Appetizers

Shrimp Wraps

$13.99

Shrimp filled with cheese & a sliver of fresh jalapeño, wrapped in bacon and grilled. Served with chipotle ranch

Hongo Fries

$9.49

French fries topped with chicken fajita meat, queso, sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Stuffed Hongos

$13.69

Two portabella mushrooms topped with sour cream sauce, queso, chicken fajita meat and pico de gallo, then covered in melted Monterey Jack cheese

Queso

$6.99

Hatch Green Chile Queso

$7.29

Guacamole

$9.99

Guac Salad

$10.99

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$6.29

Stew Meat Burrito

$9.49

Bean + Stew Meat Burrito

$9.69

Natalie's Special

$12.99

Stew meat and bean burrito topped with green sauce and queso. Served with a side of rice and honey

Laura's Special

$12.49

One fajita burrito (beef or chicken) topped with sour cream and queso. Served with beans and rice

Joe Rhodes Special

$12.59

A stew meat and bean burrito topped with stew meat gravy and cheese. Served with a side of stew meat and 2 flour tortillas

Bryant Special

$11.39

Stew meat and bean burrito topped with chile con carne and cheese

Chimichanga

$12.39

Beef or chicken fajita meat rolled in a flour tortilla and deep-fried. Topped with queso and served with beans & rice

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Ex Joe Rhodes

$4.25

Ex Bryant

$4.10

With Meal Relleno

$4.99

With Meal Crispy Relleno

$5.99

With Meal Crispy Taco

$2.29

Sizzlin' Fajitas

For One Beef Fajitas

$16.99

Beef grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

For Two Beef Fajitas

$29.99

Beef grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

For One Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

For Two Chicken Fajitas

$29.99

Chicken grilled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

For One Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Succulent, marinated shrimp grilled with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

For Two Shrimp Fajitas

$32.99

Succulent, marinated shrimp grilled with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Medley of fresh garden vegetables drizzled with butter and grilled to perfection. Served with guacamole, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and fresh hot corn or flour tortillas

For One Combo Fajitas

$16.99

For Two Combo Fajitas

$29.99

For One Shrimp Combo

$22.99

For Two Shrimp Combo

$34.99

Tacos

Taco Plate

$9.49

Three crispy beef tacos with tomatoes, lettuce, and cheese. Served with beans & rice

Soft Flour Taco Plate

$10.89

Three soft flour beef tacos with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with beans & rice

Shrimp Taco Plate

$12.89

Three grilled shrimp tacos on warm corn tortillas, served with black beans and Mexican white rice

Tacos

$3.29+

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Hot Coffee

$1.89

Water

Favoritas

Leal's Special

$10.89

Our most popular dish! Enchilada, taco, and tamale. Served with beans and rice

Deluxe Dinner

$14.99

Try it all with this dish! A chile relleno, chalupa, enchilada, taco, and tamale. Served with beans and rice

Guadalajara

$10.99

Two bean & cheese chalupas topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and guacamole

Irma's Special

$13.69

Named after the lady that started it all; a chile relleno, enchilada and taco. Served with beans & rice

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Breaded & fried avocado filled with chicken fajita meat & topped with Monterey Jack cheese, over a bed of rice. Served with our pico de gallo and whole beans

Pollo Cilantro

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with fresh cilantro and grilled vegetables. Served on a bed of rice, with a side of beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Roasted Tomatillo Enchiladas

$11.29

Three succulent chicken enchiladas topped with slow roasted & seasoned tomatillos. Served with beans & rice

Carne Guisada

$10.99

Savory stew meat seasoned Mexican style. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, and warmed corn or flour tortillas

Enchilada Plate

$11.49

Three rolled enchiladas. Served with beans & rice

Jonah's Chile Rellenos

$13.99

2 naked Anaheim peppers stuffed with shrimp, bacon and beef fajita meat and topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with whole beans & rice

Chile Relleno Dinner

$11.79

Our famous hand-battered Anaheim pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with española sauce and cheese. Served with beans and rice

Crispy Relleno Dinner

$11.99

A crispy fried chile relleno topped with hatch queso. Served with beans & rice

Texas Enchiladas

$12.29

Three spicy beef enchiladas covered in green sauce, chile, onions, cheese and jalapeño slices. Served with beans & rice

Acapulco Chicken

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with our sour cream sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo

Tacos Mexicanos

$11.99

Philly steak grilled with vegetables in three soft corn tortillas. Served with with fresh tomatillo sauce, beans, rice, salad, and guacamole

Southwest Chicken

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with española sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served on a bed of rice and a side of guacamole and pico de gallo

Flautas

$11.99

Three fried beef or chicken filled corn tortillas. Served with queso, beans & rice

Team Plate

$12.00

Topped Sopa

$11.19

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Fl Fajita Flauta

$13.99

Fajita Flautas

$12.99

Wilburn

$8.99

Tamale Plate

$10.09

Salmon Plate

$12.99

Nachos

1/2 Supreme Nacos

$6.09

1/2 Beef Cheese Nachos

$5.19

1/2 Bn Cheese Nachos

$4.29

1/2 Cheese Nachos

$4.09

Supreme Nachos

$8.99

Beef + Cheese Nachos

$8.29

Bean + Cheese Nachos

$8.29

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Full Order Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Fajita beef or chicken and homemade chips topped with bean & cheese

1/2 Fajita Nachos

$8.99

Fajita beef or chicken and homemade chips topped with bean & cheese

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.79

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and guacamole

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.99

Chicken fajita meat, tomatoes & cheese on a bed of mixed greens, with a side of dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.59

Grilled salmon and tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens, with a side of dressing

Sun Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, feta, corn, black beans, red bell peppers & red onions on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with spicy honey mustard on the side

Teresa Special

$11.79

Savory beef covered in melted cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomato, and guacamole

Beef Fajita Salad

$11.99

Combo Fajita Salad

$11.99

Quesadillas

Mushroom Quesadilla (Copy)

$10.99

Portabella mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, peppers and Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 Cheese Dilla

$5.29

1/2 Fajita Dilla

$7.89

1/2 Mushroom Dilla

$5.49

1/2 Shrimp Dilla

$6.79

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, portabella mushrooms, spinach & Monterey Jack cheese

Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.99

Portabella mushrooms, spinach, grilled onions, peppers and Monterey Jack cheese

Fajita Quesadilla

$11.29

Beef or chicken fajita meat, Cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions & peppers

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.49

Combination Plates

#1 Enchilada + Taco

$7.79

#2 Two Enchiladas + Taco

$11.39

#3 One Enchilada + Two Tacos

$9.29

#4 Two Enchiladas + Two Tacos

$12.39

#5 Three Enchiladas + Two Tacos

$14.49

#6 2 Enchiladas

$9.89

#7 One Enchilada Taco + Chalupa

$10.99

#8 One Enchilada + Chile Relleno

$11.09

#9 Two Enchiladas + Chile Relleno

$12.79

#10 Two Enchiladas + Chalupa

$10.39

#11 Chile Relleno + Taco

$10.99

Texas Favorites

Old Fashioned Hamburger

$10.99

A delicious all beef patty, grilled to perfection, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mustard. Served with fries

Chicken Strip Dinner

$11.79

Four breaded chicken strips. Served with fries, salad, Texas toast and gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Tender country fried and smothered in homemade cream gravy. Served with fries, salad and toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

BLT

$7.29

Burger Patty

$6.99

Desserts

Sopapilla

$1.69

Sopapitos

$4.99

Basket of miniature sopapillas covered with cinnamon and sugar

Fried Ice Cream

$5.09

A giant scoop of ice cream, coated in graham cracker crust and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with your choice of syrup and whipped cream

Abuela's Cheesecake

$6.99

Deep-fried burrito, stuffed with New York cheesecake. Topped with powdered sugar and your choice of drizzle

