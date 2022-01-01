Le Vacher imageView gallery
American
French

Le Vacher

423 Reviews

$$

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101

Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Popular Items

Le Burger
Heirloom Beet Salad

Amuse

Bread service

$0.00+

Truffle Roll-1 Each

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Escargot

$14.00

Potato Croq

$12.00

Entremet

Bone Marrow

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Heirloom Beet Salad

$18.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Yakitori

$16.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Soup

$10.00

Salmon Tartine

$15.00

Principaux

Tenderloin Steak

$55.00

Bavette Steak

$28.00

Half Chicken

$35.00

Tagliatelle

$24.00

Shrimp Coconut Curry

$25.00

Le Burger

$24.00

Lamb Shank

$41.00

Fish Main

$28.00

14oz Wagyu Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

Dessert

Buttermilk Pie

$11.00

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Trifle

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Sides

Grilled Veggies

$6.00

Wild Shrooms

$8.00

White Rice

$4.00

Reg Fries

$6.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Add Shrimp

$10.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Steak

$15.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Choose 3 Chz and Charc (Copy)

3 Chz and Charcuterie

$21.00

Choose 5 Chz and Charc (Copy)

5 Chz and Charcuterie

$29.00

Promotional

Facebook Croquets

Facebook Mimosa

Instagram Croquets

Instagram Mimosa

Food

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Freshly Grated Parmesan, House-made Crouton

Petit Wedge Salad

$14.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon Crumble, Cherry Tomatoes, Shallot, Garlic Streusal

Le Vacher Smash Burger

$16.00

Texas Angus Patty, American Cheese and White Cheddar, Romaine Lettuce, Secret Sauce. Served with Frites and Garlic Aioli.

Rigatoni With Meatballs

$22.00

Rigatoni and House-made Meatballs in an herbed tomato sauce with freshly grated Parmesan

Coconut Curry Shrimp

$25.00

Jasmine Rice topped with Gulf Shrimp, Scallions, Edamame and Bok Choy in a creamy Coconut Curry.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Directions

Gallery
Le Vacher image

Map
