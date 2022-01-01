LeadBelly - Omaha
3201 Farnam Street
Ste 6101
Omaha, NE 68131
Popular Items
Help Us Conserve Supplies. Please Choose One.
APPETIZERS
Chips & Guacamole
Housemade corn tortilla chips served with guacamole, a scoop of salsa & white cheddar. *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Chips & Queso
Homemade corn tortilla chips served with house queso (now GF) and fresh jalapenos. *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Chips & Salsa
Housemade corn tortilla chips served with house salsa (GF). *Chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Classic Poutine
Seasoned waffle fries topped with white cheddar curds, candied bacon crumbles & a large side of red wine gravy (now GF). *Contains dairy & fries are prepared in soybean oil that may result in gluten cross contamination.
Philly Egg Rolls
Seasoned ribeye, provolone, mushroom, green pepper & onion. Served with Queso Awesome for dipping. Ingredients cannot be removed from inside of egg rolls. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg rolls are prepared in soybean oil.
Polynesian Pork Nachos
Crisp corn tortilla, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, romaine, pineapple salsa, crispy onion, Sriracha aioli *Contains gluten (chance of cross contamination due to frying equipment), dairy, egg
Red Onion Rings
Empyrean Brown Ale battered to order & served with Sriracha aioli. *Contains gluten, egg & is prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
Stadium Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with Romaine, tomato, red onion, black olive, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & a side of house queso (now GF). *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.
SALAD & SOUP
Balsamic & Bleu Steak Cobb
8oz grilled flat iron*, fresh power greens, zucchini, broccoli, candied bacon crumble, hard-boiled egg, French-fried onion, Gorgonzola crumble & white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
Bayou Shrimp Salad
Fresh power greens, blackened shrimp, tomato, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg, honey-dijon vinaigrette, garlic butter croutons *Contains shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg
Caesar Salad
Entree sized portion of crisp romaine, multi-grain croutons, housemade Caesar dressing & extra parmesan on top. Caesar dressings contains parmesan cheese that cannot be removed. *Contains gluten, dairy, soy & egg.
Mixed Green Salad
Mixed greens, croutons, white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg & your choice of dressing on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.
Veggie Chili & Cinnamon Roll
House veggie chili topped with white cheddar & served with a warm brown sugar buttered cinnamon roll. *Contains gluten, dairy, soy, & egg
Bowl of Soup & Side Salad
Mixed Green or Caesar side salad and a bowl of our veggie chili.
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, multi-grain croutons, parmesan & housemade Caesar dressing. *Contains gluten, dairy, soy, & egg.
Side Mixed Green Salad
Fresh greens, multi-grain croutons, white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, tomato & your choice of dressing on the side. *Contains gluten & dairy.
Bowl of Soup
Homemade vegetarian chili.
LEADBELLIES
All-American
Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.
Blue Hawaii
Your choice of patty topped with blackened shrimp, power greens, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, creamy Gorgonzola sauce on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains shellfish, gluten, dairy & egg
California Dreamin
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, Arcadian greens, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten & dairy.
Ciao Bella
Your choice of patty topped with grilled portobello mushroom, Parmesan, Provolone, Arcadian greens, tomato, roasted garlic aioli & red onion jam on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
Count Cristo
Your choice of patty topped with smoked turkey, Swiss, over easy egg, French-fried onion, Arcadian greens, honey-Dijon vinaigrette & raspberry-jalapeno jelly on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
Eight Seconds
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, tangy slaw, pickle & French-fried onion on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy
Fiesta de Locos
Your choice of patty topped with jalapeno cream cheese sauce, crisp corn tortilla, romaine, tomato, red onion & black olive on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy
Raspberry Beret
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, jerk-ginger peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jam, romaine & red onion on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy & peanut.
Roundhouse Knockout
Your choice of patty topped with white cheddar, power greens, zucchini, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro & sriracha aioli on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
Royal Mountie
Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
MIDTOWN CLASSICS
Cheesesteak
Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed mushroom, onion, roasted green pepper & Queso Awesome served on a toasted baguette. *Contains gluten & dairy. Cannot substitute a GF bun.
French Onion Flat Iron
8 oz seasoned flat iron topped with red wine gravy (now GF), caramelized onion & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of two sides. *Contains dairy.
