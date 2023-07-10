- Home
Le Petit Paris
7111 Bonneval Rd suite 1
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32256
Food
Baguette Sandwiches
Le Germain
Fresh baguette with pesto, prosciutto ham, fresh mozzarella. Topped with arugula, Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil.
Le Marais
Fresh baguette with Tzatziki, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, red onions and fresh lemon juice.
Le Pompidou
Fresh baguette with melted goat cheese, arugula, sundried tomatoes, balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil
Le Belleville
Fresh baguette with European butter, sliced ham, Brie, walnuts, pears, springs greens and extra virgin olive oil
Le Parisien
Toasted baguette with French butter, sliced ham and Swiss cheese.
Le Montmartre
Toasted baguette sandwich with an aioli, Rotisserie chicken, roasted red peppers, zucchini and squash.
Le Courchevel
Toasted baguette sandwich with butter, Dijon mustard, ham, caramelized onions, and baby Swiss.
Le Vegetalien
Baguette sandwich with Hummus, cucumbers, walnuts, roasted red peppers, red onions. Finished with arugula and extra virgin olive oil
Le Monceau
Baguette sandwich with an aioli spread, smoked turkey, prosciutto ham, Brie, arugula, craisins and truffle oil.
BYO Sandwich
Quiches
Lorraine Quiche
Mother’s famous recipe with caramelized onions, melted cheese and bacon.
Veggie Quiche
Mother’s recipe with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cheese and caramelized onions
Salmon Quiche
Mother’s recipe with smoked salmon, chopped spinach, tzatziki, cheese and onions.
Full Pan Quiche
Toasted Croissant Sandwiches
Brie, Honey, & Walnuts
Toasted croissant sandwich with honey, Brie, and walnuts. Topped with mix greens and extra virgin olive oil.
Fig, Blue Cheese & Walnuts
Toasted croissant sandwich with blue cheese, fig spread, honey and walnuts. Topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil.
Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto
Toasted croissant sandwich with basil pesto, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella
Ham & Swiss
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and baby Swiss.
Ham & Cheddar
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked ham and cheddar cheese
Turkey & Swiss
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked turkey and baby Swiss
Turkey & Cheddar
Toasted croissant sandwich with smoked turkey and cheddar
Breakfast Egg Sandwich
Toasted croissant sandwich with creamy scrambled eggs and choice of meat and cheese.
Cold Croissant Sanwiches
Smoked Salmon Croissant
Croissant sandwich with Tzatziki spread, smoked Salmon and cucumbers. Topped with greens, lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Croissant sandwich with a mix of chicken salad. Topped with greens and white balsamic vinaigrette.
Goat Cheese, Walnuts & Sundried Tomatoes
Croissant sandwich with melted goat cheese, walnuts, sundried tomatoes. Topped with arugula and extra virgin olive oil.
Sweets
Nutella Croissant Melt
Toasted croissant with nutella.
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Toasted croissant with natural peanut butter and mix berry preserves
Peanut Butter & Banana
Nutella Crepe
Traditional warm crepe with Nutella and choice of fruit
Belgian Waffles
Sweet Belgian waffles served with choice of fruit and maple syrup,
Salads
La Palette
Mix greens salad served with prosciutto ham, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes and balsamic glaze. White balsamic vinaigrette dressing and a slice of baguette with melted goat cheese and fig spread
Le Cesar
Mix greens salad with Rotisserie chicken, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons and Cesar dressing.
Le George
Mix greens salad with crispy bacon bits, sliced cucumbers, Granny Smith apple, walnuts, blue cheese. Served with slice of baguette and white balsamic vinaigrette
Le Flore
Mix greens salad with smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, sundried tomatoes, lemon juice and tzatziki. Served with a side of baguette and white balsamic vinaigrette
Soup
Baguettes & Tartine
Sides
Pastries
Almond Croissant
Apple Tart
Apple Turnover
Apricot Croissant
Beignet
Blackberry Crème Fan
Blueberry Cheese Plait
Cherry Cheese Plait
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Hazelnut Plait
Croissant
Dozen Croissants
Lemon Crème Fan
Macarons
Madelines
Maple Pecan
Raisin Swirl
Special Box 9pc Macarons
Assortment of 9pcs, get one free!
Strawberry Cheese Plait
Triple Berry Tart
Whole Baguette
Seasonal Specials
Drinks
Core Coffee & Espresso
House Coffee
On the lighter side of a dark roast blend coffee
Cafe Au Lait
House Coffee with choice of steamed milk
Espresso Shot
Double Espresso Shot
Americano
Triple shot of espresso with hot water
Latte
1 shot of espresso with choice of steamed latte milk and syrup
Cappuccino
1 shot of espresso with choice of steamed cappuccino milk and syrup
Cortado
Double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk
Iced Coffee
Affogatto
Vanilla bean ice cream with 2 Ristretto shots of espresso
French Press House Coffee
Iced Seltzer Americano
Perrier sparkling water with 3 shots of espresso
Flat White
Con Panna
Teas
Deluxe Iced Tea
Iced Tea Forte brewed to order
Hot Tea
Hot Tea Forte with choice of milk
London Fog
Earl grey tea with lavender syrup and choice of milk
Chai Tea Latte
Choice of milk with chai syrup, cinnamon and nutmeg
Matcha Latte
Sweetened ground matcha with choice of milk and syrup
English Rose Tea Latte
Seasonal Beverages
Drink of the Month
A handcrafted special drink created by our wonderful baristas
Caramel Coconut Mocha Latte
An earthy iced pistachio latte topped with a rich and salty brown butter cold foam
Blueberry Lavender Latte
A floral treat with honey and rose pedals
Cayenne Mango Matcha Latte
Refreshing lemonade with powdered green tea and notes of lavender
Creamsicle French Soda
Champagne mixed with blueberry purée, a hint of lemon and garnished with fresh blueberries
Watermelon Mint Rose
Sparkling Rose with a blend of tart cherry and lime
Pistachio Brown Butter Latte
An earthy iced pistachio latte topped with a rich and salty brown butter cold foam
Honey Rose Latte
A floral treat with honey and rose pedals
Lavender Matcha Lemonade
Blueberry Lemonade Bellini
Champagne mixed with blueberry purée, a hint of lemon and garnished with fresh blueberries
Signature Beverages
Vanilla Latte
Rich French vanilla with espresso and choice of milk
Mocha Latte
Rich blend of Mocha with espresso and choice of milk
Caramel Latte
Creamy rich caramel with espresso and choice of milk
White Mocha Latte
Rich White mocha with espresso and choice of milk
Salted Caramel Latte
A mixture of caramel and toffee nut to create a sweet caramel with saltiness.
Lavender & Honey Latte
Pistachio Latte
The perfection combination for a nutty creamy espresso drink.
Caramel Coconut Mocha Latte
For the ones that we have a sweet tooth this the perfect drink for you!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Rich Pumpkin purée with spices, espresso and choice of milk
Caramel Brûlée Latte
A recreation of the famous Caramel Brûlée into an espresso beverage
Maple Pecan Latte
A hazelnut latte with rich maple syrup
Peppermint Mocha Latte
A signature winter drink with Mocha sauce and peppermint syrup
Butterscotch Latte
A recreation of the famous Caramel Brûlée into an espresso beverage
Caramel Macchiato Latte
Pineapple Blueberry Iced Tea
Creamsicle French Soda
A Summer beverage with Perrier Sparkling water, mandarin syrup topped with a creamy vanilla cold foam on top
Summer Berry French Soda
Mix berries with Perrier Sparkling water
Passion Fruit Guava French Soda
Beverages
Alcohol
Beer
Bouchard Pinot Noir. Burgandy, FR
Bouchard Macon Chardonnay. Burgundy, FR
Ch. Cometesse "Red Blend". Bordeaux, FR
Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc. Loire, FR
Fortant Rose. South Of France
Charles De Fere Sparkling Rose. FR
Charles De Fere Blanc De Blanc. FR
Aval Cider
Bellini with Flavor
Mimosa
Two Chicks Cocktail Can
Bottle Bouchard Pinot Noir. Burgandy, FR
Bottle Ch. Cometesse "Red Blend". Bordeaux, FR
Bottle Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc. Loire, FR
Bottle Bouchard Macon Chardonnay. Burgundy, FR
Bottle Fortant Rose. South Of France
Bottle Charles De Fere Sparkling Rose. FR
Bottle Charles De Fere Blanc De Blanc. FR
Mimosa Full Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Away from your every day and step into my little Paris. The sights, sounds, and smells of a traditional Parisian café await you at Le Petit Paris. Join us for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and the ever-French aperitif- the magical moment in the afternoon to grab a small bite, a glass of wine, and take life in with friends. Offering a wide selection of fresh-out-of-the-oven French baked goods, macarons, gourmet salads, quiche (a family recipe), and sandwiches served on fresh baguettes or croissants.
7111 Bonneval Rd suite 1, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32256