A map showing the location of Leaning Tree Italian Restaurant 6168 Deans StreetView gallery

Leaning Tree Italian Restaurant 6168 Deans Street

No reviews yet

6168 Deans Street

Bailey, NC 27807

Call

Hours

Directions

Appetizers

Polpette

$9.99

# decadent home made meatballs served with tomato sauce and grated cheese

Pane all'aglio

$5.95

Garlic bread with mozzarella cheese served with tomato sauce

Antipasto freddo

$9.99

Grilled eggplant , grilled zucchine, tomatoes, olives and roasted red pepper topped with olive oil and oregano

Sautee di cozze

$11.99

Sauteed mussels in a choice of Spicy Marinara or White Wine sauce

Mozzarella Fritta

$7.99

Fresh Mozzarella breaded and deep-fried served with tomato sauce

Sautee di gamberetti

$11.99

Sautee shrimp in a choice of Spicy Marinara or White Wine Sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti al pomodoro

$10.95

Spaghetti tossed in a homemade tomato sauce

Fettuccine alla Panna

$12.95

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a homemade Alfredo sauce

Tortellini alla Panna

$13.95

Cheese filled tortellini tossed in Alfredo sauce and Ham

Cavatelli Broccoli

$13.95

Cavatelli pasta with zucchine and broccoli in a pink vodka sauce

Ziti al forno

$12.95

Baked ziti with homemade tomato sauce and ricotta cheese topped with mozzarella

Spaghetti alle vongole

$14.95

sauteed clams in a Spicy marinara sauce or White wine sauce served over spaghetti

Spaghetti ai frutti di Mare

$18.95

Shrimp, Mussels, Clams in a Spicy Marinara or White wine sauce served over spaghetti

Entrees

Pollo Marsala

$15.95

Pollo Piccata

$15.95

Involtini di Melanzana

$14.95

Salmone Scampi

$16.95

Gamberetti Scampi

$16.95

Pollo Parmigiana

$15.95

Melanzane Parmigiana

$13.95

Veal Marsala

$21.99Out of stock

Veal Piccata

$21.99Out of stock

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99Out of stock

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sparkling water

$4.50

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Espresso

$3.99

Decaf Espresso

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.99

Weekly Specials

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.99

wild mushrooms ravioli

$20.99

shrimp cajun fetttucine

$22.99

Insalate

Insalata Mista

$9.99

Caesar

$10.99

Caprese

$10.99

Small Mix

$5.99

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.99

Creme Brulee

$6.99

Red Velvet

$6.99Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$6.99

Belgian Chocolate Mousse

$6.99Out of stock

Chocolate Ricotta Cake

$6.99

Kids

K. Pasta tomato

$5.99

K. Pasta Butter

$5.99

K. Alfredo

$7.99

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Bread

Bread Refill

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6168 Deans Street, Bailey, NC 27807

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

