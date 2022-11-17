Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Wine tasting , elevated bistro and live music .
Location
54245 N Circle Dr C-8, Idyllwild, CA 92549
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boba Station - Desert Hills - 48400 SeminoleDrive #442
No Reviews
48400 SeminoleDrive #422 Cacazon, CA 92230
View restaurant
The Thirsty Palms Restaurant & Bar - 134 S Palm Canyon Drive
No Reviews
134s East Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92264
View restaurant
Haus Of Poké - Palm Springs
No Reviews
111 North Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA 92270
View restaurant