French
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

787 Reviews

$$

1881 Fulton Rd

Cleveland, OH 44113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Beer/Cider

Head Hunter IPA

$7.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$4.50

Weihenstephaner, Kristallweissbier

$6.50

Duvel

$8.00

Orval

$8.00

Unibroue, Don de Dieu

$6.50

Trappistes, Rochefort 10

$12.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Schloss Eggenberg

$8.00

Jolly Pumpkin, Oro

$9.00

Etienne Dupont, Cidre de Normandie

$12.00

N/A Athletic Beer

$6.00

Menabrea

$6.00

NA Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling Lemon

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water (750ml)

$4.00

Still Water (750ml)

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Mocktail

$8.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea & Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

London Fog

$5.00

Pumpkin Steamer

$4.00

Chocolat

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Caffe Corretto Fernet

$8.00

French Coffee

$9.00

Corpse Reviver

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Not Toddy

$10.00

French 75

$11.00

Cocktails/ Dine in

Negroni Bianco

$11.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martinez

$12.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Last Word

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #1

$12.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

French 75

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Vin, Blanc, Bouteille

best little white bordeau, easy drinking, not grassy, smooth finish

'20 Vouvray AOC

$25.00

Champalou, Loire Valley

'15 Zeltinger Schlossberg Kabinett

$20.00

Gessinger, Mosel, Germany

'17 Albarino

$26.00

Fefinores, Rias Baixas, Espana

'18 Chateau Lamothe Bordeaux

$18.00

'18 Champalou Vouvray

$25.99

'16 Bourgogne Blanc, Vire Clesse

$20.00

"20 Rioja DO

$16.00

El Cota, Rioja, Espana

Vin, Rose, Bouteille

Italian

'20 Tavel AOC

$20.00

Chateau Segries, Rhone, France

Sparkling Rose, notteROSA, Modena Brut

$14.99

Triangle favorite. strawberry notes, dry

Vin, Rouge, Bouteille

'16 Masciarelli Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$18.00

easy drinking, full body, fruit forward

'19 Bourgogne Vielles Vignes, AOC

$30.00

Albert Bichot, Bourgogne, France

'16 Castillion Cotes de Bordeaux

$22.00

Chateau Bellevue, Bordeaux France

'16 Barbaresco, Nebbiolo

$27.00

L'autore, Piedmonte, Italia

'18 Crozes-Hermitage AOC 'Les Launes"

$27.00

Delas, Rhone, France

'19 Vale do Bomfim

$16.00

Dow, Duoro, Portugal

'17 Cotes du Rhone, "Maclura"

$20.00

'16 Chianti Classico Riserva

$20.00

Sparkling

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore

$11.99

NV Notte Rosa, Brut Rose, Italy

$12.99

NV Brut "Cuvee Leonie" Canard-Duchene, Champagne France

$38.00

NV Brut Nature, Drappier, Champagne France

$62.00

NV Brut, Veuve Doussant, Champagne France (375ml)

$20.00

Drink Kits

Includes a bottle of Valdobbiadene Prosecco, 8 oz of fresh squeezed orange juice or 8 oz peach nectar

Bellini Kit

$16.00

Mimosa Kit

$15.00

Kids Menu

All served with a side of fresh fruit

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White Cheddar on griddled challah. Side of Fruit

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$7.00

Ham & Swiss, served warm, on croissant. Served with side of fruit.

Crepe-a-Dilla

$7.00

Crepe with white cheddar. Served with side of fruit

PB&J Crepe

$7.00

Fresh ground peanut butter and house made strawberry jam. Served with a side of fresh fruit.

Pan-Crepe

$7.00

Crepe with butter, sugar and real maple syrup. Served with side of fresh fruit.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Dine in, Dine on the patio or Take Home & Enjoy

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113

