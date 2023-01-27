  • Home
  • Lea Lea's Gourmet Dogs and Daiquiri - NEW - 3408 South University Avenue, Ste. 3
Lea Lea's Gourmet Dogs and Daiquiri - NEW 3408 South University Avenue, Ste. 3

No reviews yet

3408 South University Avenue, Ste. 3

Little Rock, AR 72204

Order Again

Nachos, Pies, & Fries

Fries

$3.25

Tots

$3.25

Loaded Fries

$7.00+

Cheese Tots

$6.00+

Loaded Tots

$7.00+

Dinner Plates

Cheeseburger

$11.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Wings Dinner

$10.95+

Includes fries, toast, and canned drink

Wings Entree

$6.50+

Catfish Dinner

$14.95+

Includes fries, toast, and canned drink

Catfish Entree

$14.95+

Catfish & Wing Combo

$19.95

6 wings and 2 catfish pieces. Includes fries, toast, and canned drink

Catfish & Shrimp Comb

$19.95

Shrimp & Wings Combo

$19.95

Trio Combo

$25.95

Cheese

Gourmet Dogs

Lea-Lea's Dog

$6.50

Rock City Dog

$6.50

Dirty Dog

$6.50

Atomic Dog

$6.50

Bull Dog

$6.50

Stray Dog

$6.50

$4 Dog Catcher

$4.00

Kids Meal Corn Dog

$7.95

Kids Meal Hot Dog

$7.95

Drinks

Daiquiri

$7.50+

Can Drink

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Bottle Water

$2.95

Lea-Lea's Punch

$2.75+

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00+

Sweets

Mini Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Homemade Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3408 South University Avenue, Ste. 3, Little Rock, AR 72204