Full-Leaded Jacket
Choice of patty, white cheddar, veggie chili, house baked cinnamon roll, brown sugar glaze, candied bacon, over easy egg, tomato, red & green onion, fresh jalapeno, sour cream with crispy seasoned fries *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
Jalapeno Popper Mac
Cavatappi noodles, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, candied bacon crumble, French-fried onion, fresh jalapeno *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
LB Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome (not spicy) topped with shredded white cheddar *Contains gluten & Dairy.
Monterey Bay Club
Thinly sliced smoked turkey, candied bacon, smoked Gouda, Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, roasted garlic mayo & guacamole on a toasted baguette *Contains gluten, dairy, egg
Smokehouse Mac
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with Big Red BBQ pork, candied bacon, green onion & smoked gouda. *Contains gluten & dairy.
Viva Las Vegan
Griddled GardenBelly, power greens, zucchini, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, Dorothy Lynch, toasted vegan/GF bun, side of steamed broccoli *GF & Vegan *Prepared in areas that may cause cross contamination of gluten or other common allergens
KIDS MENU
Kid's LeadBelly
Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side. *Contains gluten.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our house queso (not spicy), topped with shredded white cheddar. Choice of chicken or portobello mushroom included. *Contains gluten & dairy.
Kid's Shrimp
Four grilled shrimp served with your choice of side and wedge of lemon. *Contains gluten, shellfish & dairy.
DESSERTS
Raspberry Cheesecake Bread Pudding
Housemade bread pudding with cream cheese, raspberry sauce, graham cracker crumble. Served with vanilla bean ice cream on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
Cinnamon Caramel Bread Pudding
Housemade bread pudding with Rumchata brioche topped with Jameson caramel sauce. Served with vanilla bean ice cream on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.
A LA CARTE SIDES
Chips & Guacamole
Chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten & fish.
Chips & Queso
*Contains dairy. Chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten & fish.
Chips & Salsa
Chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten & fish.
House Fries
Mix of crinkle & waffle cut fries.
DRESSINGS
SAUCES & CONDIMENTS
24 oz TAKEOUT COCKTAILS
24 oz Jargarita
House sweet & sour mix, tequila, triple sec, simple syrup & Sierra Mist served with a takeout ramekin of salt for the rim.
24 oz Jay's Crazy
White rum, peach schnapps, brandy, coconut rum, simple syrup, pineapple juice & Sierra Mist.
24 oz Bloody Mary
Vodka & house bloody mary mix. Served with a ramekin of candied bacon salt for the rim.
24 oz Butterbeer
Vanilla vodka & cream soda with a takeout ramekin of butterscotch schnapps whipped cream.
24 oz Jalapeno Business
House-infused jalapeno tequila, grapefruit juice, soda water, simple syrup.
24 oz Moscow Meow
Vodka, peach schnapps, lime juice, cranberry juice & ginger beer.
24 oz Moscow Mule
Vodka, lime juice & ginger beer.
24 oz Sangria
Brown sugar bourbon, beretzen cherry liqueur, cabernet, cranberry juice, sour, mist
24 oz Big Chill NA
Zero Proof Gin, Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Spiced Orange Ginger Tonic, Simple Syrup
24 oz On The N/A
Peach puree, pineapple juice, lemon tonic, grenadine
DRAFT BEER ONLINE
Empyrean Brown Ale
Lincoln, NE | 5.3% ABV | 13 IBU | American style brown ale
Farnam House Hop Complex IPA
Omaha, NE | 6.8% ABV | 40 IBU | New England IPA
Guinness
Ireland | 4.2% ABV | Irish Dry Stout, Nitro
Miller High Life
Milwaukee, WI | 4.6% ABV | American-style Lager
Schilling Chaider
Seattle, WA | 6.5% ABV | Semi-sweet with rich fruit aroma
Site 1 Honey Brown
Omaha, NE | 5.7% ABV | Not a Planet Honey Brown
Site 1 Tobogan Run Dunkel
Omaha, NE | 5.4% ABV | This beer packs a surprising amount of roast and chocolate character into a small package. Drink it effortlessly and enjoy this not so typical ‘dark’ beer!
Thunderhead Golden Frau Honey Wheat
Omaha, NE | 7.5% ABV | Golden Frau Honey Wheat
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Delivery no longer available.
3201 Farnam Street, Ste 6101, Omaha, NE 68131