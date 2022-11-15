Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Lebanon Grill 1122 Decatur St

73 Reviews

$$

1122 decatur st

New orleans, LA 70116

Order Again

Pizza

Kafta Pizza

$15.99+

Lean ground beef with onion, tomato, green pepper, and mayonnaise

Beef Shawarma Pizza

$15.99+

Onion, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, and mozzarella cheese.

White Cheese Pizza

$15.99+

Ricotta cheese and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Mediterranean Pizza ( Vegetarian)

$15.99+

Tomato, olive, onion, basil, feta cheese, and house cheese.

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.99+

With mushroom, onion, olive, green pepper, tomato, spinach, and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Shawarma Pizza

$15.99+

With garlic sauce, onion, green pepper, and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99+

With house cheese

Plates

Chicken shawarma plate

$17.99

Beef shawarma plate

$17.99
Gyro plate

$17.99

Sausage shawarma plate

$17.99

Lamb chops plate

$24.99

Grilled Lamb Chops too perfection

Chicken tika plate

$17.99

Grilled chicken served with garlic paste.

Kafta shish kabob plate

$17.99
Fillet mignon shish kabob plate

$21.99

Grilled skewer of fillet Mignon.

Lamb shish kabob plate

$19.99

Chicken shish kabob plate

$17.99

Vegetarian plate

$17.99

Hummus, babaganoush, house salad, and Falafel 5pcs. It served with tahini sauce and pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$17.99

Gyro Shawarma Salad

$18.99

Chicken and Beef Shawarma Plate

$18.99

Chicken and Gyro Shawarma Plate

$18.99

Beef and Gyro Shawarma Plate

$18.99

mix grill

$50.00

Sandwiches

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken shawarma sandwich

$9.99

Gyro sandwich

$9.99

Sausage shawarma sandwich

$9.99

Falafel sandwich

$9.99

Kafta burger sandwich

$10.99

Ground lamb mixed with parsley and onion, grilled in pita bread served with pickles and mayonnaise.

Classic Burger

$9.99

Sujok grill sandwich (spicy)

$10.99

Ground lamb and beef with special mix of spices mixed with tomato.

Chicken shish kabob sandwich

$9.99

Fillet mignon shish kabob sandwich

$12.99

Lamb shish kabob sandwich

$11.99

Kafta sandwish

$10.99

Lean ground beef, onion and spices dressed with tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles and mayo.

Side

Side French fries

$4.99

Side Zafron rice

$4.99

Extra Bita Bread

$1.60+

Side Pickels

$3.50

Side Olives

$3.00

SideTahini Sauce

$2.00

Side Tzaziki Sauce

$2.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Side Ranch Sauce

$2.00

Side Hot Sauce

Side Crushed Red Pepper

$1.00

Side Of Tomato

$2.00

Side Of Cucumber

$2.00

Appetizers

Babaganoush

$7.99

Freshly roasted and mashed eggplant with tahini, fresh lemon juice, served with extra virgin olive oil.

Cheese spring roll 3pcs

$7.99

Deep fried dough filled with special blend of lebanase cheese.

Falafel 5pcs

$7.99

Ground chickpeas, fava beans, garlic, onion, tahini and spieces.

Halumi Cheese 4pcs (Grilled)

$7.99

Hummus

$7.99

A blend of chickpeas, tahini and fresh lemon juice served with extra virgin olive oil.

Kibbeh 2pcs

$7.99

Cracked Wheat and beef shell stuffed with ground beef, onion and pine nuts.

House salad

$7.99

Romain Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, black olive, and house dressing (Extra virgin, olive oil, mint, and fresh lemon juice).

Labaneh Dip

$8.99

Served with olive oil and pita bread.

Maza appetizer plater

$34.99

Hummus, Babaganoush, Tabouleh, House Salad, Labaneh, 2pcs Falafel, 2pcs Kibbeh and 2pcs Halumi Cheese.

Tabuleh

$7.99

Chopped Parsley, Onion, Tomato, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice.

Fattoush

$7.99+

Hummus with Lamp

$10.99

Hummus with chicken

$10.99

Hummus with sujuk

$10.99

Cabbage Salad

$7.99

Stromboli & Galazone

Beef Cheese Stromboli

$14.99

Beef, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, and House Cheese.

Chicken Cheese Stromboli

$14.99

Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, and House Cheese.

Veggie Galazone

$13.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Olives, Green Peppers, and House Cheese.

Water

Glass of Water

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Cup Of Water (To Go)

$1.00

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coca-cola

$2.99

Diet coke

$2.99

Dr pepper

$2.99

Ginger ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Bottle of soda

$3.99

cranberry juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

orange juice

$2.99

pineapple juice

$2.99

Red bull

$5.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Lebanese Ice Tea

$4.99

Hot drinks

Nescafe

$4.99

Expresso

$2.99

Expresso with Milk

$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$4.99

Hot Tea with Mint

$3.99

Wine

Marquis De Beys (white)

$13.00+

B-QA ( white)

$13.00+

Domaine De Baal

$13.00+

Karam Cloud Nine

$13.00+

Les Bretches

$12.00+

Domains des tourelles

$13.00+

$13.00+

Marquis De Beys

$12.00+

Chateau Kefraya

$9.00+

Chateau Khoury

$11.00+

Les Bretches

$9.00+

Paradise De Qanafar

$9.00+

Karam, Saint John

$12.00+

Massaya

$9.00+

Domains des tourelles

$13.00+

Musar Jeune

$18.00+

Chateau Kefraya

$8.00+

Figuiere Mediterranee

$9.00+

Domaine des tourelles

$12.00

Beer

Local

Import

Domestic

Drafted

Seltzer

$4.99

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Diet Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bluemoon Mango

$4.50

Hazy Juicy IPA

$4.50

JOCKAMO

$4.50

Liquor

Grey goose

$10.99+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Tito’s

$10.00+

Wheatley

$10.00+

Absolut

$11.00+

Finlanda

$9.00+

Stoli Chnay

$11.00+

Ciroc

$9.00+

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Hendrick’s

$13.00+

Kaikyo

$10.00+

M&H Levantine

$12.00+

135 East (Dry)

$12.00+

Tanquerey

$11.00+

Kraken Spiced

$11.00+

Calio

$12.00+

Rhum Barbancourt

$11.00+

Bacardi Gold

$10.00+

Bacardi White

$8.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$11.00+

Captain Morgan White

$9.00+

Malibu

$10.00+

Don Julio blanco

$12.00+

Don julio Reposado

$13.00+

Patron Blanco

$12.00+

Patron Reposado

$9.00+

Patron Anejo

$13.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00+

Espolon Blanco

$10.00+

Espolon Reposado

$10.00+

Espolon Anejo

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo

$9.00+

1942 DON JULIO

$30.00+

Sauza Silver

$9.00+

Sauza Gold

$9.00+

Casa Dragones

$12.00+

Rayu

$14.00+

Cincoro

$25.00+