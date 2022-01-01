Lea Jane's Hot Chicken imageView gallery

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken RINO Denver

122 Reviews

$$

1441 26th street

Denver, CO 80205

Popular Items

Jumbo Tenders
The Nashville
Plain Jane

Starters

Fried Cauliflower

$12.00Out of stock

Red Onion, Capers, Cotija, Ranch

Loaded Fries

$10.00

French Fries, House Made Cheese Sauce, Hot Chicken Bites, Green Onion

Chicken Waffle Cone

$12.00

Mac & Cheese, Hot Chicken Bites, +Waffle Cone, Red Onion, Capers, Cotija, Ranch

Sandwiches

The Nashville

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Thigh, Kale Kimchi Slaw, Ranch, White Bread, Side of French Fries

Plain Jane

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Tender, Dukes Mayonnaise, Bread and Butter Pickles, Potato Bun, Side of French Fries

Hot Fish

$13.00

Southern Fried Catfish, Dukes Mayonnaise, Bread and Butter Pickles, Potato Bun, Side of French Fries

Fried Chicken

Jumbo Tenders

$12.00

2 Fried Chicken Tenders, Choice of Spice, White Bread, Bread and Butter Pickles, Side of French Fries

LJ Hot Wings

$10.00

6 Fried Chicken Wings, White Bread, Bread and Butter Pickles

Sweets

Butterscotch Pudding, Bananas, Vanilla Wafers, Whipped Cream, Caramel, Spiced Peanuts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Kimchi Cole Slaw

$3.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink Cup

$3.00

Sauce

Garlic Ranch

$0.75

Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Ketchup

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1441 26th street, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

