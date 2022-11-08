Leap Coffee imageView gallery

Leap Coffee Sabre Springs

13480 Evening Creek Dr N

San Diego, CA 92128

Coffee Menu

Drip Coffee

$2.85+

Fresh brewed hot filter coffee. Usually our Cheers House Coffee, with some rotating blend selections available.

Cold Brew

$3.60+

Iced coffee, brewed longer and colder for bolder flavor. We serve our Darkside Blend, brewed for 20 hours!

French Press

$5.25

A full-bodied cup brewed to order. Serves one 16oz cup. Choose your favorite blend or origin from Leap's lineup!

Pour Over

$5.25

A clean, clear cup of filter coffee, manually brewed to order. Serves one 12oz cup. Choose your favorite blend or origin from Leap's lineup!

Travelers/Cambros

Traveler

$35.00

Tea Menu

Chai Latte

$4.60+

Leap's signature house-made Chai concentrate : spice-heavy and not-too-sweet! Available Hot or Iced. "Make it Dirty" and add a shot of espresso!

Matcha Latte

$4.65+

Tea latte made with organic matcha green tea powder. Comes unsweetened. Available Hot or Iced.

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Brewed in-house using tea from The Loose Leaf. Available options : Jasmine Green, Mango Ceylon (Black), and Heavenly Hibiscus (Herbal).

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Brewed to order using tea from The Loose Leaf. Available options : Earl Grey | Heavenly Hibiscus | Jasmine Green | Mango Ceylon | Lemon Ginger Mint | Turmeric Tonic

Espresso Menu

Espresso

$3.50

A delicious ristretto-style double shot of Leap's signature Sweet Cheeks Espresso. Decaf also available.

Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso, topped with a dollop of perfectly steamed foam.

Cortado

$4.00

A 4oz drink, equal parts espresso and milk.

Bee Sting

$4.50

A Leap Signature -- the perfect cortado made with Half & Half, with a dash of honey for sweetness.

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso topped with water. Available Hot or Iced.

Cappuccino

$4.50

Leap's take on a classic : double shot espresso, topped with a thick layer of foam. Served as 8oz.

Flat White

$4.50

Double shot espresso, topped with perfectly steamed milk and microfoam. Served as 8oz.

Latte

$4.60+

Double shot espresso topped with milk. Available Hot or Iced.

Mocha

$5.35+

Featuring our signature dairy-free housemade dark chocolate syrup, made with rotating single origin chocolate powder from Nibble Chocolate. Available Hot or Iced.

Vanilla Latte

$5.35+

Latte with housemade vanilla bean simple syrup. Not too sweet, but still the perfect treat. Available Hot or Iced.

Caramel Latte

$5.35+

Latte with an indulgent housemade caramel sauce : contains butter, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Available Hot or Iced.

Lavender Latte

$5.35+

Latte with housemade lavender simple syrup : just cane sugar, water, and lavender petals. Available Hot or Iced.

Sweet Cinnamon Latte

$5.35+

Latte with housemade cinnamon simple syrup. Available Hot or Iced.

Carlsbad Chronic

$4.00+

Spiced Fig Latte

$6.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00+

Rosemary Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

Caramel Pumpkin Latte

$6.00+

Rosemary's Baby

$6.00+

Pastries

Muffin

$3.00

Loaf Slice

$3.00

Pop-Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Donut

$2.50

Scone

$4.50

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh Start

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00Out of stock

Greek Yogurt | Chia Seeds | Hemp Seed Granola | Seasonal Berries | Toasted Coconut

Fruit Salad

$9.00

Cottage Cheese | Toasted Almonds | Honey

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Avocado | Zhug | Radish | Cherry Tomatoes | Za’atar | Multigrain

Entrees

Served with a side bistro salad

LEAP Omelet

$14.00

Three Eggs | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Ham | Caramelized Onion Boursin

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon | White Cheddar | Garlic Aioli | Brioche Fried Egg

