Le Petit Paris

review star

No reviews yet

363 Atlantic Boulevard

Suite 14

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Popular Items

Ham & Cheddar

$9.50

Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and cheddar cheese

Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto

$10.75

Toasted croissant sandwich with basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

Brie, Honey, & Walnuts

$10.75

Toasted croissant sandwich with honey, Brie, and walnuts. Topped with mix greens and extra virgin olive oil.

Food

Baguette Sandwiches

Le Germain

$12.75

Fresh baguette with pesto, prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella. Topped with arugula, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil.

Le Marais

$13.75

Fresh baguette with Tzatziki, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, red onions and fresh lemon juice.

Le Pompidou

$12.75

Fresh baguette with melted goat cheese, arugula, sundried tomatoes, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil

Le Belleville

$12.75

Fresh baguette with European butter, sliced ham, Brie, walnuts, pears, springs greens and extra virgin olive oil

Le Parisien

$11.50

Toasted baguette with French butter, sliced ham and Swiss cheese.

Le Montmartre

$12.75

Toasted baguette sandwich with an aioli, Rotisserie chicken, roasted red peppers, zucchini and squash.

Le Courchevel

$12.75

Toasted baguette sandwich with butter, Dijon mustard, ham, caramelized onions, and baby Swiss.

Le Vegetalien

$12.75

Baguette sandwich with Hummus, cucumbers, walnuts, roasted red peppers, red onions. Finished with arugula and extra virgin olive oil

Le Monceau

$12.75

Baguette sandwich with an aioli spread, smoked turkey, prosciutto ham, Brie, arugula, craisins and truffle oil.

BYO Sandwich

$8.00

Quiches

Lorraine Quiche

$13.50

Mother’s famous recipe with caramelized onions, melted cheese and bacon.

Veggie Quiche

$13.00

Mother’s recipe with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cheese and caramelized onions

Salmon Quiche

$14.75

Mother’s recipe with smoked salmon, chopped spinach, tzatziki, cheese and onions.

Full Pan Quiche

$85.00

Toasted Croissant Sandwiches

Brie, Honey, & Walnuts

$10.75

Toasted croissant sandwich with honey, Brie, and walnuts. Topped with mix greens and extra virgin olive oil.

Fig, Blue Cheese & Walnuts

$10.75

Toasted croissant sandwich with blue cheese, fig spread, honey and walnuts. Topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil.

Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto

$10.75

Toasted croissant sandwich with basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

Ham & Swiss

$9.50

Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and baby Swiss.

Ham & Cheddar

$9.50

Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and cheddar cheese

Turkey & Swiss

$9.50

Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked turkey and baby Swiss

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.50

Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked turkey and cheddar

Breakfast Egg Sandwich

$9.75

Toasted croissant sandwich with creamy scrambled eggs and choice of meat and cheese.

Cold Croissant Sanwiches

Smoked Salmon Croissant

$11.75

Croissant sandwich with Tzatziki spread, smoked Salmon and cucumbers. Topped with greens, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.75

Croissant sandwich with a mix of chicken salad. Topped with greens and white balsamic vinaigrette.

Goat Cheese, Walnuts & Sundried Tomatoes

$10.75

Croissant sandwich with melted goat cheese, walnuts, sundried tomatoes. Topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil.

Sweets

Nutella Croissant Melt

$3.50

Toasted croissant with nutella.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.75

Toasted croissant with natural peanut butter and mix berry preserves

Peanut Butter & Banana

$5.75
Nutella Crepe

$6.25

Traditional warm crepe with Nutella and choice of fruit

Belgian Waffles

$8.95

Sweet Belgian waffles served with choice of fruit and maple syrup,

BYO Crepe

$7.00

Salads

La Palette

$12.75

Mix greens salad served with prosciutto ham, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes and balsamic glaze. White balsamic vinaigrette dressing and a slice of baguette with melted goat cheese and fig spread

Le Cesar

$12.50

Mix greens salad with Rotisserie chicken, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and Cesar dressing.

Le George

$12.75

Mix greens salad with crispy bacon bits, sliced cucumbers, Granny Smith apple, walnuts, blue cheese. Served with slice of baguette and white balsamic vinaigrette

Le Flore

$14.75

Mix greens salad with smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, sundried tomatoes, lemon juice and tzatziki. Served with a side of baguette and white balsamic vinaigrette

Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.95

Traditional French Onion Soup with sliced baguette and melted cheese.

Tomato Bisque Soup

$3.50+

Rich and creamy tomato bisque soup served with sliced baguette.

Lobster Bisque Soup

$3.50+

Creamy lobster bisque served with a slice a baguette.

Baguettes & Tartine

Half Baguette Tartine With Butter

$3.00

Half baguette toasted opened face with a side of French butter

Half Baguette Tartine with Cheese

$4.75

Half baguette toasted opened face with butter and choice of melted cheese

Whole Baguette

$3.75

Half Baguette

$1.85

Sides

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$5.50

Selection of seasonal fruit

Oatmeal

$4.75

Oatmeal served with fresh strawberries and blueberries

Yogurt & Granola

$4.75

Greek yogurt served with fruit and granola

Side of Chicken Salad

$6.00

Side of Eggs

$6.00

Scrambled eggs with a choice of meat and cheese

Baguette Slices (5pc)

$2.50

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$3.45

Apple Tart

$4.15
Apple Turnover

$3.25
Apricot Croissant

$3.85

Beignet

$1.50Out of stock
Blackberry Crème Fan

$3.65
Blueberry Cheese Plait

$3.65
Cherry Cheese Plait

$3.65
Chocolate Croissant

$2.95
Chocolate Hazelnut Plait

$3.65
Croissant

$2.45
Dozen Croissants

$28.00
Lemon Crème Fan

$3.65
Macarons

Madelines

$1.50
Maple Pecan

$3.65
Raisin Swirl

$3.65
Special Box 9pc Macarons

$14.00

Assortment of 9pcs, get one free!

Strawberry Cheese Plait

$3.65

Triple Berry Tart

$4.15

Whole Baguette

$3.75

Chocolate Fondue Croissant

$3.65Out of stock

Seasonal Specials

Quiche Aux Aspergus

$15.75
Saint Honore

$13.75
Crepe la Rue

$9.75

Drinks

Core Coffee & Espresso

House Coffee

$2.95

On the lighter side of a dark roast blend coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95

House Coffee with choice of steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Double Espresso Shot

$3.25
Americano

$3.50+

Triple shot of espresso with hot water

Latte

$3.65+

1 shot of espresso with choice of steamed latte milk and syrup

Cappuccino

$3.65+

1 shot of espresso with choice of steamed cappuccino milk and syrup

Cortado

$3.45

Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Affogatto

$4.95

Vanilla bean ice cream with 2 Ristretto shots of espresso

French Press House Coffee

$3.95

Iced Seltzer Americano

$4.15+

Perrier sparkling water with 3 shots of espresso

Flat White

$3.65+

Con Panna

$3.65+

Teas

Deluxe Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea Forte brewed to order

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Tea Forte with choice of milk

London Fog

$3.95

Earl grey tea with lavender syrup and choice of milk

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95

Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg

Matcha Latte

$4.15

Sweetened ground matcha with choice of milk and syrup

English Rose Tea Latte

$3.95

Seasonal Beverages

Drink of the Month

$4.75

A handcrafted special drink created by our wonderful baristas

Pistachio Brown Butter Latte

$4.15+

An earthy iced pistachio latte topped with a rich and salty brown butter cold foam

Honey Rose Latte

$4.15+

A floral treat with honey and rose pedals

Iced Lavender Matcha Lemonade

$4.75

Refreshing lemonade with powdered green tea and notes of lavender

Blueberry Lemonade Bellini

$7.95

Champagne mixed with blueberry purée, a hint of lemon and garnished with fresh blueberries

Cherry Lime Rose

$7.95

Sparkling Rose with a blend of tart cherry and lime

Signature Beverages

Vanilla Latte

$4.15+

Rich French vanilla with espresso and choice of milk

Mocha Latte

$4.15+

Rich blend of Mocha with espresso and choice of milk

Caramel Latte

$4.15+

Creamy rich caramel with espresso and choice of milk

White Mocha Latte

$4.15+

Rich White mocha with espresso and choice of milk

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.15+

A mixture of caramel and toffee nut to create a sweet caramel with saltiness.

Lavender & Honey Latte

$3.65+
Pistachio Latte

$4.15+

The perfection combination for a nutty creamy espresso drink.

Caramel Coconut Mocha Latte

$4.15+

For the ones that we have a sweet tooth this the perfect drink for you!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.15+

Rich Pumpkin purée with spices, espresso and choice of milk

Caramel Brûlée Latte

$4.15+

A recreation of the famous Caramel Brûlée into an espresso beverage

Maple Pecan Latte

$4.15+

A hazelnut latte with rich maple syrup

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.15+

A signature winter drink with Mocha sauce and peppermint syrup

Butterscotch Latte

$4.15+

A recreation of the famous Caramel Brûlée into an espresso beverage

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.15+

Pineapple Blueberry Iced Tea

$5.00
Creamsicle French Soda

$4.75

A Summer beverage with Perrier Sparkling water, mandarin syrup topped with a creamy vanilla cold foam on top

Summer Berry French Soda

$4.75

Mix berries with Perrier Sparkling water

Passion Fruit Guava French Soda

$4.75

Beverages

Fountain Drink 20oz

$1.95

Choice of fountain drinks

French Soda

$2.75

Perrier Sparkling water with choice of fruit flavored Monin Syrups

Apple Juice 12oz

$2.75
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Bottle Of Lemonade

$2.75

Perrier Sparkling Water 16.9oz

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.95

Cup of Milk

$2.75

Alcohol

Beer

$7.00
Bouchard Pinot Noir. Burgandy, FR

$9.00
Bouchard Macon Chardonnay. Burgundy, FR

$9.00
Ch. Cometesse "Red Blend". Bordeaux, FR

$9.00
Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc. Loire, FR

$8.00
Fortant Rose. South Of France

$8.00
Charles De Fere Sparkling Rose. FR

$7.00
Charles De Fere Blanc De Blanc. FR

$7.00

Aval Cider

$8.00

Bellini with Flavor

$6.75

Mimosa

$6.25

Two Chicks Cocktail Can

$5.00

Bottle Bouchard Pinot Noir. Burgandy, FR

$28.00

Bottle Ch. Cometesse "Red Blend". Bordeaux, FR

$28.00

Bottle Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc. Loire, FR

$24.00

Bottle Bouchard Macon Chardonnay. Burgundy, FR

$28.00

Bottle Fortant Rose. South Of France

$24.00

Bottle Charles De Fere Sparkling Rose. FR

$20.00

Bottle Charles De Fere Blanc De Blanc. FR

$20.00

Mimosa Full Bottle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Away from your every day and step into my little Paris. The sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional Parisian café await you at Le Petit Paris. Join us for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and the ever-French aperitif- the magical moment in the afternoon to grab a small bite, a glass of wine, and take life in with friends. Offering a wide selection of fresh-out-of-the-oven French baked goods, macarons, gourmet salads, quiche (a family recipe), and sandwiches served on fresh baguettes or croissants.

Website

Location

363 Atlantic Boulevard, Suite 14, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

Directions

