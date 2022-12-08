A map showing the location of Le Tub - Hollywood 1100 North Ocean Dr.View gallery

Le Tub - Hollywood 1100 North Ocean Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1100 North Ocean Dr.

Hollywood, FL 33019

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Le Meats

Burger

$13.50

Hot Dog

$6.00

Salisbury

$16.50

BBQ Pork

$15.00

BBQ Ribs

$28.50

Grilled Chicken Sand

$12.00

New York Strip

$36.00

Fries

$5.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Le Salads

Seafood Salad

$15.00+

Greek Salad

$18.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Le Starters

Chili

$6.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Fries

$5.00+

Smoked Fish dip

$10.00

Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Daily Soup Cup

$6.00

Daily Soup Bowl

$8.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Le Seafood

Shrimp

$24.00

Crab Legs

$50.00+

Tuna

$10.00

Catch Of the Day

$16.00+

Le Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$8.50

Smirnoff

$8.50

Tito's

$10.50

Kettle One

$10.50

Belvedere

$10.50

Absolute

$9.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

Deep Eddy

$9.50

Hanson Habenaro

$9.50

Rum

House Rum

$8.50

Appletons

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Mount Gay

$8.50

Myer's

$8.50

Ron Carlos 151

$7.50

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Gin

House Gin

$8.50

Tanqueray

$10.50

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$11.50

Whiskey

House Whisky

$8.50

Crown Royal

$11.50

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.50

Jameson

$11.50

Fireball

$8.50

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Screwball

$8.50

Bourbon

Bulleit

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$10.50

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Scotch

House Scotch

$8.50

Dewsar's White Lable

$10.50

Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

Chivas Regal

$12.50

Glenlivet

$13.50

Glenfiddich

$13.50

Tequila

House Tequila

$8.50

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Patron Silver

$12.50

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.50

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$10.50

Cordials

Amaretto Disaronno

$11.50

Bailey Irish Cream

$11.00

Drambuie

$10.50

Kahlua

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.50

Hennessy VS

$13.50

Sambuca

$10.50

Midori

$10.50

Beer

Bud

$3.75

Bud Lite

$3.75

Miller lite

$3.75

White Claw

$5.00

Heineken

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Red Stripe

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.75

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

N/A Beer

$4.75

Lagunitas IPA

$5.75

Floridian

$5.75

Hop Gun

$5.75

Wine

Gls Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Kim Crawford

$14.00

Gls Merlot

$9.00

Gls Yulupa

$9.00

Btl Seaglass pg

$27.00

Btl SkySide Chard

$32.00

Btl Kim Crawford

$35.00

Btl Skyside Cab

$35.00

Specialty Drinks

Classic Titos Cosmo

$10.50

Rum Runner

$11.50

Planters Punch

$11.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.50

Strawberry Daquiri

$11.50Out of stock

Mudslide

$13.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Margaritas

Margarita

$10.50

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Teremana Golden Margarita

$13.00

Cuervo Golden Margarita

$12.50

Don Julio Golden Margarita

$13.50

Casamigos Golden Margarita

$14.50

Dos Hombres Mezcal Margarita

$14.50

Patron Golden Margarita

$14.00

N/A Beverage / Coffee

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

SM Bottle Water

$3.00

SM San Pellegrino

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Le Tub Gear

T-Shirts

$25.00

Sweaters

$40.00

Ball Caps

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1100 North Ocean Dr., Hollywood, FL 33019

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Taco Spot
orange starNo Reviews
1500 N Broadwalk A Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurantnext
GG's Waterfront - 606 N. Ocean Drive
orange starNo Reviews
606 north ocean drive Hollywood, FL 33019
View restaurantnext
The Feast - Mad Cafe - 481 South Federal Highway
orange starNo Reviews
481 South Federal Highway Dania Beach, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
BELLY FISH
orange star4.5 • 7
901 Federal Highway Hallandale, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Bean & Rose - Hollywood - 2028 Harrison Street Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Harrison Street Suite 101 Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood - 1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollywood

La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Capriccio Ristorante - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 1,505
2424 N University Dr. Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollywood
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (303 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston