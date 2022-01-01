Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Burgers

LeadBelly - Omaha

review star

No reviews yet

3201 Farnam Street

Ste 6101

Omaha, NE 68131

Order Again

Popular Items

All-American
Raspberry Beret
LB Mac & Cheese

Help Us Conserve Supplies. Please Choose One.

NO SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you do not need disposable silverware & you want to help us save on resources!

NEED SILVERWARE

Add this item to your cart if you need disposable utensils. & add the quantity of the amount you need.

APPETIZERS

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Housemade corn tortilla chips served with guacamole, a scoop of salsa & white cheddar. *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Homemade corn tortilla chips served with house queso (now GF) and fresh jalapenos. *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Housemade corn tortilla chips served with house salsa (GF). *Chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Classic Poutine

Classic Poutine

$11.49

Seasoned waffle fries topped with white cheddar curds, candied bacon crumbles & a large side of red wine gravy (now GF). *Contains dairy & fries are prepared in soybean oil that may result in gluten cross contamination.

Philly Egg Rolls

Philly Egg Rolls

$8.99Out of stock

Seasoned ribeye, provolone, mushroom, green pepper & onion. Served with Queso Awesome for dipping. Ingredients cannot be removed from inside of egg rolls. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg rolls are prepared in soybean oil.

Polynesian Pork Nachos

$13.79Out of stock

Crisp corn tortilla, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, romaine, pineapple salsa, crispy onion, Sriracha aioli *Contains gluten (chance of cross contamination due to frying equipment), dairy, egg

Red Onion Rings

$7.99

Empyrean Brown Ale battered to order & served with Sriracha aioli. *Contains gluten, egg & is prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

Stadium Nachos

Stadium Nachos

$10.79

Homemade corn tortilla chips topped with Romaine, tomato, red onion, black olive, jalapeno, sour cream, guacamole, salsa & a side of house queso (now GF). *Contains dairy & chips are prepared in soybean oil that may cause gluten cross contamination.

SALAD & SOUP

Balsamic & Bleu Steak Cobb

$13.99

8oz grilled flat iron*, fresh power greens, zucchini, broccoli, candied bacon crumble, hard-boiled egg, French-fried onion, Gorgonzola crumble & white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Bayou Shrimp Salad

$13.49

Fresh power greens, blackened shrimp, tomato, red onion, cucumber, hard boiled egg, honey-dijon vinaigrette, garlic butter croutons *Contains shellfish, gluten, dairy, egg

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Entree sized portion of crisp romaine, multi-grain croutons, housemade Caesar dressing & extra parmesan on top. Caesar dressings contains parmesan cheese that cannot be removed. *Contains gluten, dairy, soy & egg.

Mixed Green Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, croutons, white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled egg & your choice of dressing on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.

Veggie Chili & Cinnamon Roll

$6.99Out of stock

House veggie chili topped with white cheddar & served with a warm brown sugar buttered cinnamon roll. *Contains gluten, dairy, soy, & egg

Bowl of Soup & Side Salad

$9.99

Mixed Green or Caesar side salad and a bowl of our veggie chili.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.49

Crisp romaine, multi-grain croutons, parmesan & housemade Caesar dressing. *Contains gluten, dairy, soy, & egg.

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.49

Fresh greens, multi-grain croutons, white cheddar, red onion, cucumber, tomato & your choice of dressing on the side. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Homemade vegetarian chili.

LEADBELLIES

All-American

All-American

$12.29

Your choice of patty topped with American cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup & mustard on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy & egg.

Blue Hawaii

$13.99

Your choice of patty topped with blackened shrimp, power greens, pineapple salsa, jalapeno, creamy Gorgonzola sauce on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains shellfish, gluten, dairy & egg

California Dreamin

California Dreamin

$13.49

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, pepper jack, Arcadian greens, tomato, jalapeno, red onion jam & guacamole on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Ciao Bella

$11.99

Your choice of patty topped with grilled portobello mushroom, Parmesan, Provolone, Arcadian greens, tomato, roasted garlic aioli & red onion jam on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Count Cristo

$13.99

Your choice of patty topped with smoked turkey, Swiss, over easy egg, French-fried onion, Arcadian greens, honey-Dijon vinaigrette & raspberry-jalapeno jelly on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Eight Seconds

$13.99Out of stock

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, tangy slaw, pickle & French-fried onion on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy

Fiesta de Locos

$10.99Out of stock

Your choice of patty topped with jalapeno cream cheese sauce, crisp corn tortilla, romaine, tomato, red onion & black olive on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy

Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret

$11.99

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, jerk-ginger peanut butter, raspberry-jalapeno jam, romaine & red onion on a toasted brioche bun. *Contains gluten, dairy & peanut.

Roundhouse Knockout

$10.79

Your choice of patty topped with white cheddar, power greens, zucchini, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro & sriracha aioli on toasted brioche. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Royal Mountie

Royal Mountie

$12.99

Your choice of patty topped with candied bacon, crispy fried potatoes, white cheddar curds, red wine gravy & brown sugar butter served on a brioche bun. Must remove gravy to be GF. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.

MIDTOWN CLASSICS

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Seasoned shaved steak, sautéed mushroom, onion, roasted green pepper & Queso Awesome served on a toasted baguette. *Contains gluten & dairy. Cannot substitute a GF bun.

French Onion Flat Iron

$17.99

8 oz seasoned flat iron topped with red wine gravy (now GF), caramelized onion & Swiss cheese. Served with your choice of two sides. *Contains dairy.

Full-Leaded Jacket

$14.99

Choice of patty, white cheddar, veggie chili, house baked cinnamon roll, brown sugar glaze, candied bacon, over easy egg, tomato, red & green onion, fresh jalapeno, sour cream with crispy seasoned fries *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Jalapeno Popper Mac

$13.99Out of stock

Cavatappi noodles, jalapeno cream cheese sauce, candied bacon crumble, French-fried onion, fresh jalapeno *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

LB Mac & Cheese

LB Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome (not spicy) topped with shredded white cheddar *Contains gluten & Dairy.

Monterey Bay Club

$11.39

Thinly sliced smoked turkey, candied bacon, smoked Gouda, Arcadian greens, tomato, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, roasted garlic mayo & guacamole on a toasted baguette *Contains gluten, dairy, egg

Smokehouse Mac

$13.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome topped with Big Red BBQ pork, candied bacon, green onion & smoked gouda. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Viva Las Vegan

$9.99Out of stock

Griddled GardenBelly, power greens, zucchini, tomato, red onion, jalapeno, Dorothy Lynch, toasted vegan/GF bun, side of steamed broccoli *GF & Vegan *Prepared in areas that may cause cross contamination of gluten or other common allergens

KIDS MENU

Kid's LeadBelly

$6.99

Your choice of patty on a toasted brioche bun served with pickles & your choice of side. *Contains gluten.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Cavatappi noodles tossed in our house queso (not spicy), topped with shredded white cheddar. Choice of chicken or portobello mushroom included. *Contains gluten & dairy.

Kid's Shrimp

$6.99

Four grilled shrimp served with your choice of side and wedge of lemon. *Contains gluten, shellfish & dairy.

DESSERTS

Raspberry Cheesecake Bread Pudding

$6.99Out of stock

Housemade bread pudding with cream cheese, raspberry sauce, graham cracker crumble. Served with vanilla bean ice cream on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.

Cinnamon Caramel Bread Pudding

$5.49

Housemade bread pudding with Rumchata brioche topped with Jameson caramel sauce. Served with vanilla bean ice cream on the side. *Contains gluten, dairy, egg.

A LA CARTE SIDES

Chips & Guacamole

$2.99

Chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten & fish.

Chips & Queso

$2.99

*Contains dairy. Chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten & fish.

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Chips prepared in equipment used for the preparation of other items containing gluten & fish.

House Fries

$2.99

Mix of crinkle & waffle cut fries.

DRESSINGS

$Caesar Dressing

$0.75

$Dorothy Lynch

$0.75

$Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.75

$Ranch

$0.75+

$White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

$Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette

$0.75

SAUCES & CONDIMENTS

$Side BBQ Sauce

$0.75

$Side Garlic Aioli

$0.75

$Gorgonzola Dressing

$0.75

$Side Jerk Peanut Butter

$0.75

$Side Pub Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

$Ranch

$0.75+

$Side Rasp Jalapeno Jam

$0.75

$Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

$Side Gravy

$0.75+

$Side Guacamole

$0.75+

$Side Queso

$0.75+

$Side Salsa

$0.75+

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

N/A BEVERAGE

Takeout N/A Beverage

$2.59

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Millstream Root Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.99Out of stock

SF Red Bull

$2.99

24 oz TAKEOUT COCKTAILS

24 oz Jargarita

$9.00

House sweet & sour mix, tequila, triple sec, simple syrup & Sierra Mist served with a takeout ramekin of salt for the rim.

24 oz Jay's Crazy

$10.00

White rum, peach schnapps, brandy, coconut rum, simple syrup, pineapple juice & Sierra Mist.

24 oz Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka & house bloody mary mix. Served with a ramekin of candied bacon salt for the rim.

24 oz Butterbeer

$9.00

Vanilla vodka & cream soda with a takeout ramekin of butterscotch schnapps whipped cream.

24 oz Jalapeno Business

$9.00

House-infused jalapeno tequila, grapefruit juice, soda water, simple syrup.

24 oz Moscow Meow

$9.00

Vodka, peach schnapps, lime juice, cranberry juice & ginger beer.

24 oz Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka, lime juice & ginger beer.

24 oz Sangria

$10.00

Brown sugar bourbon, beretzen cherry liqueur, cabernet, cranberry juice, sour, mist

24 oz Big Chill NA

$8.00

Zero Proof Gin, Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Spiced Orange Ginger Tonic, Simple Syrup

24 oz On The N/A

$8.00

Peach puree, pineapple juice, lemon tonic, grenadine

DRAFT BEER ONLINE

Empyrean Brown Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Lincoln, NE | 5.3% ABV | 13 IBU | American style brown ale

Farnam House Hop Complex IPA

$9.00

Omaha, NE | 6.8% ABV | 40 IBU | New England IPA

Guinness

$9.00Out of stock

Ireland | 4.2% ABV | Irish Dry Stout, Nitro

Miller High Life

$3.00

Milwaukee, WI | 4.6% ABV | American-style Lager

Schilling Chaider

$9.50

Seattle, WA | 6.5% ABV | Semi-sweet with rich fruit aroma

Site 1 Honey Brown

$8.50

Omaha, NE | 5.7% ABV | Not a Planet Honey Brown

Site 1 Tobogan Run Dunkel

$8.50

Omaha, NE | 5.4% ABV | This beer packs a surprising amount of roast and chocolate character into a small package. Drink it effortlessly and enjoy this not so typical ‘dark’ beer!

Thunderhead Golden Frau Honey Wheat

$9.25Out of stock

Omaha, NE | 7.5% ABV | Golden Frau Honey Wheat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
3201 Farnam Street, Ste 6101, Omaha, NE 68131

