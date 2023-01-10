  • Home
  • /
  • Leakey
  • /
  • Leakey Drug Coffee & Wine Bar - 183 Market Street
Main picView gallery

Leakey Drug Coffee & Wine Bar 183 Market Street

review star

No reviews yet

183 Market Street

Leakey, TX 78873

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Coffee - Drip

$2.50+

Coffee - Drip Refill

$0.50

Coffee - Iced

$4.00

Coffee - Espresso

$2.00

Coffee - Double Espresso (Doppio)

$2.50

Coffee - Cappuccino

$4.00+

Coffee - Latte

$4.00+

Coffee - Americano

$3.00+

Coffee - Cortado (1 oz espresso, 1 oz steamed milk)

$2.00

Glass of Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Syrup - House Made

$0.50

Soda - Mexican Coke

$2.00

Tea - Hot

$2.50

Tea - Iced

$3.00

Water - Bottled Still

$1.50

Water - Rambler Sparkling

$2.00

Water - Topo Chico Mineral

$2.00

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado Toast with Egg

$9.50

Breakfast Biscuit - One

$3.50

Breakfast Biscuit with Jam

$5.00

Breakfast Biscuit - Six

$12.00

Breakfast Biscuit - Dozen

$19.00

Breakfast Biscuit with Chicken

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich - Biscuit

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich - Croissant

$11.00

Quiche

$9.00

Steel Cut Oats

$8.00

Served with granola, yogurt and seasonal fruit.

Pastries & Breads

Pastry - Croissant

$6.00

Pastry - Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Pastry - Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Pastry - Brownie

$4.00

Nanna's Biscuit

$3.50

Nanna's Biscuits - half dozen

$12.00

Soups, Salads, Smalls

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Roman Artichokes - 2

$9.00

Roman Artichokes - 3

$13.50

Rocketman Salad

$8.00

Kale Cobb

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Leakey Drug Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Ham & Swiss

$12.00

To Start / On the Side

Chicken Biscuits - 2 Biscuits

$8.00

Chicken Biscuits - Add 1

$4.00

House Fries

$8.00

Roman Artichokes

$9.00+

Soups & Salads

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chef Jared's Kale Salad

$12.00

Rocketman Salad

$8.00

Large Plates

Bone-In Pork Chop

$32.00

Garden Pappardelle Pasta

$13.00

Leakey Drug Burger

$16.00

Short Rib

$36.00

Steak Frites

$52.00

Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Espresso Cake

$9.00

Food - Other 1

$24.00

Food - Other 2

$30.00

Food - Other 3

$45.00

Softserve

$6.00

Sampler -- Cake + Softserve

$24.00

T-Shirts

Coffee til it's time for Wine T-Shirts

$20.00

Just Floatin T-Shirts

$20.00

Retail Coffee

Retail Coffee - Bali Blue Moon

$20.00

Retail Coffee - Mexico Chiapas

$17.00

Retail Coffee - Panama Boquete

$17.00

Retail Coffee - Costa Rica Rubies

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome! Start with Coffee. Return for Lunch. Grab a seat at the bar for a glass of wine or beer. Stay for Dinner! Don't forget Ice Cream! Come in and enjoy!

Location

183 Market Street, Leakey, TX 78873

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bent Rim Grill - 657 W Ranch Rd 337
orange starNo Reviews
657 W Ranch Rd 337 Leakey, TX 78873
View restaurantnext
Feed Rack Grill - 24173 U.S. 83
orange starNo Reviews
24173 U.S. 83 Concan, TX 78838
View restaurantnext
Postal Brews
orange star5.0 • 28
283 Main St Utopia, TX 78884
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Leakey
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston