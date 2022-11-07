A map showing the location of Leafy Asian fusion inc 641 NW 100th PlaceView gallery

Leafy Asian fusion inc 641 NW 100th Place

review star

No reviews yet

641 NW 100th Place

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Drinks

Leafy Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai Tea

$5.75

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.75

Pandan Pumpkin Milk

$5.75

Matcha Red Bean

$5.75

Strawberry Soda

$5.75

Mandarin Soda

$5.25

Coke

$2.00

Toppings

Teddy Bear Milk Tea

$1.50

Teddy Bear Plain Milk

$1.50

Teddy Bear Strawberry

$1.50

Teddy Bear Orange

$1.50

Brown Sugar Crystal Boba

$0.75

Brown Sugar Jelly Boba

$0.75

Cheese Foam

$0.75

Milk Pudding

$0.75

Soju

Soju

$14.50

Strawberry Soju Mojito

$10.95

Frozen Pineapple Soju Mojito

$10.95

Frozen Strawberry Soju Mojito

$10.95

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Box

Corona Box

Cocktail Drinks

Margarita

$12.00

Mangorito

$12.00

Five Spice

$12.00

Strawberry Soju Mojito

$12.00

Frozen Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Frozen Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

vodka lime

$12.00

Henessy Strawberry

$15.00

Vietnamese coffee Martini

$13.00

Beers

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

VOSS Sparkling Water

$7.00

Bottle Soju

Soju Bottle

$15.00

Appetizers

Pork Belly Bao/Banh Bao

$14.00

Garlic Butter Quail/Cut chien bo

$12.00

Grilled Bone Marrow/Xuong Bo Nuong

$14.00

Kimchi Tacos

$15.00

Pork belly Sandwich/Banh Mi

$8.00

Lobster Sandwich/Banh Mi lobster

$28.00

Fried Chicken wings /Canh ga Chiến

$10.00

Fried Sticky rice/Xoi Chien

$8.00

Popiah (papaya Salad)/Goi Du Du

$9.00

Drumstick Wrap StickyRice/Dui Ga bo Xoi

$8.00

Garlic Butter Squid

$11.00

Spring Roll/Cha gio

$7.00

Vegan spring roll/ Cha Gio Chay

$7.00

Deep Fried Meatballs

$8.00

Boneless Chicken Feet/ Chan Ga chien

$12.00

Skewers

Beef Skewers/Bo nuong

$8.00

Pork Belly Skewers/Ba Roi Nuong

$8.00

Chicken Skewers/Ga Nuong

$8.00

Baby Octopus Skewers/Muc Nuong

$8.00

Oyster Mushroom Skewers/Nam nuong

$6.00

Entrees

Fried Rice/Com Chien

$12.00

Stir Fry Ramen/Mi Xao

$12.00

Broke rice/ Com Tam

$14.00

Crab udon /Banh Canh

$13.00

Vegan Udon/Banh Canh Chay

$13.00

Chicken Sticky Rice/Xoi Ga

$13.00

Stir fry Pho (Beef)/Pho Xao Bo

$13.00

Stir fry pho (Shrimp)?Pho xao Tôm

$13.00

Vegan stir fry Pho/ Pho xao Chay

$13.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Coffee Bomb/Cafe kem

$8.00

Ube Cake

$6.00

Macha Mochi/Kem Mochi

$6.00

Yugurt Strawberry

$4.00

Plain Yugurt

$4.00

Room Rental Fee

5 People Room Rental

$85.00

Additional Hour

$85.00+

Additional Person

$10.00

Spirit

X.O Original 750ml

$500.00

Hennessy 1765 !.75 Litters

$300.00

VSOP 750 ml

$195.00

Martell Blue Swift 750ml

$150.00

Cincoro 750ml

$280.00

Barr Hill 750 ml

$225.00

Camarina 750ml

$175.00

wine

Canyou Road Chardonnay W.CA/Glass

$6.00

Canyou Road Cabernet R.CA/Glass

$6.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanca NZ/Bottle

$42.00

Chateau Miraval Rose/bottle

$59.00

Sauvage Rose/bottle

$52.00

Sauvage Blanc de Blancs

$52.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

641 NW 100th Place, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery

