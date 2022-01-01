The League Kitchen and Tavern imageView gallery
American

The League Kitchen and Tavern 807-League Bee Cave

review star

No reviews yet

13420 Galleria Circle

Suite A-128B

Bee Cave, TX 78738

Order Again

PRIME RIB - AVAILABLE THURSDAY'S ONLY

Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY

Prime Rib - THURSDAY ONLY

$34.99+Out of stock

Served with mashers, sauteed mushrooms, rosemary au jus, and horseradish sour cream.

BURGER OF THE WEEK

Burger of the Week

Burger of the Week

$16.99

CFS Sandwich: Breaded Steak Cutlet--Jalapeno Gravy--Toasted Potato Roll. Served with French fries. 11/07 - 11/13

CHEF SPECIALS

Dessert Special

$9.99

Creme Brulee : Slow cooked Custard--Turbinado Sugar--Berries

Meat Special

Meat Special

$42.99Out of stock

Ribeye : Certified Angus Beef Ribeye--Brussels Sprouts--Au Gratin Potatoes

Salad Special

Salad Special

$4.99+

Steakhouse Wedge : Iceberg Wedge-- Blue Cheese Dressing--Bacon Bits--Cherry Tomatoes-- Chive

Seafood Special

Seafood Special

$39.99

Surf & Surf : Redfish--Shrimp--Lemon Butter--Spinach--Tomato-- Broccoli

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail : Poached Jumbo Shrimp--League House Cocktail Sauce--Lemon

Short Rib Potato Skins

Short Rib Potato Skins

$15.99

Short Rib Potato Skins : Potato skin --Short Rib--Horseradish Sour Cream--Cheddar--Chive

BEGINNINGS

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.99

coconut tempura battered - red chili lime glaze

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

horseradish pickle chips – wing sauce - bleu cheese crumbles

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$14.99

house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce

Meatloaf Bites

Meatloaf Bites

$12.99

chipotle ketchup – mashed potatoes

Onion Rings App

$10.99
Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$13.99

hudson's wagyu beef hot dog, bacon, puff pastry, dijon

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.99

spinach – cream – Parmesan – tortilla chips

Truffle Deviled Eggs

Truffle Deviled Eggs

$11.99

house-made truffle deviled eggs, tobiko, truffle potato chip, truffle salt

Tuna Tartare Tacos

Tuna Tartare Tacos

$16.99

tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, wonton shell

FOLIAGE/SOUP

Cobb

Cobb

$15.99

artisan greens – rotisserie turkey - bleu cheese crumbles – avocado – tomatoes - sugar cured bacon – hard boiled egg – ranch

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$13.99

baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese. Add your choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon.

Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad

Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad

$17.99

grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$19.99

grilled sirloin – artisan greens – bleu cheese - pickled baby beets – tabasco shoestring onions - mustard vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.99+

pureed tomatoes – garlic – fresh basil – evoo

Chicken Jalapeno Soup

Chicken Jalapeno Soup

$5.99+

chicken broth, chicken, jalapeño, carrots, tortilla strips, cilantro

MAIN ATTRACTIONS

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.99

tuna, rice, cucumber, avocado, pineapple, cabbage slaw, sesame seeds, nori

Breakfast Anytime

Breakfast Anytime

$13.99

3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$18.99

mashers – jalapeño gravy

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

pulled chicken, puff pastry, carrots, potatoes, peas, savory cream sauce

Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf

Chipotle Glazed Meatloaf

$18.99

House-made -beef and pork mixture – mashers – jalapeño gravy – Chipotle ketchup

Fat Tire Fish And Chips

Fat Tire Fish And Chips

$19.99

beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$24.99

Ginger Broccoli– Fresno chili vinaigrette

Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF

Herbed Rotisserie Chicken-GF

$16.99

house roasted – fresh herb dredged – sweet potato

Short Rib

Short Rib

$34.99

boneless short rib, mashers, beef gravy, roasted carrots & onions

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.99

Grilled coulotte – Maitre D Butter – Hand-cut Fries

BUTCHER & BAKER

Club

Club

$16.99

rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread

Fat Tire Fish Sandwich

$17.99

beer battered cod, malted tartar sauce, coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.99

sourdough – sharp cheddar – american cheese - muenster – tomato basil soup

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.99

toasted sourdough – white american cheese – caramelized onions

Prime Rib Sandwich

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.99

shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus

Southern Burger

Southern Burger

$16.99

sugar cured bacon – cheddar - tabasco shoestring onions – brooklyn bbq sauce

The Society Burger

The Society Burger

$14.99

lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.99

black bean & sweet corn patty – lettuce – tomato - onion – avocado

KID'S

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Fish ‘n Chips

Kids Fish ‘n Chips

$6.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$6.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Served with your choice of hand-cut fries or fresh fruit.

Kids Drink

$1.00

Kids Fries

$1.99
Kids Fruit

Kids Fruit

$1.99
Kids Side Mac & Cheese

Kids Side Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Kids Salad

$1.99

CONFECTIONARY

G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake

G-Ma’s Old Fashioned Dump Cake

$8.99

traditional ww1-era dump cake – deconstructed with toffee chips & pecans – vanilla bean ice cream

Fried Banana Split

Fried Banana Split

$9.99

(feeds two) sweet tempura fried banana, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauce, whipped cream, cherry

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.99

pound cake, strawberries, whipped cream

COUNTERPARTS

Baked Sweet Potato

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.99

Gluten-Free

Biscuits and Gravy (2)

Biscuits and Gravy (2)

$5.99
Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Gluten-Free

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99

Gluten-Free

Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$4.99
Ginger Broccoli

Ginger Broccoli

$4.99

Gluten-Free

Hash Browns

$3.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.99
Fat Tire Battered Onion Rings

Fat Tire Battered Onion Rings

$5.99

Side Kale Caesar

$4.99

baby kale – croutons – pumpkin seeds – caesar dressing – parmesan cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.99
Yukon Mashers

Yukon Mashers

$4.99

Gluten-Free

BRUNCH ENTREES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only

Breakfast Anytime

Breakfast Anytime

$13.99

3 eggs your way – honey buttermilk biscuit and jalapeño gravy – sugar cured bacon – hashbrowns

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$17.99

Half Pound ground Brisket & Chuck Patty--Ham--Bacon--Gouda--Fried Egg--Aioli--Home Fries

Chicken Fried Pork Chop & Eggs

Chicken Fried Pork Chop & Eggs

$18.99

Chicken Fried Pork Chop--Home Fries--Fried Eggs--Jalapeno Gravy

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

english muffin – ham – poached eggs - hollandaise - fruit

Kale Florentine Omelette

Kale Florentine Omelette

$12.99

Kale--Tomato--Mozzarella--Home Fries--Toast

Lonnie's Chicken & Waffles

Lonnie's Chicken & Waffles

$18.99

Champagne Waffle--Lonnie's Famous Fried Chicken Breast--Honey Butter--Hot Sauce

Sausage & Bacon Omelette

Sausage & Bacon Omelette

$12.99

Hudson's Breakfast Sausage--Bacon--Cheddar--Home Fries--Toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$15.99

Avocado Mash--Smoked Salmon--Sprouts--Cherry Tomato--Pickled Onion--Fried Eggs--Cracked Black Pepper--Toasted Boule--Fruit

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

coulotte – fried eggs – hash browns - chipotle beurre blanc

Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit

Truffle Honey Chicken & Biscuit

$13.99

honey buttermilk biscuit – fried chicken jalapeño gravy – truffle honey - fruit

BRUNCH SIDES - 11:00AM to 2:00pm / served on saturdays & sundays only

Sugar-Cured Bacon

Sugar-Cured Bacon

$3.99
Biscuit

Biscuit

$1.99
Two Eggs Any Way

Two Eggs Any Way

$3.99
Home Fries

Home Fries

$3.99
Fruit

Fruit

$4.99
Breakfast Sausage

Breakfast Sausage

$3.99
Toast

Toast

$1.99

A LA CARTE

Add Item-a la carte

$0.49

Aioli-a la carte

$0.49

American Cheese-a la carte

$0.99

Apple Cider Vinaigrette-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Avocado-a la carte

$1.99

Bacon-a la carte

$1.99

BBQ Sauce-a la carte

$0.49

Beef Patty-a la carte

$3.99

Beets-a la carte

$0.49

Bleu Cheese Crumbles-a la carte

$0.99

Bleu Cheese Dressing-a la carte

$0.49

Bread-a la carte

$1.99

Buffalo-a la carte

$0.49

Cherry Tomatoes-a la carte

$0.49

Chicken-Grilled-a la carte

$3.99

Cilantro Lime Dressing-a la carte

$0.49

Cocktail Sauce-a la carte

$0.49

Fresno Vinegrette-a la carte

$0.49

Fruit-a la carte

$3.99

Honey Mustard Vinagrette-a la carte

$0.49

Horse Cream-a la carte

$0.49

Jalapeno Gravy-a la carte

$1.99

Jalapenos-a la carte

$0.49

Mushrooms Raw-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Mustard Vinigrette-a la carte

$0.49

Olives-a la carte

$0.49

Onions Raw-a la carte

$0.49

Onions Sauteed-a la carte

$0.49

Pickles-a la carte

$0.49

Ranch Dressing-a la carte

$0.49

Red Wine Vinaigrette-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Roasted Peppers-a la carte

$0.49Out of stock

Full Salmon-a la carte

$13.99

Shrimp-Grilled-a la carte

$5.99

Spinach-a la carte

$0.49

Tomatoes-a la carte

$0.49

Turkey-a la carte

$1.99

DRINK KITS

Margarita Flask

Margarita Flask

$18.00

Cointreau, Agave, Lime Juice, and Espolon Tequila. Serves two.

Moscow Mule Flask

$18.00

Ginger beer, lime juice, svedka vodka. Serves two.

Old Fashioned Flask

Old Fashioned Flask

$18.00

Angostora Bitters, Simple Syrup, Old Olverholt Rye. Serves two.

Ruby Cosmo Flask

$18.00

deep eddy ruby red vodka – fresh lime cointreau – cranberry juice. Serves 2.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13420 Galleria Circle, Suite A-128B, Bee Cave, TX 78738

The League Kitchen and Tavern image

