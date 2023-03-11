Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Burgers

LeadBelly - Lincoln

428 Reviews

$$

301 North 8th Street

Ste 100

Lincoln, NE 68508

Popular Items

All-American
Raspberry Beret
Smokehouse Mac

FOOD MENU

Help Us Conserve Supplies. Please Choose One.

NO SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you do not need disposable silverware.

NEED SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you need disposable utensils. Type how many you would like in the instruction box below.

APPETIZERS

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Housemade corn tortilla chips served with guacamole, a scoop of salsa & white cheddar. *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Homemade corn tortilla chips & fresh jalapeno, served with house queso(now GF). *Chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Housemade corn tortilla chips served with house salsa. *Chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Classic Poutine

Classic Poutine

$11.49

Seasoned fries topped with white cheddar curds, candied bacon crumbles & a side of red wine gravy (now GF). *Contains dairy & fries are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Philly Egg Rolls

Philly Egg Rolls

$8.99

Seasoned ribeye, provolone, mushroom, green pepper & onion. Served with Queso Awesome for dipping. Ingredients cannot be removed from inside of egg rolls. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg rolls are fried in soybean oil.

Polynesian Pork Nachos

$13.79

Crisp corn tortilla, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, romaine, pineapple salsa, crispy fried onion, sriracha aioli. *Contains gluten (chance of cross contamination due to frying equipment), dairy, egg

Red Onion Rings

$7.99

Empyrean Brown Ale battered to order & served with Sriracha aioli. *Contains gluten, egg & is prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

$10.79

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with Romaine, tomato, red onion, black olive, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & a side of house queso (now GF). *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

SALAD & SOUP

Balsamic & Bleu Steak Cobb

$13.99

8oz grilled flat iron*, fresh greens, power veggies, zucchini, broccoli, candied bacon crumble, hard-boiled egg, French-fried onion, Gorgonzola crumble & white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Bayou Shrimp Salad

$13.49

Fresh power greens, blackened shrimp, tomato, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg, honey-dijon vinaigrette, garlic butter croutons *Contains shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Entree sized portion of crisp romaine, multi-grain croutons, housemade Caesar dressing & extra parmesan on top. Caesar dressings contains parmesan cheese that cannot be removed. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.

Mixed Green Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, multi-grain croutons, white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg & your choice of dressing on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.

Veggie Chili & Cinnamon Roll

$6.99

House veggie chili topped with white cheddar & served with a warm brown sugar buttered cinnamon roll. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.49

Fresh greens, multi-grain croutons, white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, tomato & your choice of dressing on the side. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Crisp romaine, multi-grain croutons, parmesan & housemade Caesar dressing on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

House veggie chili topped with white cheddar

LEADBELLIES

All-American

All-American

$12.29

Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.

Blue Hawaii

$13.99

Your choice of patty topped with blackened shrimp, power greens, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, creamy Gorgonzola sauce on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains shellfish, gluten, dairy & egg

California Dreamin

California Dreamin

$13.49

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, spinach, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Ciao Bella

$11.99

Your choice of patty topped with Parmesan, Provolone, grilled portobello mushroom, Arcadian greens, tomato, roasted garlic aioli & red onion jam on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Count Cristo

$13.99

Your choice of patty topped with smoked turkey, Swiss, over easy egg, French-fried onion, Arcadian greens, honey-Dijon vinaigrette & raspberry-jalapeno jelly on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Eight Seconds

$13.99

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, tangy slaw, pickle & French-fried onion on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy

Fiesta de Locos

$10.99

Your choice of patty topped with jalapeno cream cheese sauce, crisp corn tortilla, romaine, tomato, red onion & black olive on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy

Raspberry Beret

$11.99

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, jerk-ginger peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jam, romaine & red onion on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy & peanut.

Roundhouse Knockout

$10.79

Your choice of patty topped with white cheddar, power greens, zucchini, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro & sriracha aioli on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Royal Mountie

Royal Mountie

$12.99

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.

HAYMARKET CLASSICS

Full-Leaded Jacket

$14.99

Choice of patty, white cheddar, house veggie chili, house baked cinnamon roll, brown sugar glaze, candied bacon, over easy egg, tomato, red and green onion, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, served with crispy seasoned fries (side substitutions cannot be made on takeout). *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Jalapeno Popper Mac

$13.99

Cavatappi noodles, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, candied bacon crumble, French-fried onion, fresh jalapeno *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Monterey Bay Club

$11.39

Thinly sliced smoked turkey, candied bacon, smoked Gouda, Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, roasted garlic mayo & guacamole on a toasted baguette *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Viva Las Vegan

$9.99

Griddled GardenBelly, power greens, zucchini, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, Dorothy Lynch, toasted vegan/GF gun, served with a side of steamed broccoli. (GardenBelly: garbanzo beans, carrot, red pepper, zucchini, nutritional yeast, chia seeds, seasonings) *GF & Vegan *Prepared in areas that may cause cross contamination of gluten or other common allergens

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed mushroom, onion, roasted green pepper & Queso Awesome served on a toasted baguette. *Contains gluten & dairy. Cannot substitute a GF bun.

Fish & Chips

$13.69

Empyrean Brown Ale battered Cape Hake white fish with a fresh lemon wedge & malt vinegar pub sauce. Served with a choice of one side. *Contains gluten, egg, fin fish & soy.

French Onion Flat Iron

$17.99

8 oz seasoned steak topped with red wine gravy, caramelized onion & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of two sides. *Contains dairy.

LB Mac & Cheese

LB Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with white cheddar *Contains gluten & Dairy.

Smokehouse Mac

$13.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with Big Red BBQ pork, candied bacon, green onion & smoked gouda. *Contains gluten & dairy.

KIDS MENU

Kid's LeadBelly

$6.99

Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side. *Contains gluten.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our Queso Awesome. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Kid's Shrimp

$6.99

Four grilled shrimp served with your choice of side. *Contains gluten & dairy.

DESSERTS

Raspberry Cheesecake Bread Pudding

Raspberry Cheesecake Bread Pudding

$6.99

Brioche, cream cheese, raspberry sauce, graham cracker crumble, vanilla bean ice cream. *Contains dairy, gluten, egg

Mexican Chocolate Icebox Pie

Mexican Chocolate Icebox Pie

$6.99

Cinnamon-graham crust, spiced chocolate ice cream filling, chocolate sauce, honey-espresso whipped cream. *Contains dairy, gluten, alcohol

Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

Peanut Butter Fudge Cake

$6.99

Warm gluten-free gooey cake, peanut butter fudge frosting, vanilla bean ice cream & chocolate sauce. *Contains dairy, peanuts *Gluten-Free

A LA CARTE SIDES

Chips & Guacamole

$2.99

Garnished with house roasted garlic salsa & cheddar Vegetarian (chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten)

Chips & Queso

$2.99

Vegetarian, Gluten Free (chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten)

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Vegetarian (chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten)

House Fries

$2.99

Mix of crinkle & waffle cut fries. (prepared in equipment used for preparation of other items containing gluten)

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Vegan, Gluten-Free

Nashville Slaw

$2.99

*Contains Dairy, Egg

DRESSINGS

$Caesar Dressing

$0.75+

$Dorothy Lynch

$0.75+

$Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.75+

$Ranch

$0.75+

$White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75+

$Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette

$0.75+

SAUCES & CONDIMENTS

$Garlic Aioli

$0.75+

$Gravy

$0.69

$Guacamole

$0.75+

$Jalapeno Cream Cheese Sauce

$0.75+

$Pineapple Salsa

$0.75+

$Queso

$0.75+

$Ranch

$0.75+

$Salsa

$0.75+

$Sriracha Aioli

$0.75+

Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Yellow Mustard

N/A BEVERAGE

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

SF Red Bull

$2.99

24 oz Beverage

$2.59

FROM THE BAR

COCKTAILS

X-Rated on the Beach

$9.00

mango fusion liqueur, peach schnapps, cranberry, pineapple

Jargarita

$9.00

el jimador, triple sec, sour, 7, lime

Mojito

$7.00

Bacardi Silver, fresh lime, mint, soda, 7

Redhead in Bed

$9.00

Absolute Citron, fresh lime, strawberry, moscato di asti

Butterbeer

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey, cream soda, Buttershots whipped cream

Bloody Mary

$9.00

housemade, Smirnoff 21

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Smirnoff 21, ginger beer, lime

Boozy Toddy

$9.00

Stoli Vanil, Godiva, The MIll cold brew, Buttershots whipped cream

Mimosa

$9.00

Prosecco, Orange Juice.

Old Fashioned

$9.00

House Old Fashioned. Templeton Rye, bitters, cherry, orange, simple syrup, soda water.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A quirky take on the classics!

