Restaurant header imageView gallery

Le Petit Greek

837 Reviews

$$

127 N.Larchmont blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spanakopita 2 PER
Gyro Me Kotopoulo Ala Carte
Feta Salad

Dinner Appetizers

Pita

Pita

$1.50

plain flat bread

Wheat Pita

Wheat Pita

$2.00

Plain wheat flat bread.

Crudite

Crudite

$6.00

Vegetable sticks of cucumber & carrots

Hummus

Hummus

$10.25

garbanzo & tahini

Hummus with Pita

Hummus with Pita

$12.00

garbanzo & tahini served with pita bread

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$10.25

yogurt & cucumber

Tzatziki with Pita

Tzatziki with Pita

$12.00

yogurt & cucumber served with pita bread

Taramosalata

Taramosalata

$10.25

whipped caviar

Tarama with Pita

Tarama with Pita

$14.50

whipped caviar served with pita bread

Melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$10.25

chopped eggplant salad

Melitzanasalta with Pita

Melitzanasalta with Pita

$12.00

chopped eggplant salad served with pita bread

Tyrokafteri

Tyrokafteri

$10.25

feta & hot peppers

Tyrokefteri with Pita

Tyrokefteri with Pita

$12.00

feta & hot peppers served with pita bread

Avgolemono

Avgolemono

$9.00

traditional egg lemon soup with chicken & rice

Fakes

Fakes

$8.00

lentil soup with carrots & celery

Saganaki

Saganaki

$14.00

pan fried kefalograviera cheese flamed with ouzo

Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh

$12.00

Organic Quinoa, lots of parsley and mint.

Octapodi

Octapodi

$28.00

Grilled Octopus with lemon & herbs

Keftethes

Keftethes

$15.00

beef meatballs seasoned with fresh mint & oregano

Dolmathes (vegetarian in lemon sauce)

Dolmathes (vegetarian in lemon sauce)

$12.00

grape leaves stuffed with and drizzled lemon sauce

Vegan Dolmathes ( in lite tomato broth)

$12.00
Patates

Patates

$8.00

oven roasted potatoes with lemon & oregano

Soutzoukakia

Soutzoukakia

$15.00

spiced lamb meatballs in a tomato sauce

Pantzaria

Pantzaria

$12.00

organic beets served with Greek yogurt

Spanakopita 2 PER

Spanakopita 2 PER

$6.00

A filo pie of spinach, feta & leeks. Single serving triangle

Dodoni Feta Me Elies

Dodoni Feta Me Elies

$14.00

feta & olives with extra virgin olive oil & oregano

Elies Me Tursi

Elies Me Tursi

$12.00

Greek Olive Medley. Olives have pits!

Garides Sto Fourno

Garides Sto Fourno

$22.00

oven roasted prawns with tomatoes & feta

Gigantes

Gigantes

$12.00

baked giant beans in tomato broth

Halloumi

Halloumi

$14.00

grilled artisan goats cheese from Cyprus

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$15.00

grilled handmade natural lamb sausage

Manouri

Manouri

$14.00

unsalted sheep's cheese, walnuts & dates drizzled with spartan honey

Melitzana Me Tyri

Melitzana Me Tyri

$12.00

grilled eggplant with garlic, oregano & feta

Sparaggia

Sparaggia

$12.00

oven roasted asparagus with extra virgin olive oil, dill & feta

Fasolakia Yahni

$15.00

Dinner Salads

Spartan Salad

Spartan Salad

$25.00

8 oz. grass fed sirloin cut grilled on a bed of baby greens, tomatoes, olives and feta

Odyssean

$28.00

shrimp with field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and avacado

Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$17.00

Hellenic salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, feta and olives. Olives have pits!

Feta Salad

Feta Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, sliced cucumber, tomato- feta cheese and olives. Olive have pits.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$20.00

grilled tender chicken breast, mixed greens , tomato, feta

Ionian Salad

Ionian Salad

$25.00

chunks of grilled salmon on a bed of field greens, tomatoes & feta.

Gyro Meat Salad

$22.00

Tbone Steak /G-F

$39.00Out of stock

Dinner Entrees

Entrees (except pastas) served with mixed vegetables & lemon roasted potatoes.
Kotopoulo ZORBA

Kotopoulo ZORBA

$29.00

Oven roasted chicken breast with lemon, dill in a Moschofilero wine sauce. Served with lemon potatoes & mixed vegetables

Kotopoulo OLYMPIA

Kotopoulo OLYMPIA

$30.00

Chicken breast, three cheeses, roasted peppers, cilantro & red onions wrapped in filo and baked. Served with Lemon Potatoes & mixed Vegetables

Solomos Psitos

Solomos Psitos

$35.00

Organic Scottish Salmon lightly brushed with olive oil & lemon then grilled to perfection. Served with mixed vegetables and lemon potatoes.

Moussaka

Moussaka

$30.00

traditional casserole of eggplant, zucchini, potatoes & seasoned ground beef topped with bechamel sauce. Served with mixed vegetables , lemon potatoes .

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$29.00

Traditional Casserole style baked pasta with seasoned ground beef and bechamel sauce.

Macaronia me Kotopoulo

Macaronia me Kotopoulo

$28.00

Chunks of chicken breast tossed over a bed of penne pasta with house made tomato sauce and myzithra cheese.

Macaronia me Garides

Macaronia me Garides

$39.00

Large shrimp in a Delphi wine sauce on a bed of linguine & Parmesan.

Ala Horio Pasta

$24.00

Linguini pasta, fresh Roma tomato sauce, basil, kalamata olives, myzithra cheese.

Macaronia me Lahanika

Macaronia me Lahanika

$24.00

broccoli, zucchini, asparagus, garbanzo on a bed of tricolor rotini in a fresh tomato basil robola sauce.

Greek Plate

$38.00

Kebobs-Souvlaki

Grilled Skewers served with choice of two sides. Vegetables, Rice, Lemon Potatoes.

Lamb Souvlaki

$39.00

Lamb Skewer, grilled with Grecian Herbs. Served with choice of two sides of either Vegetables, Rice or Lemon Potatoes

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$26.00

Chicken Breast Skewer grilled with Grecian Herbs. Served with 2 sides, choice of Vegetables, Rice or Potatoes.

Beef Souvlaki

Beef Souvlaki

$39.00

Beef Skewer, grilled with Grecian herbs. Served with choice of two sides of Vegetables, Rice or Potatoes.

Salmon Souvlaki

$39.00

Grilled organice marinated salmon skewer. Served with choice of two sides of either vegetables, rice or potatoes.

Shrimp Souvlaki

$39.00

Fresh grilled Shrimp skewer brushed with herbs. Served with choice of two sides of either vegetables, rice or lemon potatoes.

Vegetable Souvlaki Dinner

$18.00

Grilled Vegetable Skewer. Served with a dollap of Tzatziki. Your choice of rice or lemon potatoes.

Seafood Souvlaki

$35.00

Dinner Gyros

A Pita Sandwich dressed with Tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with House Made Fries or you can order ala carte.
Gyro Me Kreas Dinner

Gyro Me Kreas Dinner

$26.00

Pita sandwich dressed with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with mixed vegetables and our famous lemon potatoes.

Gyro Me Kotopoulo Dinner

Gyro Me Kotopoulo Dinner

$26.00

Pita Sandwich of grilled chicken topped with tzatziki, onions and tomatoes. Lemon Potatoes and Mixed Veggies

Gryo Me Kreas Ala Carte

$14.00

Pita Sandwich of seasoned grilled pressed lamb/beef topped with tzatziki, onions and tomatoes. This item is a la carte - with no sides.

Gyro Me Kotopoulo Ala Carte

$14.00

Pita Sandwich of grilled chicken topped with tzatzki and chopped onions and tomatoes. This item is a la carte- no sides

Traditional Gyro & Fries

Traditional Gyro & Fries

$18.00

A pita sandwich dressed with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with our house made Fries.

Chicken Gyro & Fries

$18.00

A pita sandwich dressed with tzatziki, onions & tomatoes. Served with house made fries.

Flatbread-Pizzas

Flatbread-Pizzas served with mixed green feta salad.
Pita a La Greek

Pita a La Greek

$18.00

Mozzarella, feta, tomato, olives, oregano. served with mixed greens feta salad.

Gyro Pizza

Gyro Pizza

$23.00

gyro meat, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, red onions, oregano. Served with mixed greens feta salad.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, feta, tomatoes, bell pepper, oregano cilantro & red onions. Served with feta salad.

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Individual Flat Bread Pizza made with olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, Greek sheeps cheese, mushrooms, baby spinach & balsamic reduction. Served with mixed greens & Feta Salad.

Loukaniko Pizza

$23.00

An indvidual flatbread pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, lamb sausage, yellow peppers. Served with feta salad.

Spanakopita Pizza

$20.00

Homemade Spanakpita stuffing of spinach & feta cheese

Dessert

Cheese Cake Baklava

Cheese Cake Baklava

$10.00
Kataifi Ekmek

Kataifi Ekmek

$8.00

Shredded filo in layers with honey, vanilla custard, whipped cream & melted chocolate.

Galactoboureko

Galactoboureko

$8.00Out of stock

Traditional semolina flour custard wrapped in filo pasty baked to order

Baklava a la Petit

Baklava a la Petit

$8.00

layers of filo, toasted almonds & walnuts drizzled with honey.