Praline

$2.49

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Enchiladas

$6.79

Kid Flour Taco

$6.29

Kids Hamburger with Fries

$6.79

Kids 5 Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$6.29

Kids 2 Chicken Strips with Fries

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$6.29

Kids Cheese Quesadilla with Rice

$6.29

Kids Cheese Nachos

$6.29

Kids Bean Burrito with Rice

$6.29

Kids Crispy Taco with Beans + Rice

$6.29

Kids Enchilada with Beans + Rice

$6.29

Kid Chk Dilla

$6.29

Kid Beef Dilla

$6.29

Kid Combo Dilla

$6.29

A La Carte

Side Flour Taco

$4.59

Side Anaheim

$1.59

Side Mushrooms

$0.99

Side Crispy Relleno

$8.99

Side Avocado

$4.99

Side Chalupa

$5.59

Side Flour Flauta

$3.99

Side Flauta

$2.99

Bean Burrito

$6.29

Taco Beef Burrito

$6.39

Stew Meat Burrito

$9.99

Side Grilled Peppers

$0.69

Side Grilled Veggies

$1.99

Add 1 Shrimp

$1.99

Ranch

$1.49

Salmon

$7.99

Single Chicken Breast

$6.59

Side Crispy Taco

$3.29

Side Soft Corn Taco

$3.29

Side Relleno

$8.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.49

Side Onions

$0.19

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.69

Side 4 ozTaco Beef

$3.69

Side 4 oz Stew Meat

$3.99

Side Tamale

$2.69

Side Fries

$2.49

Add Enchilada

$2.59

1 Enchilada

$4.99

2 Enchiladas

$8.99

Side Fajita Beef

$2.19

Side Fajita Chicken

$2.19

Fajita Set Up

$3.99

Side Grilled Onions

$0.69

Side Rice

$1.19

Side Beans

$1.19

Side Beans & Rice

$2.29

Side Torts

$1.89

Side Papas

$2.59

Side Whole Beans

$1.89

Side Lettuce

$1.29

Side Tomatoes

$0.49

Side Cheese

$1.19

Side Jalapenos

$0.69

Side Guacamole

$4.99

Bowl Chilli

$6.99

3 Bacon

$2.10

1 Bacon

$1.09

Bowl Beef Fajita Mt

$8.99

Bowl Chk Fajita

$8.99

Burger Patty Single

$6.10

Hongo Sauce

$3.99

Add One Egg

$0.99

Add 2 Eggs

Side Queso

$3.99

Side Hatch

$3.99

Bowl Stew Meat

$9.99

1 Tamale

$2.99

2 Tamales

$4.99

3 Tamales

$5.99

3 Enchiladas

$9.19

Retail

Leal's Shirt

$10.00

Leal's Hat

$12.99

Apron

$7.99

Friday Lunch

Friday - Guadalajara

$10.69

Two bean and cheese chalupas topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and our guacamole. No beans and rice

Bar Menu

Domestics

BUD

$3.75

BUD LIGHT

$3.75

COORS LIGHT

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.50

MILLER LIGHT

$3.50

SHINER BOCK

$3.75

Imports

CORONA

$4.00

CORONA PREMIER

$4.00

DOS XX

$4.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.00

NEGRA MODELO

$4.00

TECATE

$2.75

Bar Drinks

BEER RITAS

$11.50

CHILTON

$8.50

CUCUMBER CHILTON

$8.50

HOUSE MARGARITA FROZEN

$8.00

HOUSE MARGARITA ROCKS

$8.50

MANGO MARGARITA

$8.50

MICHELADAS WITH ANY BEER

$8.50

SANGRIA SWIRL

$9.00

SANGRIA WINE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$8.50

Watermelon Chilton

$8.50

To-Go Bulk

Pico

$2.75+

Beans

$1.19+

Whole Beans

$5.49+

Rice

$1.19+

Salsa

$1.89+

Cilantro Salsa

$1.89+

Green Salsa

$1.89+

16 Oz Shredded Chicken

$8.99

16 Oz Taco Meat

$9.09

Shredded Cheese

$4.29+

Chips

$2.29+

Baked Chips

$7.99+

Hatch Queso

$13.99+

Queso

$12.29+

Guacamole

$18.99+

Pound Fajita Meat

$13.89

Package Flour Torts

$2.75

Package Corn Torts

$3.65

Season Salt

$0.75+

Tamales

$7.00+

Enchiladas

$14.99+

Tacos

$13.99+

6 Corn Flautas

$13.29

Flour Tacos

$20.99+

Taco Shells

$3.99+

Catering

Dozen Taco Pack

$25.99

1/2 Dozen Taco Pack*

$15.99

Enchilada Pack

$28.99

1/2 Ench Pack

$15.99

Fajita Pack for 4

$63.79

Fajita Pack for 10

$159.90

Dozen Crispy Relleno Pack

$66.99

1/2 Dozen Crispy Relleno Pack

$33.59

Dozen Flautas Pack

$25.99

1/2 Dozen Flautas Pack

$15.99

Family Pack

$56.00

1/2 Family Pack

$32.99

Fajitas

$15.99

Beans

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

1/2 Dozen Reg Rellenos

$34.29

Dozen Reg Rellenos

$58.99

Cater #6

$11.99

Gallon Tea

$5.15

Service Distance Fee

$10.00+

Cater Whole Beans

$3.25

Cater Guacamole

$3.99

Cater Hatch Queso

$3.99

Cater Queso

$2.99

Cater Salad

$1.99

Taco Bar

$10.99

Tea/Person

$2.09

Beans & Rice

$3.29

Sopapitos/Person

$0.99