Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Le Perche

698 Reviews

$$

230 Warren Street

Hudson, NY 12534

Menu

Egg Sandwich

$9.00

A Local Fried Egg, served with a 3-Cheese Blend on our Housemade Bun. Add on Avocado, Bacon, Merguez or Pork Sausage

Omelette

Omelette

$16.00

A Soft Rolled French Style Omelette filled with Farmer's Cheese and served with Local Lettuces

Granola

$12.00

Pain Perdu

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Avocado Toast With Eggs

$20.00

Bean Soup

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Duck Hash

$22.00

Kale Pesto

$18.00

Mushroom Toast

$22.00

Croque Madame

$22.00

Trout And Eggs

$22.00

Mussels

$26.00

Spicy Chicken

$20.00

Turkey Sandwich

$20.00

Fried Eggs And Octopus

$21.00

Frisee Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Spaghetti Squash

$18.00

Sides

Hand Cut, Crispy Fried, Served with Aioli

Maple Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Ham

$8.00

Side Cooked Mushroom

$6.00

Side Charred Brussels

$6.00

Side Polenta

$8.00

Side Zucchini

$8.00

Breads

Country Bread

Country Bread

$8.00
Seeded Loaf

Seeded Loaf

$8.00Out of stock
Baguette Retail

Baguette Retail

$5.00

Baguette In House

$6.00

Half Baguette

$3.00

Miche

$8.00

Large Miche

$12.00
Focaccia

Focaccia

$9.00Out of stock

Challah

$10.00

Dinner Rolls

$5.00

Sweet Bread

$4.50

Holiday Bread

$10.00

Wine Bread

$5.00

Scones

$5.00

Milk Bread

$8.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Choc Hazelnut

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$4.00

Pastries

Matcha Roulade

$14.00

Fruit Tart

$10.00

Raspberry Cake

$10.00

Vegan Cheesecake

$10.00

Apple Turnover

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Apple Tart

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$13.00

Lemon Merinque

$8.00

Vanilla Apricot Cake

$10.00

Strawberry Short

$12.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$5.00

Viennoiserie

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$5.00
Choc Croissant

Choc Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Kouign Amann

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnabon

$4.00

Raisin Bun

$5.00

Spinach & Feta Croissant

$6.00

Canele

$4.00
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We open Friday-Sunday 9am-3pm, offering socially distanced dining, retail, to-go and curbside pick up.

Location

230 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Directions

