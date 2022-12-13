Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lebanese Street Food

320 San Lorenzo Ave @300

1315

Coral Gables, FL 33146

Order Again

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

$11.99

Chickpea Fritter, Lebanese Pickles,Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley, Tahini, Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Breast, Lebanese Pickles, Fries, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Meat Shawarma Sandwich

$13.99

Beef Tenderloin, Lebanese Pickles,Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley, Tahini, Pita Bread

Fish Shawarma Sandwich

$14.99

Mahi mahi, Lebanese Pickles, Fries, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Kefta Sandwich

$12.99

Kefta, Lebanese Pickles,Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley, Tahini, Pita Bread

Millenial Sandwich

$12.99

Grape Leaves, Hummus, Baba , Tabouli, Lebanese Pickles,Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley, Tahini, Pita Bread

Bowls

Falafel Bowl

$15.99

Chickpea Fritter,Basmati Rice, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Turnip, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Chicken Breast, Basmati Rice, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Turnip, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Meat Shawarma Bowl

$17.99

Beef Tenderloin, Basmati Rice, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Turnip, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Fish Shawarma Bowl

$18.99

Mahi Mahi, Basmati Rice, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Turnip, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Kefta Bowl

$16.99

Kefta Beef, Basmati Rice, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Turnip, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Millenial Bowl

$16.99

Grape Leaves, Hummus, Baba , Tabouli, Lebanese, Lebanese Pickles,Tomato, Red Onion, Parsley, Tahini, Pita Bread, Basmati Rice, Romaine, Cucumbers, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Turnip, Garlic Sauce, Pita Bread

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Zaatar Fries

$5.99

Basmati Rice

$3.99

Salads

Tabouli

$9.99

Parsley I Cracked Wheat I Diced Tomato

LSF House Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Greek Salad

$13.99

Feta I Tomato I Cucumber I Pepper I Kalamata Olives I Onion

Appetizers

Hummus

$7.99

Chickpeas I Garlic I Tahini I Lemon I Warm Pita

Baba Ganough

$8.99

Roasted Eggplant I Garlic I Lemon I Warm Pita

Labneh

$8.99

Yogurt Spread I Olive Oil

Vegetarian Grape Leaves

$8.99

Rice I Chickpeas I Olive Oil I Lemon

Meat Kibby

$8.99

Angus Beef I Pine Nuts I Tahini

Falafel

$9.99

Chickpeas I Herbs I Tahini Sauce

Desserts

Baklava

$4.99

Phyllo Dough I Walnuts I Honey I Pistachio Dust

Rose Water Cheesecake

$8.99Out of stock

Rose Water Cheesecake I Crispy Phyllo Cup I Pistachios

Eish el Saraya

$8.99Out of stock

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

$1.99

Tahini

$1.99

Pickles & Turnips

$4.99

Beverages

Coke Can

$2.49

Diet Coke Can

$2.49

Sprite Can

$2.49

Water Bottle

$2.49

Perrier

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

320 San Lorenzo Ave @300, 1315, Coral Gables, FL 33146

