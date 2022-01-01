Lebro's Restaurant
599 Reviews
$$
330 Campbell Blvd
Getzville, NY 14068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Retail
Ready Spaghetti
Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.
$Meatball
$Sausage
$Ready Mushrooms
1lb Cheese Ravioli
1lb Chx & Sausage Rav
1lb Chz Tort
1lb Crab Ravioli
1lb Lobster Rav
1lb Meat Ravioli
1lb Meat Tort
1lb Sun Ravioli
1lb Sweet Pot Ravioli
Famous Dressing
Gallon Min
Loaf of Bread
Pint Mar Sauce
Pint Meat Sauce
Plain Pasta
Quart Mar. Sauce
Quart Meat Sauce
Ready Gluten-Free
Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.
Ready Penne
Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.
Ready Wheat
Full pound of ready to serve pasta with your choice of the marinara or meat sauce. Then you get garlic bread toast. While many take out dinners at other family restaurants may stop there. aAlso include fresh salad, as well as their homemade house dressing and four meatballs.
Soup-Pint
Soup-Quart
Appetizers
Antipasto Platter (Large)
Assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives and pepperoncini
Antipasto Platter Small
Assortment of Italian meats, cheeses, marinated mushrooms, artichokes, olives and pepperoncini
Buffalo Bites (Large)
Boneless breaded chicken served with ranch, BBQ and hot sauces for dipping.
Buffalo Bites Small
Boneless breaded chicken served with ranch, BBQ and hot sauces for dipping.
Cocktail Meatballs (Large)
Served in red sauce
Cocktail Meatballs Small
Served in red sauce
Fresh Salmon Filet
Margherita Flatbread Pizza
Fresh sliced tomato, garlic and basil (9x15 Pizza)
Meat Pizza Flatbread
Pepperoni, Italian sausage and our famous sauce (9x15 Pizza)
Sausage Privatera (Large)
Sliced Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions, lightly tossed in marinara sauce.
Sausage Privatera Small
Sliced Italian sausage sauteed with peppers and onions, lightly tossed in marinara sauce.
Veggie Platter with Dip (Large)
Fresh cut celery, carrots, red and yellow peppers, broccoli, cucumber and cauliflower.
Veggie Platter with Dip Small
Fresh cut celery, carrots, red and yellow peppers, broccoli, cucumber and cauliflower.
Appetizers 30 Count
Antipasto Skewers (30)
Fresh mozzarella*kalamata olive*cube salami
Artichoke Francaise (30)
Artichoke halves dipped in seasoned flour, egg and parmesan cheese, sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine.
BBQ Bacon Shrimp (30)
Jumbo shrimp wrapped with bacon, BBQ and grilled to perfection.
Chicken Fingers (30)
With celery, carrots and bleu cheese.
Chicken Quesadillas (30)
A blend of cheeses, chicken, black beans and seasoning.
Chicken Wings (30)
Done to order with celery, carrots and bleu cheese.
Coconut Shrimp (30)
Fresh Sea Scallops (30)
Lightly seasoned, wrapped with bacon and broiled.
Hibachi Beef (30)
Jumbo Stuffed Banana Peppers (30)
Filled with our own blend of ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, anchovies, bread crumbs and herbs.
Mac & Cheese Bites (30)
Meat Stuffed Mushrooms (30)
Filled with bacon, sausage, crumbly bleu cheese and grated cheese - NEED 24 HR NOTICE
Mini Crab Cakes (30)
Prosciutto Wrapped Melon (30)
Seasonal
Seasame Chicken (30)
Tender chicken coated in sesame seeds, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Shrimp (30)
Fresh Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Spanikopita (30)
Spinach and Feta cheese wrapped in phyllo.
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (30)
Vegetarian Stuffed Mushrooms (30)
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, chopped spinach and yellow squash - NEED 24 HR NOTICE
Soups & Sauce
Creamy Tomato Vodka (Gal)
Creamy Tomato Vodka (Half Gal)
Creamy Tomato Vodka (QT)
Lebro's Famous Meat Sauce (Gal)
Lebro's Famous Meat Sauce (Half Gal)
Lebro's Famous Meat Sauce (QT)
Marinara (Gal)
Marinara (Half Gal)
Marinara (QT)
Minestrone (Gal)
Minestrone (Half Gal)
Minestrone (QT)
Soup of the Day (Gal)
Soup of the Day (Half Gal)
Soup of the Day (QT)
Salads
Antipasto-Over Lettuce (Large)
A blend of crisp lettuce with Italian deli meats and cheeses, grape tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.
Antipasto-Over Lettuce (Medium)
A blend of crisp lettuce with Italian deli meats and cheeses, grape tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.
Bow-tie (Large)
Bow-tie pasta, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, chopped baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Bow-tie (Medium)
Bow-tie pasta, Kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, chopped baby spinach, fresh mozzarella, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar (Large)
Romaine, black olives, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and croutons.
Caesar (Medium)
Romaine, black olives, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs and croutons.
Caprese Salad-Seasonal (Large)
Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil topped with a balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad-Seasonal (Medium)
Vine ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil topped with a balsamic vinaigrette
Chef (Large)
A blend of romaine, iceberg, field greens topped with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.
Chef (Medium)
A blend of romaine, iceberg, field greens topped with grape tomatoes, mushrooms, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.
Fresh Fruit Display (Large)
May Vary by Season- Watermelon, golden ppineapple, strawberries, grapes, honeydew, cantaloupe.
Fresh Fruit Display (Medium)
May Vary by Season- Watermelon, golden ppineapple, strawberries, grapes, honeydew, cantaloupe.
Heart Healthy (Large)
A blend or romaine and field greens, grape tomatoes, apple, caramelized walnuts, craisins, cucumbers and goat cheese.
Heart Healthy (Medium)
A blend or romaine and field greens, grape tomatoes, apple, caramelized walnuts, craisins, cucumbers and goat cheese.
House-Made Potato Salad (Large)
House-Made Potato Salad (Medium)
Julianne (Large)
A blend or romaine, iceberg and field greens with American and Swiss cheese, turkey and ham, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, olives, garbanzo beans and mushrooms.
Julianne (Medium)
A blend or romaine, iceberg and field greens with American and Swiss cheese, turkey and ham, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, eggs, olives, garbanzo beans and mushrooms.
Pasta (Large)
Tricolored tortellini, rotini, fresh zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, all tossed in Lebro's house dressing.
Pasta (Medium)
Tricolored tortellini, rotini, fresh zucchini, yellow squash, red pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, all tossed in Lebro's house dressing.
Spinach (Large)
Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.
Spinach (Medium)
Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and garbanzo beans.
$Add Chicken (Medium)
$Add Chicken (Large)
Hand Carved & Grill Platters
Combo Deli Platter (Large)
Includes Swiss, Provolone, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with Roasted Turkey, Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef, Virginia Baked Ham and Grilled Chicken. 1.5 LBs of Each + 10 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 10-15) 2 LBs of Each + 15 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 20-25).
Combo Deli Platter (Medium)
Includes Swiss, Provolone, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion with Roasted Turkey, Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef, Virginia Baked Ham and Grilled Chicken. 1.5 LBs of Each + 10 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 10-15) 2 LBs of Each + 15 Chicken Breasts (SERVES 20-25).
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast (Large)
Hand carved and plattered.
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Med
Hand carved and plattered.
Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef (Large)
Hand carved and plattered with au jus on the side.
Slow Roasted Sirloin of Beef (Medium)
Hand carved and plattered with au jus on the side.
Virginia Baked Ham (Large)
Hand carved and plattered.
Virginia Baked Ham (Medium)
Hand carved and plattered.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Sandwiches (25 Count)
25 Count serves 10-15. All served on a mini roll with lettuce and tomato with condiments on the side.
Sandwiches (40 Count)
40 Count served 20-25. All served on a mini roll with lettuce and tomato with condiments on the side.
Wraps (25 Count)
25 Wraps serves 10-15. Served on a variety of white, whet, spinach and sundried wraps
Wraps (40 Count)
40 Wraps serves 20-25. Served on a variety of white, whet, spinach and sundried wraps
Box Lunch
In a hurry? Try our Box Lunch! All with lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese on a fresh roll with chips and your choice of fruit or pasta salad. Includes a bottle of water and condiments on the side $9.29. Your Choice of: Roasted & Carved Beef, Turkey, Ham, Grilled Chicken, or Vegetarian.
Chicken Entrees
Bone in Lebro's French Chicken
Marinated in our house-made marinade. 30 - 6 oz. portions./24 HOUR NOTICE!
Chicken Cacciatori (Large)
Sauteed with tricolored peppers, mushrooms, onions and finished with marsala wine.
Chicken Cacciatori (Medium)
Sauteed with tricolored peppers, mushrooms, onions and finished with marsala wine.
Chicken Cutlet (Large)
Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.
Chicken Cutlet (Medium)
Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.
Chicken Francaise (Large)
Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.
Chicken Francaise (Medium)
Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.
Chicken Marsala (Large)
Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine
Chicken Marsala (Medium)
Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine
Chicken Milanese (Large)
Our famous cutlet over a bed of field greens with grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan and topped with Milanese dressing
Chicken Milanese (Medium)
Our famous cutlet over a bed of field greens with grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan and topped with Milanese dressing
Chicken Parmesan (Large)
Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Chicken Parmesan (Medium)
Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Chicken Picatta (Large)
Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.
Chicken Picatta (Medium)
Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.
Lebro's Chicken (Large)
Marinated in our famous house dressing, baked and topped with fresh spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Lebros Chicken (Medium)
Marinated in our famous house dressing, baked and topped with fresh spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Marinated & Grilled Chicken (Large)
Marinated in our Italian seasoning and lightly grilled.
Marinated & Grilled Chicken (Medium)
Marinated in our Italian seasoning and lightly grilled.
Veal Entrees
Veal Cutlet (Large)
Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.
Veal Cutlet (Medium)
Breaded in Lebro's unique seasoned breadcrumbs with lemon wedges on the side.
Veal Francaise (Large)
Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.
Veal Francaise (Medium)
Dipped in seasoned flour, egg and cheese, pan sauteed with lemon butter and white wine.
Veal Marsala (Large)
Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine
Veal Marsala (Medium)
Dipped in seasoned flour, sauteed with mushrooms, onions, Italian herbs and marsala wine
Veal Parmesan (Large)
Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Veal Parmesan (Medium)
Uniquely breaded, pan sauteed and topped with Lebro's sauce, mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Veal Picatta (Large)
Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.
Veal Picatta (Medium)
Dipped in seasoned flour, pan sauteed in butter, lemon and white wine with quartered artichokes.
Favorite Entrees
BBQ Pulled Pork (Large)
With rolls
BBQ Pulled Pork (Medium)
With rolls
Eggplant Parmesan (Large)
With your choice of sauce
Eggplant Parmesan (Medium)
With your choice of sauce
Fresh Italian Baked Haddock (Large)
10 oz each
Fresh Italian Baked Haddock (Medium)
10 oz each
Fresh Salmon (Large)
Seasoned and broiled, 3 oz each.
Fresh Salmon (Medium)
Seasoned and broiled, 3 oz each.
Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (Large)
With rolls
Italian Sausage w/Peppers & Onions (Medium)
With rolls
Italian Style Meatballs (Large)
Served in meat sauce, 2 oz each
Italian Style Meatballs (Medium)
Served in meat sauce, 2 oz each
Petite Sirloin Filet (Large)
Topped with madiera sauce, 3 oz each
Petite Sirloin Filet (Medium)
Topped with madiera sauce, 3 oz each
Pork Loin (24 hr. notice)
Seasoned and cooked to perfection
Accompaniments
Glazed Carrots (Large)
Glazed Carrots (Medium)
Green Bean Almondine (Large)
Green Bean Almondine (Medium)
Grilled Vegetables (Large)
Red and yellow peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, and asparagus-NEED 24 HOUR NOTICE.
Grilled Vegetables (Medium)
Red and yellow peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, and asparagus-NEED 24 HOUR NOTICE.
Long Grain Wild Rice (Large)
Long Grain Wild Rice (Medium)
Macaroni and Cheese (Large)
Macaroni and Cheese (Medium)
Mashed Potatoes With Gravy (Large)
Mashed Potatoes With Gravy (Medium)
Oven Roasted Baby Red Potatoes (Large)
Oven Roasted Baby Red Potatoes (Medium)
Sauteed Broccoli w/ Olive Oil & Garlic (Large)
Sauteed Broccoli w/ Olive Oil & Garlic Med
Scalloped Potatoes (Large)
Scalloped Potatoes (Medium)
Seasoned Asparagus (Large)
Seasoned Asparagus (Medium)
Steamed Broccoli (Large)
Steamed Broccoli (Medium)
Vegetable Medley (Large)
Zucchini, eggplant, yellow squash, red onion.
Vegetable Medley (Medium)
Zucchini, eggplant, yellow squash, red onion.
Pasta
Penne Broccoli (Large)
Penne Broccoli (Medium)
Penne Chicken (Large)
Penne Chicken (Medium)
Penne Meatballs (Large)
Penne Meatballs (Medium)
Penne Mixed Vegetables (Large)
Penne Mixed Vegetables (Medium)
Penne Pasta (Large)
Penne Pasta (Medium)
Penne Sausage (Large)
Penne Sausage (Medium)
Cheese & Spinach Ravioli (Large)
Cheese & Spinach Ravioli (Medium)
Cheese Ravioli (Large)
Cheese Ravioli (Medium)
Chicken & Sausage Ravioli (Large)
Chicken & Sausage Ravioli (Medium)
Lobster Ravioli (Large)
Lobster Ravioli (Medium)
Meat Ravioli (Large)
Meat Ravioli (Medium)
Shrimp & Crab Ravioli (Large)
Shrimp & Crab Ravioli (Medium)
Sun Dried Tomato Ravioli (Large)
Sun Dried Tomato Ravioli (Medium)
Sweet Potato Ravioli (Large)
Sweet Potato Ravioli (Medium)
Manicotti (20Count)
Manicotti (30Count)
Meat Lasagna (Large)
Large-Full Tray Serves 20-25
Meat Lasagna (Medium)
Medium-Half Tray Serves 10-15
Tortellini (Large)
Large-Serves 20-25 Served with your choice of house-made sauce: Meat, Marinara, Creamy Tomato Vodka, Roasted Red Pepper, Alfredo, Tomato Wine Sauce.
Tortellini (Medium)
Medium-Serves 10-15 Served with your choice of house-made sauce: Meat, Marinara, Creamy Tomato Vodka, Roasted Red Pepper, Alfredo, Tomato Wine Sauce.
Vegetable Lasagna (Large)
Large-Full Tray Serves 20-25
Vegetable Lasagna (Medium)
Medium-Half Tray Serves 10-15
Desserts & Extras
Soup & Salads
Minestrone Cup
Minestrone Bowl
Soup of the Day Cup
Soup of the Day Bowl
Lobster Bisque Cup
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Chili Cup
Chili Bowl
Dinner Salad
Crisp iceberg, meselum & romaine with grape tomatoes, cucumber, olives & croutons.
Chef Salad Large
Combination of iceberg, romaine & mesclun lettuce, cucumber, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, croutons & garbanzo beans.
Heart Healthy Salad
Bed of field greens with grape tomatoes, sliced apples,cucumbers, goat cheese, glazed walnuts, dried cranberries & grilled chicken.
Julienne Small
A generous helping of iceberg, romaine & mesclan lettuce covered with turkey, ham, swiss & American cheese, tomatoes, eggs, olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, croutons & garbanzo beans.
Julienne Large
A generous helping of iceberg, romaine & mesclan lettuce covered with turkey, ham, swiss & American cheese, tomatoes, eggs, olives, cucumbers, mushrooms, croutons & garbanzo beans.
Antipasto Small
A bed of iceberg & romaine topped with an assortment of Italian deli meats, cheeses, tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.
Antipasto Large
A bed of iceberg & romaine topped with an assortment of Italian deli meats, cheeses, tomatoes, eggs, pepperoncini, artichokes, roasted red peppers, olives and garbanzo beans.
Spinach Salad Small
Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, eggs, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, crutons & garbanzo beans. Served with hot bacon dressing on the side.
Spinach Salad Large
Fresh baby spinach topped with mushrooms, eggs, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, crutons & garbanzo beans. Served with hot bacon dressing on the side.
Chef Salad Small
Finger Foods
Fried Calamari
Fresh squid rings lightly dusted with seasoned flour - deep fried and served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
House made tender strips of chicken, breaded & deep fried to a golden brown. Served with celery, & blue cheese.
Chicken Wings Large
Mild, Medium, Hot. Served with celery, carrots & our chunky blue cheese.
Chicken Wings Small
Mild, Medium, Hot. Served with celery, carrots & our chunky blue cheese.
Eggplant Tower
Breaded eggplant rounds layered with goat cheese, fresh tomato & roasted red bell pepper pesto on a bed of field greens, with balsamic dressing on the side.
Fresh Mussels
Sauteed with butter, garlic, red onion, white wine, parsley, tomato & a touch of heavy cream.
Garlic Toast
Five seasoned slices of Italian bread toasted to perfection.
Garlic Toast with Cheese
Five seasoned slices of Italian bread toasted to perfection with cheese.
Homemade Crab Cakes
Two crab cakes made with real crab over a bed of field greens, drizzled with a lemon aioli.
Not Your Mama's Meatball
12oz. meatball made with ground beef, pork, sausage & veal with a hard boiled egg in the center, served with Lebro´s meat sauce.
Potato Skins
With cheddar cheese & bacon, served with celery, carrots, blue cheese & sour cream.
Sausage Privitera
Sliced mild Italian sausage with sauteed peppers & onions, tossed in a spicy marinara sauce.
Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers
Filled with a blend of ricotta, parmesan, anchovies, mozzarella & herbs.
Stuffed Spinach Bread
Oven baked loaf of bread, stuffed with spinich, cheese & garlic mixture.
2-4-1 Appetizers
Pasta
1/2Meat & 1/2Chz Ravioli Full
Cheese Ravioli Full
$1 from this entree will benefit Carly's Club for Pediatric Cancer Research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Cheese Tortellini Full
Covered with our famous sauce
Gluten-Free Penne Full
Brown Rice Pasta. Topped with you choice of sauce
Gnocchi Full
Ricotta gnocchi covered with our famous sauce.
Linguine Marinara & Shrimp
Our homemade linguine topped with a spicy marinara sauce & six jumbo shrimp.
Linguini with Clam Sauce Full
A bed of homemade linguine topped with tender sauteed clams in a mixture of delicate spices that will excite your taste buds. (Red or White)
Lobster Ravioli Full
Meat Lasagna
Made with fresh pasta, ground beef, pork, mozzarella and ricotta cheese.
Meat Ravioli Full
Filled with ground beef, pork, and herbs, covered with your choice of sauce.
Meat Tortellini Full
Meat filled tortellini covered with our famous sauce.
Pasta Primavera
Homemade linguine with fresh broccoli, zucchini, yellow squash and carrots, topped with a creamy alfredo.
Rigatoni Full
Topped with our famous sauce
Rigatoni w/ Broccoli Full
Tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic, olive oil & fresh basil.
Shrimp and Crab Ravioli Full
Filled with shrimp and real crab, ricotta and parmesan cheese.
Spag Carbonara Full
A generous portion of spaghetti combined with chopped bacon, capicola, tri-colored peppers, parmesan cheese & egg.
Spaghetti & Butter Full
A generous portion of spaghetti combined with melted butter
Spag +Mtbls Full
Served with your choice or Meatballs, Sausage or Sauteed Mushrooms.
Spaghetti Al’Olio-E-Alio Full
Spaghetti tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic & olive oil with fresh basil. (Red or White)
Spaghetti Full
A generous portion of spaghetti served with your choice of homemade sauce.
Spaghetti Parmesan Full
A generous portion of shaghetti served with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella cheese & baked in the oven
Sundried Tomato Ravioli Full
Filled with sundried tomato, ricotta, parmesan, and fresh parsley
Sweet Potato Ravioli Full
Wheat Ziti Full
Topped with your choice of sauce.
Ziti Full
Spag Mushroom
Spag & Saus
Linguini
Cheese Rav Half
$1 from this entree will benefit Carly's Club for Pediatric Cancer Research at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
Cheese Tortellini Half
Covered with our famous sauce
GF Penne Half
Brown Rice Pasta. Topped with you choice of sauce
Gnocchi Half
Ricotta gnocchi covered with our famous sauce.
Linguini with Clam Sauce Half
A bed of homemade linguine topped with tender sauteed clams in a mixture of delicate spices that will excite your taste buds. (Red or White)
Lobster Rav Half
Meat Rav Half
Filled with ground beef, pork, and herbs, covered with your choice of sauce.
Meat Tort Half
Meat filled tortellini covered with our famous sauce.
Rigatoni Half
Topped with our famous sauce
Rigatoni w/ Broccoli Half
Tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic, olive oil & fresh basil.
Shrimp and Crab Ravioli Half
Filled with shrimp and real crab, ricotta and parmesan cheese.
Spag & Mush Half
Spag & Saus Half
Spag + Mtbls Half
Served with your choice or Meatballs, Sausage or Sauteed Mushrooms.
Spaghetti & Butter Half
A generous portion of spaghetti combined with melted butter
Spaghetti Al’Olio-E-Alio Half
Spaghetti tossed in a sauce of chopped garlic & olive oil with fresh basil. (Red or White)
Spaghetti Carbonara Half
A generous portion of spaghetti combined with chopped bacon, capicola, tri-colored peppers, parmesan cheese & egg.
Spaghetti Half
A generous portion of shaghetti served with your choice or homemade sauce.
Spaghetti Parm Half
A generous portion of shaghetti served with your choice of sauce topped with mozzarella cheese & baked in the oven
Sundried Rav Half
Filled with sundried tomato, ricotta, parmesan, and fresh parsley
Sweet Potato Ravioli Half
Wheat Ziti Half
Topped with your choice of sauce.
Ziti Half
Linguini Half
Entrees
Chicken Cacciatore
Fresh boneless chicken breasts sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, garlic and onions in a tomato sauce with a hint of marsala.
Chicken Cutlets
Two boneless breasts of chicken lightly breaded and pan sauteed.
Chicken Francaise
Fresh boneless chicken breasts dipped in egg and parmesan cheese, sauteed in batter with garlic, white wine and finished with lemon.
Chicken Marsala
Fresh boneless chicken breasts sauteed with fresh mushrooms, onions, spices and marsala wine.
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, sauteed then topped with your choice of sauce, mozzarella and oven baked.
Chicken Picatta
Fresh boneless chicken breast lightly breaded, sauteed with real butter, lemon and white wine.
Chicken with Cream Sauce
Fresh boneless chicken breasts dipped in egg and pan seared with butter, garlic and white wine finished with a light cream sauce.
Chicken-in-the-Basket
Four pieces of chicken deep fried to perfection, served with coleslaw and your choice of side.
Cowboy Steak
16 oz. bone in steak, grilled and topped with herb butter.
Eggplant Parmesan
Fresh eggplant, thinly sliced and lightly breaded, topped with your choice of sauce, mozzarella cheese, then oven baked.
Lebro's Chicken
Boneless chicken breast marinated in our house dressing and oven baked, topped with sauteed spinach and mushrooms then covered with mozzarella.
Veal Cutlet
A thin veal cutlet, lightly breaded and pan sauteed.
Veal Francaise
Fresh veal dipped in egg then pan sauteed in real butter, garlic, fresh parsley and white wine, finished with lemon.
Veal Marsala
Veal medallions floured and pan sauteed with real butter, mushrooms, onions, fresh herbs and a hint of marsala wine.
Veal Parmesan
Fresh veal cutlets breaded and sauteed, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese, then oven baked.
Veal Picatta
Fresh veal lightly breaded, sauteed with real butter, lemon and fresh parsley in a white wine sauce.
Seafood
Baked Fish
Oven baked with lemon, butter and white wine, topped with a light Italian bread crumb seasoning.
Broiled Fish
Fresh haddock oven broiled with butter, lemon, white wine and paprika.
Cajun Broiled Fish
Fresh haddock oven broiled with butter, lemon, white wine and our house cajun seasoning.
Fresh Calamari
Cooked in a spicy meatless red sauce, served over a bed of homemade linguine OR served in a bowl with a side of pasta
Grilled Salmon
Fresh 8 oz. fillet grilled, lightly seasoned and topped with a cilantro pesto sauce.