Turkey Sausage Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Breakfast Sausage | Egg | Gruyere | Caramelized Onion | Dijon Aioli Brioche

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled Egg | Bacon | Bell Pepper | Hash Browns | Monterrey Jack Sour Cream | Salsa

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Angus Beef Patty | Hash Browns | Cheddar Cheese | Bacon | Aioli Fried Egg

Salads

LEAP Green Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens | Goat Cheese | Cranberries | Candied Pecans | Avocado Lavender Vinaigrette

Avocado Caesar Salad

$14.00

Sweet Gem Lettuce | Avocado | Charred Corn | Pickled Onions Toasted Pepitas

Avocado Chicken Salad

$22.00

Crafted Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Granny Smith Miso Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.00

Sliced Turkey | Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Avocado Honey Dijonnaise

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Burrata | Basil Pesto | Heirloom Tomato | Arugula | Preserved Lemon Toasted Ciabatta

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken | Housemade Pesto | Herb Marinated Tomatoes | Provolone Ciabatta

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

Hummus | Chickpeas | Tomato-Cucumber Feta Salad | Tzatziki Spinach Wrap

Crafted Flat Top Burger

$16.00

Brisket Bao Buns

$16.00

Chicken Katsu Sando

$16.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

Cup of Fruit

$3.50

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Toast

$2.50

Side Of Fries

$3.00

Egg Over Easy

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

8oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Steamers

8oz Steamer

$3.25

12oz Steamer

$3.50

16oz Steamer

$3.75

Milk

Kids Milk

$2.75

Retail Coffee

Cheers House Blend

$16.75

Medium roast Blend: Peru & Mexico Washed Process Tastes like: cocoa, orange zest, baking spices, balanced

Sweet Cheeks Espresso

$16.75

Medium roast Blend: Brazil & Ethiopia Natural Process Tastes like: dark chocolate, lemon, berries, creamy

MWP Decaf Honduras Org

$19.75

Light-medium roast Honey Process / Mountain Water Processed Decaf Marcala, La Paz Tastes like: apricot, ceylon tea, gingerbread, light

Darkside Cold Brew

$17.50

Medium-dark roast Blend: Peru & Ethiopia Washed & Natural Process Tastes like: milk chocolate, raspberries, bold & smooth

Colombia ANEI FTO

$19.75

Medium roast La Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Magdalena Washed process Fairtrade Organic Tastes like: clover honey, cherry, cola, velvety

Guatemala Santa Barbara

$20.00

Light-medium roast Tojchiquel, Santa Barbara, Huehuetenango Washed Process Tastes like: watermelon candy, rhubarb, sweet balsamic, full-bodied

Honduras Gea Organic

$19.25

Medium roast From Women producers in Lempira and Ocotepeque regions Washed Process Tastes like: green grape, chamomile, toffee, smooth

Tanzania Peaberry

$18.50

Light-medium roast Southern Highlands, Zanzibar Washed process Tastes like: rooibos tea, pinot grigio, carob chip, juicy

Colombia Finca La Luisa Carbonic Macerated Natural - Limited Release

$12.00+

Midsummer Nights Blend

$18.50

Retail Cold Brew

32oz Cold Brew Growler

$12.00

64oz Cold Brew Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Retail Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Vive Wellness Shot

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Carlsbad Water

$3.50

Mountain Valley STILL Water 1L

$5.00

Yerba Mate

$3.75

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.50

Bambucha

$4.50

Recess

$4.50

Coca Cola (Mexican)

$3.00

Mad Tastey

$4.00

UNITY Tea

$5.50

BABE Kombucha

$5.00

HEMP Shot

$3.50

Whale Bird Kombucha

$4.50

Cold Pressed Juice

$7.50

Retail Snacks

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Super Pop Bars

$3.25

MUSH

$4.25

Oatmeal Cup

$4.25

900 Food

Combo 1

$6.00

Combo 2

$16.00

Drinks

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13480 Evening Creek Dr N, San Diego, CA 92128

Directions

Gallery
Leap Coffee image

