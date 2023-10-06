Leals Restaurant 1010 W American Blvd
No reviews yet
1010 W American Blvd
Muleshoe, TX 79347
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Appetizers
Shrimp Wraps
Shrimp filled with cheese & a sliver of fresh jalapeño, wrapped in bacon and grilled. Served with chipotle ranch
Hongo Fries
French fries topped with chicken fajita meat, queso, sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Stuffed Hongos
Two portabella mushrooms topped with sour cream sauce, queso, chicken fajita meat and pico de gallo, then covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese
Queso
Hatch Green Chile Queso
Guacamole
Guac Salad
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Stew Meat Burrito
Bean + Stew Meat Burrito
Natalie's Special
Stew meat and bean burrito topped with green sauce and queso. Served with a side of rice and honey
Laura's Special
One fajita burrito (beef or chicken) topped with sour cream and queso. Served with beans and rice
Joe Rhodes Special
A stew meat and bean burrito topped with stew meat gravy and cheese. Served with a side of stew meat and 2 flour tortillas
Bryant Special
Stew meat and bean burrito topped with chile con carne and cheese
Chimichanga
Beef or chicken fajita meat rolled in a flour tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with queso and served with beans & rice
Fajita Burrito
Ex Joe Rhodes
Ex Bryant
With Meal Relleno
With Meal Crispy Relleno
With Meal Crispy Taco
Sizzlin' Fajitas
For One Beef Fajitas
Beef grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
For Two Beef Fajitas
Beef grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
For One Chicken Fajitas
Chicken grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
For Two Chicken Fajitas
Chicken grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
For One Shrimp Fajitas
Succulent, marinated shrimp grilled with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
For Two Shrimp Fajitas
Succulent, marinated shrimp grilled with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Medley of fresh garden vegetables drizzled with butter and grilled to perfection. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas
For One Combo Fajitas
For Two Combo Fajitas
For One Shrimp Combo
For Two Shrimp Combo
Tacos
Taco Plate
Three crispy beef tacos with tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with beans & rice
Soft Flour Taco Plate
Three soft flour beef tacos with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with beans & rice
Shrimp Taco Plate
Three grilled shrimp tacos on warm corn tortillas, served with black beans and Mexican white rice
Tacos
Favoritas
Leal's Special
Our most popular dish! Enchilada, taco, and tamale. Served with beans and rice
Deluxe Dinner
Try it all with this dish! A chile relleno, chalupa, enchilada, taco, and tamale. Served with beans and rice
Guadalajara
Two bean & cheese chalupas topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and guacamole
Irma's Special
Named after the lady that started it all; a chile relleno, enchilada and taco. Served with beans & rice
Stuffed Avocado
Breaded & fried avocado filled with chicken fajita meat & topped with Monterey Jack cheese, over a bed of rice. Served with our pico de gallo and whole beans
Pollo Cilantro
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with fresh cilantro and grilled vegetables. Served on a bed of rice, with a side of beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Roasted Tomatillo Enchiladas
Three succulent chicken enchiladas topped with slow roasted & seasoned tomatillos. Served with beans & rice
Carne Guisada
Savory stew meat seasoned Mexican style. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, and warmed corn or flour tortillas
Enchilada Plate
Three rolled enchiladas. Served with beans & rice
Jonah's Chile Rellenos
2 naked Anaheim peppers stuffed with shrimp, bacon and beef fajita meat and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with whole beans & rice
Chile Relleno Dinner
Our famous hand-battered Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with española sauce and cheese. Served with beans and rice
Crispy Relleno Dinner
A crispy fried chile relleno topped with hatch queso. Served with beans & rice
Texas Enchiladas
Three spicy beef enchiladas covered in green sauce, chile, onions, cheese and jalapeño slices. Served with beans & rice
Acapulco Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with our sour cream sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo
Tacos Mexicanos
Philly steak grilled with vegetables in three soft corn tortillas. Served with with fresh tomatillo sauce, beans, rice, salad, and guacamole
Southwest Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with española sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served on a bed of rice and a side of guacamole and pico de gallo
Flautas
Three fried beef or chicken filled corn tortillas. Served with queso, beans & rice
Team Plate
Topped Sopa
Huevos Rancheros
Fl Fajita Flauta
Fajita Flautas
Wilburn
Tamale Plate
Salmon Plate
Nachos
1/2 Supreme Nacos
1/2 Beef Cheese Nachos
1/2 Bn Cheese Nachos
1/2 Cheese Nachos
Supreme Nachos
Beef + Cheese Nachos
Bean + Cheese Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Full Order Fajita Nachos
Fajita beef or chicken and homemade chips topped with bean & cheese
1/2 Fajita Nachos
Fajita beef or chicken and homemade chips topped with bean & cheese
Salads
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and guacamole
Chicken Fajita Salad
Chicken fajita meat, tomatoes & cheese on a bed of mixed greens, with a side of dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon and tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens, with a side of dressing
Sun Salad
Grilled chicken, avocado, feta, corn, black beans, red bell peppers & red onions on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with spicy honey mustard on the side
Teresa Special
Savory beef covered in melted cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and guacamole
Beef Fajita Salad
Combo Fajita Salad
Quesadillas
Mushroom Quesadilla (Copy)
Portabella mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, peppers and Monterey Jack cheese
1/2 Cheese Dilla
1/2 Fajita Dilla
1/2 Mushroom Dilla
1/2 Shrimp Dilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, portabella mushrooms, spinach & Monterey Jack cheese
Mushroom Quesadilla
Portabella mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, peppers and Monterey Jack cheese
Fajita Quesadilla
Beef or chicken fajita meat, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers
Cheese Quesadilla
Combination Plates
#1 Enchilada + Taco
#2 Two Enchiladas + Taco
#3 One Enchilada + Two Tacos
#4 Two Enchiladas + Two Tacos
#5 Three Enchiladas + Two Tacos
#6 2 Enchiladas
#7 One Enchilada Taco + Chalupa
#8 One Enchilada + Chile Relleno
#9 Two Enchiladas + Chile Relleno
#10 Two Enchiladas + Chalupa
#11 Chile Relleno + Taco
Texas Favorites
Old Fashioned Hamburger
A delicious all beef patty, grilled to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mustard. Served with fries
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four breaded chicken strips. Served with fries, salad, Texas toast and gravy
Chicken Fried Steak
Tender country fried and smothered in homemade cream gravy. Served with fries, salad and toast
Grilled Cheese
BLT
Burger Patty
Desserts
Sopapilla
Sopapitos
Basket of miniature sopapillas covered with cinnamon and sugar
Fried Ice Cream
A giant scoop of ice cream, coated in graham cracker crust and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with your choice of syrup and whipped cream
Abuela's Cheesecake
Deep-fried burrito, stuffed with New York cheesecake. Topped with powdered sugar and your choice of drizzle
Praline
Kids Menu
Kids 2 Enchiladas
Kid Flour Taco
Kids Hamburger with Fries
Kids 5 Chicken Nuggets with Fries
Kids 2 Chicken Strips with Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries
Kids Cheese Quesadilla with Rice
Kids Cheese Nachos
Kids Bean Burrito with Rice
Kids Crispy Taco with Beans + Rice
Kids Enchilada with Beans + Rice
Kid Chk Dilla
Kid Beef Dilla
Kid Combo Dilla
A La Carte
Side Flour Taco
Side Anaheim
Side Mushrooms
Side Crispy Relleno
Side Avocado
Side Chalupa
Side Flour Flauta
Side Flauta
Bean Burrito
Taco Beef Burrito
Stew Meat Burrito
Side Grilled Peppers
Side Grilled Veggies
Add 1 Shrimp
Ranch
Salmon
Single Chicken Breast
Side Crispy Taco
Side Soft Corn Taco
Side Relleno
Side Sour Cream
Side Onions
Side Pico de Gallo
Side 4 ozTaco Beef
Side 4 oz Stew Meat
Side Tamale
Side Fries
Add Enchilada
1 Enchilada
2 Enchiladas
Side Fajita Beef
Side Fajita Chicken
Fajita Set Up
Side Grilled Onions
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Beans & Rice
Side Torts
Side Papas
Side Whole Beans
Side Lettuce
Side Tomatoes
Side Cheese
Side Jalapenos
Side Guacamole
Bowl Chilli
3 Bacon
1 Bacon
Bowl Beef Fajita Mt
Bowl Chk Fajita
Burger Patty Single
Hongo Sauce
Add One Egg
Add 2 Eggs
Side Queso
Side Hatch
Bowl Stew Meat
1 Tamale
2 Tamales
3 Tamales
3 Enchiladas
Bar Menu
Bar Drinks
To-Go Bulk
Pico
Beans
Whole Beans
Rice
Salsa
Cilantro Salsa
Green Salsa
16 Oz Shredded Chicken
16 Oz Taco Meat
Shredded Cheese
Chips
Baked Chips
Hatch Queso
Queso
Guacamole
Pound Fajita Meat
Package Flour Torts
Package Corn Torts
Season Salt
Tamales
Enchiladas
Tacos
6 Corn Flautas
Flour Tacos
Taco Shells
Catering
Dozen Taco Pack
1/2 Dozen Taco Pack*
Enchilada Pack
1/2 Ench Pack
Fajita Pack for 4
Fajita Pack for 10
Dozen Crispy Relleno Pack
1/2 Dozen Crispy Relleno Pack
Dozen Flautas Pack
1/2 Dozen Flautas Pack
Family Pack
1/2 Family Pack
Fajitas
Beans
Rice
1/2 Dozen Reg Rellenos
Dozen Reg Rellenos
Cater #6
Gallon Tea
Service Distance Fee
Cater Whole Beans
Cater Guacamole
Cater Hatch Queso
Cater Queso
Cater Salad
Taco Bar
Tea/Person
Beans & Rice
Sopapitos/Person
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1010 W American Blvd, Muleshoe, TX 79347
Photos coming soon!