Yiaourti

Yiaourti

$8.00

Authentic Greek yogurt topped with traditional Greek sour cherry preserves

Manouri

Manouri

$14.00

unsalted sheep cheese , walnuts & dates drizzled w/ spartan honey.

Rizogalo

Rizogalo

$8.00

Rice pudding, Houndalas family recipe made fresh daily and dusted with cinnamon.

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

50/50 iced tea and lemonade

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.95

Lemonade Refill

$1.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke 500 ML

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.95
 Sprite

Sprite

$3.95
Zagori Still Water Hellas

Zagori Still Water Hellas

$8.00
Zagori Sparkling Water Hellas

Zagori Sparkling Water Hellas

$8.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.95
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95
Milk

Milk

$3.95
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.95
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$3.75

Pelegrino

$8.00

Iced Tea & Cranberry Juice

slice lemon

L. Btl. Sparkling Spring Water

$8.00

S. Btl. Still Spring Water

$6.00

L. Btl. Still Spring Water

$8.00
S. Btl. Sparkling Spring Water

S. Btl. Sparkling Spring Water

$6.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso

$5.50

Double Decaf Espresso

$5.50

Machiato

$4.00
Fredo

Fredo

$6.00

Frappe

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Decaf

$4.00

Double Latte

$6.00

Double Cappuccino

$6.00

Decaf Dbl. Latte

$6.00

Decaf Dbl. Cappuccino

$6.00

Family Meal for Two

Kotopoulo Souvlaki Meal for 2

Kotopoulo Souvlaki Meal for 2

$45.00

Chicken Breast Skewers grilled with Grecian Herbs. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Kotopoulo Zorba Meal for 2

Kotopoulo Zorba Meal for 2

$45.00

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast with lemon, dill in a Moschofilero wine sauce. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Mousaka Meal for 2

Mousaka Meal for 2

$45.00

Traditional Baked Casserole -layered potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, seasoned ground beef and bechamel sauce. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Solomos Psitos for 2

Solomos Psitos for 2

$45.00

Grilled Organic Scottish Salmon lightly brushed with olive oil and lemon. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Family Meal for Four

Kotopoulo Souvlaki Meal for 4

Kotopoulo Souvlaki Meal for 4

$79.00

Chicken Breast Skewers grilled with Grecian Herbs. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Kotopoulo Zorba Meal for 4

Kotopoulo Zorba Meal for 4

$79.00

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast with lemon, dill in a Moschofilero wine sauce. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Mousaka Meal for 4

Mousaka Meal for 4

$79.00

Traditional Baked Casserole -layered potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, seasoned ground beef and bechamel sauce. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Solomos Psitos for 4

Solomos Psitos for 4

$79.00

Grilled Organic Scottish Salmon lightly brushed with olive oil and lemon. Family Meals are served Family Style with Greek Salad, Mixed Vegetables and a Choice of Lemon Potatoes or House Rice.

Gyro Me Kreas Meal for 4

$79.00

4 Pita wrapped sandwiches stuffed w/ grilled slices of ground Lamb & Beef dressed with Tzatziki, Onions & Tomatoes. Served with Housemade Fries and Salad.

Chicken Gyro Meal for 4

$79.00

4 Pita wrapped sandwiches stuffed w/ chunks of grilled tender chicken breast, dressed with Tzatziki, Onions & Tomatoes. Served with Housemade Fries and Salad.

Macaronia me Kotopoulo Meal for 4

$79.00

Chunks of tender chicken breast in a fresh roma tomato sauce on a bed of penne pasta topped with mizithra cheese. Served with salad and bread.

Add Dips & Pita

Tzatzki & Pita

Tzatzki & Pita

$11.75

Dip of Yogurt & Cucumber with Pita

Hummus & Pita

Hummus & Pita

$11.75

Dip of Garbanzo & Tahini with Pita Bread

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.50

Pita is a Grilled Flat Bread

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome! We serve Healthy & Delicious Hellenic (Greek) Cuisine. Come in & Enjoy Excellent dining table service or order Take Out for pick up at the restaurant. Please phone the restaurant for questions. Efharisto! (Thank you)

Website

Location

127 N.Larchmont blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Le Petit Greek image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Groundwork Coffee Company - Larchmont - 150 N Larchmont Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
150 N Larchmont Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Village Pizzeria Larchmont
orange starNo Reviews
131 North Larchmont Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Larchmont
orange star4.5 • 613
123 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 4,099
4255 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
TehranRo Grill - 414 South Western Ave Suite D
orange starNo Reviews
414 South Western Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza- Los Angeles - 301 S. Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
301 S. Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Vernetti
orange star4.4 • 2,478
225 North Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.4 • 810
113 North Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Larchmont
orange star4.5 • 613
123 N Larchmont Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001546 - Larchmont Ave
orange star4.7 • 228
122 N Larchmont Ave Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sawtelle
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston