Bars & Lounges
Pizza

LEANDER BEER MARKET

782 Reviews

$

106 W Willis St

Leander, TX 78641

Order Again

Popular Items

Up to 4 Toppings
(12) Chicken Wings
Meatball Parm Hero

Appetizers

Mozzarella Caprese

$11.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Baked Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Jalapeno Pesto Fries

$7.00

Loaded Jalapeno Pesto Fries

$10.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese and Tomatoes or Peperoni

$8.00

(6) Chicken Wings

$9.00

(12) Chicken Wings

$18.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Fried Sliced Jalapenos

$11.00

Fried Cheese Sticks

$11.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried Mushrooms

$11.00

Fried Beef Ravioli

$13.00

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$13.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$6.00

Chef's Salad

$10.00

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Baked

Calzone

$13.00

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

Strombolli

$14.00

Beef Lasagna

$12.00

Baked Beef Ravioli

$12.00

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Stuffed Shells

$15.00

Baked Meatball Caserolle

$15.00

Veggie Lasagna

$12.00

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Up to 4 Toppings

$15.00

5 And More Toppings

$17.00

Hero

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.00

Sausage and Pepper Parm Hero

$12.00

Phillysteak Hero

$12.00

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.50

Wing Sauce

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Greek dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

106 W Willis St, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

