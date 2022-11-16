- Home
- Leal's Mexican Restaurant - Plainview TX
Leal's Mexican Restaurant Plainview TX
3311 Olton Rd
Plainview, TX 79072
Popular Items
Appetizers
Leal's Queso Supreme Dip
Layer upon Layer of delicious ground beef, queso, guacamole and sour cream.
Tortilla Soup
Topped with cheese and tortilla strips and served with avocado slices.
Flautas
Chicken or beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Guacamole
Made fresh daily.
Skillet Queso Chicken
A skillet full of melted Jack cheese and chicken fajita meat topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with two flour tortillas.
Skillet Queso Beef
A skillet full of melted Jack cheese and beef fajita meat topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with two flour tortillas.
Skillet Queso Combo
A skillet full of melted Jack cheese chicken and beef fajita meat topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with two flour tortillas.
Queso Con Carne
Queso with ground beef.
Queso
Hatch Queso
Cheese Nachos
Six half shells to an order.
Chees Nachos - Half order
3 half shells to an order
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Six half shells to an order.
Bean and Cheese Nachos - Half order
3 half shells to an order
Meat and Cheese Nachos
Meat and Cheese Nachos - Half order
Nachos Supreme
6 half shells with Meat, bean and cheese.
Nachos Supreme - Half order
3 half shells with meat,beans, and cheese
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Chicken fajita served on 6 half shells with sour cream and quacamole.
Chicken Fajita Nachos - Half order
Chicken fajita served on 3 half shells with guacamole and sour cream
Beef Fajita Nachos
Beef fajita served on 6 half shells with sour cream and quacamole.
Beef Fajita Nachos - Half order
Beef fajita served on 3 half shells with guacamole and sour cream
Combo Fajita Nachos
Beef and chicken fajita combo served on 6 half shells with sour cream and quacamole.
Combo Fajita Nachos - Half order
Combo fajita served on 3 half shells with guacamole and sour cream
Fiesta Topping
Lettuce, tomatoes, quacamole and sour cream.
Toss Salad
Guacamole Salad
Combinations
1. Cancun
Enchilada and taco. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
2. Tampico
Two enchiladas and taco. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
3. Vera Cruz
Two enchiladas and two tacos. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
4. La Paz
Three enchiladas and two tacos. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
5. Carmel
Three enchiladas and three tacos. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
6. Taos
Enchilada, taco and tamale. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
7. Acapulco
Chile relleno and one enchilada. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
8. Jalisco
Chile relleno and two enchiladas. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
9. Baja
Chile relleno and three enchiladas. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
10. Ixtapa
Chile relleno and chalupa. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
11. Juarez
Chile relleno, enchilada and taco. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)
Favoritas
Acapulco Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken fajita topped with sour cream and jack cheese. Served on a bed of rice with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Birria Tacos
Slow cooked brisket with monterey jack cheese, onions and cilantro sealed in 3 corn tortillas with our Birra sauce.
Brisket Tacos
Slow cooked to perfection! Two flour tortillas filled with savory brisket. Served with charro beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Chalupa Dinner
Fajita Laura Burrito (Steak)
Beef fajita burrito topped with queso and green sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Fajita Laura Burrito (Chicken)
Chicken fajita burrito topped with queso and green sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Fajita Laura Burrito (Combo)
Beef and chicken fajita burrito topped with queso and green sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Laura Burrito (Ground Beef)
Laura Burrito (Shredded Chicken)
Flat Enchiladas Plate
Joe Rhodes Special
Stew meat and bean burrito topped with stew meat, gravy and cheese. Served with a side order of stew meat and two flour tortillas.
Stuffed Avocado Beef Fajita (available Thursday thru Saturday)
A fried, breaded avocado stuffed with beef fajita meat and a blend of cheeses. Served over a bed of rice with a side of our sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and charro beans. (Available Thursday through Saturday)
Stuffed Avocado Chicken Fajita (available Thursday thru Saturday)
A fried, breaded avocado stuffed with chicken fajita meat and a blend of cheeses. Served over a bed of rice with a side of our sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and charro beans. (Available Thursday through Saturday)
Stuffed Avocado Combo (available Thursday - Saturday)
Stuffed Avocado Ground Beef (available Thursday thru Saturday)
A fried, breaded avocado stuffed with beef fajita meat and a blend of cheeses. Served over a bed of rice with a side of our sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and charro beans. (Available Thursday through Saturday)
Stuffed Avocado Cheese (available Thursday - Saturday)
Stuffed Avocado Shrimp (available Thursday - Saturday)
Taco Plate Dinner
Three beef tacos wrapped with your choice of soft or crispy corn tortillas & served with rice and beans.
Taco Salad (Steak Fajita)
Beef fajita topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Taco Salad (Chicken Fajita)
Chicken fajita topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Taco Salad (combo fajita)
Taco Salad (Ground beef)
Ground beef topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served in a cripsy flour tortilla shell.
Tamale Dinner
Leal's Deluxe Dinner
Chile relleno, chalupa, enchilada, taco and tamale. Served with beans and rice.
Steak & Enchilada Dinner
6 oz. Steak served with two enchiladas, beans and two flour tortillas.
Tacos a la Mexicana
Three shredded steak tacos, grilled with onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice and a side of our special tomatillo salsa.
Leal's Special
Enchilada, taco, and tamale served with beans and rice.
Bryant Special
The burrito supreme! Stew meat and bean burrito covered with chili con carne and melted cheese.
Enchilada Dinner
Seasoned to perfection! your choice of red or green sauce. Three meat, cheese or chicken enchiladas served with beans and rice.
Pollo Cilantro
Marinated grilled chicken fajita served on a bed of rice, topped with grilled cilantro, tomatoes and onion. Served with beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Theresa Special
Savory ground beef covered with melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Topped Sopaipilla
A fluffy sopaipilla topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
Chile Relleno Dinner (One)
Anahiem pepper stuffed with cheese, then topped with espanola sauce and cheese. served with rice and beans
Chile Relleno Dinner (Two)
Two Anahiem pepper stuffed with cheese, then topped with espanola sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Crunchy Relleno 1 over brisket
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
Crunchy Relleno 2 over brisket
A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our special sour cream sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Carne Guisada
Savory stew meat seasoned Mexican style! Served with beans and rice, salad and 2 flour tortillas.
Supreme Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken fajita topped with salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Wilburn Special
Flautas Plate
Chicken or beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Queso Enchilada Dinner
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas
Mouth-watering beef fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Beef Fajitas
Mouth-watering beef fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
Mouth-watering chicken fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Chicken Fajitas
Mouth-watering chicken fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Mouth-watering beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Combo Fajitas (Steak & Chicken)
Mouth-watering beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Trio
Mouth-watering beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Mouth-watering shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Shrimp Fajitas
Mouth-watering shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Fajita Veggie
Mouth-watering veggie fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Fajita Veggie
Mouth-watering beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Chicken)
Marinated chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Chicken)
Marinated chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Beef)
Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Beef)
Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Combo)
Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
1/2 Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Combo)
Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Trio)
Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
A delicious favorite! like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with your choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Cheese Quesadillas
A delicious favorite! like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with your choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Ground Beef quesadillas
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with ground beef. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Ground Beef quesadillas
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with ground beef. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Steak fajita quesadillas
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Steak fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Chicken fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Chicken fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Brisket quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with Brisket. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Brisket quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with Brisket. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Combo fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken and beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Combo fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken and beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
1/2 Shrimp fajita quesadilla
A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
Kid's Menu
Kids Enchilada
(choice of one) with Beans and Rice
Kids Taco Plate
Kids Chicken Strips and Fries
2 chicken strips and fries
Kids Bean Burrito
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
Kids (2) Mini Burgers and Fries
Kids "Slap and Smoosh" Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries
Kids Sopapilla Cruzers!
A basket full of bite-size Sopapillas in cinnamon and sugar served with a buttery honey sauce, Delicious!
De La Parrilla (from the grill)
Old Fashioned Hamburger
1/3 lb. burger served with fries.
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand-breaded chicken fried steak served with French fries, toast and gravy
Slap and Smoosh
Griled cheese sandwich. Served with French Fries.
Country Style Chicken Strips
Served with gravy, fries and toast.
Leal's Fabulous French Fries
Sizzling Skillet Chicken
A chicken breast on a bed of sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushroom's topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served with papitas.
Sizzling Skillet Steak
A 6oz. Steak on a bed of sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushroom's topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served with papitas.
Papitas
Shrimp Plate
Postres (Desserts)
Leal's Traditional Sopaipillas (2)
Sopaipilla (1)
Fried Ice Cream
You have to try this! Great with honey or with one of our delicious toppings!
Fried Ice Cream on a Sopaipilla
The best of both desserts!
Churro w/ Ice Cream
Served with vanilla ice cream.
Cruzers
A basket full of bite size sopaipillas! Served with our warm homemade dipping sauce (melted butter, honey, cinnamon, sugar)
Warm Chocolate Lava Cake
Served with vanilla ice cream.
Skillet Peach Cobbler
Served with vanilla ice cream.
Xango (mexican deep fried cheesecake)
Cream cheese wrapped in a fried pastry tortilla, topped with whipped cream.
Scoop of Ice Cream
ToGo Drinks Menu
Coke togo
Diet Coke togo
Dr. Pepper togo
Diet Dr. Pepper togo
Fanta Red togo
Lemonade togo
Sprite togo
Coke Zero togo
Tea togo
Sweet Tea togo
Coffee togo
Bottled Water togo
Club Soda togo
Water
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Reg Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Family Packs ToGo ONLY
Enchiladas Serves (10)
Enchiladas Serves (4)
Chicken Strips Serves (10)
Chicken Strips Serves (4)
Beef Fajitas Servers (10)
Beef Fajitas Servers (4)
Chicken Fajitas Servers (10)
Chicken Fajitas Servers (4)
Combo Fajitas Servers (10)
Combo Fajitas Servers (4)
Gallon Tea Regular
Gallon Sweet Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
3311 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072