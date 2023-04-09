A map showing the location of Lea Janes Hot Chicken View gallery

Lea Janes Hot Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

401 Franklin Street, 1245

Houston, TX 77201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Starters

Chicken Waffle Cone

$12.00

mac&cheese, hot chicken bites, green onion, pickled shallots, charred onion ranch sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.50

fries, cheese sauce, hot chicken bites, green onions, pickled shallots

Test

$0.01

Fried Chicken

Thicc'N Tenders

$12.50

2pc tenders, white bread, pickles, fries

LJ Hot Wings

$10.00

6pc wings, white bread, pickles

Sandwich

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.75

crispy thigh, kale kimchi slaw, charred onion ranch sauce, toasted white bread, side of fries

Hot Fish

$15.00

southern fried catfish, mayo, pickles, toasted potato bun, side of fries

Plain Jane

$14.00

crispy tender, mayo, pickles, toasted potato bun, side of fries

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

Fries

$4.00

Fries

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

Kale Kimchi Slaw

$4.00

Kale Kimchi Slaw

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Banana Pudding

Cookies

$3.50

Xtra Sauce

Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Comeback Sauce

Charred Onion Ranch

$0.75

Charred Onion Ranch

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

Pickles

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

Beverage

Bottled Water

$3.00

Bottled Water

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Fountain Drink

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

Maine Root Soda

$3.50

Maine Root Soda

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Franklin Street, 1245, Houston, TX 77201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucy Pearls -
orange starNo Reviews
401 Franklin St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Johnny Good Burger -
orange starNo Reviews
401 Franklin St Houston, TX 77201
View restaurantnext
GJ Tavern Downtown -
orange starNo Reviews
737 Preston Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Hearsay Market Square - Market Square
orange star4.2 • 4,669
218 Travis Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Space City Birria Tacos and More - 415 Milam
orange star4.0 • 13
415 Milam St Houston, TX 77583
View restaurantnext
Batanga - 908 Congress Ave
orange star3.2 • 1,300
908 Congress Ave Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston