Lebanon Grill 1122 Decatur St
73 Reviews
$$
1122 decatur st
New orleans, LA 70116
Order Again
Pizza
Kafta Pizza
Lean ground beef with onion, tomato, green pepper, and mayonnaise
Beef Shawarma Pizza
Onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.
White Cheese Pizza
Ricotta cheese and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Mediterranean Pizza ( Vegetarian)
Tomato, olive, onion, basil, feta cheese, and house cheese.
Veggie Lovers Pizza
With mushroom, onion, olive, green pepper, tomato, spinach, and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Shawarma Pizza
With garlic sauce, onion, green pepper, and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza
With house cheese
Plates
Chicken shawarma plate
Beef shawarma plate
Gyro plate
Sausage shawarma plate
Lamb chops plate
Grilled Lamb Chops too perfection
Chicken tika plate
Grilled chicken served with garlic paste.
Kafta shish kabob plate
Fillet mignon shish kabob plate
Grilled skewer of fillet Mignon.
Lamb shish kabob plate
Chicken shish kabob plate
Vegetarian plate
Hummus, babaganoush, house salad, and Falafel 5pcs. It served with tahini sauce and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Gyro Shawarma Salad
Chicken and Beef Shawarma Plate
Chicken and Gyro Shawarma Plate
Beef and Gyro Shawarma Plate
mix grill
Sandwiches
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Chicken shawarma sandwich
Gyro sandwich
Sausage shawarma sandwich
Falafel sandwich
Kafta burger sandwich
Ground lamb mixed with parsley and onion, grilled in pita bread served with pickles and mayonnaise.
Classic Burger
Sujok grill sandwich (spicy)
Ground lamb and beef with special mix of spices mixed with tomato.
Chicken shish kabob sandwich
Fillet mignon shish kabob sandwich
Lamb shish kabob sandwich
Kafta sandwish
Lean ground beef, onion and spices dressed with tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and mayo.
Side
Appetizers
Babaganoush
Freshly roasted and mashed eggplant with tahini, fresh lemon juice, served with extra virgin olive oil.
Cheese spring roll 3pcs
Deep fried dough filled with special blend of lebanase cheese.
Falafel 5pcs
Ground chickpeas, fava beans, garlic, onion, tahini and spieces.
Halumi Cheese 4pcs (Grilled)
Hummus
A blend of chickpeas, tahini and fresh lemon juice served with extra virgin olive oil.
Kibbeh 2pcs
Cracked Wheat and beef shell stuffed with ground beef, onion and pine nuts.
House salad
Romain Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, black olive, and house dressing (Extra virgin, olive oil, mint, and fresh lemon juice).
Labaneh Dip
Served with olive oil and pita bread.
Maza appetizer plater
Hummus, Babaganoush, Tabouleh, House Salad, Labaneh, 2pcs Falafel, 2pcs Kibbeh and 2pcs Halumi Cheese.
Tabuleh
Chopped Parsley, Onion, Tomato, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice.