Lea Jane's Hot Chicken imageView gallery
Chicken
Southern

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken Lea Jane’s Avanti Denver

115 Reviews

$$

3200 pecos St

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Chicken Tenders (3pcs)
Seasoned Fries
Plan Jane

Starters

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

Pickle Shallots, Crispy Garlic

Chicken Fried Cauliflower

$12.00

Red Onions, Capers, Cotija, Charred Onion Ranch

Jumbo Chicken Tenders (3pcs)

$12.00

3 Piece Jumbo Tenders comes hot with Pickles and Honey Mustard.

Specials

Lea Janes Bone In 4pc

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Waffle Cone

$14.00Out of stock

Classic waffle cone filled with Mac & Cheese and topped with chicken, house made ranch, crispy garlic, scallions and shallots.

Sandwiches

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries

Hot Fish Sandwich

Hot Fish Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Classic Southern Catfish, Pickles, Remoulade, Potato Buns with Side of Fries

Plan Jane

$12.00

Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries

Side Chicks

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Fried Till Golden Brown, Then Tossed in a Blend of Spices

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Elbow pasta with plenty of rich creamy sauce and an earthy flavor and aroma thanks to hint of truffle and a dash of black pepper, Topped with Ritz Crackers

Collard Greens

$4.00

Southern Style Collard Greens! Slow cooked collard greens with a ham hock, onions, vinegar and hot sauce

Sauces

Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce

Alabama White Sauce

$0.75

White BBQ Sauce, aka Alabama White Sauce, is a barbecue sauce made primarily of mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, brown sugar and horseradish with a smattering of other flavor building ingredients.

Honey Mustard

$0.75Out of stock

Honey mustard sauce is the most incredible sweet, tangy, and creamy sauce made from simple ingredients like honey, mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, and a couple spices.

Charred Onion Ranch

$0.75

Only the Best Ranch

Heinz Ketchup

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Dulce de Leche, Nilla Peanut Crumble

Kids

Tenders

$10.00

choice of side item

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

Topped with crispy garlic and shallot

Fried Chicken Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and more.

Location

3200 pecos St, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

KoBa Korean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 162
1550 Blake St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
orange star4.0 • 920
3801 W 32nd Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Waffle Brothers - Denver Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
1707 Lafayette St Denver, CO 80218
View restaurantnext
Au Feu Brasserie - West Wash Park
orange star3.6 • 95
81 S Pennsylvania St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Chook Charcoal Chicken - Platt Park
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Oneida St. Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston