Mexican & Tex-Mex

Leal's Mexican Restaurant Plainview TX

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3311 Olton Rd

Plainview, TX 79072

Enchilada Dinner
Queso
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Appetizers

Leal's Queso Supreme Dip

$7.99

Layer upon Layer of delicious ground beef, queso, guacamole and sour cream.

Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Topped with cheese and tortilla strips and served with avocado slices.

Flautas

$8.99

Chicken or beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Guacamole

$5.99

Made fresh daily.

Skillet Queso Chicken

$7.99

A skillet full of melted Jack cheese and chicken fajita meat topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with two flour tortillas.

Skillet Queso Beef

$9.99

A skillet full of melted Jack cheese and beef fajita meat topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with two flour tortillas.

Skillet Queso Combo

$8.99

A skillet full of melted Jack cheese chicken and beef fajita meat topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with two flour tortillas.

Queso Con Carne

$5.99

Queso with ground beef.

Queso

$5.99

Hatch Queso

$5.99

Cheese Nachos

$4.99

Six half shells to an order.

Chees Nachos - Half order

$3.49

3 half shells to an order

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Six half shells to an order.

Bean and Cheese Nachos - Half order

$4.49

3 half shells to an order

Meat and Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Meat and Cheese Nachos - Half order

$5.49

Nachos Supreme

$7.99

6 half shells with Meat, bean and cheese.

Nachos Supreme - Half order

$5.99

3 half shells with meat,beans, and cheese

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$9.49

Chicken fajita served on 6 half shells with sour cream and quacamole.

Chicken Fajita Nachos - Half order

$7.99

Chicken fajita served on 3 half shells with guacamole and sour cream

Beef Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Beef fajita served on 6 half shells with sour cream and quacamole.

Beef Fajita Nachos - Half order

$8.99

Beef fajita served on 3 half shells with guacamole and sour cream

Combo Fajita Nachos

$10.99

Beef and chicken fajita combo served on 6 half shells with sour cream and quacamole.

Combo Fajita Nachos - Half order

$8.99

Combo fajita served on 3 half shells with guacamole and sour cream

Fiesta Topping

$2.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, quacamole and sour cream.

Toss Salad

$2.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.99

Combinations

1. Cancun

$6.99

Enchilada and taco. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

2. Tampico

$8.49

Two enchiladas and taco. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

3. Vera Cruz

$9.99

Two enchiladas and two tacos. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

4. La Paz

$11.99

Three enchiladas and two tacos. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

5. Carmel

$13.49

Three enchiladas and three tacos. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

6. Taos

$9.99

Enchilada, taco and tamale. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

7. Acapulco

$9.99

Chile relleno and one enchilada. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

8. Jalisco

$10.99

Chile relleno and two enchiladas. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

9. Baja

$10.99

Chile relleno and three enchiladas. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

10. Ixtapa

$9.99

Chile relleno and chalupa. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

11. Juarez

$10.99

Chile relleno, enchilada and taco. (Your choice of meat, chicken or cheese enchiladas, red or green sauce.)

Favoritas

Acapulco Chicken

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken fajita topped with sour cream and jack cheese. Served on a bed of rice with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Birria Tacos

$12.99

Slow cooked brisket with monterey jack cheese, onions and cilantro sealed in 3 corn tortillas with our Birra sauce.

Brisket Tacos

$15.99

Slow cooked to perfection! Two flour tortillas filled with savory brisket. Served with charro beans, rice, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chalupa Dinner

$9.99

Fajita Laura Burrito (Steak)

$12.99

Beef fajita burrito topped with queso and green sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Fajita Laura Burrito (Chicken)

$10.99

Chicken fajita burrito topped with queso and green sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Fajita Laura Burrito (Combo)

$12.99

Beef and chicken fajita burrito topped with queso and green sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Laura Burrito (Ground Beef)

$9.99

Laura Burrito (Shredded Chicken)

$9.99

Flat Enchiladas Plate

$12.99

Joe Rhodes Special

$13.99

Stew meat and bean burrito topped with stew meat, gravy and cheese. Served with a side order of stew meat and two flour tortillas.

