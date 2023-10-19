Popular Items

Salmon BLT Wrap
$14.00

Grilled salmon, smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, creamy dill sauce, spinach tortilla

Wings (6)
$9.00

Lebowski's famous wings served tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing dip

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, brioche bun

FOOD

SHAREABLES

'Bowski Shrimp
$12.00

Crispy fried shrimp, signature ‘Bowski sauce, pepper, green onion

Cauliflower Bites
$12.00

Hand-breaded cauliflower, your choice of wing sauce, side of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Quesadilla
$13.00

BBQ grilled chicken, flour tortilla, cheddar & jack cheese, fire roasted corn, pepper, onion, black bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

Chips & Queso
$9.00

Seasoned tortilla chips, house queso

Disco Fries
$11.00

Seasoned fries, house queso, smoked bacon, green onion, gravy

Fried Skinny Pickles
$10.00

Beer battered pickle spears, comeback sauce

Nachos
$14.00

Seasoned tortilla chips, house queso, fresh jalapeño, black bean, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream Includes choice of: grilled chicken, taco beef, or BBQ pulled pork

Pub Pretzel
$13.00

Everything bagel seasoned pretzels, house queso & whole grain honey mustard

Pulled Pork Sliders
$12.00

Smokey BBQ pulled pork, pickled red onion, power slaw, brioche slider buns

Reuben Egg Rolls
$11.00

Beer braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, spring roll wrap, thousand island dressing dip

Shrimp Quesadilla
$13.00

BBQ grilled shrimp, flour tortilla, cheddar & jack cheese, fire roasted corn, pepper, onion, black bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream

WINGS & TENDERS

Wings (6)
$9.00

Lebowski's famous wings served tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing dip

Tenders (3)
$6.00

Hand breaded, double dipped chicken tenders served with your choice of wing sauce and blue cheese or ranch dressing dip

SALADS

Add a protein: grilled or fried chicken $5, grilled salmon $7, grilled shrimp $6
Chopped Salad
$11.00

Power greens, tomato, avocado, bacon, cucumber, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan, house Caesar dressing, blackened croutons

Southwest Salad
$11.00

Power greens, tortilla strips, fire roasted corn, black bean, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spicy ranch dressing

SANDWICHES

All wraps and sandwiches come with a side of house fries
BBQ Pork Grilled Cheese
$13.00

BBQ pulled pork, pickled red onion, cheddar cheese, comeback sauce, Texas toast

Beef On Weck
$15.00

Slow roasted beef, caramelized onions, horseradish sauce, beef au jus, house baked weck bun

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap
$13.00

Oven roasted or fried cauliflower bites, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, flour or spinach wrap

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, choice of spinach or flour wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan, blackened croutons, flour tortilla

Chicken Philly
$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken tenders, onion, pepper, melted provolone cheese, ranch dressing, Philly roll

Fish Sandwich
$14.00

Beer battered haddock, pickled red onion, grilled lemon, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Honey Butter Chicken
$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, honey butter sauce, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun

Reuben
$15.00

Thick sliced house braised brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, grilled rye

Salmon BLT Wrap
$14.00

Grilled salmon, smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, lettuce, creamy dill sauce, spinach tortilla

Veggie On Weck
$13.00

Roasted portabella mushroom, caramelized onions, grilled zucchini, roasted peppers, horseradish sauce, mushroom jus, house baked weck bun

BURGERS

All burgers come with a side of house fries
BBQ Smoke Burger
$14.00

Smashed patties, smokey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion rings, brioche bun

Phatty Melt
$14.00

Smashed patties, mushrooms, peppers, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese, ‘Bowski sauce, Texas toast

Black Bean Burger
$13.00

Black bean patty, guacamole, spicy mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, brioche bun

Lebowski Burger
$14.00

Smashed patties, choice of cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, brioche bun

Brunch Burger
$14.00

Smashed patties, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, hash browns, fried egg, brioche bun

BIG PLATES

Fish & Chips
$16.00

Beer battered haddock, house fries, tartar sauce, grilled lemon

Lebowski Sampler
$17.00

3 wings or 2 tenders, beef on weck slider, beer battered haddock, choice of side

Mac & Cheese Skillet
$11.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheesy sauce, spicy crumb topping Add on +$4: grilled or fried chicken, BBQ pulled pork, or grilled shrimp

Firecracker Salmon
$17.00

Firecracker spiced salmon, power slaw, cilantro jasmine rice, signature ‘Bowski sauce, sesame, green onion

SIDES

Rstd Cauliflower LG
$8.00
Rstd Cauliflower SM
$4.00
Cilantro Rice LG
$8.00
Cilantro Rice SM
$4.00
Fries LG
$8.00
Fries SM
$4.00
Mac & Cheese LG
$8.00
Mac & Cheese SM
$4.00
Onion Rings LG
$8.00
Onion Rings SM
$4.00
Power Slaw LG
$8.00
Power Slaw SM
$4.00
Side Caesar LG
$8.00
Side Caesar SM
$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries LG
$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries SM
$4.00

DESSERT

Brownie
$7.00
Churros
$9.00

Cream cheese filled cinnamon churro's served with chocolate sauce

KIDS MEALS

KIDS Chicken Tenders
$8.00
KIDS Burger
$8.00
KIDS Quesadilla
$8.00
KIDS Grilled Cheese
$8.00
KIDS Noodles
$8.00

TAIL GATE PACKAGES

Order some Lebowski's for your own party at home! All items packed in foil pans ready to hit the oven or table.
Tail Gate Wings (25)
$40.00

25 of Lebowski's famous wings served tossed in your choice of sauce with a side of celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing dip.

Tail Gate Extras

BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer
$2.99
Coke
$2.99
Coke Zero
$2.99
Diet Coke
$2.99
Dr Pepper
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Half & Half Tea
$2.99
Lemonade
$2.99
Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull SF
$5.00
Root Beer
$2.99
Sprite
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.99
Topo Chico Water
$3.99
Unsweet Tea
$2.99

MERCH

T-Shirts

Take a bit of Lebowski's home to wear with pride! Ultra soft, stylish, and sure to make your friends go hmmmmm!
SM Lebowski T Blue
$20.00
MED Lebowski T Blue
$20.00
LG Lebowski T Blue
$20.00
XL Lebowski T Blue
$20.00
2XL Lebowski T Blue
$25.00
SM Lebowski T Red
$20.00
MED Lebowski T Red
$20.00
LG Lebowski T Red
$20.00
XL Lebowski T Red
$20.00
2XL Lebowski T Red
$25.00