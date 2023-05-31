Le Petit Paris
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Away from your every day and step into my little Paris. The sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional Parisian café await you at Le Petit Paris. Join us for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and the ever-French aperitif- the magical moment in the afternoon to grab a small bite, a glass of wine, and take life in with friends. Offering a wide selection of fresh-out-of-the-oven French baked goods, macarons, gourmet salads, quiche (a family recipe), and sandwiches served on fresh baguettes or croissants.
Location
363 Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 14, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
