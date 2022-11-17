  • Home
  • /
  • Idyllwild
  • /
  • Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro - 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro 54245 N Circle Dr C-8

review star

No reviews yet

54245 N Circle Dr C-8

Idyllwild, CA 92549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Americana
French Dip
Baked Brie

Starters

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Trio of cheeses and Italian meats seasonal fruits, bacon wrapped date, olives, walnuts and crackers

Bruschetta

$13.00

served with fresh mozzarella, basil on baguettes

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.00

dates, blue cheese and bacon served with a petite salad

Chicken Wings

$16.00

served three dipping sauces: BBQ, spicy and ranch

Baked Brie

$18.00

walnuts, salted caramel, seasonal fruit, warm baguette & crackers

Crab Cake

$16.00

Petit salad, pineapple jalapeno chutney

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Tomatoes, onion, capers, cream cheese on a toasted bagel

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, salami, feta, olives, purple onion, tomatoes, 14

Harvest Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, apricot, fig, walnut, apple, blue cheese sesame dressing

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, anchovy, ceasar dressing

Soup Du Jour

$13.00

served with warm bread basket and butter

Burratta Salad

$16.00

Flat Breads

Alla Genovese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken with basil pesto and mozzarella cheese

Hawaiian

$16.00

Ham, jalapeno pineapple chutney and swiss cheese

La Bistro

$16.00

Fig compote, ham. Onion, mozzarella cheese

Margherita

$16.00

Marinara sauce, basil, mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean

$16.00

Salmon, capers, onion, tomato, mozzarella cheese

La Pear

$16.00

Pear, goat cheese, prosciutto, herb de Provence, balsamic reduction

Sandwiches

The Americana

$17.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, pepper jack and Swiss with mayonnaise, mustard, tomato and lettuce served on multi grain bread

BLT

$17.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomato served on multi grain bread

Chicken Avocado Melt

$18.00

Chicken, avocado, swiss cheese, tomato, mayonnaise and spicy mustard on multigrain bread

French Dip

$19.00

Roast beef, swiss cheese & pepper jack cheese served on a warm baguette with au jus.

Red, White, & Blue

$17.00

Oven-roasted turkey, blue cheese, Monterey jack and bruschetta on sourdough

Tahquitz

$19.00

Roast beef, pastrami, pepper jack, Monterey cheese, bruschetta & Mayonnaise on sourdough

Turkey Pesto Melt

$17.00

Turkey, bacon, pesto, pepper jack and Monterey cheese with lettuce served on multigrain bread

Wine Barrel

$19.00

Pastrami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles on rye bread

Vegetarian

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Fresh avocado, mozzarella, onion, Tomato bruschetta, balsamic reduction on a multi grain bread.

Hummus

$14.00

Tomato, cucumber, celery, mixed nuts, crackers, warm baguette

Spiritual Retreat

$16.00

Cucumber, Tomato, lettuce, Hummus, pesto, mozzarella on multi grain.

Draft Beer

Pear Cider

$11.50

Iron Fire IPA

$11.50

Iron Fire Mexican Lager

$11.50

Iron Fire Dark Stout

$11.50

805 Lager

$11.50

Pumpkin Amber

$11.50

Bottled Beer

Stellar IPA

$9.00

Einstock Icelandic White

$9.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$9.00

Schneider Weiss Hefeweizen

$12.00

Allagash Triple Belgian

$10.00

Einstock Icelandic Porter

$9.00

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.50

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Cider

Horse & Plow (Organic)

$29.00

Chaucers Honey Mead

$29.00

Specialty Drink

Sangria

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mulled Wine

$15.00

Glassware

Large Glassware

$45.00

Small Glassware

$35.00

Champagne Flute

$65.00

Small Basket

$69.00

Large Basket

$89.00

Candle

Small Candle

$35.00

Large Candle

Jewlery

Braclet

$85.00

Key Chain

$20.00

Earings

$15.00

Wine Decanter

Wine Decanter

$85.00

Purple Flute

$179.00

Wine Tasting

Excelsior Syrah - Glass

$11.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir - Glass

$13.00

Stump Jump Garnacha - Glass

$13.00

Leanna's Cabernet - Glass

$10.00

Paso Oaks Merlot - Glass

$13.00

Hunters Ridge Cabernet - Glass

$14.00

California Winery Red Blend - Glass

$12.00

Pillars of Hercules - Estate Meritage Blend - Glass

$13.00

Black Magic - Late Harvest Zinfandel - Glass

$15.00

Muddy Boot Chenin Blanc - Glass

$12.00

Beyond Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$12.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio - Glass

$13.00

Caymus Conundrum White Blend - Glass

$12.00

Cherry Blossom Rose - Glass

$13.00

Leanna's Chardonnay - Glass

$10.00

Bouvet

$11.00

Elysse

$11.00

P Rose

$13.00

Bex Reisling

$11.00

Alexander Vineyard Gewurztraminer

$12.00

Albertoni Moscato

$13.00

Flor Prosecco Split

$16.00

Tipp Ramblere

$16.00

Excelsior Syrah BTL

$44.00

Sea Sun Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

Stump Jump Garnacha BTL

$52.00

Leanna's Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Paso Oaks Merlot BTL

$52.00

Hunters Ridge Cabernet BTL

$56.00

California Winery Red Blend BTL

$48.00

Pillars of Hercules - Estate Meritage Blend BTL

$52.00

Black Magic - Late Harvest Zinfandel BTL

$60.00

Wild Thing BTL

$52.00

Predator BTL

$42.00

Campos Zinfandel BTL

$64.00

Caymus Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

Caymus Emmolo Merlot BTL

$60.00

Campos Petite Syrah BTL

$64.00

Astica BTL

$48.00

Don David Reserve BTL

$72.00

Caymus Cabernet BTL

$130.00

Campos Meritage Blend BTL

$72.00

Rhiannon BTL

$44.00

Caymus Conundrum Meritage Blend BTL

$60.00

Muddy Boot Chenin Blanc BTL

$48.00

Beyond Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$48.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio BTL

$52.00

Caymus Conundrum White Blend BTL

$60.00

Cherry Blossom Rose BTL

$52.00

Leanna's Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Rutherford Ranchv

$39.00

Matura BTL

$52.00

Indaba BTL

$44.00

Lanerthe BTL

$48.00

Albertoni BTL

$38.00

Caymus Sea Sun

$48.00

Bouvet BTL

$66.00

Elysse BTL

$66.00

P Rose BTL

$78.00

Bex Reisling BTL

$44.00

Alexander Vineyard Gewurztraminer BTL

$48.00

Albertoni Moscato BTL

$52.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.75

Diet Coke

$4.75

7 Up

$4.75

Ice Tea

$5.50

CBD Sparkling Na

$12.00

Perrier

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Na Bit Burger

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Hot Chcolate

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Wine tasting , elevated bistro and live music .

Location

54245 N Circle Dr C-8, Idyllwild, CA 92549

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Idyology
orange starNo Reviews
54905 N Circle Drive Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurantnext
Boba Station - Desert Hills - 48400 SeminoleDrive #442
orange starNo Reviews
48400 SeminoleDrive #422 Cacazon, CA 92230
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar - 134 S Palm Canyon Drive
orange starNo Reviews
134s East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurantnext
PALM GREENS CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
611 S. Palm Canyon Drive #6 Palm Springs, CA 92234
View restaurantnext
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
orange starNo Reviews
111 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92270
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Palm Springs
orange star4.5 • 475
100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste 130 Palm Springs, CA 92262
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Idyllwild
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston