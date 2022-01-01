A map showing the location of Leavitts Country Bakery 564 White Mountain HighwayView gallery
Bakeries

Leavitts Country Bakery 564 White Mountain Highway

564 White Mountain Highway

Conway, NH 03818

Donuts

Dozen Donuts

$16.00

Dozen #1 Donuts

1/2 Dozen Donuts

$8.25

Donut 6/12 Up-Charge

$0.45

Cake Donut

$1.50

Raised Donut

$1.50

Bismark

$1.90

Boston Cream

$1.90

Cinnamon Bun

$1.90

Apple Fritter

$1.90

Maple Square

$1.90

Donut of the Day

$3.00

Day Old

$1.00

Specialty Dozen

$21.00

Includes Fritters, Filled Donuts & Cinnamon Buns

Specialty 1/2 Dozen

$11.00

Donut Button Cup

$3.50

Donut Button Box

$12.99

Seasonal - Pumpkin

$1.90

Pastry

Apple Cinnamon Stick

$2.90

Apple Bear Claw

$2.90

Cinnamon Twist

$2.90

Danish Cheese

$2.79

Danish Lemon

$2.79

Danish Raspberry

$2.79

Elephant Ear

$2.90

Cinnamon Roll Baked

$2.90

Raspberry Cream Turnover

$2.90

Square Fig

$1.50

Square Lemon

$1.50

Square Raspberry

$1.50

Turnover Apple

$2.90

Turnover Blueberry

$2.90

Turnover Raspberry

$2.90

Whoopie Pie Chocolate

$2.75

Scone Blueberry

$2.75

Square 1/2 Dozen

$7.00

Square Dozen

$13.00

Parfait Cup

$4.00

Cannoli

$4.00

Baklava

$2.50

Cannoli 1/2 Dozen

$23.00

Cannoli Dozen

$46.00

Lemon Puff

$2.90

Maple Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Mini Tarte

$4.00

Apple Crumble

$6.95

Sticky Bun

$2.90

Cookies

CC Cream Cheese Square

$3.80

Cookie - 12

$8.00

Cookie - 6

$4.00

Hermit

$0.75

M&M

$1.25

Mississippi Mud Square

$3.80

Molasses

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Peanut Butter Reeses

$2.00

Raspberry Shortbread

$1.25

Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Brownie

$3.75

Sugar Cookie

$1.25

Apricot Shortbread

$1.25

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cream Pie

$5.00

Rainbow Cookie

$0.75

Pistachio Cookie

$0.75

Holiday cookie box

$12.99

Triple Threat Cookie

$0.75

Pumpkin Square

$3.80

Muffins

Blueberry

$2.00

Cran/Orange Walnut

$2.00

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.00

Muffins -6

$11.00

6 Muffins

Muffins - 12

$22.50

Pistachio

$2.00

Pumpkin

$2.00

Bread

Banana Bread

$5.95

English Muffin Bread

$3.99

Italian Bread

$3.99

Oatmeal Molasses Bread

$3.99

Rye Bread

$3.99

Wheat Bread

$3.99

White Bread

$3.99

Bavarian Pretzel

$5.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$4.49

Pumpkin Bread

$6.95

Cornbread Minis

$3.95

Cornbread Loaf

$6.95

Cakes

Snack Cake

$5.95

7" Double Layer

$18.99

8" Double Layer

$22.99

9" Double Layer

$42.99

10" Double Layer

$47.99

8" Cheesecake

$27.99

9" Cheesecake

$36.99

Carrot Cake 8" Double Layer

$32.99

Carrot Cake 9" Double Layer

$42.99

Carrot Cake 10" Double Layer

$69.99

1/2 Sheet Single Layer

$49.99

1/2 Sheet Double Layer

$69.99

Full Sheet Single Frosted

$84.99

Full Sheet Double Frosted

$104.99

Cupcakes

$3.50

Filling for Round Cake

$3.00

Filling for Sheet Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake Snack Cake

$6.95

6” Double Layered

$16.99

Boston Cream Cake

$18.99

Cake Slice

Cookie Cake

$12.99

Cupcakes - Dozen

$40.00

Cake Parfait

$3.00

Cheesecake Slice

$4.00

Raspberry Filled Cupcake

$4.00

5” Double Layer

$13.99

Pumpkin Bar

$4.00

Pies

Apple Pie

$21.95

Apple

Apple Caramel Walnut Pie

$22.95

Apple Caramel Walnut

Blueberry Pie

$22.95

Blueberry

Cherry Pie

$22.95

Cherry

Coconut Creme Pie

$21.95

Lemon Merengue Pie

$24.95

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$22.95

Strawberry Rhubarb

5 Fruit Pie

$22.95

5 Fruit

Banana Creme Pie

$21.95

Chocolate Creme Pie

$21.95

Key Lime Pie

$49.95

Pumpkin Pie

$21.95

Pie Slice

$3.50

Pecan Pie

$21.95

Peach Pie

$22.95

Pepsi Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Hawaiian Punch

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Mug Rootbeer

$1.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.99

Schweppes Sparkling Water

$1.49

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Pure Leaf

$1.99

Aquafina Water

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Celsius

$2.49

Polar Drinks

Arizona Iced Tea

$0.99

Nantucket Nectar

$1.99

Orange Dry

$1.29

Polar Ice

$1.50

Polar Seltzer

$1.49

Celsius

$2.49

Orange Dry Diet

$1.29

Gingerale

$1.29

Diet A&W

$1.99

Diet Sunkist

$1.99

Polar Seltzer Can

$1.49

Other Cold Drinks

Apple Juice Ocean Spray

$1.99

Cranberry Juice Ocean Spray

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Milk 2%

$2.39

Single Serve

Milk Chocolate

$2.39

Single Serve

Milk Whole

$2.39

Single Serve

Orange Juice Ocean Spray

$1.99

Propel

$1.99

Bang Energy Drink

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Skim Milk

$2.19

Rockstar Energy

$2.99

Newspaper

Union Leader

$2.50

NH Sunday News

$3.50

Union Leader May 27th

$3.50

Counter Special

General .25

$0.25

General $1

$1.00

General $2

$2.00

General $5

$5.00

General $10

$10.00

General $20

$20.00

General $50

$50.00

General $4.95

$4.95

General $2.50

$2.50

Box of Joe

$22.99

160 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$158.40

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$16.00

Hat

$16.00

Premium Hat

$25.00

Limited Edition T-Shirt

$25.00

KETO/LOW CARB

Keto Cheesecake Mouse

$4.00

Gift Card

Gift 5

$5.00

Gift 10

$10.00

Gift 25

$25.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Donut

$3.25

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.25

Gluten Free Rice Crispy Treat

$3.25

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.75

Coffee & Tea

Small Coffee

$1.25

8 oz. Coffee

Medium Coffee

$1.50

12 oz. Coffee

Large Coffee

$1.75

16 oz. Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.99

20 oz. Iced Coffee

Small Tea

$1.25

8 oz Tea

Medium Tea

$1.50

12 oz. Tea

Large Tea

$1.75

16 oz. Tea

Large Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Medium Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$1.25

Veterans Day Coffee & Donut

Breakfast Sandwiches

SEC

$4.25

BEC

$4.25

EC

$3.79

Sandwich & Coffee

$5.39

Croissant

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Everything Bagel

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Add Slice of sausage, cheese, etc.

$1.00

Butter

$0.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.25

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

564 White Mountain Highway, Conway, NH 03818

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
