4.00

Bowl Soup 2

$5.00

Quart Soup 1

$14.00

Quart Soup 2

$14.00

Side Mayo

Side Fries

$4.50

Side Hash Browns

$3.79

Side FGT (4)

$3.99

Kid's

Funny Face Pancake

$6.00

Little Peeple's Plate

$6.50

Granny's French Toast

$6.00

Jr. Chocolate Chipper

$6.00

Kid's Combo

$6.50

Baby Burrito

$6.00

Le Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's CheeseBurger

$7.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.50

Retail Items

Bag of Coffee

$1.99

Lavazza Brick

$7.50

Mug

$7.00

Catering

Catering- Box Lunches

$10.50

Full - Bacon

$100.00

Full - Biscuits & Gravy

$50.00

Full - Breakfast Casserole

$80.00

Full - French Toast

$80.00

Full - Fresh Fruit

$50.00

Full - Hashbrowns

$46.00

Full - Pancakes

$50.00

Full - Peasant Potatoes

$40.00

Full - Sausage

$100.00

Full - Scrambled Eggs

$160.00

Full - Waffles

$45.00

Half - Bacon

$85.00

Half - Sausage

$40.00

Half-Scrambled Eggs

$80.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3800 N Calumet Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Gallery
Le Peep Restaurant image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
El Cantarito - La Porte
orange star4.6 • 167
41 Pine Lake Ave La Porte, IN 46350
View restaurantnext
Toast & Jam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7311 MALLARD LANE SCHERERVILLE, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
George's Family Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,060
1910 E Commercial Ave Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
The Mason Jar Restaurant - 241 N. Liberty St. - Lowell, IN - 219-225-5222
orange star4.2 • 490
241 N Liberty St. Lowell, IN 46356
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Valparaiso

Franklin House Valpo - 58 S Campbell St
orange star4.2 • 1,801
58 S Campbell St Valparaiso, IN 46385
View restaurantnext
Burgerhaus - Valpo
orange star4.4 • 1,760
3304 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
orange star4.5 • 1,445
1084 Linwood Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Pestos Italian Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 419
3123 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Shoe's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 393
3300 Calumet Ave Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Brick Street Burrito
orange star4.5 • 379
3 Napoleon St Valparaiso, IN 46383
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Valparaiso
Chesterton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Merrillville
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Michigan City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston