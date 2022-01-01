Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lebro's Restaurant

599 Reviews

$$

330 Campbell Blvd

Getzville, NY 14068

Order Again

Retail

Ready Spaghetti

$23.99

Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.

$Meatball

$1.50

$Sausage

$2.25

$Ready Mushrooms

$3.00

1lb Cheese Ravioli

$8.99

1lb Chx & Sausage Rav

$10.99

1lb Chz Tort

$7.99

1lb Crab Ravioli

$11.99

1lb Lobster Rav

$17.99

1lb Meat Ravioli

$8.99

1lb Meat Tort

$8.99

1lb Sun Ravioli

$8.99

1lb Sweet Pot Ravioli

$8.99

Famous Dressing

$4.00

Gallon Min

$30.00

Loaf of Bread

$3.00

Pint Mar Sauce

$3.75

Pint Meat Sauce

$4.00

Plain Pasta

$3.99

Quart Mar. Sauce

$7.99

Quart Meat Sauce

$8.29

Ready Gluten-Free

$25.99

Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.

Ready Penne

$23.99

Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.

Ready Wheat

$25.99

Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.

Soup-Pint

$4.79

Soup-Quart

$8.29

Appetizers

Medium (serves 10-15) Large (serves 20-25). We will customize portion to accommodate any size gathering!

Antipasto Platter (Large)

$65.00

Assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives and pepperoncini

Antipasto Platter Small

$45.00

Assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives and pepperoncini

Buffalo Bites (Large)

$65.00

Boneless breaded chicken served with ranch, BBQ and hot sauces for dipping.

Buffalo Bites Small

$45.00

Boneless breaded chicken served with ranch, BBQ and hot sauces for dipping.

Cocktail Meatballs (Large)

$60.00

Served in red sauce

Cocktail Meatballs Small

$40.00

Served in red sauce

Fresh Salmon Filet

$65.00

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$20.00

Fresh sliced tomato, garlic and basil (9x15 Pizza)

Meat Pizza Flatbread

$20.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage and our famous sauce (9x15 Pizza)

Sausage Privatera (Large)

$65.00

Sliced Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions, lightly tossed in marinara sauce.

Sausage Privatera Small

$45.00

Sliced Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions, lightly tossed in marinara sauce.

Veggie Platter with Dip (Large)

$60.00

Fresh cut celery, carrots, red and yellow peppers, broccoli, cucumber and cauliflower.

Veggie Platter with Dip Small

$45.00

Fresh cut celery, carrots, red and yellow peppers, broccoli, cucumber and cauliflower.

Appetizers 30 Count

Antipasto Skewers (30)

$50.00

Fresh mozzarella*kalamata olive*cube salami

Artichoke Francaise (30)

$65.00

Artichoke halves dipped in seasoned flour, egg and parmesan cheese, sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine.

BBQ Bacon Shrimp (30)

$65.00

Jumbo shrimp wrapped with bacon, BBQ and grilled to perfection.

Chicken Fingers (30)

$50.00

With celery, carrots and bleu cheese.

Chicken Quesadillas (30)

$50.00

A blend of cheeses, chicken, black beans and seasoning.

Chicken Wings (30)

$40.00

Done to order with celery, carrots and bleu cheese.

Coconut Shrimp (30)

$55.00

Fresh Sea Scallops (30)

$65.00

Lightly seasoned, wrapped with bacon and broiled.

Hibachi Beef (30)

$50.00

Jumbo Stuffed Banana Peppers (30)

$65.00

Filled with our own blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, anchovies, bread crumbs and herbs.

Mac & Cheese Bites (30)

$50.00

Meat Stuffed Mushrooms (30)

$65.00

Filled with bacon, sausage, crumbly bleu cheese and grated cheese - NEED 24 HR NOTICE

Mini Crab Cakes (30)

$55.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Melon (30)

$40.00

Seasonal

Seasame Chicken (30)

$50.00

Tender chicken coated in sesame seeds, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Shrimp (30)

$65.00

Fresh Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Spanikopita (30)

$50.00

Spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in phyllo.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (30)

$50.00

Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms (30)

$55.00

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, chopped spinach and yellow squash - NEED 24 HR NOTICE

Soups & Sauce

Creamy Tomato Vodka (Gal)

$30.00

Creamy Tomato Vodka (Half Gal)

$15.00

Creamy Tomato Vodka (QT)

$8.00

Lebro's Famous Meat Sauce (Gal)

$35.00

Lebro's Famous Meat Sauce (Half Gal)

$17.00

Lebro's Famous Meat Sauce (QT)

$9.00

Marinara (Gal)

$30.00

Marinara (Half Gal)

$15.00

Marinara (QT)

$8.00

Minestrone (Gal)

$30.00

Minestrone (Half Gal)

$15.00

Minestrone (QT)

$8.00

Soup of the Day (Gal)

$35.00

Soup of the Day (Half Gal)

$17.00

Soup of the Day (QT)

$9.00

Salads

ADD CHICKEN to any salad. MED (10: 4 oz BREASTS) $20.00 LG (15: 4 oz BREASTS) $30.00

Antipasto-Over Lettuce (Large)

$90.00

A blend of crisp lettuce with Italian deli meats and cheeses, grape tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.

Antipasto-Over Lettuce (Medium)

$65.00

A blend of crisp lettuce with Italian deli meats and cheeses, grape tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.

Bow-tie (Large)

$75.00

Bow-tie pasta, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, chopped baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Bow-tie (Medium)

$50.00

Bow-tie pasta, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, chopped baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar (Large)

$65.00

Romaine, black olives, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and croutons.

Caesar (Medium)

$45.00

Romaine, black olives, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and croutons.

Caprese Salad-Seasonal (Large)

$65.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil topped with a balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad-Seasonal (Medium)

$45.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil topped with a balsamic vinaigrette

Chef (Large)

$65.00

A blend of romaine, iceberg, field greens topped with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.

Chef (Medium)

$45.00

A blend of romaine, iceberg, field greens topped with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.

Fresh Fruit Display (Large)

$70.00

May Vary by Season- Watermelon, golden ppineapple, strawberries, grapes, honeydew, cantaloupe.

Fresh Fruit Display (Medium)

$45.00

May Vary by Season- Watermelon, golden ppineapple, strawberries, grapes, honeydew, cantaloupe.

Heart Healthy (Large)

$75.00

A blend or romaine and field greens, grape tomatoes, apple, caramelized walnuts, craisins, cucumbers and goat cheese.

Heart Healthy (Medium)

$50.00

A blend or romaine and field greens, grape tomatoes, apple, caramelized walnuts, craisins, cucumbers and goat cheese.

House-Made Potato Salad (Large)

$90.00

House-Made Potato Salad (Medium)

$65.00

Julianne (Large)

$80.00

A blend or romaine, iceberg and field greens with American and Swiss cheese, turkey and ham, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, olives, garbanzo beans and mushrooms.

Julianne (Medium)

$50.00

A blend or romaine, iceberg and field greens with American and Swiss cheese, turkey and ham, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, olives, garbanzo beans and mushrooms.

Pasta (Large)

$75.00

Tricolored tortellini, rotini, fresh zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, all tossed in Lebro's house dressing.

Pasta (Medium)

$50.00

Tricolored tortellini, rotini, fresh zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, all tossed in Lebro's house dressing.

Spinach (Large)

$65.00

Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.

Spinach (Medium)

$45.00

Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.

$Add Chicken (Medium)

$20.00

$Add Chicken (Large)

$30.00

Hand Carved & Grill Platters

Large-7 Pounds Serves 20-25 Medium- 4 Pounds Serves 10-15 Includes a generous amount of rolls and condiments.

Combo Deli Platter (Large)

$130.00

Includes Swiss, Provolone, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with Roasted Turkey, Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef, Virginia Baked Ham and Grilled Chicken. 1.5 LBs of Each + 10 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 10-15) 2 LBs of Each + 15 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 20-25).

Combo Deli Platter (Medium)

$75.00

Includes Swiss, Provolone, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with Roasted Turkey, Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef, Virginia Baked Ham and Grilled Chicken. 1.5 LBs of Each + 10 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 10-15) 2 LBs of Each + 15 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 20-25).

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast (Large)

$100.00

Hand carved and plattered.

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Med

$65.00

Hand carved and plattered.

Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef (Large)

$100.00

Hand carved and plattered with au jus on the side.

Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef (Medium)

$65.00

Hand carved and plattered with au jus on the side.

Virginia Baked Ham (Large)

$95.00

Hand carved and plattered.

Virginia Baked Ham (Medium)

$60.00

Hand carved and plattered.

Sandwiches & Wraps

All served on a mini roll with lettuce and tomato with condiments on the side.

Sandwiches (25 Count)

$70.00

25 Count serves 10-15. All served on a mini roll with lettuce and tomato with condiments on the side.

Sandwiches (40 Count)

$100.00

40 Count served 20-25. All served on a mini roll with lettuce and tomato with condiments on the side.

Wraps (25 Count)

$80.00

25 Wraps serves 10-15. Served on a variety of white, whet, spinach and sundried wraps

Wraps (40 Count)

$125.00

40 Wraps serves 20-25. Served on a variety of white, whet, spinach and sundried wraps

Box Lunch

$9.29

In a hurry? Try our Box Lunch! All with lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a fresh roll with chips and your choice of fruit or pasta salad. Includes a bottle of water and condiments on the side $9.29. Your Choice of: Roasted & Carved Beef, Turkey, Ham, Grilled Chicken, or Vegetarian.

Chicken Entrees

Medium- 20 Count Serves 10-15 Large- 30 Count Serves 20-25 All chicken breasts are 3-3.5oz.

Bone in Lebro's French Chicken

$130.00

Marinated in our house-made marinade. 30 - 6 oz. portions./24 HOUR NOTICE!

Chicken Cacciatori (Large)

$95.00

Sauteed with tricolored peppers, mushrooms, onions and finished with marsala wine.

Chicken Cacciatori (Medium)

$65.00

Sauteed with tricolored peppers, mushrooms, onions and finished with marsala wine.

Chicken Cutlet (Large)

$90.00

Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.

Chicken Cutlet (Medium)

$60.00

Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.

Chicken Francaise (Large)

$95.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.

Chicken Francaise (Medium)

$65.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.

Chicken Marsala (Large)

$95.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine

Chicken Marsala (Medium)

$65.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine

Chicken Milanese (Large)

$95.00

Our famous cutlet over a bed of field greens with grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan and topped with Milanese dressing

Chicken Milanese (Medium)

$65.00

Our famous cutlet over a bed of field greens with grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan and topped with Milanese dressing

Chicken Parmesan (Large)

$95.00

Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.

Chicken Parmesan (Medium)

$65.00

Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.

Chicken Picatta (Large)

$95.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.

Chicken Picatta (Medium)

$65.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.

Lebro's Chicken (Large)

$95.00

Marinated in our famous house dressing, baked and topped with fresh spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Lebros Chicken (Medium)

$65.00

Marinated in our famous house dressing, baked and topped with fresh spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Marinated & Grilled Chicken (Large)

$90.00

Marinated in our Italian seasoning and lightly grilled.

Marinated & Grilled Chicken (Medium)

$60.00

Marinated in our Italian seasoning and lightly grilled.

Veal Entrees

Medium- 20 Count (serves 10-15) Large- 30 Count (serves 20-25)

Veal Cutlet (Large)

$95.00

Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.

Veal Cutlet (Medium)

$75.00

Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.

Veal Francaise (Large)

$100.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.

Veal Francaise (Medium)

$80.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.

Veal Marsala (Large)

$100.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine

Veal Marsala (Medium)

$80.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine

Veal Parmesan (Large)

$100.00

Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.

Veal Parmesan (Medium)

$80.00

Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.

Veal Picatta (Large)

$100.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.

Veal Picatta (Medium)

$80.00

Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.

Favorite Entrees

Medium- 20 Count Serves 10-15 Large-30 Count Serves 20-25 Includes fresh bread and butter.

BBQ Pulled Pork (Large)

$90.00

With rolls

BBQ Pulled Pork (Medium)

$65.00

With rolls

Eggplant Parmesan (Large)

$75.00

With your choice of sauce

Eggplant Parmesan (Medium)

$50.00

With your choice of sauce

Fresh Italian Baked Haddock (Large)

$95.00

10 oz each

Fresh Italian Baked Haddock (Medium)

$65.00

10 oz each

Fresh Salmon (Large)

$125.00

Seasoned and broiled, 3 oz each.

Fresh Salmon (Medium)

$75.00

Seasoned and broiled, 3 oz each.

Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (Large)

$80.00

With rolls

Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (Medium)

$50.00

With rolls

Italian Style Meatballs (Large)

$45.00

Served in meat sauce, 2 oz each

Italian Style Meatballs (Medium)

$30.00

Served in meat sauce, 2 oz each

Petite Sirloin Filet (Large)

$100.00

Topped with madiera sauce, 3 oz each

Petite Sirloin Filet (Medium)

$75.00

Topped with madiera sauce, 3 oz each

Pork Loin (24 hr. notice)

$80.00

Seasoned and cooked to perfection

Accompaniments

Medium- Serves 10-15 Large- Serves 20-25

Glazed Carrots (Large)

$60.00

Glazed Carrots (Medium)

$45.00

Green Bean Almondine (Large)

$75.00

Green Bean Almondine (Medium)

$55.00

Grilled Vegetables (Large)

$85.00

Red and yellow peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, and asparagus-NEED 24 HOUR NOTICE.

Grilled Vegetables (Medium)

$65.00

Red and yellow peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, and asparagus-NEED 24 HOUR NOTICE.

Long Grain Wild Rice (Large)

$65.00

Long Grain Wild Rice (Medium)

$45.00

Macaroni and Cheese (Large)

$70.00

Macaroni and Cheese (Medium)

$50.00

Mashed Potatoes With Gravy (Large)

$65.00

Mashed Potatoes With Gravy (Medium)

$45.00

Oven Roasted Baby Red Potatoes (Large)

$75.00

Oven Roasted Baby Red Potatoes (Medium)

$50.00

Sauteed Broccoli w/ Olive Oil & Garlic (Large)

$70.00

Sauteed Broccoli w/ Olive Oil & Garlic Med

$50.00

Scalloped Potatoes (Large)

$70.00

Scalloped Potatoes (Medium)

$50.00

Seasoned Asparagus (Large)

$75.00

Seasoned Asparagus (Medium)

$55.00

Steamed Broccoli (Large)

$60.00

Steamed Broccoli (Medium)

$45.00

Vegetable Medley (Large)

$70.00

Zucchini, eggplant, yellow squash, red onion.

Vegetable Medley (Medium)

$50.00

Zucchini, eggplant, yellow squash, red onion.

Pasta

Penne Broccoli (Large)

$75.00

Penne Broccoli (Medium)

$50.00

Penne Chicken (Large)

$75.00

Penne Chicken (Medium)

$50.00

Penne Meatballs (Large)

$80.00

Penne Meatballs (Medium)

$55.00

Penne Mixed Vegetables (Large)

$75.00

Penne Mixed Vegetables (Medium)

$50.00

Penne Pasta (Large)

$80.00

Penne Pasta (Medium)

$55.00

Penne Sausage (Large)

$80.00

Penne Sausage (Medium)

$55.00

Cheese & Spinach Ravioli (Large)

$80.00

Cheese & Spinach Ravioli (Medium)

$45.00

Cheese Ravioli (Large)

$80.00

Cheese Ravioli (Medium)

$45.00

Chicken & Sausage Ravioli (Large)

$85.00

Chicken & Sausage Ravioli (Medium)

$50.00

Lobster Ravioli (Large)

$135.00

Lobster Ravioli (Medium)

$80.00

Meat Ravioli (Large)

$80.00

Meat Ravioli (Medium)

$45.00

Shrimp & Crab Ravioli (Large)

$95.00

Shrimp & Crab Ravioli (Medium)

$65.00

Sun Dried Tomato Ravioli (Large)

$85.00

Sun Dried Tomato Ravioli (Medium)

$50.00

Sweet Potato Ravioli (Large)

$85.00

Sweet Potato Ravioli (Medium)

$50.00

Manicotti (20Count)

$50.00

Manicotti (30Count)

$80.00

Meat Lasagna (Large)

$95.00

Large-Full Tray Serves 20-25

Meat Lasagna (Medium)

$55.00

Medium-Half Tray Serves 10-15

Tortellini (Large)

$80.00

Large-Serves 20-25 Served with your choice of house-made sauce: Meat, Marinara, Creamy Tomato Vodka, Roasted Red Pepper, Alfredo, Tomato Wine Sauce.