Lebro's Famous Fish Fry
Fresh haddock breaded in Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection.
Jumbo Shrimp
Hand breaded with Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading, then deep fried to a golden brown.
Sandwich
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
The
Corned Beef
A classic Sandwich
Fresh Carved Top Round Beef
Served with hot au jus & horseradish on the side, on a fresh Italian roll.
Ham & Cheese
Lean ham with your choice of cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Tuna Salad Sndwch
Made fresh daily with mayo, celery and onion, served with lettuce & tomato.
Turkey Club
Tender slices of turkey or turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise.
Turkey Sandwich
Fresh carved roasted turkey with lettuce & tomato.
330 Campbell Blvd.
A combination of turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, topped with Thousand island dressing & grilled on New York style rye.
Broiled Fish Sandwich
Fresh Haddock broiled with lemon, butter & white wine. Topped with lettuce & tomato on an Italian roll with coleslaw.
Cajun Gr Chicken Sandwich
Fresh boneless chicken breast Cajun style on a fresh roll with lettuce & tomato.
Fish Fry Sandwich
Lebro's
Grilled Cappicola
Grilled cappicola with bacon, lettuce & tomato, topped with our special seasoning & mozzarello cheese.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh boneless chicken breast char-broiled with mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomato, served on an Italian roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Greens
Fresh boneless chicken breast char-broiled to perfection, topped with fresh sauteed greens, topped with melted provolone cheese & served on an Italian roll.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Delicious lean slices of ham & your choice of cheese grilled the way you like it.
Meatball Sandwich
Two large homemade meatballs covered with
Open Tuna Melt
$9.99
Open Reuben
Open or closed, Slow roasted brisket, hand carved, with sauerkraut & swiss cheese. Topped with thousand island dressing & served on New York rye.
Closed Reuben
Filet Sandwich w/ Greens
Hearty choice 6oz. sirloin char-broiled & covered with fresh greens on an Italian roll.
hot corned beef
Hot Roast Beef
Burgers
Kids
$Sides
$Meatball
$Sausage
Coleslaw
GlutenFree Roll
Side Al’Olio-E-Alio
Side Broccoli
Side Cheese & Spinach Ravioli
Side Cheese Ravioli
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side German Potato Salad
Side Gluten-Free Pasta
Side Gnocchi
Side Goat Ravioli
Side Italian Greens
Side Linguine
Side Lobster
Side Meat Ravioli
Side Rigatoni
Side Sausage
Side Shrimp
Side Spaghetti
Side Spaghetti Parmesan
Side Spinach
Side Sundried Ravioli
Side Ziti
Daily Specials
Calamari Dinner
Extra Shrimp
Italian Trio
Jumbo Shrimp Spec
Lebro's Famous Fish Fry
Fresh haddock breaded in Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection.
Salmon Special
Surf N' Turf
Filet Special
Sunday Pizza App
Jumbo Shrimp
Hand breaded with Lebro's uniquely seasoned breading, then deep fried to a golden brown.
Scaĺlops Special
Banana Pep Rav
Bolognese
Lunch Specials
$6 Caesar Salad
Romaine/croutons/parmesan cheese
$6 Cheese Rav
Choice of sauce
$6 Chicken Mili
Chicken cutlet/arugula salad/grape tomatoes
$6 Chix Parm Sand
$6 Flatbread Pizza
Charred grape tomatoes/spinach/caramelized onions/mozzarella
$6 French Dip
$6 Fried Bologna
$6 Goulash
$6 Spaghetti & Mtbll
Choice of sauce
$6 Turkey Club Wrap
1/2 Sandwich
Choice of Ham/Turkey/Roast Beef/ lettuce/tomato. On White/Wheat/Rye bread
Cobb Salad
Chicken/avocado/egg/tomato/bacon/cheddar cheese/Ranch dressing
Greek Salad
Chicken/tomato/cucumbers/green pepper/red onion/feta cheese/black olives Greek dressing
Salmon Quinoa Salad
Seared salmon/quinoa brown rice/spinach
Takeout
Dessert
Holiday GC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
330 Campbell Blvd, Getzville, NY 14068