Stuffed Avocado Beef Fajita (available Thursday thru Saturday)

$14.99

A fried, breaded avocado stuffed with beef fajita meat and a blend of cheeses. Served over a bed of rice with a side of our sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and charro beans. (Available Thursday through Saturday)

Stuffed Avocado Chicken Fajita (available Thursday thru Saturday)

$12.99

A fried, breaded avocado stuffed with chicken fajita meat and a blend of cheeses. Served over a bed of rice with a side of our sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and charro beans. (Available Thursday through Saturday)

Stuffed Avocado Combo (available Thursday - Saturday)

$14.99

Stuffed Avocado Ground Beef (available Thursday thru Saturday)

$11.99

A fried, breaded avocado stuffed with beef fajita meat and a blend of cheeses. Served over a bed of rice with a side of our sour cream sauce, pico de gallo and charro beans. (Available Thursday through Saturday)

Stuffed Avocado Cheese (available Thursday - Saturday)

$10.99

Stuffed Avocado Shrimp (available Thursday - Saturday)

$12.99

Taco Plate Dinner

$9.99

Three beef tacos wrapped with your choice of soft or crispy corn tortillas & served with rice and beans.

Taco Salad (Steak Fajita)

$13.99

Beef fajita topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Taco Salad (Chicken Fajita)

$11.99

Chicken fajita topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Taco Salad (combo fajita)

$13.99

Taco Salad (Ground beef)

$10.99

Ground beef topped with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served in a cripsy flour tortilla shell.

Tamale Dinner

$11.99

Leal's Deluxe Dinner

$14.99

Chile relleno, chalupa, enchilada, taco and tamale. Served with beans and rice.

Steak & Enchilada Dinner

$15.99

6 oz. Steak served with two enchiladas, beans and two flour tortillas.

Tacos a la Mexicana

$11.99

Three shredded steak tacos, grilled with onions and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice and a side of our special tomatillo salsa.

Leal's Special

$10.99

Enchilada, taco, and tamale served with beans and rice.

Bryant Special

$12.99

The burrito supreme! Stew meat and bean burrito covered with chili con carne and melted cheese.

Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Seasoned to perfection! your choice of red or green sauce. Three meat, cheese or chicken enchiladas served with beans and rice.

Pollo Cilantro

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken fajita served on a bed of rice, topped with grilled cilantro, tomatoes and onion. Served with beans, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Theresa Special

$9.99

Savory ground beef covered with melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Topped Sopaipilla

$9.99

A fluffy sopaipilla topped with ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

Chile Relleno Dinner (One)

$9.99

Anahiem pepper stuffed with cheese, then topped with espanola sauce and cheese. served with rice and beans

Chile Relleno Dinner (Two)

$10.99

Two Anahiem pepper stuffed with cheese, then topped with espanola sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Crunchy Relleno 1 over brisket

$10.99

A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.

Crunchy Relleno 2 over brisket

$13.99

A crunchy battered relleno topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served over a bed of savory brisket with a side of beans and rice.

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

$9.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with our special sour cream sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Carne Guisada

$14.99

Savory stew meat seasoned Mexican style! Served with beans and rice, salad and 2 flour tortillas.

Supreme Chicken

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken fajita topped with salsa, Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Wilburn Special

$10.99

Flautas Plate

$10.99

Chicken or beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Queso Enchilada Dinner

$12.99

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas

$13.99

Mouth-watering beef fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Beef Fajitas

$10.99

Mouth-watering beef fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

$11.99

Mouth-watering chicken fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Chicken Fajitas

$9.99

Mouth-watering chicken fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$13.99

Mouth-watering beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Combo Fajitas (Steak & Chicken)

$10.99

Mouth-watering beef, chicken or shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Trio

$16.99

Mouth-watering beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$13.99

Mouth-watering shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Shrimp Fajitas

$10.99

Mouth-watering shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Fajita Veggie

$10.99

Mouth-watering veggie fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Fajita Veggie

$8.99

Mouth-watering beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Chicken)

$12.99

Marinated chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Chicken)

$10.99

Marinated chicken, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Beef)

$15.99

Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Beef)

$13.99

Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Combo)

$15.99

Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

1/2 Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Combo)

$12.99

Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Mushroom Jack Fajitas (Trio)

$18.99

Marinated beef, grilled with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$7.99

A delicious favorite! like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with your choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Cheese Quesadillas

$6.99

A delicious favorite! like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with your choice of beef, chicken or combo fajita meat. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Ground Beef quesadillas

$9.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with ground beef. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Ground Beef quesadillas

$7.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with ground beef. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Steak fajita quesadillas

$12.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Steak fajita quesadilla

$10.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken fajita quesadilla

$9.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Chicken fajita quesadilla

$7.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Brisket quesadilla

$14.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with Brisket. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Brisket quesadilla

$11.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with Brisket. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Combo fajita quesadilla

$13.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken and beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Combo fajita quesadilla

$10.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with chicken and beef fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp fajita quesadilla

$12.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

1/2 Shrimp fajita quesadilla

$10.99

A delicious favorite! Like a tortilla sandwich! Melted cheese with shrimp. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Kid's Menu

Kids Enchilada

$4.99

(choice of one) with Beans and Rice

Kids Taco Plate

$4.99

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$5.99

2 chicken strips and fries

Kids Bean Burrito

$4.99

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$5.99

Kids (2) Mini Burgers and Fries

$5.99

Kids "Slap and Smoosh" Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries

$4.99

Kids Sopapilla Cruzers!

$5.99

A basket full of bite-size Sopapillas in cinnamon and sugar served with a buttery honey sauce, Delicious!

De La Parrilla (from the grill)

Old Fashioned Hamburger

$9.99

1/3 lb. burger served with fries.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken fried steak served with French fries, toast and gravy

Slap and Smoosh

$6.99

Griled cheese sandwich. Served with French Fries.

Country Style Chicken Strips

$10.99

Served with gravy, fries and toast.

Leal's Fabulous French Fries

$2.99

Sizzling Skillet Chicken

$12.99

A chicken breast on a bed of sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushroom's topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served with papitas.

Sizzling Skillet Steak

$15.99

A 6oz. Steak on a bed of sautéed onions, bell peppers and mushroom's topped with our "Hatch" green chili queso. Served with papitas.

Papitas

$3.99

Shrimp Plate

$12.99

Postres (Desserts)

Leal's Traditional Sopaipillas (2)

$3.99

Sopaipilla (1)

$2.99

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

You have to try this! Great with honey or with one of our delicious toppings!

Fried Ice Cream on a Sopaipilla

$6.99

The best of both desserts!

Churro w/ Ice Cream

$6.99

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Cruzers

$5.99

A basket full of bite size sopaipillas! Served with our warm homemade dipping sauce (melted butter, honey, cinnamon, sugar)

Warm Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Skillet Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Xango (mexican deep fried cheesecake)

$6.99

Cream cheese wrapped in a fried pastry tortilla, topped with whipped cream.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.99

ToGo Drinks Menu

Coke togo

$2.99

Diet Coke togo

$2.99

Dr. Pepper togo

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper togo

$2.99

Fanta Red togo

$2.99

Lemonade togo

$2.99

Sprite togo

$2.99

Coke Zero togo

$2.99

Tea togo

$2.99

Sweet Tea togo

$2.99

Coffee togo

$1.99

Bottled Water togo

$1.49

Club Soda togo

$2.99

Water

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Reg Tea

$6.99

Apple Juice

$1.99Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Family Packs ToGo ONLY

Enchiladas Serves (10)

$79.99

Enchiladas Serves (4)

$39.99

Chicken Strips Serves (10)

$99.99

Chicken Strips Serves (4)

$39.96

Beef Fajitas Servers (10)

$139.99

Beef Fajitas Servers (4)

$59.96

Chicken Fajitas Servers (10)

$119.99

Chicken Fajitas Servers (4)

$47.96

Combo Fajitas Servers (10)

$129.99

Combo Fajitas Servers (4)

$59.96

Gallon Tea Regular

$5.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

3311 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX 79072

Directions

Gallery
Leal's Mexican Restaurant image
Leal's Mexican Restaurant image