Tortellini (Medium)

$55.00

Medium-Serves 10-15 Served with your choice of house-made sauce: Meat, Marinara, Creamy Tomato Vodka, Roasted Red Pepper, Alfredo, Tomato Wine Sauce.

Vegetable Lasagna (Large)

$95.00

Large-Full Tray Serves 20-25

Vegetable Lasagna (Medium)

$55.00

Medium-Half Tray Serves 10-15

Desserts & Extras

Assorted Finger Dessert & Cookie Tray

$2.00

Per Person

Soup & Salads

Minestrone Cup

$2.79

Minestrone Bowl

$3.29

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.29

Soup of the Day Bowl

$3.59

Lobster Bisque Cup

$4.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$6.00

Chili Cup

$3.99

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Crisp iceberg, meselum & romaine with grape tomatoes, cucumber, olives & croutons.

Chef Salad Large

$7.99

Combination of iceberg, romaine & mesclun lettuce, cucumber, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, croutons & garbanzo beans.

Heart Healthy Salad

$11.99

Bed of field greens with grape tomatoes, sliced apples,cucumbers, goat cheese, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries & grilled chicken.

Julienne Small

$8.99

A generous helping of iceberg, romaine & mesclan lettuce covered with turkey, ham, swiss & American cheese, tomatoes, eggs, olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, croutons & garbanzo beans.

Julienne Large

$11.99

A generous helping of iceberg, romaine & mesclan lettuce covered with turkey, ham, swiss & American cheese, tomatoes, eggs, olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, croutons & garbanzo beans.

Antipasto Small

$9.99

A bed of iceberg & romaine topped with an assortment of Italian deli meats, cheeses, tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.

Antipasto Large

$12.99

A bed of iceberg & romaine topped with an assortment of Italian deli meats, cheeses, tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.

Spinach Salad Small

$7.99

Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, eggs, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, crutons & garbanzo beans. Served with hot bacon dressing on the side.

Spinach Salad Large

$9.99

Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, eggs, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, crutons & garbanzo beans. Served with hot bacon dressing on the side.

Chef Salad Small

$5.99

Finger Foods

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Fresh squid rings lightly dusted with seasoned flour - deep fried and served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.99

House made tender strips of chicken, breaded & deep fried to a golden brown. Served with celery, & blue cheese.

Chicken Wings Large

$16.99

Mild, Medium, Hot. Served with celery, carrots & our chunky blue cheese.

Chicken Wings Small

$9.99

Mild, Medium, Hot. Served with celery, carrots & our chunky blue cheese.

Eggplant Tower

$9.99

Breaded eggplant rounds layered with goat cheese, fresh tomato & roasted red bell pepper pesto on a bed of field greens, with balsamic dressing on the side.

Fresh Mussels

$10.99

Sauteed with butter, garlic, red onion, white wine, parsley, tomato & a touch of heavy cream.

Garlic Toast

$2.99

Five seasoned slices of Italian bread toasted to perfection.

Garlic Toast with Cheese

$3.99

Five seasoned slices of Italian bread toasted to perfection with cheese.

Homemade Crab Cakes

$10.99

Two crab cakes made with real crab over a bed of field greens, drizzled with a lemon aioli.

Not Your Mama's Meatball

$9.99

12oz. meatball made with ground beef, pork, sausage & veal with a hard boiled egg in the center, served with Lebro´s meat sauce.

Potato Skins

$9.99

With cheddar cheese & bacon, served with celery, carrots, blue cheese & sour cream.

Sausage Privitera

$8.99

Sliced mild Italian sausage with sauteed peppers & onions, tossed in a spicy marinara sauce.

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$10.99

Filled with a blend of ricotta, parmesan, anchovies, mozzarella & herbs.

Stuffed Spinach Bread

$7.99

Oven baked loaf of bread, stuffed with spinich, cheese & garlic mixture.

2-4-1 Appetizers

$9.99

Pasta

1/2Meat & 1/2Chz Ravioli Full

$12.99

Cheese Ravioli Full

$13.99

$1 from this entree will benefit Carly's Club for Pediatric Cancer Research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Cheese Tortellini Full

$13.99

Covered with our famous sauce

Gluten-Free Penne Full

$14.99

Brown Rice Pasta. Topped with you choice of sauce

Gnocchi Full

$13.99

Ricotta gnocchi covered with our famous sauce.

Linguine Marinara & Shrimp

$17.99

Our homemade linguine topped with a spicy marinara sauce & six jumbo shrimp.

Linguini with Clam Sauce Full

$18.99

A bed of homemade linguine topped with tender sauteed clams in a mixture of delicate spices that will excite your taste buds. (Red or White)

Lobster Ravioli Full

$19.99

Meat Lasagna

$14.99

Made with fresh pasta, ground beef, pork, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.

Meat Ravioli Full

$13.99

Filled with ground beef, pork, and herbs, covered with your choice of sauce.

Meat Tortellini Full

$13.99

Meat filled tortellini covered with our famous sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$15.99

Homemade linguine with fresh broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash and carrots, topped with a creamy alfredo.

Rigatoni Full

$12.99

Topped with our famous sauce

Rigatoni w/ Broccoli Full

$14.99

Tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic, olive oil & fresh basil.

Shrimp and Crab Ravioli Full

$17.99

Filled with shrimp and real crab, ricotta and parmesan cheese.

Spag Carbonara Full

$16.99

A generous portion of spaghetti combined with chopped bacon, capicola, tri-colored peppers, parmesan cheese & egg.

Spaghetti & Butter Full

$10.99

A generous portion of spaghetti combined with melted butter

Spag +Mtbls Full

$13.99

Served with your choice or Meatballs, Sausage or Sauteed Mushrooms.

Spaghetti Al’Olio-E-Alio Full

$12.99

Spaghetti tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic & olive oil with fresh basil. (Red or White)

Spaghetti Full

$12.99

A generous portion of spaghetti served with your choice of homemade sauce.

Spaghetti Parmesan Full

$13.99

A generous portion of shaghetti served with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella cheese & baked in the oven

Sundried Tomato Ravioli Full

$15.99

Filled with sundried tomato, ricotta, parmesan, and fresh parsley

Sweet Potato Ravioli Full

$14.99

Wheat Ziti Full

$14.99

Topped with your choice of sauce.

Ziti Full

$11.99

Spag Mushroom

$13.99

Spag & Saus

$13.99

Linguini

$12.99

Cheese Rav Half

$9.29

$1 from this entree will benefit Carly's Club for Pediatric Cancer Research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Cheese Tortellini Half

$8.99

Covered with our famous sauce

GF Penne Half

$9.99

Brown Rice Pasta. Topped with you choice of sauce

Gnocchi Half

$8.99

Ricotta gnocchi covered with our famous sauce.

Linguini with Clam Sauce Half

$13.99

A bed of homemade linguine topped with tender sauteed clams in a mixture of delicate spices that will excite your taste buds. (Red or White)

Lobster Rav Half

$12.99

Meat Rav Half

$8.99

Filled with ground beef, pork, and herbs, covered with your choice of sauce.

Meat Tort Half

$8.99

Meat filled tortellini covered with our famous sauce.

Rigatoni Half

$8.99

Topped with our famous sauce

Rigatoni w/ Broccoli Half

$9.99

Tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic, olive oil & fresh basil.

Shrimp and Crab Ravioli Half

$10.99

Filled with shrimp and real crab, ricotta and parmesan cheese.

Spag & Mush Half

$8.29

Spag & Saus Half

$8.29

Spag + Mtbls Half

$8.29

Served with your choice or Meatballs, Sausage or Sauteed Mushrooms.

Spaghetti & Butter Half

$7.99

A generous portion of spaghetti combined with melted butter

Spaghetti Al’Olio-E-Alio Half

$7.99

Spaghetti tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic & olive oil with fresh basil. (Red or White)

Spaghetti Carbonara Half

$10.99

A generous portion of spaghetti combined with chopped bacon, capicola, tri-colored peppers, parmesan cheese & egg.

Spaghetti Half

$7.99

A generous portion of shaghetti served with your choice or homemade sauce.

Spaghetti Parm Half

$8.29

A generous portion of shaghetti served with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella cheese & baked in the oven

Sundried Rav Half

$9.99

Filled with sundried tomato, ricotta, parmesan, and fresh parsley

Sweet Potato Ravioli Half

$9.99

Wheat Ziti Half

$9.99

Topped with your choice of sauce.

Ziti Half

$8.99

Linguini Half

$7.99

Entrees

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken breasts sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions in a tomato sauce with a hint of marsala.

Chicken Cutlets

$16.99

Two boneless breasts of chicken lightly breaded and pan sauteed.

Chicken Francaise

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken breasts dipped in egg and parmesan cheese, sauteed in batter with garlic, white wine and finished with lemon.

Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken breasts sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions, spices and marsala wine.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, sauteed then topped with your choice of sauce, mozzarella and oven baked.

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, sauteed with real butter, lemon and white wine.

Chicken with Cream Sauce

$17.99

Fresh boneless chicken breasts dipped in egg and pan seared with butter, garlic and white wine finished with a light cream sauce.

Chicken-in-the-Basket

$13.99

Four pieces of chicken deep fried to perfection, served with coleslaw and your choice of side.

Cowboy Steak

$28.99

16 oz. bone in steak, grilled and topped with herb butter.

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

Fresh eggplant, thinly sliced and lightly breaded, topped with your choice of sauce, mozzarella cheese, then oven baked.

Lebro's Chicken

$17.99

Boneless chicken breast marinated in our house dressing and oven baked, topped with sauteed spinach and mushrooms then covered with mozzarella.

Veal Cutlet

$17.99

A thin veal cutlet, lightly breaded and pan sauteed.

Veal Francaise

$18.99

Fresh veal dipped in egg then pan sauteed in real butter, garlic, fresh parsley and white wine, finished with lemon.

Veal Marsala

$18.99

Veal medallions floured and pan sauteed with real butter, mushrooms, onions, fresh herbs and a hint of marsala wine.

Veal Parmesan

$18.99

Fresh veal cutlets breaded and sauteed, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese, then oven baked.

Veal Picatta

$18.99

Fresh veal lightly breaded, sauteed with real butter, lemon and fresh parsley in a white wine sauce.

Seafood

Baked Fish

$13.99

Oven baked with lemon, butter and white wine, topped with a light Italian bread crumb seasoning.

Broiled Fish

$13.99

Fresh haddock oven broiled with butter, lemon, white wine and paprika.

Cajun Broiled Fish

$13.99

Fresh haddock oven broiled with butter, lemon, white wine and our house cajun seasoning.

Fresh Calamari

$17.99

Cooked in a spicy meatless red sauce, served over a bed of homemade linguine OR served in a bowl with a side of pasta

Grilled Salmon

$23.99

Fresh 8 oz. fillet grilled, lightly seasoned and topped with a cilantro pesto sauce.

Lebro's Famous Fish Fry

$12.99

Fresh haddock breaded in Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection.

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Hand breaded with Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading, then deep fried to a golden brown.

Sandwich

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.99

The

Corned Beef

$9.99

A classic Sandwich

Fresh Carved Top Round Beef

$10.99

Served with hot au jus & horseradish on the side, on a fresh Italian roll.

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Lean ham with your choice of cheese, lettuce & tomato.

Tuna Salad Sndwch

$8.99

Made fresh daily with mayo, celery and onion, served with lettuce & tomato.

Turkey Club

$10.99

Tender slices of turkey or turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.

Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh carved roasted turkey with lettuce & tomato.

330 Campbell Blvd.

$10.99

A combination of turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, topped with Thousand island dressing & grilled on New York style rye.

Broiled Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh Haddock broiled with lemon, butter & white wine. Topped with lettuce & tomato on an Italian roll with coleslaw.

Cajun Gr Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast Cajun style on a fresh roll with lettuce & tomato.

Fish Fry Sandwich

$10.99

Lebro's

Grilled Cappicola

$10.99

Grilled cappicola with bacon, lettuce & tomato, topped with our special seasoning & mozzarello cheese.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast char-broiled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on an Italian roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Greens

$11.29

Fresh boneless chicken breast char-broiled to perfection, topped with fresh sauteed greens, topped with melted provolone cheese & served on an Italian roll.

