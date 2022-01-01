Bakeries
Leavitts Country Bakery 564 White Mountain Highway
564 White Mountain Highway
Conway, NH 03818
Donuts
Dozen Donuts
$16.00
Dozen #1 Donuts
1/2 Dozen Donuts
$8.25
Donut 6/12 Up-Charge
$0.45
Cake Donut
$1.50
Raised Donut
$1.50
Bismark
$1.90
Boston Cream
$1.90
Cinnamon Bun
$1.90
Apple Fritter
$1.90
Maple Square
$1.90
Donut of the Day
$3.00
Day Old
$1.00
Specialty Dozen
$21.00
Includes Fritters, Filled Donuts & Cinnamon Buns
Specialty 1/2 Dozen
$11.00
Donut Button Cup
$3.50
Donut Button Box
$12.99
Seasonal - Pumpkin
$1.90
Pastry
Apple Cinnamon Stick
$2.90
Apple Bear Claw
$2.90
Cinnamon Twist
$2.90
Danish Cheese
$2.79
Danish Lemon
$2.79
Danish Raspberry
$2.79
Elephant Ear
$2.90
Cinnamon Roll Baked
$2.90
Raspberry Cream Turnover
$2.90
Square Fig
$1.50
Square Lemon
$1.50
Square Raspberry
$1.50
Turnover Apple
$2.90
Turnover Blueberry
$2.90
Turnover Raspberry
$2.90
Whoopie Pie Chocolate
$2.75
Scone Blueberry
$2.75
Square 1/2 Dozen
$7.00
Square Dozen
$13.00
Parfait Cup
$4.00
Cannoli
$4.00
Baklava
$2.50
Cannoli 1/2 Dozen
$23.00
Cannoli Dozen
$46.00
Lemon Puff
$2.90
Maple Whoopie Pie
$5.00
Mini Tarte
$4.00
Apple Crumble
$6.95
Sticky Bun
$2.90
Cookies
CC Cream Cheese Square
$3.80
Cookie - 12
$8.00
Cookie - 6
$4.00
Hermit
$0.75
M&M
$1.25
Mississippi Mud Square
$3.80
Molasses
$1.75
Oatmeal Raisin
$0.75
Peanut Butter
$0.75
Peanut Butter Reeses
$2.00
Raspberry Shortbread
$1.25
Chocolate Chip
$1.25
Brownie
$3.75
Sugar Cookie
$1.25
Apricot Shortbread
$1.25
Oatmeal Cream Pie
$5.00
Chocolate Chip Cream Pie
$5.00
Rainbow Cookie
$0.75
Pistachio Cookie
$0.75
Holiday cookie box
$12.99
Triple Threat Cookie
$0.75
Pumpkin Square
$3.80
Muffins
Bread
Cakes
Snack Cake
$5.95
7" Double Layer
$18.99
8" Double Layer
$22.99
9" Double Layer
$42.99
10" Double Layer
$47.99
8" Cheesecake
$27.99
9" Cheesecake
$36.99
Carrot Cake 8" Double Layer
$32.99
Carrot Cake 9" Double Layer
$42.99
Carrot Cake 10" Double Layer
$69.99
1/2 Sheet Single Layer
$49.99
1/2 Sheet Double Layer
$69.99
Full Sheet Single Frosted
$84.99
Full Sheet Double Frosted
$104.99
Cupcakes
$3.50
Filling for Round Cake
$3.00
Filling for Sheet Cake
$5.00
Carrot Cake Snack Cake
$6.95
6” Double Layered
$16.99
Boston Cream Cake
$18.99
Cake Slice
Cookie Cake
$12.99
Cupcakes - Dozen
$40.00
Cake Parfait
$3.00
Cheesecake Slice
$4.00
Raspberry Filled Cupcake
$4.00
5” Double Layer
$13.99
Pumpkin Bar
$4.00
Pies
Apple Pie
$21.95
Apple
Apple Caramel Walnut Pie
$22.95
Apple Caramel Walnut
Blueberry Pie
$22.95
Blueberry
Cherry Pie
$22.95
Cherry
Coconut Creme Pie
$21.95
Lemon Merengue Pie
$24.95
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
$22.95
Strawberry Rhubarb
5 Fruit Pie
$22.95
5 Fruit
Banana Creme Pie
$21.95
Chocolate Creme Pie
$21.95
Key Lime Pie
$49.95
Pumpkin Pie
$21.95
Pie Slice
$3.50
Pecan Pie
$21.95
Peach Pie
$22.95
Pepsi Drinks
Polar Drinks
Other Cold Drinks
Counter Special
KETO/LOW CARB
Gluten Free
Coffee & Tea
Breakfast Sandwiches
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
Location
564 White Mountain Highway, Conway, NH 03818