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Delicious lean slices of ham & your choice of cheese grilled the way you like it.

Meatball Sandwich

$9.99

Two large homemade meatballs covered with

Open Tuna Melt

$8.99

$9.99

Open Reuben

$10.99

Open or closed, Slow roasted brisket, hand carved, with sauerkraut & swiss cheese. Topped with thousand island dressing & served on New York rye.

Closed Reuben

$10.99

Filet Sandwich w/ Greens

$12.99

Hearty choice 6oz. sirloin char-broiled & covered with fresh greens on an Italian roll.

hot corned beef

$9.99

Hot Roast Beef

$10.99

Burgers

Basic Burger

$10.99

8 oz. freshly ground extra lean beef on a fresh roll, topped with lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Burger

$11.99

8 oz. freshly ground turkey on a fresh roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and red onion.

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Spag with Mtbll

$6.99

Kids Cheese Rav

$6.99

Kids-Meat Tortellini

$6.99

Kids Cheese Tort

$6.99

Kids Chicken Parm

$6.99

Kids BLT

$6.99

Kids-Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids 3 Mtbls in a Boat

$6.99

Kids Rigs

$6.99

$Sides

$Meatball

$1.50

$Sausage

$2.25

Coleslaw

$1.25

GlutenFree Roll

$2.00

Side Al’Olio-E-Alio

$2.25

Side Broccoli

$2.00

Side Cheese & Spinach Ravioli

$2.25

Side Cheese Ravioli

$2.25

Side Fries

$1.50

Side Fruit

$2.00

Side German Potato Salad

$1.50

Side Gluten-Free Pasta

$2.00

Side Gnocchi

$1.25

Side Goat Ravioli

$2.25

Side Italian Greens

$2.00

Side Linguine

$2.25

Side Lobster

$3.79

Side Meat Ravioli

$2.25

Side Rigatoni

$1.75

Side Sausage

$2.25

Side Shrimp

$3.59

Side Spaghetti

$1.50

Side Spaghetti Parmesan

$2.00

Side Spinach

$1.25

Side Sundried Ravioli

$2.99

Side Ziti

$2.25

Daily Specials

Calamari Dinner

$17.99

Extra Shrimp

$2.00

Italian Trio

$16.95

Jumbo Shrimp Spec

$10.99

Lebro's Famous Fish Fry

$12.99

Fresh haddock breaded in Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection.

Salmon Special

$23.95

Surf N' Turf

$26.95

Filet Special

$27.95

Sunday Pizza App

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.99

Hand breaded with Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading, then deep fried to a golden brown.

Scaĺlops Special

$24.99

Banana Pep Rav

$16.95

Bolognese

$18.99

Lunch Specials

$6 Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine/croutons/parmesan cheese

$6 Cheese Rav

$6.00

Choice of sauce

$6 Chicken Mili

$6.00

Chicken cutlet/arugula salad/grape tomatoes

$6 Chix Parm Sand

$6.00

$6 Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Charred grape tomatoes/spinach/caramelized onions/mozzarella

$6 French Dip

$6.00

$6 Fried Bologna

$6.00

$6 Goulash

$6.00

$6 Spaghetti & Mtbll

$6.00

Choice of sauce

$6 Turkey Club Wrap

$6.00

1/2 Sandwich

$6.00

Choice of Ham/Turkey/Roast Beef/ lettuce/tomato. On White/Wheat/Rye bread

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chicken/avocado/egg/tomato/bacon/cheddar cheese/Ranch dressing

Greek Salad

$10.99

Chicken/tomato/cucumbers/green pepper/red onion/feta cheese/black olives Greek dressing

Salmon Quinoa Salad

$10.99

Seared salmon/quinoa brown rice/spinach

Takeout

$$$TAKEOUT$$$

$0.50

Dessert

Ala Mode

$1.25

Cannoli

$5.29

Carrot Cake

$5.75

Chocolate Layer Cake

$5.75

Dessert Seasonal

$5.75

Lemon Crm Cake

$5.75

Lemon Ice

$4.75

PB Fudge Torte

$5.75

OREO CAKE

$5.75

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.75

Holiday GC

Holiday GC

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
